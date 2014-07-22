Tour de France 2014 - stage 15 as it happened

That's it for today then. Thanks for your texts and tweets. The live text commentary will resume from 13:30 BST on Tuesday with Lawrence Barretto in the saddle and Rob Hatch and Magnus Backstedt in the commentary booth.
The race is heading back to the mountains. Will anyone try to put the hurt on Vincenzo Nibali? Or more to the point, will anyone be able to put the hurt on Nibali?
"This is another stage that has the potential for the breakaway to succeed. There is a 20km descent to the finish where we drop almost 1,000m in altitude so it will be a fast pace. It's pretty much man v man on a descent, as fast as you feel confident going. If it is was long and a bit flatter you could get help from your team-mates but I've been to see this one and it's steep and technical so you're on your own. I think a breakaway may succeed."
Time to rest
Monday is a well-earned rest day for the riders and us live text commentators alike. The riders will have a little training ride to keep their legs ticking over and I'll be doing similar, typing out a blog with Geraint Thomas to keep my fingers going.
It will be live on this website on Monday morning and Geraint will be analysing the second week of the Tour and letting us know his aims for the final week, which features three mountainous stages in the Pyrenees.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"The crosswinds played a big part today for a lot of people. Not for those at the front but those falling off at the back.
"The second rest day has come round quickly for me but not for the riders as they will think it is not soon enough.
"The next stage is going to be a tough one for so many riders, with the Hors Categorie ascent of Port de Bales, and will we see Vincenzo Nibali on the attack? If riders want to go on the attack they will have to go pretty early."
There is no change in the race for the yellow jersey. Race leader Vincenzo Nibali finished alongside Alejandro Valverde, Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot. Full classification coming up.
Stage 15 result
1. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Katusha) 4hrs 56mins 42secs
2. Heinrich Haussler (Aus/IAM Cycling) ST
3. Peter Sagan (Svk/Cannondale)
4. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto-Belisol)
5. Mark Renshaw (Aus/Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)
6. Bryan Coquard (Fra/Europcar)
7. Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit/Garmin-Sharp)
8. Romain Feillu (Fra/Bretagne-Seche)
9. Michael Albasini (Swi/Orica GreenEdge)
10. Jack Bauer (New Zealand / Garmin)
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"I'm still reeling from those last few kilometres. We were talking about how tight it was going to be bearing in mind the weather and the six roundabouts that had to be negotiated. It was only in the last 20 metres that Jack Bauer got rushed by all those riders and went from first to 10th.
"Alexander Kristoff won but where was Marcel Kittel? He is absolutely on his knees and so is Bauer. If you can be on the top of the podium on a stage of the Tour de France that can make a rider's career. The road was drying out and that certainly helped the peloton.
"I feel certain we will see Jack Bauer on the podium just for being the most aggressive rider of the day."
That was a sensational finish though. I, along with the majority of cycling fans, was willing Bauer to the line. Elmiger dropped back earlier in the sprint but Bauer left everything on the road.
A great victory for Kristoff though. His second of this year's Tour.
Where were Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipel in that sprint? Kittel has won three stage so far this race and today looked absolutely perfect for him. Have the mountains of the last couple of days taken too much out of him?
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Jack Bauer was on the right, digging so deep and his legs went from underneath him. It was Kristoff who won and, while I say he timed it to perfection, he had some luck as well. They were panicking in the peloton.
"Who says sprint stages are boring? There are those that say nothing happens but not today. The weather has had an impact on the Tour and it certainly helped the two breakaway riders.
"I can't believe it. Bauer is in tears. He cannot believe it. He is going to play that over and over again in his head and he is not going to have an early night tonight. I am feeling so sorry for him."
Bauer has his head in his hands. He is in tears. A Garmin-Sharp team-mate pats him on the shoulder. He finished 10th. He had one last look over shoulder about 50m from the finish and saw Kristoff and Heinrich Haussler speed by him.
The Green machine Peter Sagan was third.
Katusha rider Kristoff times his sprint to perfection, coming past Bauer in the final 50m. Agonising for the Kiwi who was in the lead for about 221.9km of today's 222km stage.
CHAMPAGNE MOMENT
ALEXANDER KRISTOFF WINS STAGE 15.
Great shots on the TV camera, Elmiger and Bauer on a straight road with the peloton haring down on them. Just 500m to go but the peloton is almost on them.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"The two in the breakaway have to ride together if they are to hold on. The roads are drying out but it is still 19 seconds of a lead for them. The cannot afford to slow down and start playing cat and mouse."
Can Tony Martin catch Elmiger and Bauer on his own? The two out front are into Nimes and going under the Flamme Rouge - just 1km to go. They lead by 13 seconds.
And here goes Tony Martin. The time trial specialist decides to attack again. Bauer and Elmiger are 22 seconds clear with 2km remaining.
Tony Martin of OPQS takes up the pace but has he gone off to quickly? He is looking over his shoulder, waiting for someone to catch him up. Katusha take over the pace-setting. But here goes Jan Bakelants on the attack. He rides for OPQS and that has caused chaos in the peloton as they go under 3km to go.
Bauer and Elmiger are still 30 seconds clear. Can they hold on?
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"The two breakaway riders are benefitting from the weather. It's touch and go whether they will be caught. I'm fairly confident they will get caught but it is going to be very late on in the stage.
"If it was one long straight boulevard to the finish I would say they would be caught but with the roundabouts it is playing into the hands of Bauer and Elmiger."
The road is looking incredibly dry in some places, like it hasn't rained in years. There are six roundabouts still to get round. IAM Cycling come to the front of the bunch, are they trying to slow the chase down, seeing as how they have Elmiger out front.
But here comes the Omega Pharma - Quick-Step train. They've had enough of all this messing around.
4.5km to go, lead at 30 seconds.
Another roundabout for Elmiger and Bauer and they take it incredibly slowly but if they are going slowly, imagine how much slower the peloton has to go.
"They are already starting to panic in the peloton," says Rob Hayles.
6.5km to go. Lead at 40 seconds. This could be close.
In the peloton
There are a couple of Katusha riders hiding at third and fourth wheel. Can they set up Alexander Kristoff for another stage win? No sign of Marcel Kittel yet but his Giant-Shimano team-mate John Degenkolb is up near the front.
Astana are also trying to keep Vincenzo Nibali near the front and out of danger. One slip here and his Tour could be over as quickly as Chris Froome and Alberto Contador.
Just 9km remaining and the leaders are 43 seconds clear.
The peloton slows to a crawl as they safely negotiate another roundabout. Lotto-Belisol, riding for Andre Greipel are putting in the big turns on the front as they race into the final 12km. They have reduced the advantage of the leading duo to just under one minute.
Bauer and Elmiger holding on though. How much longer can they last? The damp roads are certainly helping them.
Get involved
Andy in Armagh, via text on 81111: Vincenzo Nibali is in full control of the Tour. He's played things perfectly from a tactical standpoint over the past few weeks, and we've seen more evidence of this again today.
Rob Hatch
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator
"The sun is now shining at the finish line, poking its way through the sea of white cloud over Nimes."
The rain is easing and the dark skies appear to be behind them as Bauer and Elmiger push on to Nimes. There are puddles all over the roads which are glistening as the sun starts to break through.
Just 16km remaining and the lead is down to 65 seconds.
Kwiatkowski is called back to the peloton by his team and he dutifully sits up and tucks back in to the main bunch.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Michal Kwiatkowski's attack is more a case of taking pressure off his team-mates . They can sit in the wheels now and would prefer a sprint finish. We have seen them take it out to early before and get overtaken."
Michal Kwiatkowski of the Omega Pharma - Quick-Step team has attacked off the front of the peloton. Rob Hayles suggests that the peloton may not have seen him because of the darkness.
Kwiatkowski has opened up a gap of a dozen seconds - Hayles says it is a canny move, taking the pressure off his team-mates, who will be trying to set Mark Renshaw up for the win. His team-mates won't have to do any of the chasing now.
In the peloton
I think that picture says it all. The Robs on radio commentary are saying that the rain has abated at the finish line but it may have headed to where the riders are. It is very dark out on the roads as Elmiger and Bauer push on. But they are just 80 seconds clear with 21.5km remaining.
I'm heading down to the Camargue for my summer holidays once the Tour has finished, a short way south of Tarascon where the riders currently are. I'm hoping the weather improves in the next 10 days or so. Our leaders are tip-toeing through the roads, which are starting to resemble rivers.
In the break
Bauer and Elmiger have been sharing the work pretty evenly in the break. Kiwi Bauer has done 53% on the front in the last 10 minutes, with Elmiger doing 47%. Their efforts are working, with the advantage back up over two minuets as they enter the final 30km.
In the peloton
There is no rush to close this gap down. Ninety seconds is close enough for the peloton for now. There still 35km remaining and the teams of the sprinters don't want the race back together just yet for fear of further breakaway attempts.
The race is heading in to Nimes for the 16th time - the last time the race finished here was in 2008. A certain Mark Cavendish won the sprint.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"One of the things the riders may not be thinking about too much but that the mechanics in the back of the car will be is a puncture. You puncture more in the rain as it softens the rubber up."
Get involved
Tim Peach: Torrential rain now at the finish line. As if we haven't had enough this Tour. Commentary on @bbcsport website now.
In the break
Elmiger and Bauer lead by 90 seconds with 41km remaining as they wind through St-Remy-de-Provence. A marshal, keen to keep the fans back off the road is almost wiped out as he steps back, unaware that two riders are inches behind him.
In the peloton
Green Jersey
Classification
There's no such friendliness in the peloton. The Cannondale team of Peter Sagan have muscled their way to the front of the bunch, while FDj's Arnaud Demare boys have moved up alongside but here comes Bryan Coquard to take the 15 points for third.
The Europcar sprinter eases over the line, ahead of Mark Renshaw, with Sagan fifth.
Kittel and Greipel were not interested in chancing their arms - they want the bigger prize, a stage win in Nimes.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's absolutely soaking wet now on the roads and one of the problems the riders are going to face is that there are six roundabouts in the closing kilometres. It could be treacherous."
Green Jersey
Classification
The intermediate sprint is fast approaching and our men in the break Martin Elmiger and Jack Bauer are head down, zipping through the rain. They are first over the line, no extra effort from either man, they simply ride through the line in that order.
Live Reporting
By Peter Scrivener
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's it for today then. Thanks for your texts and tweets. The live text commentary will resume from 13:30 BST on Tuesday with Lawrence Barretto in the saddle and Rob Hatch and Magnus Backstedt in the commentary booth.
The race is heading back to the mountains. Will anyone try to put the hurt on Vincenzo Nibali? Or more to the point, will anyone be able to put the hurt on Nibali?
Join Lawrence to find out.
Stage 16 - into the Pyrenees
Geraint Thomas has alreadypredicted what is likely to happen on Tuesday's stage 16:
"This is another stage that has the potential for the breakaway to succeed. There is a 20km descent to the finish where we drop almost 1,000m in altitude so it will be a fast pace. It's pretty much man v man on a descent, as fast as you feel confident going. If it is was long and a bit flatter you could get help from your team-mates but I've been to see this one and it's steep and technical so you're on your own. I think a breakaway may succeed."
Time to rest
Monday is a well-earned rest day for the riders and us live text commentators alike. The riders will have a little training ride to keep their legs ticking over and I'll be doing similar, typing out a blog with Geraint Thomas to keep my fingers going.
It will be live on this website on Monday morning and Geraint will be analysing the second week of the Tour and letting us know his aims for the final week, which features three mountainous stages in the Pyrenees.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"The crosswinds played a big part today for a lot of people. Not for those at the front but those falling off at the back.
"The second rest day has come round quickly for me but not for the riders as they will think it is not soon enough.
"The next stage is going to be a tough one for so many riders, with the Hors Categorie ascent of Port de Bales, and will we see Vincenzo Nibali on the attack? If riders want to go on the attack they will have to go pretty early."
Yellow Jersey
Classification
1. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) 66hrs 49mins 37secs
2. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +4mins 37secs
3. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +4mins 50secs
4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ) +5mins 06secs
5. Tejay van Garderen (US/BMC Racing) +5mins 49secs
6. Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra/AG2R) +6mins 08secs
Race for yellow
Yellow Jersey
Classification
There is no change in the race for the yellow jersey. Race leader Vincenzo Nibali finished alongside Alejandro Valverde, Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot. Full classification coming up.
Stage 15 result
1. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Katusha) 4hrs 56mins 42secs
2. Heinrich Haussler (Aus/IAM Cycling) ST
3. Peter Sagan (Svk/Cannondale)
4. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto-Belisol)
5. Mark Renshaw (Aus/Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)
6. Bryan Coquard (Fra/Europcar)
7. Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit/Garmin-Sharp)
8. Romain Feillu (Fra/Bretagne-Seche)
9. Michael Albasini (Swi/Orica GreenEdge)
10. Jack Bauer (New Zealand / Garmin)
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"I'm still reeling from those last few kilometres. We were talking about how tight it was going to be bearing in mind the weather and the six roundabouts that had to be negotiated. It was only in the last 20 metres that Jack Bauer got rushed by all those riders and went from first to 10th.
"Alexander Kristoff won but where was Marcel Kittel? He is absolutely on his knees and so is Bauer. If you can be on the top of the podium on a stage of the Tour de France that can make a rider's career. The road was drying out and that certainly helped the peloton.
"I feel certain we will see Jack Bauer on the podium just for being the most aggressive rider of the day."
That was a sensational finish though. I, along with the majority of cycling fans, was willing Bauer to the line. Elmiger dropped back earlier in the sprint but Bauer left everything on the road.
A great victory for Kristoff though. His second of this year's Tour.
Where were Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipel in that sprint? Kittel has won three stage so far this race and today looked absolutely perfect for him. Have the mountains of the last couple of days taken too much out of him?
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Jack Bauer was on the right, digging so deep and his legs went from underneath him. It was Kristoff who won and, while I say he timed it to perfection, he had some luck as well. They were panicking in the peloton.
"Who says sprint stages are boring? There are those that say nothing happens but not today. The weather has had an impact on the Tour and it certainly helped the two breakaway riders.
"I can't believe it. Bauer is in tears. He cannot believe it. He is going to play that over and over again in his head and he is not going to have an early night tonight. I am feeling so sorry for him."
Bauer has his head in his hands. He is in tears. A Garmin-Sharp team-mate pats him on the shoulder. He finished 10th. He had one last look over shoulder about 50m from the finish and saw Kristoff and Heinrich Haussler speed by him.
The Green machine Peter Sagan was third.
Katusha rider Kristoff times his sprint to perfection, coming past Bauer in the final 50m. Agonising for the Kiwi who was in the lead for about 221.9km of today's 222km stage.
CHAMPAGNE MOMENT
ALEXANDER KRISTOFF WINS STAGE 15.
Great shots on the TV camera, Elmiger and Bauer on a straight road with the peloton haring down on them. Just 500m to go but the peloton is almost on them.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"The two in the breakaway have to ride together if they are to hold on. The roads are drying out but it is still 19 seconds of a lead for them. The cannot afford to slow down and start playing cat and mouse."
Can Tony Martin catch Elmiger and Bauer on his own? The two out front are into Nimes and going under the Flamme Rouge - just 1km to go. They lead by 13 seconds.
And here goes Tony Martin. The time trial specialist decides to attack again. Bauer and Elmiger are 22 seconds clear with 2km remaining.
Tony Martin of OPQS takes up the pace but has he gone off to quickly? He is looking over his shoulder, waiting for someone to catch him up. Katusha take over the pace-setting. But here goes Jan Bakelants on the attack. He rides for OPQS and that has caused chaos in the peloton as they go under 3km to go.
Bauer and Elmiger are still 30 seconds clear. Can they hold on?
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"The two breakaway riders are benefitting from the weather. It's touch and go whether they will be caught. I'm fairly confident they will get caught but it is going to be very late on in the stage.
"If it was one long straight boulevard to the finish I would say they would be caught but with the roundabouts it is playing into the hands of Bauer and Elmiger."
The road is looking incredibly dry in some places, like it hasn't rained in years. There are six roundabouts still to get round. IAM Cycling come to the front of the bunch, are they trying to slow the chase down, seeing as how they have Elmiger out front.
But here comes the Omega Pharma - Quick-Step train. They've had enough of all this messing around.
4.5km to go, lead at 30 seconds.
Another roundabout for Elmiger and Bauer and they take it incredibly slowly but if they are going slowly, imagine how much slower the peloton has to go.
"They are already starting to panic in the peloton," says Rob Hayles.
6.5km to go. Lead at 40 seconds. This could be close.
In the peloton
There are a couple of Katusha riders hiding at third and fourth wheel. Can they set up Alexander Kristoff for another stage win? No sign of Marcel Kittel yet but his Giant-Shimano team-mate John Degenkolb is up near the front.
Astana are also trying to keep Vincenzo Nibali near the front and out of danger. One slip here and his Tour could be over as quickly as Chris Froome and Alberto Contador.
Just 9km remaining and the leaders are 43 seconds clear.
The peloton slows to a crawl as they safely negotiate another roundabout. Lotto-Belisol, riding for Andre Greipel are putting in the big turns on the front as they race into the final 12km. They have reduced the advantage of the leading duo to just under one minute.
Bauer and Elmiger holding on though. How much longer can they last? The damp roads are certainly helping them.
Get involved
Andy in Armagh, via text on 81111: Vincenzo Nibali is in full control of the Tour. He's played things perfectly from a tactical standpoint over the past few weeks, and we've seen more evidence of this again today.
Rob Hatch
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator
"The sun is now shining at the finish line, poking its way through the sea of white cloud over Nimes."
The rain is easing and the dark skies appear to be behind them as Bauer and Elmiger push on to Nimes. There are puddles all over the roads which are glistening as the sun starts to break through.
Just 16km remaining and the lead is down to 65 seconds.
Kwiatkowski is called back to the peloton by his team and he dutifully sits up and tucks back in to the main bunch.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Michal Kwiatkowski's attack is more a case of taking pressure off his team-mates . They can sit in the wheels now and would prefer a sprint finish. We have seen them take it out to early before and get overtaken."
Michal Kwiatkowski of the Omega Pharma - Quick-Step team has attacked off the front of the peloton. Rob Hayles suggests that the peloton may not have seen him because of the darkness.
Kwiatkowski has opened up a gap of a dozen seconds - Hayles says it is a canny move, taking the pressure off his team-mates, who will be trying to set Mark Renshaw up for the win. His team-mates won't have to do any of the chasing now.
In the peloton
I think that picture says it all. The Robs on radio commentary are saying that the rain has abated at the finish line but it may have headed to where the riders are. It is very dark out on the roads as Elmiger and Bauer push on. But they are just 80 seconds clear with 21.5km remaining.
I'm heading down to the Camargue for my summer holidays once the Tour has finished, a short way south of Tarascon where the riders currently are. I'm hoping the weather improves in the next 10 days or so. Our leaders are tip-toeing through the roads, which are starting to resemble rivers.
In the break
Bauer and Elmiger have been sharing the work pretty evenly in the break. Kiwi Bauer has done 53% on the front in the last 10 minutes, with Elmiger doing 47%. Their efforts are working, with the advantage back up over two minuets as they enter the final 30km.
In the peloton
There is no rush to close this gap down. Ninety seconds is close enough for the peloton for now. There still 35km remaining and the teams of the sprinters don't want the race back together just yet for fear of further breakaway attempts.
The race is heading in to Nimes for the 16th time - the last time the race finished here was in 2008. A certain Mark Cavendish won the sprint.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"One of the things the riders may not be thinking about too much but that the mechanics in the back of the car will be is a puncture. You puncture more in the rain as it softens the rubber up."
Get involved
In the break
Elmiger and Bauer lead by 90 seconds with 41km remaining as they wind through St-Remy-de-Provence. A marshal, keen to keep the fans back off the road is almost wiped out as he steps back, unaware that two riders are inches behind him.
In the peloton
Green Jersey
Classification
There's no such friendliness in the peloton. The Cannondale team of Peter Sagan have muscled their way to the front of the bunch, while FDj's Arnaud Demare boys have moved up alongside but here comes Bryan Coquard to take the 15 points for third.
The Europcar sprinter eases over the line, ahead of Mark Renshaw, with Sagan fifth.
Kittel and Greipel were not interested in chancing their arms - they want the bigger prize, a stage win in Nimes.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's absolutely soaking wet now on the roads and one of the problems the riders are going to face is that there are six roundabouts in the closing kilometres. It could be treacherous."
Green Jersey
Classification
The intermediate sprint is fast approaching and our men in the break Martin Elmiger and Jack Bauer are head down, zipping through the rain. They are first over the line, no extra effort from either man, they simply ride through the line in that order.