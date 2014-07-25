Tour de France stage 19 as it happened

That's me done and dusted for the day but hope to see you on Saturday for the time-trial that will decide the podium places for this year's Tour.
Overall leader Vincenzo Nibali just needs to get round in order to wrap up his triumph.
Jenni in Newtownards: Nibali was VERY fortunate to avoid crashing out late on in today's stage. Who knows what could have happened there if he had gone down. Injury is the only thing that can stop him from wearing yellow in Paris on Sunday evening.
Andrew: Vincenzo Nibali could win the Tour de France on my old rusty bike I got for Christmas 10 years ago from this position. Utter dominance.
"That was an amazing performance by the whole team. That was text book, even if it did look a bit mad for a while there. WOW."
Saturday - stage 20
Before he can crack open the champagne on the celebratory ride into Paris on Sunday, Vincenzo Nibali has to survive one more day of racing - a 54km time trial from Bergerac to Perigueux on Saturday. Essentially, he just needs to stay on his bike and the Tour is his.
Team Sky rider and BBC Sport columnist Geraint Thomas's tip for the stage victory? "Tony Martin is a four-time world time trial champion and will be given licence to go for the win."
General classification after stage 19
Yellow Jersey
Classification
Vincenzo Nibali is still in yellow too, of course. Just two stages and 191.5km between the Tour de France's overall leader and the top of the podium in Paris.
Ramunas Navardauskas still looks soaking wet as he holds his bouquet of flowers aloft to celebrate his stage win. By the way, he was the man controversially selected ahead of Scotland's David Millar in the Garmin team.
Danny Cunningham: Would rather be Sagan in green than Kittel with no jersey but three stage wins, as would most folks. He doesn't need sympathy!
France's Romain Bardet, who started the day fifth overall, was one of those caught in that crash. Unlike Peter Sagan, who was not hurt (just without a bike for a while), Bardet was on the floor when I saw him. Hopefully he was not badly hurt.
Just to make it clear, the riders held up by that crash will not lose any time, because it happened in the final 3km.
Magnus Backstedt
Swedish cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Garmin really needed this. They have been chasing a stage win for a while. Interesting tactics, going out there and chasing down your team-mate is not something you normally do."
Matt Salisbury: Think Peter Sagan may need to accept this isn't his year - Green Jersey isn't a bad consolation though.
Magnus Backstedt
Swedish cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It was a brave attack by Ramunas Navardauskas. He was slightly lucky in that we had a big crash with a couple of kilometres to go and that took the sting out with teams looking round to see who they had left. Cannondale had nobody with Peter Sagan going down but you have to take advantage of the luck."
Race leader Vincenzo Nibali is safely over the line. The other riders are arriving in dribs and drabs, disrupted by that big crash inside the final 3km.
Ramunas Navardauskas wins stage 19
A great effort by the Lithuanian, who takes a dramatic win in the rain.
Alexander Kristoff is one of the men massing behind Ramunas Navardauskas. But it is too little, too late.
Ramunas Navardauskas is going to win stage 19. Or at least I think he is. He's 500m from the finish.
That should help Ramunas Navardauskas. Omega Pharma are the only team who can stop him now. Just 1km to go. Poor old Peter Sagan though...
Peter Sagan is stood on the road, without a bike. About 30 riders hit the tarmac in total.
Some big names have gone down. Race leader Vincenzo Nibali had to take evasive action to stay out of trouble.
OUCH!
Peter Sagan crashes!
Ramunas Navardauskas is flying through the streets of Bergerac, inside 3km from glory. His lead is dropping, though. Just 16 seconds now...
Inside 4km now and Ramunas Navardauskas is still 24 seconds clear. His Garmin team-mate Jack Bauer is disrupting the chase by going to the front of the pursuing group and slowing everybody down. And the wet weather and winding roads are helping too.
Magnus Backstedt
Swedish cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Jack Bauer is creating a block in the chasing group. He rides for Garmin and he is riding near the front and when it his turn to take up the pace he slows it down, trying to help his team-mate Navardauskas."
He's not just hanging on, he is increasing his lead. Ramunas Navardauskas (ah the wonders of cut and paste) is now 24 seconds clear, with 6.5km to go. Omega Pharma-QuickStep are the team leading the chase.
Ramunas Navardauskas glances behind him and cannot see anyone through the murk. He grimaces and pedals on through the driving rain. With 8km to go, his lead is 18 seconds. Can he hang on? Can he?
Magnus Backstedt
Swedish cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"There's no real urgency from any of the sprinter teams. they are all spread out in the first 30 or so in the peloton. It needs a team to start working together."
Just over 10km to go. Overall leader Vincenzo Nibal is near the front of the main bunch but he will leave the racing to other people in the run-in to the finish.
Garmin's Ramunas Navardauskas (never a name you want to type near the finish) has opened up a 12 second lead on the likes of Peter Sagan, who is in the chase group and in hot pursuit.
Tom Jelte Slagter is first over the top of Cote de Monbazillac but is caught moments later. Cannondale have got plenty of men up there to help Peter Sagan - the race to the finish starts here!
In the peloton
So, no fourth stage win for Marcel Kittel by the looks of things. Jack Bauer could still get the glory today, though. He has got off the front of the bunch with a Garmin team-mate. Peter Sagan is going with them, though...
In the peloton
The road has narrowed on the way up the Cote de Monbazillac - too narrow for Tom Dumouilin, who rides into a ditch. The men at the front of the pack are fighting for position. Marcel Kittel is towards the back and on the wrong end of a split - he has been dropped.
Traffic jam
If pouring rain wasn't enough to contend with, it turns out there is a traffic jam at the finish line at Bergerac with the team buses queuing up in the gloom to get through the finish line. What with the weather and the traffic too, today's stage is reminding me a lot of my ride into work most days.
Have I mentioned it has rained a lot during today's stage? Well, it is still chucking it down. The riders are on their way to the bottom of Cote de Monbazilac, gradually reeling in poor old Tom Jelte Slagter.
In the break
Tom Jelte Slagter is the only survivor of that five-man break that went out in the first 10km of today's 208.5km stage. With 19km to go, he is 15 seconds clear... but he won't be for much longer - the counter-attacks from the peloton are already starting.
Magnus Backstedt
Swedish cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"If you're thinking about trying to go out in a breakaway you need to wear as many aerodynamic things as possible. If you're looking for performance, you need to make that conscious choice at the start of the stage."
Stage leader Slagter is wearing a helmet with huge holes in, which is not particularly aerodynamic.
In the break
With about 20km to go, including that little climb, Garmin's flying Dutchman Tom Jelte Slagter is now 22 seconds clear of his nearest rival, with the peloton another 30 seconds back and hoovering up the other members of that early break. Arnaud Gerard has just been caught.
Who will win stage 19?
Ben in Windsor: I'm going to go for Marcel Kittel to get back to winning ways today. He looked unstoppable at the start and he's due another for me.
Callum, Eastbourne: Sorry Chris! I've got a sneaky feeling Matteo Trentin could do something here, already a stage winner this tour and the climb towards the finish won't phase him.
Stuart Findlay: It will definitely be Peter Sagan to win today. He'll be trying so hard, he will forget to do the wheelie.
Magnus Backstedt
Swedish cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's about time the women had something going on on the Champs-Elysees. The women are getting more competitive with more money invested in women's professional cycling, the media attention is growing so I'm looking forward to seeing this."
Who will win stage 19?
Re 15:21.
John McEnerney: If Jack Bauer has anything left in those legs you'd love to see him win a stage after the cruel way his breakaway ended on stage 15!Tony Hunt: If the conditions remain bad, I'd go for Peter Sagan to win! The other sprinters may not be able to handle the wet roads. Too heavy.Ed Vickers: Would be great to see Sagan wrap up the green jersey with a win, he will have suffered less in the hills than Greipel & Kittel.
Rob Hatch
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator
"On Sunday we will have live commentary on the BBC Sport website of
La Course - the women's one-day road race that will precede the men's finish in Paris. We will be on air at 12:45 BST with the final hour of the 91km race."
I promised you thrills and spills and, yet again, we got them!Here's the stage report from another exciting day of racing.
1. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) 85hrs 29mins 26secs
2. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ.fr) +7mins 10secs
3. Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra/AG2R) +7mins 23secs
4. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +7mins 25secs
5. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +9mins 27secs
