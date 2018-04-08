Antalya Judo Grand Prix 2018: Britain's Natalie Powell wins bronze

Wales' Powell is a former world number one

Great Britain's Natalie Powell claimed a bronze medal in the women's -78kg category on the last day of competition at the Antalya Judo Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old former world number one used her experience to control the contest throughout against Russia's Alexandra Gimaletdinova.

Powell had been beaten by Kosovo's Loriana Kuka earlier on Sunday.

Her bronze came after Sally Conway's bronze in the -70kg and Chelsie Giles' silver in the -52kg.

Speaking after her victory, she said: "It was good to get some matches in today to prepare me for the European Championships at the end of April.

"I have two weeks of preparation left and some aspects to work on in that time."