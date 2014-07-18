Sportsday - football transfers latest

Summary

  1. Germany skipper Lahm retires from international football
  2. I am staying at Man City - Yaya Toure
  3. All the latest football transfer news
  4. Live coverage of the Open across the BBC
  5. GET INVOLVED: Football transfers - What does your club need?

Live Reporting

By Jonathan Jurejko and Neil Johnston

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Right, it is time for us to head back into the Sportsday clubhouse after another gruelling day on the course. We will be back on Monday for all the latest football transfers, but in the meantime you should head over to

live text commentary of golf's Open Championship.

There's also cricket action from the second Test between England and India at Lord's, the latest stages of Tour de France and the German Grand Prix in Formula One. That little lot means you have got no excuse but to be glued

to the BBC Sport website over the weekend. Enjoy!

Football

World governing body Fifa lifts the suspension that prevented Nigeria from taking part in all international competitions.

Fifa punished the African country after its government replaced the Nigeria Football Federation board with a sole administrator.

The nation

met Fifa's conditions to lift the ban on Thursday when a regional high court quashed an order stopping the NFF board from office.

Water Polo

Great Britain's women's team lose 11-5 to the Netherlands in the European Championships, in what

could be their last tournament.

UK Sport has

cut the funding to water polo, meaning the team will be disbanded unless a successful campaign leads to qualification for the World Championships in 2015. GB lost 9-7 to Greece in their first group game in Budapest, Hungary.

Football

Uefa has

changed the rules on yellow cards to make it harder for players to be suspended for the Champions League and Europa League finals.

The European governing body has decided that yellow cards accrued will be wiped out after the quarter-final stage.

Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso missed last season's Champions League final after picking up a third caution in the semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Football

Fifa president Sepp Blatter hails the achievements of Germany's World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm, who has

announced his retirement from international football.

"Philipp Lahm is a model pro & his brilliant career will continue after international retirement. Some way to bow out!"

tweets Blatter.

Horse Racing

Ana O'Brien, the daughter of trainer Aidan, will become the first female jockey to ride in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.

The 18-year-old has been booked

to ride outsider Beyond Brilliance, one of five runners trained by her father.

Her brother Joseph will be on stablemate Tapestry, with Ryan Moore riding Marvellous.

Football

League One Port Vale

sign midfielderMichael O'Connor on a one-year contract after leaving promoted Rotherham United.

Tennis

British number three James Ward is out of the Claro Open Colombia after suffering a straight-sets defeat to Jimmy Wang.

World number 152 Ward was aiming to reach his first ATP Tour quarter-final since Queen's Club three years ago after advancing through the first round when Matt Ebden retired from their match while trailing 6-4 3-0 on Wednesday.

But the 27-year-old Londoner could not get through the second round as Wang broke him four times on the way to a 6-3 6-1 victory.

Football

Liverpool forward Iago Aspas joins La Liga club Sevilla on a season-long loan after passing a medical with the Europa League champions.

The deal gives the Spanish side the option of offering the 26-year-old a three-year permanent contract once the loan deal expires.

Aspas

joined Liverpool from Celta Vigo last summer for a fee of £7m. But the Spaniard made only 14 appearances for the Reds - nine of them as a substitute - and scored just one goal.

Football

League One side Crawley Town

sign West Ham's 21-year-old goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel on a one-month loan deal.

The Switzerland Under-21 international joined the Hammers in 2012 but is yet to make his debut.

Football

Manchester United keeper David De Gea and Juan Mata
@D_DeGea

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea posts a picture of himself and Juan Mata on his

Twitter account aboard the team plane as Louis van Gaal's side prepare to fly to the United States for a pre-season tour.

But will United take off under Van Gaal's leadership?

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton
AFP

Lewis Hamilton beats Nico Rosberg in

second practice at the German Grand Prix, but Red Bull appear to have edged closer to Mercedes.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was third fastest and only 0.102 seconds slower than Hamilton, with Rosberg 0.024 seconds adrift of his Mercedes team-mate.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was fourth fastest and unusually ahead of team-mate Fernando Alonso down in ninth.

Football

Leicester City

sign defender Louis Rowley from Manchester United on a one-year-deal.

Rowley, 19, usually operates at left-back but impressed in a central midfield role for United's Under-21 side last season.

He is the second United player to move to the newly-promoted Premier League side this summer after striker Jack Barmby made the switch in May.

Football

One of Manchester United's multi-million pound summer signings was sat on the bench this week - at Welsh minnows Colwyn Bay.

Of course, Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, who has joined the Premier League side for £24m from Athletic Bilbao was not primed for action.

He

was in north Wales to watch his cousin Edu Silva, who was on trial for the home side against Wrexham in a pre-season friendly.

Cricket

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff says he will not play for Lancashire against Derbyshire in the T20 Blast at Old Trafford tonight.

"Devastated I'm not playing tonight, gone in the calf! Onwards and upwards I will be back though. No one said it would be easy,"

he says on Twitter.

Football

Blackpool fans
@helenrowe-willcocks

Blackpool fans vote for action against chairman Karl Oyston at the first official meeting of the Blackpool Supporters Trust. Since the end of last season, 27 players have left, including Thomas Ince, while the club have cancelled their pre-season trip to Spain to concentrate on player recruitment.

Read more about Blackpool's troubles by BBC Sport's Steve Canavan.

Football

Former Leeds United, Tottenham and Wigan midfielder Michael Brown joins League One side Port Vale on a one-year contract.

The 37-year-old left Championship side Leeds when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Vale manager Micky Adams has also signed ex-Tranmere Rovers, Motherwell and Coventry City midfielder Steve Jennings, 29, for next season.

Football

Hotels
BBC

Manchester United's home from tonight to next Wednesday, when they play LA Galaxy. Made famous by the film 'Pretty Woman'.

Football

BBC Sport's

Simon Stone: Anderson has a calf injury hence his absence from Manchester United's squad to the USA. Not sure re James Wilson, although the reserves have four games when the first team is away.

Commonwealth Games

Scotland's Michael Jamieson believes he can use the pressure of swimming at a home Commonwealth Games to his advantage in the quest for Glasgow gold.

"Athletes go one of two ways in the major competitions," says the

Olympic and Commonwealth silver medallist.

"You either thrive in that atmosphere, or you don't enjoy it and you're not able to get the best out of yourself. I've performed well in the last few years and I've shown that I can handle everything that comes with it."

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony takes place on 23 July.

Cricket

International Cricket Council chief executive Dave Richardson claims India indulged in "gamesmanship" and were "in the driving seat" during negotiations over the controversial restructure of the governing body.

"There was gamesmanship, certainly some people have more influence than others and more authority," Richardson tells

BBC's Test Match Special.

"Certainly India are in the driving seat when it comes to being in a good position at the negotiating table, bearing in mind their tours of every country are the extreme revenue generators."

Football

Port Vale have been

served with a winding-up petition by Revenue & Customs (HMRC) over an unpaid tax bill, reports BBC Radio Stoke. Manager Micky Adams led the side to ninth place in League One last season, 13 points outside the play-off places.

Golf

Bryden Macpherson
AFP

Australia's Bryden Macpherson signs off from the British Open with a round of 80 - a 10-stroke overnight improvement.

The 23-year-old was rock bottom after hitting a first round 90 at Hoylake on Thursday, the worst round seen at the Open since 1999.

"Well, today was better," Macpherson tells reporters. "I actually hit the ball in play. Today was the not the best of my ability, but it was certainly a lot closer."

Follow our live text commentary for all the latest from Hoylake.

Football

Russia team captain Roman Shirokov joins Spartak Moscow as a free agent, club owner Leonid Fedun says.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who missed the World Cup finals in Brazil due to injury, has moved to the capital from St Petersburg where he had spent six years playing for Zenit.

Cricket

Another wicket spells bad news for England. Ian Bell is the latest to go, leaving the home side toiling on 70-3 in reply to India's 295.

Dive over to

our live text commentary for the latest from Lord's.

Golf

It's Tiger time. Fourteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods has just teed off at the Open - pulling his opening drive into thick rough on the left.

See how the American fares from the long stuff in

our live text commentary.

On this day - 1997

Paul Ince
Getty Images

Can you remember what you were doing 17 years ago? Former England midfielder Paul Ince probably can - he was signing for Liverpool from Inter Milan in a £4.2m deal.

Latest football gossip

Arturo Vidal
Reuters

Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal insists he will decide where his future lies when he returns to Italy for pre-season training.

The Chilean international, 27, has been linked with a move to either Manchester United or Real Madrid.

"It's difficult to speak of other teams when you are already at a top club," Vidal is quoted as saying to Chilean newspaper La Cuarta. "I have won the Serie A title three times and I respect my team-mates.

"I have heard about the interest shown by Real Madrid and Manchester United in me but it is my agent who deals with this."

Latest football gossip

Stoke City hope to tie up the £4.5m signing of Liverpool winger Oussama Assaidi,

reports the Daily Mirror.

The Morocco winger, 25, enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Potters last season.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes is also keen on signing Barcelona's Bojan Krkic on loan and Norwich's England Under-21 winger Nathan Redmond.

Golf

Sir Nick Faldo
Getty Images

Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo is celebrating his 57th birthday today - and he is spending the special day at Hoylake. The Englishman, who has won the Open on three occasions, shot a four-over par round of 76 on Thursday and tees off again at 15:11 BST.

Find out if he can celebrate in style by following

our live text commentary from the Open.

Football

Times football writer

James Ducker: Anderson not going on Manchester United's tour as suspected. Curtains for him. Pound for pound (no jokes now) one of Ferguson's worst ever buys (£25m!)

Football

Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp says he wants to see England develop their own brand of football and believes he could offer some guidance if approached by the Football Association.

There has been a clamour for England to adopt the approach set out by World Cup winners Germany, who drew plenty of plaudits for how they played their football.

"How do we play the game, what is the England style of play? Everyone should play the same way, under-17s and under-18s, we should be playing in the same way," says Redknapp. "I see people getting involved coaching England's younger teams and are they people who want to play football? I don't think they are."

Football

Midfielder Anderson is left out of Manchester United's pre-season tour to the United States. New signings Luke Shaw and Ander Herrera are included in Louis van Gaal's

25-man squad.

The Reds will play four matches, beginning with a match against LA Galaxy on 23 July, AS Roma in Denver (26 July), Inter Milan in Washington DC (29 July) and Real Madrid in Michigan (2 August).

Tour 2014 squad: De Gea, Lindegaard, Amos, Johnstone, Rafael, Evans, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Blackett, M Keane, James, Herrera, Cleverley, Fletcher, Young, Zaha, Kagawa, Mata, Valencia, Nani, Lingard, Welbeck, Rooney, W Keane.

Get involved

Sam Robinson: Kevin Phillips to Sunderland for £325,000. Still the only Englishman to win the European Golden Boot.

Stephen Whittle: £30,000 for Neil Harris, Millwall got an absolute bargain.

Rugby Union

New Zealand will play a historic Test match in Samoa in 2015.

The All Blacks have never before played a Test in the Pacific Islands.

The fixture was announced by Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who said the match would take place on 8 July next year.

Get involved

After ex-England captain Rio Ferdinand was snapped up by QPR for nothing, we've been asking about your club's best bargain buy over the years.

Paul Atkinson: Nicolas Anelka? £500,000, delighted Arsenal fans getting the Double with his goals in 97-98, sold for over £22m. Great business.

Rugby Union

South Africa's Eastern Province suspend club rugby matches this weekend as referees down whistles in protest at escalating abuse from the stands.

Match officials have complained at what they see as escalating verbal and physical harassment from spectators, which at times has left them having to be protected by players.

"We initially received a notification from the Referees Society that they were downing tools due to the ongoing harassment that their members were exposed to at club games," EPRU President Cheeky Watson tells South Africa's Sport24.

Football

John Ryan, the businessman who was set to take over Doncaster Rovers with One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, says the deal is off.

A statement released on Thursday, purporting to be sent on behalf of the Tomlinson Ryan Trust, said the deal was "in serious doubt" because of issues with the crowd-funding initiative. He said the deal has collapsed over a lack of Football League approval.

"The statement is a fabrication," Ryan told

BBC Radio Sheffield. "It is an unauthorised version of the truth."

