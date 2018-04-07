Antalya Judo Grand Prix 2018: Britain's Sally Conway wins bronze

Bronze in Turkey follows bronze at the Paris Grand Prix in February

Great Britain's Sally Conway has won bronze in the women's -70kg category at the Antalya Judo Grand Prix.

Conway was behind at the halfway stage in the third-place contest against Hungary's Szabina Gercsak.

But the Scot, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, overcame her opponent with just one second left.

The 31-year-old's bronze follows fellow Brit Chelsie Giles' silver on the opening day of the competition in Turkey - her first Grand Prix medal.

Bronze for Conway is her second medal in as many competitions this year after she claimed bronze at the Paris Grand Slam in February.

Speaking after her victory, she said: "I wasn't feeling my best today and had to dig deep for the wins.

"I now have two weeks of final preparation before the European Championships to get myself contest-sharp and feeling good."