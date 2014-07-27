Tour de France - final stage as it happened

So, that was the 2014 Tour de France. It took us from Yorkshire to the podium in Paris via the Alps and Pyrenees with plenty of thrills, spills, crashes and smashes along the way before delivering us a dominant and deserved winner in the shape of Vincenzo Nibali.
It was an incredible ride and I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. See you next year.
THE WINNER
Vincenzo Nibali's baby daughter Emma got a kiss from the winner of the 2014 Tour de France too.
THE PRIZES
Nibali will be joined by two Frenchmen on the podium, the first time there have been two home riders there since 1983. Jean-Christophe Peraud, 37, survived a crash earlier in the day to take second place while Thibault Pinot, 24, is third.
THE PRIZES
Yes here comes our overall winner, Vincenzo Nibali, to be presented yet again with the yellow jersey he has worn for so much of this Tour. He is wearing matching yellow shoes for the occasion, and a very broad grin on his face.
THE PRIZES
Next up is the prize for the most aggressive rider. It goes to Alessandro De Marchi, who attacked on what seemed like a daily basis. Another Italian will be making his way to the podium in a few moments too...
THE PRIZES
Thibaut Pinot, who will be back on the podium shortly to celebrate his third place overall is being called forward now for his white jersey as the best-placed young rider.
THE PRIZES
Next up on the podium is the first ever Pole to be in Paris in Polka Dots - Rafal Majka, who is the winner of the king of the mountains category.
THE PRIZES
Peter Sagan, winner of the green points jersey for sprinters is up on the podium to collect his prize. This is the third straight year he has ridden into Paris in green. No stage wins for him this time, though.
MAKING HISTORY
Vincenzo Nibali, shown here kissing his wife Rachele at the finish line, has now won all three Grand Tours - the Tour de France (2014), Giro d'Espana (2013) and Vuelta a Espana (2010) - putting him in some quite exclusive company.
Other men to win all three Grand Tours:
Eddy Merckx (Belgium): Tour de France x5 (1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1974), Giro d'Italia x5 (1968, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1974), Vuelta a Espana x1 (1973)
Bernard Hinault (France): Tour de France x5 (1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1985), Giro d'Italia x3 (1980, 1982, 1985), Vuelta a Espana x2 (1978, 1983)
Jacques Anquetil (France):Tour de France x5 (1957, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964), Giro d'Italia x2 (1960, 1964), Vuelta a Espana x1 (1963)
Alberto Contador (Spain): Tour de France x2 (2007, 2009), Giro d'Italia x1 (2008), Vuelta a Espana x2 (2008, 2012)
Felice Gimondi (Italy): Tour de France x1 (1965), Giro d'Italia x3 (1967, 1969, 1976), Vuelta a Espana x1 (1968)
WORTHY WINNER
Magnus Backstedt
Swedish cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Nibali has stayed out of trouble, we've had some difficult terrain and I definitely think he's a worthy winner."
ITALIAN CELEBRATION
Rob Hatch
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator
"This is a wonderful moment for Italy. Nibali has been dominant and aggressive without ever really having a serious rival."
THE PODIUM
Yellow Jersey
Classification
So, after almost 90 hours in the saddle over 21 days, 29-year-old Italian Vincenzo Nibali is crowned the winner of the Tour de France for the first time. He won four stages, spent 18 days wearing the yellow jersey and was nearly eight minutes clear of his nearest rival - he is truly a worthy winner!
Marcel Kittel takes his fourth stage win of this year's Tour, and his first since the first week. Not sure how he had enough left in the tank after his struggles in the mountains but his victory today makes it all worthwhile.
3. Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit/Garmin-Sharp) SAME TIME
VINCENZO NIBALI WINS THE 2014 TOUR DE FRANCE!
Vincenzo Nibali crosses the line seconds later, and is immediately mobbed by about a million photographers.
MARCEL KITTEL WINS STAGE 21!
Wow! What a finish. Germany's Marcel Kittel finds the power when it matters to beat Alexander Kristoff to the line, and take the stage win in Paris for the second successive year. His final kick was the difference, while Andre Greipel left it far too late to challenge.
But Marcel Kittel is the strongest...
Here comes Kristoff.
FINAL LAP
Katusha make their move to try to bring Alexander Kristoff clear. This is wide open though because Marcel Kittel's Giant team are fighting for position. 600m left.
FINAL LAP
Marcel Kittel has his Giant team around him and so does Mark Renshaw - who is usually Mark Cavendish's lead-out man. Peter Sagan is on his own but jumping from wheel to wheel in Cav stylee - 1.7km left.
FINAL LAP
Simon Clarke is being followed by a huge mass of riders, all flying down the wide avenue of the Champs Elysees and setting up their own lead-out trains. 3km left.
FINAL LAP
Garmin Sharp are trying to get men up there too, as an Orica Greenedge rider - Simon Clarke - flies off the front of the peloton. He leads by seven seconds with 4.5km to go.
FINAL LAP
The sprinters' teams are fighting for position now, with lead-out trains for Norway's Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Germany's Marcel Kittel (Giant), Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Germany's Andre Greipel (Lotto) and Mark Renshaw (OPQS) jostling for the best line. 6km left.
ONE LAP TO GO
The sprinters are licking their lips and flexing their hips as they take the bell for the final lap. 7km to go of the 2014 Tour de France and Richie Porte has just been caught. The peloton are back together.
TWO LAPS TO GO
Richie Porte is still pedalling hard but he must know now that he will be caught. The pack are only four or five seconds behind him now and it is inevitable that he will be hoovered up.
Rob Hatch
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator
"There's a few spots of rain, it's starting to spit. Let's hope they all stay upright. This could be an epic end to what has been a pretty dramatic Tour de France."
TWO LAPS TO GO
Omega Pharma QuickStep are up near the front of the chasing pack - Tony Martin is doing the legwork as they try to set up their surviving sprinter Mark Renshaw to challenge the fast men I spoke about earlier.
TWO LAPS TO GO
Ji Cheng, the lanterne rouge, is being lapped! He is still soldiering on mind you.
Richie Porte flashes past him and now leads the pack by 12 seconds with 11.6km left. Rain is falling in Paris.
TWO LAPS TO GO
Poor old Tony Martin has had to change his bike again but he is back in the peloton and avoids a lonely ride round Paris for the next 15 minutes or so.
TWO LAPS TO GO
Richie Porte kicks again! The other two escapees are history, but he is clear on his own.
TWO LAPS TO GO
Here we go then. Two laps to go and Australia's Richie Porte (Team Sky), Denmark's Michael Morkov (Tinkoff) and Colombia's Jose Serpa (lampre) are being reeled in. With 14km to go, they are just nine seconds ahead.
TOUR REFLECTIONS ON TEAM SKY
Magnus Backstedt
Swedish cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's been a bit unfortunate, with Richie Porte ill after Chris Froome went home and Geraint Thomas has not looked 100%. I think there will be a big think about what's gone right and wrong. They will learn from their misfortune and improve.
"Team Sky won the Tour de France back to back but at some point, taking a bit of a setback is not a bad thing as you move forward."
THREE LAPS TO GO
Another mechanical. This time Tony Martin has lost his chain. He won't mind too much.
The three escapees are now just 15 seconds clear, with 15km to go.
These are the men to watch out for in the final few kilometres of the 2014 Tour de France: Alexander Kristoff, Marcel Kittel, Peter Sagan and Andre Greipel are the sprinters eyeing the most prestigious stage victory of all.
THREE LAPS TO GO
The Orica Greenedge team have two men clear of the peloton, trying to bridge the gap to the escapees.
Richie Porte is still driving that breakaway group away, and has opened up a gap of 22 seconds with 20km to go. Back in the pack, overall leader Vincenzo Nibali is staying out of trouble.
FOUR LAPS TO GO
Alexander Kristoff is back in the peloton and further up the road, that front four has become a front three - Richie Porte, Denmark's Michael Morkov (Tinkoff), and Colombia's Jose Serpa (Lampre). With 22.5km to go, their lead is 13 seconds.
FOUR LAPS TO GO
Our four men in front have a lead of 16 seconds with 27km to go. They are Team Sky's Richie Porte, and Morkov (Tinkoff), Serpa (Lampre) and Fonseca (Bretagne).
Rob Hatch
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentator
"It's cloudy at the moment in Paris, and the excitement is building. Thankfully, there's been no rain whatsoever."
FIVE LAPS TO GO
Problems for Alexander Kristoff too. He is one of the sprinters in contention to win this stage but he has ground to make up on the rest of the pack after suffering from a puncture.
Helpfully, he has a problem with his saddle too, and gets a convenient 'tow' from the team car as that is sorted out...
