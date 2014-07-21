Sportsday - football transfers latest
Summary
- Football: Steven Gerrard retires from international duty. Who should replace him as captain?
- Football: Evra moves from Man Utd to Juventus
- Glasgow 2014: Katarina Johnson-Thompson to miss Games
- Golf: Reaction to Rory McIlroy's Open Championship win
Live Reporting
By Richard Winton and Elizabeth Hudson
All times stated are UK
Burton to carry Scotland flag
Commonwealth Games
Judoka Euan Burton will carry Scotland's flag at Wednesday's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at Celtic Park.
The 35-year-old, who missed out on a medal at London 2012, will compete in the -100kg category on Saturday 26 July and is also one of the team's coaches. His wife Gemma Gibbons will be representing England in the sport.
Judo returns to the Commonwealth Games programme in Glasgow for the first time in 12 years.
"It's a massive honour and a real privilege to lead your sport out," he said. "I'm very excited and proud.
"Representing Scotland in a home games is something that is so difficult to put into words. When it is at home it is a bigger deal and a home multi-sport event is the pinnacle."
Australian swimmers quietly confident
Commonwealth Games
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Just witnessed a very un-Australian press conference delivered by some of the Aussie swim team, including world champions Cate Campbell & Christian Spenger, ahead of the Games.
"Usually there's a bit of upbeat, excitable chat about winning medals and 'smashing the Brits' - not today - it was all about 'processes' and swimming 'best performances'.
"The Australians, like the British, had a disappointing time in the pool at the London Olympics, but looked strong at last year's World Championships and will be expecting to top the medal standings in the pool."
Fury 'not interested' in charge
Boxing
It is perhaps not the most contrite riposte to a misconduct charge but Tyson Fury insists he is "not interested" in how the British Boxing Board of Control deal with his angry outburst at a press conference last week to promote his rematch with Dereck Chisora.
Speaking this morning, Fury said: "They can charge me with whatever they want, it doesn't mean anything to me.
"What do we suppose they are going to be doing - fining me or suspending me? I'm not interested. I pay the board their wages. Keep being mean to me, and I will look elsewhere to pay someone else some wages."
Skelhon wins world silver
Shooting
Britain's Matt Skelhon has clinched a silver medal in theIPC World Paralympic Shooting Championships in Germany.
Skelhon, who won silver in the event at the London Paralympics, shot a total of 211.3 in the R3 10m Air Rifle Prone Mixed event but was beaten by Korea's Jinho Park who managed 211.9.
It is Britain's third medal of the competition, which runs until Saturday.
Football
Football
Phil McNulty
BBC chief football writer
Steven Gerrard's retirement from international football is the right decision for England, Liverpool and most importantly for a player who had earned the right to choose his own time of departure.
Gerrard said he was "broken" by England's exit from the World Cup after only two games and he was never going to be involved in Euro 2016, should they qualify. He had, by his own standards, a disappointing campaign in Brazil and it was clear that the 34-year-old's influence at this level was waning, understandably with the passage of time, at this level.
He may not have touched the same heights for country as he did for club, but Gerrard still made a fine contribution to several eras and the influence of a man proud to captain and play for England will be very hard for manager Roy Hodgson to replace.
Rio Ferdinand
Former England defender
Next England captain??? Gerrard has been an incredible player. Surpassing 100 caps is some achievement.
Gerrard needed time to make retirement decision
Football
England captain Steven Gerrard says he needed some time away from football after the World Cupbefore making the decision to end his international career.
"The most important thing for me was to not make an emotional or rash decision," he said. "I was asked questions before, during and after the World Cup to make a decision on my future but it wasn't the right time.
"The first time I have spoken to Roy [Hodgson] properly is this week. I tried to have an initial chat with him straight after the World Cup but I was too emotional to talk to him. I was still very upset with how the World Cup went."
'This club will always remain in my heart'
Football
Patrice Evra says deciding to leave Manchester United is "the biggest decision of my career".
The Frenchman, who joined the club from Monaco in January 2006, made 379 appearances and scored 10 goals during nine seasons at Old Trafford.
"After a great deal of thought I have decided the time is right for me to leave Manchester United. It is the biggest decision of my career as this club is, and will always remain, in my heart."
Evra leaves Man Utd for Juventus
Football
Patrice Evra has completed his move from Manchester United to Juventus. The French left-back has been at Old Trafford since 2006.Manchester United tweeted: "Patrice Evra has left #mufc to join Juventus. Everyone at the club would like to thank him for his many years of excellent service."
BBC Sportsday live is asking who should replace Steven Gerrard as England captain.
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
Steven Gerrard has retired from international football. He's been a wonderful servant to his country. A great player who always gave all.
Who should be the new England captain?
Football
Now that Steven Gerrard has retired from international duty, who do you think should replace him as England captain and why? Or does the identity of the captain even matter any more?
World Cup hangover or something more serious?
Formula 1
Formula One's leading team principals have called on supremo Bernie Ecclestone to investigate why fans stayed away in their droves over the course of the German Grand Prix weekend.
History was made on Sunday as for the first time since the birth of the F1 world championship in 1950, a German driver in a German team won a race on home soil, withNico Rosberg claiming victory in his Mercedes at Hockenheim.
But after big crowds for the last three races at Canada, Austria and Silverstone, only 52,000 were at Sunday's race at a venue which has a capacity of 95,000.
"It is difficult to understand in Germany," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. "The last three races have been absolutely packed - yet we come to Germany. Maybe they are all hungover from the World Cup."
Cook standing firm
Cricket
It looks like Steven Gerrard will be the only England captain to stand down today, after Alastair Cook reiterated his desire to continue leading the national cricket team until the end of the summer.
Cook's sidecrumbled to a 95-run defeat by India in the second Test at Lord's to extend their winless run to 10 matches and increase the pressure on the captain.
Phil McNulty
BBC chief football writer
Steven Gerrard retires from international football. Great contribution to England & good timing too after the World Cup. Those who questioned Gerrard's contribution to England never, ever came up with a better alternative. Always worthy of his place.
Steven Gerrard announces international retirement
Football
Speaking on the FA website, England manager Roy Hodgson said:
"While I'm disappointed in the decision, I can entirely understand Steven's situation and can have no complaints given the incredible service he has given to his country.
"I must respect his wishes due to the discussions we have had and the amount of thought and consideration he himself has given it.
"He is an incredible man and a fantastic footballer who we have all been blessed to see in an England shirt so often. We shall miss his leadership qualities as we look ahead to the qualification campaign with a youthful group of players."
Steven Gerrard announces international retirement
Football
Speaking on the FA website, Steven Gerrard said:
"I have enjoyed every minute of representing my country and it is a sad day for me knowing that I won't pull on the England shirt again.
"However, I do look forward to continuing my strong relationship with the FA and helping out in any way I can going forward.
"This has been a very difficult decision, one of the toughest I've had to make in my career. I have agonised over this since coming back from Brazil and have spoken to family, friends and people close to me in the game before coming to this point."
BreakingBREAKING NEWS
Football
Steven Gerrard has retired from England duty after 14 years representing his country.
India beat England in second Test
Cricket
Well, that's it all over as England collapse in spectacular style in the second Test at Lord's.
For all thereaction to India's 95-run win, follow our live text commentary.
Taking the shine off it
Football
Sporting trophies damaged in raucous celebrations, part 47...
The embarrassed president of the German football association, Wolfgang Niersbach, has confessed that the replica of the World Cup trophy presented to the team aftertheir victory over Argentina was damaged that evening in Rio.
"A small piece was chipped off during the celebrations," he said. "But don't worry. We have specialists who can repair this.
"We have investigated the incident thoroughly but we did not get a result from that investigation."
Dundee make double signing
Football
Dundee havesigned German duo Thomas Konrad and Luka Tankulic on two-year contracts.
Defender Konrad, 24, and striker Tankulic, 23, had been on trial at Dens Park, with the latter scoring in a 2-0 friendly win over Manchester City.
Jamieson ready for Glasgow Games
Commonwealth Games
Scottish swimmer and London 2012 silver medallist Michael Jamieson admits to feeling under some pressure ahead of his first race at Glasgow 2014 on Thursday.
"I'm still not used to seeing all of the photos and billboards of me around the place but I feel privileged to be in that position," one of the Games' poster-boys told BBC Sport. "I've taken a lot of stick from the other swimmers on the team over it.
"Everything has been building towards day one of the Games and I feel pressure but also a sense of responsibility being one of the seniors on the team. I want to take on that mantle and lead by example.
"We have to try to show the younger athletes that it is just another competition and for them to enjoy it."
Nicklaus and Woods hail McIlroy
Golf
Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have both saluted Rory McIlroy's arrival into the pantheon of players to have won three of the sport's four majors.
The 25-year-old Northern Irishman became the third youngest golfer in the modern era, after the two American greats, to achieve the feat afterwinning the Open Championship at Hoylake on Sunday.
"I like his swagger," said Nicklaus. "I like the way he handles himself. I like his desire to be great. I like his desire to do the things he needs to do. I like that in a young guy. He's cocky in a nice way."
Woods, who finished 69th of the 72 players who made the cut at Royal Liverpool, added: "The way Rory plays is pretty aggressively. When he gets it going, he gets it going."
England struggle at Lord's
From being 172-4 just before lunch, chasing 319, England are now in big trouble on 201-8 in the second Test against India at Lord's.
Follow the lateston the BBC Sport website.
Glasgow 2014 countdown
Commonwealth Games
The Commonwealth Games gets underway on Wednesday, with the opening ceremony at Celtic Park.
But which event are you most looking forward to? And which athlete are you most looking forward to watching?
Cavendish keen for swift return
Road Cycling
Mark Cavendish is keen to return to action before the end of the season after crashing out of the opening stage of the Tour de France two weeks ago.
The 29-year-old from the Isle of Man suffered a shoulder injury in the crash in Harrogate and has since had an operation but was back on his bike on Sunday.
"I wasn't pain free but I was OK," he said. "I'm just a bit weak on my right arm.
"I don't know how long I'm going to be before I start racing, Obviously I can't be competing seriously until I can be guaranteed there's no more shoulder damage."
Cricket: Yorkshire v Middlesex - Day 3, Lunch
Cricket
BBC London 94.9's Kevin Hand:
"Yorkshire couldn't have dreamed of a better morning as they moved from 29-1 overnight to 146-1 -a second innings lead of 167.
"Alex Lees has 66, Kane Williamson 62 and, although batting has been easier today, Middlesex cannot afford for this lead to increase towards 300 in what has been a relatively low-scoring match to this stage."
You can follow thelatest commentary from Scarborough via the BBC Sport website.
FA award points to Bristol Academy
Football
Bristol Academyhave been awarded three points after Notts County Ladies allegedly failed to find a home venue for their Women's Super League game.
The fixture was due to take place on 29 June but their Meadow Lane ground was not fit for use.
The club claim they found an alternative venue at a non-league stadium in the area but it was not approved by the Football Association.
Notts County, who have also been fined £500, said they plan to appeal the decision.
England lose Ali
Cricket
At Lord's, England lose Moeen Ali to the last ball before lunch and are on 173-5, chasing 319 to win the second test against India with Joe Root on 52 not out.
You can follow the latest on theBBC Sport website.
Dixon proud of Games pins
Commonwealth Games
Nick Hope
BBC Olympic sports reporter
What is it about major events and pin collecting? Athletes go mad for it!
England's14-year-old diver Matthew Dixon has only been in the village for a few days but already has an impressive array of nations around his neck.
Glasgow 2014 is the teenager's first major event and says his biggest surprise so far has been discovering all of his food is free!
Mata predicts silverware
Football
Midfielder Juan Mata thinks Manchester United will be challenging for silverware this year under Louis van Gaal.
"It's the start of a new era for the club, with a new manager and players coming in," said the club's record signing.
"I'm really happy with the manager's style of football and hopefully at the end of the season we can celebrate something, which would be amazing for him and for us.
"We're focused on improving and trying to learn from the manager, to play at our best level during the season. The main idea is to play as a team and compete for titles."
Hazel sympathises with Johnson-Thompson
Commonwealth Games
2010 Commonwealth Games heptathlon champion Louise Hazel on Katarina Johnson-Thompson's withdrawal from the Glasgow Games: "I'm really shocked and I know she will be disappointed and frustrated.
"I question whether competing at the Diamond League in Glasgow a week ago was too much for her.
"The event is now wide open."
Rosenborg coach sacked after Sligo defeat
Football
Norwegian club Rosenborg have sacked coach Per Joar Hansen afterlosing 2-1 at home to Irish outfit Sligo Rovers in their Europa League qualifying match.
Hansen, who also coached Norway's under-21 side, returned to Rosenborg in 2012, seven years after his first stint with the club ended following a string of poor results.
Tour de France over for Yates
Road Cycling
Britain's Simon Yates has beenwithdrawn from the Tour de France after 15 stages of the 21-stage race.
Orica GreenEdge drafted in Yates on 1 July after Daryl Impey was suspended following a failed drugs test.
Team Sky's Geraint Thomas is the only British rider left in the race, which finishes on Sunday in Paris.