Sportsday - football transfers latest

Stoke City sign striker Bojan Krkic, 23, on a four-year deal from Barcelona.

The player, who is often known as Bojan, has been capped once by Spain and has also played for Roma and had loan spells at AC Milan and Ajax.

"Anyone who knows European football will be aware of him as a player and the fact he sees his future at Stoke City is really exciting and an endorsement of the club itself," said Stoke manager Mark Hughes. "He's desperate to prove himself in the Premier League."