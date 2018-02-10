Paris Grand Slam: Nekoda Smythe-Davis & Ashley McKenzie win bronzes

British judoka Nekoda Smythe-Davis and Ashley McKenzie won bronze medals at the Paris Grand Slam on Saturday.

Smythe-Davis lost to world number two Tsukasa Yoshida in the semi-final of the -57kg division but won the contest for third when Israel's Timna Nelson Levy picked up three shidos.

McKenzie lost his -60kg quarter-final but won the repechage final to reach the bronze-medal contest.

He beat Brazil's Phelipe Pelim in the opening 30 seconds.

Pelim had beaten McKenzie in both their previous encounters but the Briton threw the Brazilian for ippon with a dynamite tai-otishi.

Lucy Renshall finished fifth in the -63kg division for a second successive year in Paris, conceding a third shido in golden score to lose her semi-final to Germany's Martyna Trajdos.