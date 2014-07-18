Tour de France - Stage 13 as it happened
Summary
- Vincenzo Nibali wins summit finish to extend race lead
- Sky's Richie Porte, loses time and drops out of top 10
- Stage 13: Saint Etienne - Chamrousse 197.5km
- Major 'hors category' climb to mountain-top finish
By Peter Scrivener
All times stated are UK
If Vincenzo Nibali continues to show the form that he has on the opening 13 stages, he could well move more than five minutes clear of the field on Saturday. Is Alejandro Valverde interested in chasing Nibali or will be he be content to consolidate a podium finish in Paris? Will Richie Porte have recovered in time for tomorrow's gruelling test? Will Team Sky give their riders free reign to chase stage wins?
Join me from 11:00 BST on Saturday for live text commentary of stage 14 to find out. There will be live radio commentary from 15:00 BST. Thanks for all your texts and tweets today and see you back here tomorrow.
More climbs to come
Stage 14 is a huge day in the Alps with two category one climbs sandwiching a the Hors Categorie Col d'Izoard, which reaches a height of 2,360m - the highest point on this year's Tour. The first man over the top will win the Souvenir Henri Desgrange, awarded in memory of the founder of the Tour de France.
Here's what Geraint Thomas had to say in hisstage-by-stage guide: "This will be another hard day in the saddle and it could prove interesting because we go over 2,000m twice in one day and altitude affects different riders in different ways. We are right into the thick of the race now and there will be tired bodies. It's another day for the main contenders."
Philosophical Porte
Richie Porte on his disastrous day in the Alps: "I don't think I dealt with the heat real well. It's a massive shame but we'll see what happens tomorrow. It's a shame, more for my team-mates who have been brilliant but if it happens to me it can happen to others."
Polkadot Jersey
Classification
So. Vincenzo Nibali is running away with this and he's about to make three appearances on the podium - the first as stage winner, the second as leader of the race to collect another yellow jersey and a third to get the polka dot jersey as the new leader of the King of the Mountains classification.
Joaquim Rodriguez will continue to wear the polka dot jersey on stage 14 though because he is in second place and Nibali can't wear two tops. Purtio started the day 17 points clear of Thomas Voeckler, he is now 17 behind Nibali.
King of Mountains standings after stage 13
Polkadot Jersey
Classification
1. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) 70
2. Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa/Katusha) 53
3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ) 41
4. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) 40
5. Rafal Majka (Pol/Tinkoff - Saxo) 40
General Classification after stage 13
Yellow jersey
Classification
1. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) 56hrs 44mins 03secs
2. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +3mins 37secs
3. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +4mins 24secs
4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ) +4mins 40secs
5. Tejay van Garderen (US/BMC Racing) +5mins 19secs
6. Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra/AG2R) +6mins 06secs
7. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Belkin) +6mins 17secs
8. Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel/Lotto) +6mins 27secs
9. Rui Costa (Por/Lampre) +8mins 35secs
10. Leopold Koenig (Cze/NetApp Endura) +8mins 36secs
Stage 13 result
1. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) 5hrs 12mins 29secs
2. Rafal Majka (Pol/Tinkoff - Saxo) +10secs
3. Leopold Koenig (Cze/NetApp Endura) +11secs
4. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +50secs
5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ) +53secs
Porte loses nine minutes
Richie Porte finishes almost nine minutes behind Nibali. He has Mikel Nieve and Geraint Thomas for company as he crosses the line. He mutters something, probably a thank you, to his team-mates. He is dropping out of the top 10.
A third stage win then for Nibali on this year's race and a dominant display it was too. I know he can only beat the men in front of him but I wonder how he would have fared against Chris Froome and Alberto Contador on that final ascent.
Nibali extends lead
Yellow Jersey
Classification
Early timings suggest that Nibali's lead over the new man in second, Alejandro Valverde, is three minutes, 37 seconds, with Romain Bardet in third, at four minutes, 24 seconds.
Majka is second over the line, ahead of Konig. Valverde was fourth over the line, just in front of Pinot. Spaniard Valverde will move up to second overall, but he is 50 seconds further behind Nibali than when he started.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"We expected today to be a day for the GC riders but we didn't expect them to lose so much time to Vincenzo Nibali. He is rubber-stamping his authority on this race. With the time Richie Porte has lost today it is over for Team Sky, there's no way back from this."
CHAMPAGNE MOMENT
VINCENZO NIBALI WINS STAGE 13.
Yellow Jersey
Classification
He climbs out of his saddle as he goes into the final 500m, then sits back down and zips up his yellow jersey before taking his hands off his handlebars and raises them to the crowd.
Nibali goes under the Flamme Rouge. Just 1km remaining and the worst of the mountain is behind him as he powers towards the finish line.
The French fans on the roadside are imploring their man Thibaut Pinot to put in one more effort as he goes under the 2km to go banner. He is riding with Valverde and they are 350m behind Nibali - that equates to 46 seconds.
Nibali attacks...again
This is a terrific show of strength by the race leader, who has left Majka and Konig with around 3km remaining. Nibali doesn't even get out of his saddle. He just presses a little harder on his pedals and suddenly he is 10 seconds clear.
Valverde is now 44 seconds back, Porte more than six minutes. Tour over?
There are lots of British flags on the mountainside, presumably fans who planned a long time ago to head out there to hopefully cheer on Chris Froome. They've got a long wait for Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates - the two Brits left in the race.
And Nibali goes again.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"This is a sign that Richie Porte is having a bad day. This is not to do with his form. He is just having a bad day in the heat."
Valverde finally responds as he goes through the 5km to go banner. A short burst of speed but he is still 23 seconds back.
That's a good sight better than Richie Porte though. He is 5'31" back and that is only going to get worse.
Insanity from the Astana rider. But there is no response from Valverde, or any of the other two riders he was with. Nibali quickly bridges to Majka and Konig. What will the Italian do next? Is he going to have a quick breather and then go again? He has 5km to the summit.
Nibali attacks
And what do I know? Vincenzo Nibali attacks.
The leaders have 7km of this hors categorie climb to Chamrousse to negotiate. Nibali is content to sit in Valverde's wheel. He knows he can just sit there all afternoon. It is up to Valverde, who started the day two minutes 47 seconds adrift, to try and break the Italian.
Porte losing time
Majka and Konig are still out on their own up front but Valverde and Nibali, who have been joined by Pinot and Laurens ten Dam of Belkin, are just a dozen seconds back.
Richie Porte's hopes of finishing on the podium in Paris, never mind the top step, are disappearing today. He is two minutes, 40 seconds adrift.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's every man for himself on this climb. No rider has a team-mate to help them anymore."
Valverde attacks Nibali
Here goes Alejandro Valverde. The man in third at the start of the day rides away from Vincenzo Nibali but the Italian responds and is soon in the Movistar rider's wheel.
Attacks off the front
Thibaut Pinot is not hanging around to see if Porte is coming back. The Frenchman puts in a burst of speed. Nibali appears untroubled.
Leopold Konig of NetApp Endura is the next to chance his arm and he is followed by Rafael Majka of the Tinkoff-Saxo team. Nibali doesn't need to cover either of those moves because they are not threats to his overall race lead.
Porte drops back
Scrub that. team Sky's Richie Porte is going backwards. Vincenzo Nibali swings out to the left of the road and looks back down the road. The Italian must be loving this. The man in second place is going to be losing a lot of time.
Nieve has dropped back to help Porte but the Australian is weaving all over the road and has already lost more than 30 seconds.
Those in the leading bunch are: Mikel Nieve and Richie Porte (Sky), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Rafal Majka and Michael Rogers (Tinkoff), Vincenzo Nibali and Tanel Kangert (Astana), Bauke Mollema and Laurens ten Dam (Belkin), Jean-Christophe Péraud and Romain Bardet (AG2R), Rui Costa and Chris Horner (Lampre), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto) Tejay van Garderen and Peter Stetina (BMC), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Fränck Schleck and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek), Leo König (NetApp).
The break is over
Chapeau Alessandro De Marchi. A terrific effort by the Cannondale rider but he is struggling to keep the pedals turning and as he looks over his left shoulder, he sees the peloton speeding up to him.
The Italian is quickly swallowed up and spat out the back. 13.5km to go. Who wants this the most?
In the peloton
Jan Bakelants has been caught as the riders go under the 15km to go banner. Just De Marchi left out front then and his lead is down to 30 seconds.
Purito gone?
Polkadot Jersey
Classification
Has Joaquim Rodriguez hit the wall? The polka dot wearing King of the Mountains has dropped out the back of the yellow jersey group. Team Sky's Geraint Thomas is also struggling on this climb.
The chasing group is down to around two dozen as the relentless pace continues. Nibali riding third wheel with Richie Porte tracking his every more.
This final climb to Chamrousse then. It's 18.2km with an average gradient of 7.3%. Sections at more than 11% near the bottom.
Lieuwe Westra has gone. Nibali's helpers disappearing quickly. Movistar are now on the front for Alejandro Valverde and are now within 100 seconds of De Marchi. Who is going to be left at the finish?
Yellow Jersey
Classification
Race leader Nibali has only two men left to help him up this final climb - Lieuwe Westra and Tanel Kangert. But then Richie Porte only has Geraint Thomas and Mikel Nieve. The FDJ team of Thibot Pinot are pacing the peloton. They are 2'30" behind De Marchi, who has just hit the start of the final climb.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It wouldn't surprise me to see Nibali take some more time. I hope that doesn't happen. I want those behind him to take a handful of seconds and keep the race alive."
In the break
Stage leader Alessandro De Marchi is not quite on the final climb but he is going uphill. He has a motorbike for company with a photographer taking countless shots. He briefly climbs out of his saddle as he tries to maintain his lead, which is hovering around three minutes.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"I would imagine we'll see the riders head up the right-hand side of the road because it's in shade and they will want to get as much respite from the sun as possible."
In the break
On race commentary, Rob Hayles says Jan Bakelants changed to a bike that would have been quicker on the descent and that it was worth him losing the dozen or so seconds to do so. He expects Bakelants to change again before we hit the final slope to Chamrousse.
Just 25km remaining and it's pretty much all uphill.