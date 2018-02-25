Judo: Powell wins bronze for Great Britain in Dusseldorf

Natalie Powell is a former world number one

Natalie Powell claimed Great Britain Judo's second medal of the Dusseldorf Grand Slam on the final day of action on the mat at the ISS Dome.

Powell joined Nekoda Smythe-Davis who won gold on Friday.

An impressive day of judo from Powell resulted in her defeating World number Karen Stevenson in a tense bronze medal contest settled by a single score.

Powell was beaten by Japan's Ruika Sato in the semi-final but will be pleased with a podium finish.