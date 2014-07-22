Tour de France 2014 - stage 15 as it happened

"I'm still reeling from those last few kilometres. We were talking about how tight it was going to be bearing in mind the weather and the six roundabouts that had to be negotiated. It was only in the last 20 metres that Jack Bauer got rushed by all those riders and went from first to 10th.

"Alexander Kristoff won but where was Marcel Kittel? He is absolutely on his knees and so is Bauer. If you can be on the top of the podium on a stage of the Tour de France that can make a rider's career. The road was drying out and that certainly helped the peloton.

"I feel certain we will see Jack Bauer on the podium just for being the most aggressive rider of the day."