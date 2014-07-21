Sportsday - football transfers latest

Judoka Euan Burton will carry Scotland's flag at Wednesday's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at Celtic Park.

The 35-year-old, who missed out on a medal at London 2012, will compete in the -100kg category on Saturday 26 July and is also one of the team's coaches. His wife Gemma Gibbons will be representing England in the sport.

Judo returns to the Commonwealth Games programme in Glasgow for the first time in 12 years.

"It's a massive honour and a real privilege to lead your sport out," he said. "I'm very excited and proud.

"Representing Scotland in a home games is something that is so difficult to put into words. When it is at home it is a bigger deal and a home multi-sport event is the pinnacle."