Tour de France 2014 - stage 20 as it happened
- Tony Martin wins penultimate stage by 99 seconds
- Leader Vincenzo Nibali extends lead after finishing fourth
- Stage 20: 54km hilly time trial from Bergerac to Perigueux
- Tom Dumoulin second on stage; Jan Barta third
- Jean-Christophe Peraud moves into second overall; Thibaut Pinot third
By Chris Bevan
All times stated are UK
CHAMPAGNE MOMENT
Vincenzo Nibali is also going to become only the sixth man to win all three Grand Tours (the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana) after Jacques Anquetil, Alberto Contador, Felice Gilmondi, Bernard Hinault and Eddy Merckx. Not bad company to be in.
Paris is calling
Yep, just the procession into Paris to come for Vincenzo Nibali in Sunday's tradtionally ceremonial stage for the champion elect. All he has to do is make it the 137.5km to the finish line on the Champs Elysees without dropping his champagne and he will become the Tour's first Italian winner since Marco Pantani in 1998.
Jenni in Newtownards: Vincenzo Nibali can now relax and enjoy a leisurely cycle through Paris tomorrow afternoon on route to becoming Tour de France champion. It's not a bad position to be in is it!? He's been brilliantly consistant over the past three weeks and deserves his victory. Yellow suits him too!
Yep, Konig will finish the Tour in seventh place overall. Quite a debut.
Yellow Jersey
Classification
This is how the podium will look in Paris on Sunday. The French fans will be pretty happy with that, but the man wearing the biggest smile of all will be Vincenzo Nibali. He will wear yellow for the 18th day on Sunday's final stage, the most important day of all.
1. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) 86hrs 37mins 52secs
2. Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra/AG2R) +7mins 52secs
3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ.fr) +8mins 24secs
Yellow Jersey
Classification
Vincenzo Nibali is now seven minutes and 52 seconds clear. He will win the Tour de France by the biggest margin since Jan Ullrich triumphed by nine minutes and nine seconds in 1997.
Result of stage 20
Fastest four at the finish:
1. Tony Martin (Ger/OPQS) 1hr 06min 21sec
2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Giant-Shimano) +1min 39sec
3. Jan Barta (Cze/Netapp-Endura) +1min 47sec
4. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) +1min 58sec
Champion elect Nibali extends overall lead
Yellow Jersey
Classification
Vincenzo Nibali grits his teeth as he crosses the line, in the fourth-fastest time of the day. The stage belongs to Tony Martin, but the Tour de France belongs to the Italian. For him, the hard work is done.
Yellow Jersey
Classification
Meanwhile, Vincenzo Nibali is getting faster as this time trial goes on - he was third-fastest at the last timecheck. He is going to extend his overall lead today but can he challenge Tony Martin for the stage win too? Probably not, but we are about to find out...
The battle for the podium
No, Thibaut won't make it. Jean-Christophe Peraud moves above him and into second. His team-mates congratulate him at the finish line.
The battle for the podium
Thibaut Pinot started the day with a 13-second advantage in second place. I don't think he is going to stay there... 500m to go.
The battle for the podium
Jean-Christophe Peraud is home, after an incredible ride. All eyes on Thibaut Pinot now.
The battle for the podium
That means there is a Frenchman on the Tour podium for the first time in 17 years, and two Frenchmen for the first time in 30 years. Which order will Thibaut Pinot and Jean-Christophe Peraud finish in though?
The battle for the podium
Alejandro Valverde had hopes of making the podium today, but he was badly off the pace. He holds on to fourth place overall, though.
The battle for the podium
Ouch. Romain Bardet has finished but he has lost fifth place overall to Teejay van Garderen. That bike change has cost him a place.
The battle for second spot continues. There are about 10 seconds between Thibaut Pinot and Jean-Christophe Peraud in the virtual standings, with Peraud ahead at the moment.
At the finish
Speaking of Teejay van Garderen, he has just finished with the fifth-fastest of the day. The American clocked one hour, eight minutes and 29 seconds, which is two minutes and eight seconds slower than Tony Martin.
The battle for the podium
Another puncture for AG2R, and this time it is Romain Bardet who needs to change his bike. He is trying to hold off the charge from Teejay van Garderen, but losing that chunk of time will not help.
Magnus Backstedt
Swedish cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"You cannot say whether Chris Froome or Alberto Contador would have made a difference. Nibali is winning the Tour by a great performance and if you want to be on the top step of the podium you need to finish every stage of the race."
Nibali still rolling along nicely
The pressure is completely off overall race leader Vincenzo Nibali today, and he is faster than all the men near him at the top of the general classification. The Italian is fourth-fastest at the second checkpoint, one minute and 22 seconds slower than Tony Martin.
The battle for the podium
Jean-Christophe Peraud has still moved up to second overall in the virtual standings, despite that puncture. Thibaut Pinot started the day 13 seconds ahead of him, but is 24 seconds slower at the second checkpoint, after 39km of the 54km route.
Pinot is tapping on his race radio, desperate for information on how he is doing... that particular battle is going to go right to the wire.
At the finish
Dutch rider Leopold Konig has cemented his place in the top 10 of the general classification after coming in with the fourth-fastest time in Perigueux. 156 of the 164 riders are now done and dusted for the day and Tony Martin is still the man to beat.
Fastest three at the finish:
1. Tony Martin (Ger/OPQS) 1hr 6min 21sec
2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Giant-Shimano) +1min 39sec
3. Jan Barta (Cze/Netapp-Endura) +1min 47sec
The battle for the podium
We will find out at the second time check if that has cost Peraud much time. As things stand, he is battling Thibaut Pinot for second place while Teejay van Garderen - who is flying along - could move up from sixth to fourth.
It's fair to say Alejandro Valverde, who started the day four minutes ahead of Van Garderen, is having a shocker. The American has eaten up three minutes of that time already.
The battle for the podium
Jean-Christophe Peraud had ridden his way into second place overall but he has just lost a few seconds after getting a flat. He had to wait a little while for a replacement bike - but not long - and applauded the mechanic who brought it over. Not sure if that was him being sarcastic or not!
Magnus Backstedt
Swedish cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"If he's not able to ride 100% because he's not well he's better off cutting his losses and going home to recover, and come back for the Vuelta a Espana. I don't see what good it has done over the last week for Richie Porte."
Australian Porte, who took over as Team Sky's leader after defending champion Chris Froome crashed out on stage five, has struggled since losing nine minutes on stage 13. He finished today's time trial more than six minutes adrift of leader Tony Martin.
Yellow Jersey
Classification
Race leader Vincenzo Nibali is the next - and final - man to pass the first checkpoint. He clocked 24 minutes and 21 seconds, which is 48 seconds slower than Tony Martin. I don't think he will be too bothered, though.
The battle for the podium
As things stand, Jean-Christophe Peraud is up to second overall. Thibaut Pinot started the day 13 seconds in front of him in the general classification, but he is 25 seconds slower than him at the first checkpoint.
The battle for the podium
Early days in this time trial but Alejandro Valverde does not look like he has the legs to challenge for the podium. He clocked 25min 23 sec at the first checkpoint after 19km - one minute and 14 seconds slower than Jean-Christophe Peraud, who started the day in third place overall, two second ahead of the Spaniard.
On the road
A place on the podium is probably too much to ask for Teejay van Garderen, who started the day in sixth place overall, but he has already taken a minute out of fifth-placed Romain Bardet in the first 30km of the 54km course.
The battle for the podium
There is another battle for second-place going on today, of course, between the men behind Vincenzo Nibali at the top of the general classification. None of them have gone through the first time check yet, but the race computer is showing that Jean-Christophe Peraud, who started the day in third place, 13 seconds down on Thibaut Pinot, has moved ahead of his compatriot overall. A long way to go, though, and it does not help that the race computer is not tracking the progress of Spain's Alejandro Valverde, who began the day only two seconds behind Peraud.
In other words, let's wait for the first time check! It's at Beleymas, after 19km.
The race for second?
Tom Dumoulin seems pretty happy to be next fastest after Tony Martin, telling French TV: "I'm satisfied if I stay second for Tony is at another level.
"On such a long time trial, it's impossible for me to beat him. The descents are rather fast and last only two or there minutes while the ascents last more then ten minutes."
The fastest man at the finish
Let's hear from Tony Martin, so far the fastest man by far at the finish in Perigueux. He seems pretty confident things will stay that way.
The German told French TV: "Like I said before the stage, if someone can go faster than me, I don't know who it is. Perhaps Nibali? Sometimes, the yellow jersey gives you that extra power and speed so let's wait for him to finish."
Yellow Jersey
Classification
He has got a lead of more than seven minutes so you cannot blame Vincenzo Nibali for taking it easy around the tricky corners at the start of this time trial. He is capable of doing more damage to his nearest rivals today, but his priority is staying on his bike.
Magnus Backstedt
Swedish cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Nibali has done a great job. The French love a man who goes out and attacks the race and he has certainly done that."
At the start
Yellow Jersey
Classification
Here he is, in yellow for the 17th straight day but in a skinsuit rather than a jersey this time. Vincenzo Nibali gets a huge cheer as he starts too.
At the start
At 37, Jean-Christophe Peraud is one of the oldest men on the Tour but the man in second, fellow Frenchman Thibaut Pinot is one of the youngest. The crowd are chanting his name as he counts down to the start... and they keep chanting it as he rolls off the ramp.
Just the man in yellow, Vincenzo Nibali, still to start this time trial.
At the start
Another French hope, Jean-Christophe Peraud, is now on the road. Again, loud cheers greet him as he starts the stage. Peraud started the day in third place overall - will he stay there, though?
Rob Hatch
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator
BBC Sport's Tim Peach has been in the back of a Team Sky car today, following David Lopez around the time trial course. You will be able to listen to what happened on theBespoke podacast which will be updated after today's race finishes.
As Alejandro Valverde, the Spanish national time trial champion rolls off the start ramp and tries to ride into the top three, Dutch national time trial champion Tom Dumoulin crosses the finish line 54km away in the second-fastest time of the day. If Tony Martin is the only man quicker than you, then you have had a very good ride.
