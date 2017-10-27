Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2017: Lucy Renshall and Nekoda Smythe-Davis win medals

Lucy Renshall and Anna Borowska
Lucy Renshall won the European Junior title in 2015

Lucy Renshall won Great Britain's second medal on day two of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

The 21-year-old lost to Italy's Edwige Gwend in the -63kg final to a golden score to claim the silver and her first Grand Slam medal.

"My first two fights were not good and I didn't feel comfortable but the semi-final and final I lifted my game," said Renshall, from St Helens.

Nekoda Smythe-Davis won a bronze on the first day at the IPIC Arena.

Briton Smythe-Davis, 24, beat Canada's world number seven Jessica Klimkait in the -57kg third-place play-off to add to her silver at the Zagreb Grand Prix last month.

The points won in Abu Dhabi mean both fighters should move into the world's top 10.

