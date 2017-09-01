World Judo Championships: Sally Conway and Gemma Howell beaten in Budapest

Sally Conway took bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Great Britain's Olympic bronze medallist Sally Conway is out of the World Judo Championships in Hungary.

Having beaten the 70kg European champion Sanne van Dijke, she was caught by a sharp ippon against Puerto Rico's Maria Perez in the third round.

Her GB team-mate Gemma Howell was also beaten at the same stage of the 70kg event in Budapest.

Howell succumbed to an added-time golden score waza-ari from Brazil's Maria Portela.

The British team still has a medal chance in the 78kg weight division as, despite losing her quarter-final to Japan's Ruika Sato, Natalie Powell goes into the repechage where she could yet win bronze.

Nekoda Smythe-Davis won Britain's first medal at the championships since 2010 when she took bronze on Wednesday.