European Judo Championships: Britain name 12-strong team

Sally Conway (second right) won bronze at Rio 2016

Britain have named four debutants in a 12-strong team for the European Judo Championships from 26 to 28 April.

Acelya Toprak, Stuart McWatt, Jamal Petgrave and Lucy Renshall will make their European debuts in Tel Aviv.

Olympic bronze medallist Sally Conway and 2017 World Championships bronze medallists Nekoda Smythe-Davis and Natalie Powell have been selected.

"We go into this event with high expectations," said British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue.

Full squad:

Men:

-60kg: Ashley McKenzie

-81kg: Stuart McWatt

-90kg: Frazer Chamberlain, Jamal Petgrave

Women:

-48kg: Kim Renicks

-57kg: Nekoda Smythe-Davis, Acelya Toprak

-63kg: Alice Schlesinger, Lucy Renshall

-70kg: Sally Conway, Gemma Howell

-78kg: Natalie Powell