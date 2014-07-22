Sportsday - football transfers latest
Summary
- Football: James Rodriguez completes £63m Real Madrid move
- Cricket: Cook 'too stubborn to quit captaincy', says Boycott
- Football: Who is your #greateststrikeforce?
- Football: Centre-half Caulker moves from Cardiff to QPR
- Commonwealth Games: Counting down to Glasgow 2014
- GET INVOLVED: #bbcsportsday, text 81111 (UK users only) or post on BBC Sport Facebook
Live Reporting
By Richard Winton and Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodbye
And that's it for today's Sportsday. Thank you for all your comments and suggestions. We will back again tomorrow morning at 08:00 BST with all the latest breaking news. Until then, bye for now.
Football
Stoke City sign striker Bojan Krkic, 23, on a four-year deal from Barcelona.
The player, who is often known as Bojan, has been capped once by Spain and has also played for Roma and had loan spells at AC Milan and Ajax.
"Anyone who knows European football will be aware of him as a player and the fact he sees his future at Stoke City is really exciting and an endorsement of the club itself," said Stoke manager Mark Hughes. "He's desperate to prove himself in the Premier League."
Yorkshire return to the top
Cricket - County Championship Division One
Yorkshire 253 & 400-5 beat Middlesex 232 & 201 by 220 runs
Yorkshirereturn to the top of the County Championship First Division table as they complete a comprehensive 220-run victory over Middlesex at Scarborough by bowling them out for 201.
The win put them five points ahead of second-placed Nottinghamshire and 16 points in front of Somerset, and each of the leading three sides have four matches still to play.
For a long while it looked as if Middlesex may well hold out but leg-spinner Adil Rashid did much of the late damage with his season's best figures of 4-27.
'Man City just buy trophies'
Football
Ex-Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre thinks Manchester City will never have the worldwide support that his former club has.
"I have been to Asia, and the support there is unbelievable and honestly City is nowhere near that," said Silvestre. "The way they do their business doesn't get people to support them.
"They just buy trophies. Growing players, giving them a chance and sticking by them when they make mistakes, shows courage. That is what United is all about."
Get involved
#Greateststrikeforce
'It's an excellent signing'
Football
Some quotes from QPR manager Harry Redknapp on his new signing Steven Caulker.
"It's an important signing for the club - for the here and now, and for the future," said Redknapp. "I had him at Tottenham and was very surprised when they decided to let him because I thought he had a big future there.
"He's already a fine player but he has so much more potential - it's a really excellent signing. I couldn't be more pleased to have him."
'Harry was a big factor for me'
Football
Some quotes from QPR's new signing Steven Caulker, who has moved from Cardiff City.
"It was important for me to be back playing in the Premier League, and Harry Redknapp has given me the opportunity to be at this fantastic club," says Caulker. "Harry was a big factor for me, having worked with him at Tottenham. He was very keen for me to join and that was a big plus.
"Being able to play with Rio (Ferdinand) was also a big draw. He has been a role model of mine for many years. To have the opportunity to play alongside him was something I felt I couldn't miss out on."
Get involved
#Greateststrikeforce
BreakingQPR sign Caulker
Football
Queens Park Rangers sign England centre-half Steven Caulker on a four-year deal from Championship side Cardiff City for a fee believed to be £8.5m.
Caulker, 22, who has played for England once, moves back to London after leaving Tottenham to join Cardiff last year.
His arrival comes shortly after QPR announced the signing of ex-Manchester United centre-half Rio Ferdinand on a free transfer.
Rodgers keen on defender Manquillo
Football
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is interested in striking a deal to bring young Atletico Madrid defender Javier Manquillo to Anfield.
The 20-year-old has played just six league matches in the last two seasons for the Primera Division champions as understudy to Spain international Juanfran.
Press Association Sport understands Rodgers is interested in taking the right-back on loan with a view to a permanent deal, although reports in Spain of an agreement already having been reached are premature.
Cavendish to compete in four weeks' time
Road Cycling
Isle of Man cyclist Mark Cavendish hopes to be back racing in four weeks' time and is targeting September's World Championships to make his comeback.
The 29-year-old sustained a shoulder injury after crashing on the opening stage of the Tour de France a fortnight ago, forcing him to pull out of the event and also miss the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
"Initially I thought I could get back for the Commonwealth Games," he told ITV4. "On Sunday I got on the bike for the first time since (the crash). I can ride my bike but I don't want to risk racing. It will be four weeks before I'm racing."
'No chance of summer 2022 World Cup'
Football
Appearing before MPs, he also suggested that a report on safety, in relation to heat in the country, "was ignored" during the bidding process.
Get involved
#Greateststrikeforce
'Hodgson did quite a good job in Brazil'
Football
FA chairman Greg Dyke says he is pleased with England manager Roy Hodgson's performance at the World Cup, despite the side only getting one point from their three group games.
"I thought Roy Hodgson did quite a good job [at the World Cup] - I've got a lot of time for him, he's a good guy," says Dyke.
"It's unfair to pick on him. One of the big problems English football has is the average Premier League manager lasts 12 months if you take Arsene Wenger out. So the ability to look long-term is going to be quite limited."
Cricket
Rare win for Afghanistan
Afghanistan are surprisetwo-wicket victors over Zimbabwe in the third game of their four-match one-day international series in Bulawayo.
Chasing 262 to win, the Afghans needed 61 from the last five overs but Dawlat Zadran (24 not out) secured victory by smashing a six with two balls to spare.
It is only the second win over a Test-playing nation for Afghanistan, whose national team was formed in 2001. They beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup in March, also in the 50-over format.
Man City hope for quick Negredo return
Football
Manchester City are hopeful striker Alvaro Negredo will only be out for two months with the broken foot he sustained on Friday.
The 28-year-old, injured in a friendly against Hearts on Friday, posted a picture on Instagram of his right foot in a protective boot.
"I want to let you know that it's going to be hard for the next few months," he wrote. "I fractured my fifth metatarsal and will be out a few months.
Get involved
#Greateststrikeforce
Spurs close in on Davies signing
Football
Tottenham appear close to completing the signing of Ben Davies as photos of the Swansea left-back training in Spurs kit circulate on the internet.
The pictures and video footage show Davies practicing with the London club in Toronto ahead of Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Major League Soccer outfit Toronto FC.
It has been reported that the 21-year-old has already completed a medical ahead of his move to White Hart Lane.
LATEST GOSSIP
Football
Scotland's preparations going well
Commonwealth Games - Hockey
Hamilton happy at fair treatment
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton is happy that he is being treated the same as Mercedes' team-mate Nico Rosberg.
The German has a 14-point lead in this year's F1 drivers' championship, with Rosberg winning three of the past five races.
Asked whether he was receiving equal treatment to Rosberg, Hamilton said: "Yep. I feel really comfortable. The team is doing great.
"I've great engineers and the support from my guys on my car. It's the same on Nico's side, they want to win so badly."
Deila has no qualms about Murrayfield
Champions League
Manager Ronny Deilasays the new pitch at Murrayfield is "perfect" as Celtic prepare to host KR Reykjavik in round two of Champions League qualifying this evening.
Celtic play the second leg of the tie, which they lead 1-0, at the home of Scottish rugby as Celtic Park hosts the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.
A mixture of grass and artificial fibres make up the Edinburgh surface, and Deila is impressed. "It is a very good pitch," he said. "I don't think there will be any problem."
Get involved
#Greateststrikeforce
Rogers breaks Tour duck
Tour de France
AustralianMichael Rogers took victory in stage 16 of the Tour de France - the longest of this year's race.
The 34-year-old Tinkoff-Saxo rider made his break on the descent with three kilometres remaining on the Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon route. It was his first stage victory on the Tour and followed his two stage wins at the Giro d'Italia earlier this year.
Vincenzo Nibali, the yellow jersey holder, and Alejandro Valverde, who is second overall, crossed the line together about nine minutes down on Tuesday's leaders and retain the top two spots in the general classification.
Hope for Fury
Boxing
Dereck Chisora, who was expected to fight Fury in a world heavyweight title eliminator in Manchester, withdrew yesterday because of a hand injury.
Hunt moves to Forest
Football
Nottingham Forest sign Crystal Palace defender Jack Hunt on loan until 31 December.
The 23-year-old joined the Eagles in September 2013, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Barnsley.
Evans barred from competing
Commonwealth Games
Wales' Olympic silver-medal winning boxer Fred Evans will miss the Commonwealth Games after having his accreditation refused.
The welterweight did not travel with his team-mates to Glasgow today after being informed he had been denied the chance to compete based on checks completed by the Home Office and Commonwealth Games officials.
In April, Evans admitted his part in a nightclub assault in Birmingham, for which he was ordered to pay a total of £1,085 in fines and costs, but it was not immediately clear if this was the reason for the accreditation refusal.
Get involved
#Greateststrikeforce
Chambers will not run at Hampden
Commonwealth Games
Marveaux moves to Guingamp
Football
French midfielder Sylvain Marveaux leaves Newcastle United to join Ligue 1 side Guingamp on a season-long loan.
Since signing from Rennes in July 2011, the 28-year-old has made 57 appearances for the Magpies, scoring twice.
'Drogba rumours are nonsense'
Football
Smith's 'arms are aching'
Commonwealth Games
BBC Sport's Nick Hope in Glasgow:
Olympic medal-winner and 2012 Strictly Come Dancing champion Louis Smith admits that his return to the England gymnastics team for the Commonwealth Games has been "extremely" tough.
"I wasn't sure I'd come back [to gymnastics] after London 2012, but I always left the door open," he said. "The training has been so hard after a year-and-a-half out and my arms are always aching, but I've worked as much as I can and hopefully I can surprise a few people in Glasgow."
Bolt fit and ready to go
Commonwealth Games
Usain Bolt has brushed aside concerns over his fitness ahead of the Commonwealth Games, insisting he is back in sub-10 second shape after training twice a day following foot surgery and a hamstring injury.
The Jamaican 100m and 200m world record holder missed nine weeks of training after surgery on his left foot in March and will only run in the 4x100m relay in Glasgow.
"It's been rough, but I've been through it a couple times so I know what it takes to get back so I'm just pushing on and working towards what's necessary for this season," said the six-time Olympic gold medallist.
Which is the strongest Commonwealth nation?
Glasgow 2014
When it comes to the Commonwealth Games, which nation is the most successful? Australia perhaps, given their proud sporting tradition and love of beating England at anything? South Africa, maybe? Or how about Canada?Wrong, wrong and wrong again.
Kean to make amends
Football
Remember Steve Kean? Well, the former Blackburn Rovers manager has guided Brunei DPMM past Geylang International on penalties to reach Friday's Singapore League Cup final against Tanjong Pagar United.
Indeed the Scot - who was chased out of Ewood Park after a turbulent tenure - could win a treble in his first season in south-east Asia, with Brunei three points clear at the top of the 12-team table and also in the semi-finals of the Singapore Cup.
Get involved
#Greateststrikeforce
Who is your greatest strikeforce? Send us your suggestions on Twitter (using #greateststrikeforce or #bbcsportsday), the BBC Sport Facebook page or text us on 81111.
Buttler in line for Test debut
Cricket
Jos Buttler is in line for his England Test debut after being called up as a replacement for Matt Prior for the third Test against India. Spinner Simon Kerrigan is not included in the squad for the encounter, which begins in Southampton on Sunday.
Advocaat agrees to Serbia stint
Football
Dick Advocaat, the former Rangers manager who has coached both the Netherlands and South Korea at World Cup finals, has agreed to take charge of Serbia. Football Association of Serbia president Tomislav Karadzic has confirmed the appointment will be finalised this week.