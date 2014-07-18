Sportsday - football transfers latest
- Germany skipper Lahm retires from international football
- I am staying at Man City - Yaya Toure
By Jonathan Jurejko and Neil Johnston
Football
World governing body Fifa lifts the suspension that prevented Nigeria from taking part in all international competitions.
Fifa punished the African country after its government replaced the Nigeria Football Federation board with a sole administrator.
The nationmet Fifa's conditions to lift the ban on Thursday when a regional high court quashed an order stopping the NFF board from office.
Water Polo
Great Britain's women's team lose 11-5 to the Netherlands in the European Championships, in whatcould be their last tournament.
UK Sport hascut the funding to water polo, meaning the team will be disbanded unless a successful campaign leads to qualification for the World Championships in 2015. GB lost 9-7 to Greece in their first group game in Budapest, Hungary.
Football
Uefa haschanged the rules on yellow cards to make it harder for players to be suspended for the Champions League and Europa League finals.
The European governing body has decided that yellow cards accrued will be wiped out after the quarter-final stage.
Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso missed last season's Champions League final after picking up a third caution in the semi-final against Bayern Munich.
Football
Fifa president Sepp Blatter hails the achievements of Germany's World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm, who hasannounced his retirement from international football.
"Philipp Lahm is a model pro & his brilliant career will continue after international retirement. Some way to bow out!"tweets Blatter.
Horse Racing
Ana O'Brien, the daughter of trainer Aidan, will become the first female jockey to ride in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.
The 18-year-old has been bookedto ride outsider Beyond Brilliance, one of five runners trained by her father.
Her brother Joseph will be on stablemate Tapestry, with Ryan Moore riding Marvellous.
Football
League One Port Valesign midfielderMichael O'Connor on a one-year contract after leaving promoted Rotherham United.
Tennis
British number three James Ward is out of the Claro Open Colombia after suffering a straight-sets defeat to Jimmy Wang.
World number 152 Ward was aiming to reach his first ATP Tour quarter-final since Queen's Club three years ago after advancing through the first round when Matt Ebden retired from their match while trailing 6-4 3-0 on Wednesday.
But the 27-year-old Londoner could not get through the second round as Wang broke him four times on the way to a 6-3 6-1 victory.
Football
Liverpool forward Iago Aspas joins La Liga club Sevilla on a season-long loan after passing a medical with the Europa League champions.
The deal gives the Spanish side the option of offering the 26-year-old a three-year permanent contract once the loan deal expires.
Aspasjoined Liverpool from Celta Vigo last summer for a fee of £7m. But the Spaniard made only 14 appearances for the Reds - nine of them as a substitute - and scored just one goal.
Football
League One side Crawley Townsign West Ham's 21-year-old goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel on a one-month loan deal.
The Switzerland Under-21 international joined the Hammers in 2012 but is yet to make his debut.
Football
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea posts a picture of himself and Juan Mata on hisTwitter account aboard the team plane as Louis van Gaal's side prepare to fly to the United States for a pre-season tour.
But will United take off under Van Gaal's leadership?
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton beats Nico Rosberg insecond practice at the German Grand Prix, but Red Bull appear to have edged closer to Mercedes.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was third fastest and only 0.102 seconds slower than Hamilton, with Rosberg 0.024 seconds adrift of his Mercedes team-mate.
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was fourth fastest and unusually ahead of team-mate Fernando Alonso down in ninth.
Football
Leicester Citysign defender Louis Rowley from Manchester United on a one-year-deal.
Rowley, 19, usually operates at left-back but impressed in a central midfield role for United's Under-21 side last season.
He is the second United player to move to the newly-promoted Premier League side this summer after striker Jack Barmby made the switch in May.
Football
One of Manchester United's multi-million pound summer signings was sat on the bench this week - at Welsh minnows Colwyn Bay.
Of course, Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, who has joined the Premier League side for £24m from Athletic Bilbao was not primed for action.
Hewas in north Wales to watch his cousin Edu Silva, who was on trial for the home side against Wrexham in a pre-season friendly.
Cricket
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff says he will not play for Lancashire against Derbyshire in the T20 Blast at Old Trafford tonight.
"Devastated I'm not playing tonight, gone in the calf! Onwards and upwards I will be back though. No one said it would be easy,"he says on Twitter.
Football
Blackpool fans vote for action against chairman Karl Oyston at the first official meeting of the Blackpool Supporters Trust. Since the end of last season, 27 players have left, including Thomas Ince, while the club have cancelled their pre-season trip to Spain to concentrate on player recruitment.Read more about Blackpool's troubles by BBC Sport's Steve Canavan.
Football
Former Leeds United, Tottenham and Wigan midfielder Michael Brown joins League One side Port Vale on a one-year contract.
The 37-year-old left Championship side Leeds when his contract expired at the end of last season.
Vale manager Micky Adams has also signed ex-Tranmere Rovers, Motherwell and Coventry City midfielder Steve Jennings, 29, for next season.
Football
Manchester United's home from tonight to next Wednesday, when they play LA Galaxy. Made famous by the film 'Pretty Woman'.
Football
BBC Sport'sSimon Stone: Anderson has a calf injury hence his absence from Manchester United's squad to the USA. Not sure re James Wilson, although the reserves have four games when the first team is away.
Rugby League
Former Batley centre Jason Walton signs a three-yearcontract extension with Salford.
Commonwealth Games
Scotland's Michael Jamieson believes he can use the pressure of swimming at a home Commonwealth Games to his advantage in the quest for Glasgow gold.
"Athletes go one of two ways in the major competitions," says theOlympic and Commonwealth silver medallist.
"You either thrive in that atmosphere, or you don't enjoy it and you're not able to get the best out of yourself. I've performed well in the last few years and I've shown that I can handle everything that comes with it."
The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony takes place on 23 July.
Cricket
International Cricket Council chief executive Dave Richardson claims India indulged in "gamesmanship" and were "in the driving seat" during negotiations over the controversial restructure of the governing body.
"There was gamesmanship, certainly some people have more influence than others and more authority," Richardson tellsBBC's Test Match Special.
"Certainly India are in the driving seat when it comes to being in a good position at the negotiating table, bearing in mind their tours of every country are the extreme revenue generators."
Football
Port Vale have beenserved with a winding-up petition by Revenue & Customs (HMRC) over an unpaid tax bill, reports BBC Radio Stoke. Manager Micky Adams led the side to ninth place in League One last season, 13 points outside the play-off places.
Golf
Australia's Bryden Macpherson signs off from the British Open with a round of 80 - a 10-stroke overnight improvement.
The 23-year-old was rock bottom after hitting a first round 90 at Hoylake on Thursday, the worst round seen at the Open since 1999.
"Well, today was better," Macpherson tells reporters. "I actually hit the ball in play. Today was the not the best of my ability, but it was certainly a lot closer."Follow our live text commentary for all the latest from Hoylake.
Football
Russia team captain Roman Shirokov joins Spartak Moscow as a free agent, club owner Leonid Fedun says.
The 33-year-old midfielder, who missed the World Cup finals in Brazil due to injury, has moved to the capital from St Petersburg where he had spent six years playing for Zenit.
Cricket
Another wicket spells bad news for England. Ian Bell is the latest to go, leaving the home side toiling on 70-3 in reply to India's 295.
Dive over toour live text commentary for the latest from Lord's.
Golf
It's Tiger time. Fourteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods has just teed off at the Open - pulling his opening drive into thick rough on the left.
See how the American fares from the long stuff inour live text commentary.
On this day - 1997
Can you remember what you were doing 17 years ago? Former England midfielder Paul Ince probably can - he was signing for Liverpool from Inter Milan in a £4.2m deal.
Latest football gossip
Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal insists he will decide where his future lies when he returns to Italy for pre-season training.
The Chilean international, 27, has been linked with a move to either Manchester United or Real Madrid.
"It's difficult to speak of other teams when you are already at a top club," Vidal is quoted as saying to Chilean newspaper La Cuarta. "I have won the Serie A title three times and I respect my team-mates.
"I have heard about the interest shown by Real Madrid and Manchester United in me but it is my agent who deals with this."
Latest football gossip
Stoke City hope to tie up the £4.5m signing of Liverpool winger Oussama Assaidi,reports the Daily Mirror.
The Morocco winger, 25, enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Potters last season.
Stoke boss Mark Hughes is also keen on signing Barcelona's Bojan Krkic on loan and Norwich's England Under-21 winger Nathan Redmond.
Golf
Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo is celebrating his 57th birthday today - and he is spending the special day at Hoylake. The Englishman, who has won the Open on three occasions, shot a four-over par round of 76 on Thursday and tees off again at 15:11 BST.
Find out if he can celebrate in style by followingour live text commentary from the Open.
Football
Times football writerJames Ducker: Anderson not going on Manchester United's tour as suspected. Curtains for him. Pound for pound (no jokes now) one of Ferguson's worst ever buys (£25m!)
Football
Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp says he wants to see England develop their own brand of football and believes he could offer some guidance if approached by the Football Association.
There has been a clamour for England to adopt the approach set out by World Cup winners Germany, who drew plenty of plaudits for how they played their football.
"How do we play the game, what is the England style of play? Everyone should play the same way, under-17s and under-18s, we should be playing in the same way," says Redknapp. "I see people getting involved coaching England's younger teams and are they people who want to play football? I don't think they are."
Football
Midfielder Anderson is left out of Manchester United's pre-season tour to the United States. New signings Luke Shaw and Ander Herrera are included in Louis van Gaal's25-man squad.
The Reds will play four matches, beginning with a match against LA Galaxy on 23 July, AS Roma in Denver (26 July), Inter Milan in Washington DC (29 July) and Real Madrid in Michigan (2 August).
Tour 2014 squad: De Gea, Lindegaard, Amos, Johnstone, Rafael, Evans, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Blackett, M Keane, James, Herrera, Cleverley, Fletcher, Young, Zaha, Kagawa, Mata, Valencia, Nani, Lingard, Welbeck, Rooney, W Keane.
Rugby Union
New Zealand will play a historic Test match in Samoa in 2015.
The All Blacks have never before played a Test in the Pacific Islands.
The fixture was announced by Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who said the match would take place on 8 July next year.
Cricket
The England and India players are dashing back into the Lord's pavilion - it's sandwich time. England are 51-2 at lunch on day two.Catch up with all the latest in our live text commentary.
After ex-England captain Rio Ferdinand was snapped up by QPR for nothing, we've been asking about your club's best bargain buy over the years.Paul Atkinson: Nicolas Anelka? £500,000, delighted Arsenal fans getting the Double with his goals in 97-98, sold for over £22m. Great business.
Rugby Union
South Africa's Eastern Province suspend club rugby matches this weekend as referees down whistles in protest at escalating abuse from the stands.
Match officials have complained at what they see as escalating verbal and physical harassment from spectators, which at times has left them having to be protected by players.
"We initially received a notification from the Referees Society that they were downing tools due to the ongoing harassment that their members were exposed to at club games," EPRU President Cheeky Watson tells South Africa's Sport24.
Football
John Ryan, the businessman who was set to take over Doncaster Rovers with One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, says the deal is off.
A statement released on Thursday, purporting to be sent on behalf of the Tomlinson Ryan Trust, said the deal was "in serious doubt" because of issues with the crowd-funding initiative. He said the deal has collapsed over a lack of Football League approval.
"The statement is a fabrication," Ryan toldBBC Radio Sheffield. "It is an unauthorised version of the truth."