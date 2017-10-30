Natalie Powell becomes first British top-ranked female judoka

Media playback is not supported on this device Judo: Wales' Natalie Powell wins gold for GB in Abu Dhabi

Natalie Powell has become the first British female judoka to top the world rankings.

Powell beat former world champion Marhinde Verkerk to claim -78kg gold at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

The 27-year-old, who won Commonwealth gold for Wales in Glasgow in 2014, also secured bronze at the European Championships in April.

"I think being the first number one for Britain is pretty cool - it's amazing," Powell said on Sunday.

Powell represented Great Britain at the Rio Olympics in 2016, finishing seventh in her division.

She will not defend her Commonwealth title on the Gold Coast next year after judo was not included in the list of events.