Sportsday - football transfers latest

Football
So confirmation that Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will miss the start of the season with a serious ankle injury. More on that developing story on the BBC Sport website.
BREAKING NEWS
Manchester United say Michael Carrick has had surgery on Thursday on his left ankle ligaments and will be out for 10-12 weeks.
Football
More on Swansea City forward Michu's move to Napoli on a season-long loan.
The Welsh club have issued thefollowing statement on their website: "Swansea City can confirm that Michu has joined Napoli on a season-long loan with an agreed option to buy.
"The 28-year-old completed a medical earlier today and will now link up with Rafael Benitez's side ahead of the new campaign."
Tour de France
Alexander Kristoff wins stage 12 of the Tour de France in a sprint, while Vincenzo Nibali still has the yellow jersey.
Kristoff, a Norwegian with the Katusha team, emerged from the pack which overtook a pair of breakaway riders with less than seven kilometres to go.
Football
Swansea City announce Spanish forward Michu has joined Napoli on loan for the 2014-15 season.
Rugby League
Salford are to reunite a trio of Oxford-born brothers at the AJ Bell Stadium in 2015.
Former Wakefield, Huddersfield, Leeds and England prop Darrell Griffin, 33, was joined at the Red Devils last month by brother Josh, 24, and from next season they will be accompanied by 22-year-old George, who is currently with London Broncos.
George, who joined the Broncos at the start of the year from Hull KR, has signed a 12-month deal, while Josh was one offour Salford players handed extended contracts on Thursday.
Football
Former Manchester United midfielder Ray Wilkins believes it will be a building season for Louis van Gaal at Manchester United.
This year Vidic, Ferdinand and Evra have all left at the back," says Wilkins. "They are losing a lot of experience but so far he has brought in players of potential.
"Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho on the other hand has brought in established players."
Cricket
James Anderson and Ravindra Jadeja's preliminary hearing will be on Tuesday 22 July with a date for the hearing proper to be confirmed at a later date.
England bowler Andersonhas been charged with misconduct by the International Cricket Council following claims he abused and pushed India all-rounder Jadeja during the first Test.
Road Cycling
Team Sky's Jonathan Tiernan-Locke has been given a two-year ban for anomalies in his biological passport. He won the Tour of Britain in 2012 but this victory has now been taken off him.
Football
Just to recap, Louis van Gaal has given his first news conference as manager of Manchester United. It ended with him revealing that Michael Carrick had suffered a serious injury that is likely to force him to miss the start of the new season.
Louis van Gaal news conference
Juliette Ferrington
BBC Sport
"Before the news conference started there was a video playing on loop highlighting Louis van Gaal's achievements throughout his career. 'The Story So Far' being played out on the big screens. Sheringham, de Boer, Seedorf all featured. One of the tributes to Van Gaal was 'He is smart, very smart. He sees possibilities to make players better'."
Sunday People chief football writerSteve Bates: Totally different press conference to when David Moyes took charge a year ago. Louis van Gaal is captivating his audience.
Sunday Times football correspondentJonathan Northcroft: Van Gaal - right off the bat, and not happily - raising issue of Manchester United's commercial motivations and hunger for sponsors was fascinating.
BREAKING NEWS
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has suffered a serious ankle injury and could be out for up to 10 weeks.
Louis van Gaal news conference
David Ornstein at Old Trafford
BBC Sport
"Manchester United's Michael Carrick will be injured for a 'long time' and will miss the club's tour of the USA. The midfielder was injured in training this week.
"Louis van Gaal did not give details of the injury suffered, and told reporters that the club would make an announcement. When asked how long the player would be out, he said: "A long time."
BBC Sport'sDavid Ornstein: Louis van Gaal confirms Michael Carrick injured himself in training in the last two days and is out for "a long time". Van Gaal refused to specify the nature of Carrick's injury but said "big blow" and told us to await club statement for details.
Louis van Gaal news conference
And with that, Louis van Gaal exits the Europa Suite and makes his way down to the pitch at a sun drenched Old Trafford to pose for photographs that will be appearing on all of Friday's back pages.
Van Gaal: "I am not always convinced of the experience of players. I have said a lot of times in the media, Clarence Seedorf was 16 years old, I let him make his debut for Ajax. He was sometimes more experienced than a player of 30-years-old.
"It is dependent on the personality. You mentioned Wayne Rooney, but there is, for example, Michael Carrick. He is injured, that is in my opinion a big blow because he is an experienced player.
"It is very important we have experienced players, not only in age but as a human being. My philosophy is not only the football player but in total."
Louis van Gaal news conference
Reporter: Can you fulfil expectations at Manchester United?
Van Gaal: I'm now two days here, I've met a lot of people and when you see that kind of people loving the club they expect a lot of me.
"Can I fulfil that expectation? I think I can but because of the greatness of this club it is much more difficult than in another club. This club is also guided in a commercial way and we have to fulfil that also, but it is not always possible to fulfil both."
Van Gaal on Sir Alex Ferguson: "He called me to congratulate me and we have spoken about a cup of coffee. We know each other very well and I shall drink coffee and drink wine with him, maybe the better wine!"
Louis van gaal news conference
Van Gaal on suggestions he is an autocratic manager: "The media wants to show that part of the personality.
"When you repeat that everyone thinks it is like that. I have a strong philosophy. Sir Alex Ferguson has also a strong philosophy and he won a lot of titles."
Louis van Gaal news conference
Van Gaal on his style of management: "I'm democratic, of course I have a strong personality."
When asked if he should have taken a holiday after the World Cup, Van Gaal says: "It's not allowed!" But he added that work is like a holiday for him because he likes it so much.
Louis van Gaal news conference
Reporter: What would be a good season for Manchester United in 2014-15?
Van Gaal: I don't know. First I need to see how quick the players can pick up my philosophy. I haven't worked with most of them so we have to wait and see.
"It's very important there is a click between the players and the manager. For me the challenge is always first not fourth."
Louis van Gaal news conference
"Nicky Butt is also assisting us. Paul Scholes - we shall find a role for him and also for Phil Neville I believe. That is what we want but it has to be possible. We have to adapt to the qualities of these people. We have to speak to them."
Louis van Gaal news conference
Van Gaal says says it could be up to four weeks before he makes a signing. "I want to look at the players here at present. I know the players but I have not trained and coached them. It will take three or four weeks to see what they can do before we buy other players.
"Shaw and Herrera were already o the list and I approved them because I liked them."
There's lots of smiles from Manchester United's new manager. He takes a slip of water and then carries on answering questions.
Louis van Gaal news conference
Van Gaal on whether there is a time frame for success: "The owners and the chief executive have a lot of confidence in me. They have come to me.
"I have explained my philosophy and they were excited. We have to wait and see if I can fulfil the expectations of these people and also the fans because the fans are very important. But in the world of football you cannot predict. Nobody predicted that Germany would beat Brazil 7-1."
Louis van Gaal news conference
Van Gaal is not making any rash promises. He refuses to make any predictions on what to expect at Manchester United next season.
He adds: "I will do my utmost best. That's what I can give. I cannot give predictions. You have the biggest club in the world and in two days I know how important Manchester United is.
"I'm here to prepare the team and to adapt to this team."
Louis van Gaal news conference
Asked about making new signings, Van Gaal says: "First I want to see the players performing my philosophy. Then I will think about signing players."
Louis van Gaal news conference
Louis van Gaal says he is relishing the challenge at Old Trafford and adds: "When I was in China or in Brazil people were talking about Manchester United.
"It is a lot of expectation also but its also a great challenge. I worked for Barcelona who in my opinion are number one in Spain, Ajax number one in Netherlands, Bayern Munich number one in Germany. I hope I shall fulfil the expectations."
Louis van Gaal news conference
On his hopes for Manchester United, Van Gaal says: "I cannot give predictions because you never know. It's the biggest club in the world, within two days I know already how important Manchester United is but also how important the sponsors are.
"I have to adapt to this big club, it will not be easy but you can see what I have won."
Louis van gaal news conference
Louis van Gaal starts his news conference by thanking Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton who is in the room. "I want to thank Sir Bobby Charlton because its a great honour to come into this stadium as the trainer of Manchester United and be guided by Sir Bobby Charlton," he says.
"I know what he means for Manchester United but also for English football."
Daily Mirror Manchester reporterDavid McDonnell: Van Gaal arrives with Sir Bobby Charlton. Van Gaal and Sir Bobby holding a Man Utd shirt with 'Van Gaal 1' on the back.