Tour de France - stage 16

After the longest stage on the Tour today, we visit the shortest tomorrow. It's 125km race from Saint-Gaudens to Saint-Lary Pla d'Adet and could have a big impact on the general classification as there are four big climbs.
Rogers added: "I tried so hard to win a stage of the Tour before but this year, I've changed mentally. When it rains it pours doesn't it?
"I know I've changed upstairs, I'm more hungry and opportunities seem clearer to me now. I'm not scared of the outcome now. Previously I was scared to try something new because I was scared of failure."
"I knew once I got to the bottom of the last climb, the race had began for me," says stage winner Michael Rogers. "I tried a few times to drop them on the climb but I couldn't so I knew I had to pick them off on the descent. I said to myself - 'I have been in this position to many times and not won. I'm not going to do it again.'"
Yellow Jersey
Classification
Vincenzo Nibali, the yellow jersey holder, and Alejandro Valverde, who is second overall, cross the line together about nine minutes down on the leaders. They will still retain the top two spots in the general classification, though.
Stage 16 - Top 5
1) Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)
2) Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
3) Vasil Kiriyenka (Sky)
4) Jose Serpa (Lampre)
5) Cyril Gautier (Europcar)
Magnus Backstedt
Former Tour de France stage winner on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"What a year he is having, he's riding strong and he is confident, this was a stage that was tailor made for him and once he got the gap there was no coming back to him."
That's 34-year-old Michael Rogers first stage victory on the Tour and follows his two stage wins at the Giro d'Italia earlier this year.
CHAMPAGNE MOMENT
Michael Rogers wins stage 16 of the Tour de France.
Michael Rogers passes the 1km mark. He looks to have done enough to take this victory.
We're inside the last 2km with Michael Rogers holding an eight-second lead. Vasil Kiryienka has gone for it, getting out of the saddle and giving it a push. Can he catch Rogers?
We're nearing the end of the descent now, with just 5km to go. Meanwhile, up front Michael Rogers has made a bid for glory.
Cyril Gautier is his nearest challenger and tries his best to keep up. Serpa, Voeckler and Kiryienka seem content to let him go.
Toniwater: "Vincenzo Nibali won't miss a trick this week he's too close, he'll respond to everything and it looks like he's in his element when doing that!"
It's now a five-man group at the front as Cyril Gautier and Vasil Kiryienka catch up. Meanwhile, Alejandro Valverde has been towed back to yellow jersey holder Vincenzo Nibali. They're just over 10 minutes and 23 seconds behind.
Michael Rogers, Jose Serpa and Thomas Voeckler are cruising down the descent at the front. They've got a 12 second-lead over Cyril Gautier and Vasil Kiryienka.
Alejandro Valverde, who is second in the general classification, has been dropped by Thibaut Pinot. Vincenzo Nibali tries to stick with him but can't as they begin the descent. Pinot immediately opens up a lead of 200m as they fly down the mountain.
Jose Serpa beats Thomas Voeckler to the summit at Port de Bales to take the maximum 25 points.
Magnus Backstedt
Former Tour de France stage winner on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's a very fast descent, there are plenty of opportunities to really increase your speed and you can dive around the corners without touching the brakes. The riders will know the corners and have raced here before so it's a case of refreshing the memory."
Vasil Kiryienka catches Cyril Gautier and the pair work together to reduce the 15 second-gap to the leading trio of Rogers, Serpa and Voeckler. Less than 20km to go.
Thibaut Pinot, currently fourth in the general classification, begins his bid to move into the podium places as he accelerates off the front of the peloton. Yellow jersey holder Vincenzo Nibali - and second-placed Alejandro Valverde - respond and go with him.
Movistar are dragging the peloton along, which is putting yellow jersey holder Vincenzo Nibali under pressure. The Italian must respond to protect his lead.
Cyril Gautier has run out of steam, falling back as Michael Rogers, Jose Serpa and Thomas Voeckler, who won this stage last year.
Polkadot Jersey
Classification
The peloton has closed to within 10 minutes and 28 seconds, but it has dropped Britain's Geraint Thomas and Joaquim Rodriguez, who is the current polka jersey holder. Rafal Majka is set to take the best climber jersey, with Rodriguez now a point behind.
Cyril Gautier has bolted - and for now, no one seems able to give chase. Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka has dropped back, with Rogers, Serpa and Voeckler sticking together and trying to keep Gautier in sight.
The breakaway has split in two, with Avermaet, Serpa, Kiriyenka, Voeckler, Gautier and Rogers going clear.
Frenchman Thomas Voeckler raises a cheer from the crowd as he launches a mini-attack, getting out of the saddle and pushing - but his time alone out front is minimal as the rest of the breakaway gobbles him up.
Former Tour de France stage winner Magnus Backstedt: "Vincenzo Nibali is a racer, down to the bones, so if he sees there is a crack in the armoury of his challengers he will go for it on the descent. Whenever he can add to the lead he will do."
Vincenzo Nibali is sitting comfortable in the peloton, 11 minutes and 38 seconds adrift of the peloton. Meanwhile, up front, the breakaway is starting to stretch out even more with Michael Rogers now on the front and pushing.
Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka move to the front of the breakaway and puts the hammer down, stretching out the breakaway as they continue to climb.
Twenty one becomes 20 as Roger Kluge is the first rider to be dropped from the breakaway as the climb intensifies. He's soon joined by Samuel Dumoulin who also can't keep pace.
Former Tour de France stage winner and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra analyst Magnus Backstedt says that while there are a couple of sharp turns on the descent to the finish, there is "nothing too bad". He adds: "There are some nice long straights where you can hit some big speeds."
The breakaway responds by upping their pace as they approach the bottom of the Port de Bales. There are a few parts of this climb where the gradient hits more than 10%. Yikes.
The peloton has picked up the pace, reducing the gap to the breakaway to 12 minutes and nine seconds with 35.5km to go.
Magnus Backstedt
Former Tour de France stage winner on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It looks like the breakaway is going to hold. One rider to look out for is Michal Kwiatkowski.
"He started the day 19 minutes down but should this time gap stand, he's riding himself well into the top 10.
"He's a rider who can time-trial very well, too, so while he might not win it, he could challenge for the podium."
Magnus Backstedt
Former Tour de France stage winner on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Michael has got such a vast amount of experience and a lot of power and you can see that he really enjoys riding his bike, he's willing to go that bit deeper."
Here's the stage 17 report, won by Michael Rogers, which features analysis from former Tour de France stage winner Magnus Backstedt.
Tomorrow - Stage 17
After the longest stage on the Tour today, we visit the shortest tomorrow. It's 125km race from Saint-Gaudens to Saint-Lary Pla d'Adet and could have a big impact on the general classification as there are four big climbs. Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas believes tomorrow will be one of the "hardest days of this year's race."
Michael Rodgers, a three-times world champion in the individual time trial, receives his trophy and flowers on the podium. The Australian looks like he's welling up as he takes the applause.
Overall standings
Yellow Jersey
Classification
1) Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) 73hrs 05mins 19secs
2) Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +4mins 37secs
3) Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ.fr) +5mins 06secs
4) Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra/AG2R) +6mins 08secs
5) Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +6mins 40secs
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Rob Hatch and Magnus Backstedt are up and running on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra. You can listen to them via the console at the top of the page.
Just 40km to go in the longest stage of the Tour and first of three stages in the Pyrenees. The breakaway has a lead of 12 minutes and 25 seconds.