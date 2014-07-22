Colombia"s James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring

Sportsday - football transfers latest

Summary

  1. Football: James Rodriguez completes £63m Real Madrid move
  2. Cricket: Cook 'too stubborn to quit captaincy', says Boycott
  3. Football: Who is your #greateststrikeforce?
  4. Football: Centre-half Caulker moves from Cardiff to QPR
  5. Commonwealth Games: Counting down to Glasgow 2014
Live Reporting

By Richard Winton and Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

Football

Stoke City sign striker Bojan Krkic, 23, on a four-year deal from Barcelona.

The player, who is often known as Bojan, has been capped once by Spain and has also played for Roma and had loan spells at AC Milan and Ajax.

"Anyone who knows European football will be aware of him as a player and the fact he sees his future at Stoke City is really exciting and an endorsement of the club itself," said Stoke manager Mark Hughes. "He's desperate to prove himself in the Premier League."

Yorkshire return to the top

Cricket - County Championship Division One

Yorkshire 253 & 400-5 beat Middlesex 232 & 201 by 220 runs

Yorkshire

return to the top of the County Championship First Division table as they complete a comprehensive 220-run victory over Middlesex at Scarborough by bowling them out for 201.

Yorkshire celebrate a wicket against Middlesex
Getty Images

The win put them five points ahead of second-placed Nottinghamshire and 16 points in front of Somerset, and each of the leading three sides have four matches still to play.

For a long while it looked as if Middlesex may well hold out but leg-spinner Adil Rashid did much of the late damage with his season's best figures of 4-27.

'Man City just buy trophies'

Football

Football

Ex-Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre thinks Manchester City will never have the worldwide support that his former club has.

"I have been to Asia, and the support there is unbelievable and honestly City is nowhere near that," said Silvestre. "The way they do their business doesn't get people to support them.

"They just buy trophies. Growing players, giving them a chance and sticking by them when they make mistakes, shows courage. That is what United is all about."

Get involved

#Greateststrikeforce

Chelsea
Getty Images

Sport Lived: Controversial: Drogba, Malouda, Anelka, Lampard: Record for highest goals (103) in probably the world's best league. #greateststrikeforce

'It's an excellent signing'

Football

Football

Some quotes from QPR manager Harry Redknapp on his new signing Steven Caulker.

"It's an important signing for the club - for the here and now, and for the future," said Redknapp. "I had him at Tottenham and was very surprised when they decided to let him because I thought he had a big future there.

"He's already a fine player but he has so much more potential - it's a really excellent signing. I couldn't be more pleased to have him."

'Harry was a big factor for me'

Football

Football

Some quotes from QPR's new signing Steven Caulker, who has moved from Cardiff City.

"It was important for me to be back playing in the Premier League, and Harry Redknapp has given me the opportunity to be at this fantastic club," says Caulker. "Harry was a big factor for me, having worked with him at Tottenham. He was very keen for me to join and that was a big plus.

"Being able to play with Rio (Ferdinand) was also a big draw. He has been a role model of mine for many years. To have the opportunity to play alongside him was something I felt I couldn't miss out on."

Get involved

#Greateststrikeforce

Ronaldo
Getty Images

Emmet Gates: #Greateststrikeforce Inter Milan of 1999/00. Ronaldo, Baggio, Vieri, Recoba, Zamarano. Will never be beaten for quality.

QPR sign Caulker

Football

Football

Queens Park Rangers sign England centre-half Steven Caulker on a four-year deal from Championship side Cardiff City for a fee believed to be £8.5m.

Steven Caulker
QPR

Caulker, 22, who has played for England once, moves back to London after leaving Tottenham to join Cardiff last year.

His arrival comes shortly after QPR announced the signing of ex-Manchester United centre-half Rio Ferdinand on a free transfer.

Rodgers keen on defender Manquillo

Football

Football

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is interested in striking a deal to bring young Atletico Madrid defender Javier Manquillo to Anfield.

The 20-year-old has played just six league matches in the last two seasons for the Primera Division champions as understudy to Spain international Juanfran.

Press Association Sport understands Rodgers is interested in taking the right-back on loan with a view to a permanent deal, although reports in Spain of an agreement already having been reached are premature.

Cavendish to compete in four weeks' time

Road Cycling

Road Cycling

Isle of Man cyclist Mark Cavendish hopes to be back racing in four weeks' time and is targeting September's World Championships to make his comeback.

Mark Cavendish
AFP

The 29-year-old sustained a shoulder injury after crashing on the opening stage of the Tour de France a fortnight ago, forcing him to pull out of the event and also miss the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"Initially I thought I could get back for the Commonwealth Games," he told ITV4. "On Sunday I got on the bike for the first time since (the crash). I can ride my bike but I don't want to risk racing. It will be four weeks before I'm racing."

'No chance of summer 2022 World Cup'

Football

Football

FA Chairman Greg Dyke says he believes there is "no chance" Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup during the summer and that the tournament will more likely be staged in November or December.

Appearing before MPs, he also suggested that a report on safety, in relation to heat in the country, "was ignored" during the bidding process.

Get involved

#Greateststrikeforce

Lorimer and Clarke
Empics

Alexander Staniforth: #greateststrikeforce. Leeds United's great foursome of the 1970's Lorimer-Clarke-Jones-Gray.

'Hodgson did quite a good job in Brazil'

Football

Football

FA chairman Greg Dyke says he is pleased with England manager Roy Hodgson's performance at the World Cup, despite the side only getting one point from their three group games.

"I thought Roy Hodgson did quite a good job [at the World Cup] - I've got a lot of time for him, he's a good guy," says Dyke.

"It's unfair to pick on him. One of the big problems English football has is the average Premier League manager lasts 12 months if you take Arsene Wenger out. So the ability to look long-term is going to be quite limited."

Cricket

Rare win for Afghanistan

Afghanistan
AFP

Afghanistan are surprise

two-wicket victors over Zimbabwe in the third game of their four-match one-day international series in Bulawayo.

Chasing 262 to win, the Afghans needed 61 from the last five overs but Dawlat Zadran (24 not out) secured victory by smashing a six with two balls to spare.

It is only the second win over a Test-playing nation for Afghanistan, whose national team was formed in 2001. They beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup in March, also in the 50-over format.

Man City hope for quick Negredo return

Football

Football

Manchester City are hopeful striker Alvaro Negredo will only be out for two months with the broken foot he sustained on Friday.

The 28-year-old, injured in a friendly against Hearts on Friday, posted a picture on Instagram of his right foot in a protective boot.

"I want to let you know that it's going to be hard for the next few months," he wrote. "I fractured my fifth metatarsal and will be out a few months.

Get involved

#Greateststrikeforce

Barcelona - Samuel Eto'o and Thierry Henry
Getty Images

Rahul Dalal: It has to be Messi, Henry and Eto'o for Barcelona. They were more than prolific. #greateststrikeforce

Spurs close in on Davies signing

Football

Football

Tottenham appear close to completing the signing of Ben Davies as photos of the Swansea left-back training in Spurs kit circulate on the internet.

The pictures and video footage show Davies practicing with the London club in Toronto ahead of Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Major League Soccer outfit Toronto FC.

It has been reported that the 21-year-old has already completed a medical ahead of his move to White Hart Lane.

LATEST GOSSIP

Football

David Ospina impressed for Colombia at the World Cup
Pool

Goal.com are reporting that Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina has agreed a four-year contract with Arsenal and will join the club in a £3.5m deal from Nice after the club's tour of the United States.

Scotland's preparations going well

Commonwealth Games - Hockey

Glasgow Green Hockey Centre
@IScholefield15

Scottish hockey player Iain Scholefield tweets: "5-1 win in our last warm up vs Malaysia. Can't wait for our first game on Friday! @Team_Scotland @thecgf #GoScotland"

Hamilton happy at fair treatment

Formula 1

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton is happy that he is being treated the same as Mercedes' team-mate Nico Rosberg.

The German has a 14-point lead in this year's F1 drivers' championship, with Rosberg winning three of the past five races.

Asked whether he was receiving equal treatment to Rosberg, Hamilton said: "Yep. I feel really comfortable. The team is doing great.

"I've great engineers and the support from my guys on my car. It's the same on Nico's side, they want to win so badly."

Deila has no qualms about Murrayfield

Champions League

Champions League

Manager Ronny Deila

says the new pitch at Murrayfield is "perfect" as Celtic prepare to host KR Reykjavik in round two of Champions League qualifying this evening.

Celtic play the second leg of the tie, which they lead 1-0, at the home of Scottish rugby as Celtic Park hosts the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

A mixture of grass and artificial fibres make up the Edinburgh surface, and Deila is impressed. "It is a very good pitch," he said. "I don't think there will be any problem."

Get involved

#Greateststrikeforce

Shearer and Ferdinand
Getty Images

James Fitzpatrick: Shearer, Beardsley, Ferdinand, Ginola at Newcastle United for one glorious season.

Rogers breaks Tour duck

Tour de France

Australian

Michael Rogers took victory in stage 16 of the Tour de France - the longest of this year's race.

The 34-year-old Tinkoff-Saxo rider made his break on the descent with three kilometres remaining on the Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon route. It was his first stage victory on the Tour and followed his two stage wins at the Giro d'Italia earlier this year.

Vincenzo Nibali, the yellow jersey holder, and Alejandro Valverde, who is second overall, crossed the line together about nine minutes down on Tuesday's leaders and retain the top two spots in the general classification.

Hope for Fury

Boxing

Promoter Frank Warren ‏tweets: While the Chisora v Fury fight is being rescheduled a new date will be announced shortly, Fury is still expected to fight on Saturday's show.

Dereck Chisora, who was expected to fight Fury in a world heavyweight title eliminator in Manchester, withdrew yesterday because of a hand injury.

Hunt moves to Forest

Football

Football

Nottingham Forest sign Crystal Palace defender Jack Hunt on loan until 31 December.

The 23-year-old joined the Eagles in September 2013, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Barnsley.

Tollcross Swimming Centre
Clare Balding

BBC Sport presenter Clare Balding tweets: "Checking out the Tollcross International Swimming Centre - my evening home for the first 8 days #CommonwealthGames."

Evans barred from competing

Commonwealth Games

Wales' Olympic silver-medal winning boxer Fred Evans will miss the Commonwealth Games after having his accreditation refused.

The welterweight did not travel with his team-mates to Glasgow today after being informed he had been denied the chance to compete based on checks completed by the Home Office and Commonwealth Games officials.

In April, Evans admitted his part in a nightclub assault in Birmingham, for which he was ordered to pay a total of £1,085 in fines and costs, but it was not immediately clear if this was the reason for the accreditation refusal.

Get involved

#Greateststrikeforce

John Hartson, Henrik Larsson and Chris Sutton
Getty Images

James Murphy: #greateststrikeforce Hartson, Larsson, Sutton. Celtic.

Chambers will not run at Hampden

Commonwealth Games

More on the news that Dwain Chambers has withdrawn from Team England for Glasgow 2014.

Marveaux moves to Guingamp

Football

Football

French midfielder Sylvain Marveaux leaves Newcastle United to join Ligue 1 side Guingamp on a season-long loan.

Since signing from Rennes in July 2011, the 28-year-old has made 57 appearances for the Magpies, scoring twice.

'Drogba rumours are nonsense'

Football

Football

BBC Sport's Mike Keegan on rumours of Manchester City interest in Didier Drogba: "Drogba rumours are nonsense, according to the club."

Smith's 'arms are aching'

Commonwealth Games

Louis Smith
Nick Hope

BBC Sport's Nick Hope in Glasgow:

Olympic medal-winner and 2012 Strictly Come Dancing champion Louis Smith admits that his return to the England gymnastics team for the Commonwealth Games has been "extremely" tough.

"I wasn't sure I'd come back [to gymnastics] after London 2012, but I always left the door open," he said. "The training has been so hard after a year-and-a-half out and my arms are always aching, but I've worked as much as I can and hopefully I can surprise a few people in Glasgow."

Bolt fit and ready to go

Commonwealth Games

Usain Bolt has brushed aside concerns over his fitness ahead of the Commonwealth Games, insisting he is back in sub-10 second shape after training twice a day following foot surgery and a hamstring injury.

The Jamaican 100m and 200m world record holder missed nine weeks of training after surgery on his left foot in March and will only run in the 4x100m relay in Glasgow.

"It's been rough, but I've been through it a couple times so I know what it takes to get back so I'm just pushing on and working towards what's necessary for this season," said the six-time Olympic gold medallist.

Which is the strongest Commonwealth nation?

Glasgow 2014

Glasgow 2014

When it comes to the Commonwealth Games, which nation is the most successful? Australia perhaps, given their proud sporting tradition and love of beating England at anything? South Africa, maybe? Or how about Canada?

Wrong, wrong and wrong again.

Kean to make amends

Football

Remember Steve Kean? Well, the former Blackburn Rovers manager has guided Brunei DPMM past Geylang International on penalties to reach Friday's Singapore League Cup final against Tanjong Pagar United.

Indeed the Scot - who was chased out of Ewood Park after a turbulent tenure - could win a treble in his first season in south-east Asia, with Brunei three points clear at the top of the 12-team table and also in the semi-finals of the Singapore Cup.

Get involved

#Greateststrikeforce

Ronaldo, Raul and Zinedine Zidane
Getty Images

Neil Horton: "Real in early/mid 2000's was not bad... Zidane, Ronaldo & Raul."

Who is your greatest strikeforce? Send us your suggestions on Twitter (using #greateststrikeforce or #bbcsportsday), the BBC Sport Facebook page or text us on 81111.

Buttler in line for Test debut

Cricket

Cricket

Jos Buttler is in line for his England Test debut after being called up as a replacement for Matt Prior for the third Test against India. Spinner Simon Kerrigan is not included in the squad for the encounter, which begins in Southampton on Sunday.

Advocaat agrees to Serbia stint

Football

Football

Dick Advocaat, the former Rangers manager who has coached both the Netherlands and South Korea at World Cup finals, has agreed to take charge of Serbia. Football Association of Serbia president Tomislav Karadzic has confirmed the appointment will be finalised this week.

