Sportsday - football transfers latest

Salford are to reunite a trio of Oxford-born brothers at the AJ Bell Stadium in 2015.

Former Wakefield, Huddersfield, Leeds and England prop Darrell Griffin, 33, was joined at the Red Devils last month by brother Josh, 24, and from next season they will be accompanied by 22-year-old George, who is currently with London Broncos.

George, who joined the Broncos at the start of the year from Hull KR, has signed a 12-month deal, while Josh was one of