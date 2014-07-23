Sportsday - As it happened
- Build up to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
- Jonathan Trott hits first century in first-class cricket since Ashes withdrawal
- Cardiff accept bids for striker Campbell
- Van Gaal critical of Man Utd pre-season schedule
- GET INVOLVED: Which player did you never expect your club to sign?
A stretch too far
Commonwealth Games
Scotland's heavyweight judoka Chris Sherrington decides he would join in the warm ups with the netball squad.Team Scotland tweets: "That moment when the netball squad were stretching and Chris Sherrington had a go."
Dame Kelly: Commonwealths key for Rio
Commonwealth Games
Dame Kelly Holmes believes the Commonwealth Games is an important platform for athletes who are targeting Olympic success at Rio in 2016.
She says: "The Commonwealth Games is a really good platform for anyone who is looking to go to an Olympic Games.
"That two-week period of understanding what a multi-sport event is like as it's the only one outside of the Olympic Games is crucial. Integrating into the village and looking into the dining hall environment, it's a big learning curve."
Dressed to impress
Football
As we reported earlier, Spanish third tier side Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa have revealed their new kit for the forthcoming season - a black and white shirt designed to look like a tuxedo.
We now have footage of some of theirplayers having a kickabout in it. And perhaps even more remarkably they are smiling while doing so.
Just wait until the season starts lads.
Walsh wants medal, and chocs
Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh has her eyes firmly on a medal - and a few treats.
She says onTwitter: "All I want right now is a Commonwealth Gold medal around my neck along with a Nandos, Domino's pizza, tin of coke, sweets and chocolate."
Mayes not underestimating Wales
Commonwealth Games
England head coach Anna Mayes says her players will not take Wales lightly when the teams go head to head in the Commonwealth Games netball tournament.
Mayes' squad get their Pool B campaign at Glasgow 2014 under way against their home-nation rivals on Friday before a mouth-watering clash with world champions Australia on Saturday.
She says: "We are very fortunate to have played against a lot of the Welsh athletes within our domestic competition, the Superleague. We don't underestimate them at all."
Hutchison wants end to bronze age
Commonwealth Games
Lynne Hutchison wants to become the first rhythmic gymnast from England to win a medal other than bronze when she takes part in the individual event.
England have won eight bronze medals in the discipline at the Commonwealth Games but never a silver or gold.
She says: "We got bronze in Delhi but there are more teams fighting for the medals this year. I want to win a medal. I am going to aim high."
Austin wants to repay family support
Commonwealth Games
Scotland's Marc Austin wants to put on a show for his family as he gets the chance to repay them for supporting his Commonwealth Games triathlon dream.
He says: "It's the culmination of a seven-year journey because I do remember when I was 13 that I decided it was something I wanted to do, and it gave me an extra edge.
"I'll often just go away and race in foreign places and my family don't get to see me. So it's great family and friends can come down and see me race."
Rijeka deny Fofana racism
Football
Croatian club HNK Rijeka deny any of their playersracially abused Manchester City's Seko Fofana in a friendly.
City's elite development squad coach Patrick Vieira took his team off the pitch when the 19-year-old French midfielder made the allegations after being sent off just before half-time.
A statement from the Croatian club says: "Rijeka clearly and unequivocally rejects any possibility that the players at the match against Manchester City participated in assaulting the rival players on racial, religious or ethnic grounds. "
Concussed cyclist out after freak collision
Commonwealth Games
After it emerged yesterday that Malaysian shooter Nur Ayuni Farhana Abdul Halim would not competebecause of a missing jacket, another athlete has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games amid bizarre circumstances.
Canada's Nic Hamilton will miss the track cycling events after crashing into an official in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. Hamilton suffered concussion, while the female official suffered a suspected broken collarbone in the accident.
The velodrome had to be closed for 30 minutes, delaying a visit from the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.
New York, new club
Football
Huge adverts in Spanish & English looming over Penn Plaza in New York promote New York City FC.
The Manchester City-backed franchise areexpected to confirm Frank Lampard as their latest signing and could make the announcement about the England midfielder as early as tomorrow.
Commonwealth Games
You're probably a little bit late for Glasgow 2014, but why nottake our test to find out which of this year's Commonwealth Games sports you are made for.
Who knows, you might find yourself travelling to Australia's Gold Coast in four years' time...
Ryan can no longer shoulder burden
Rugby League
Wakefield's Australian back-row forward Matt Ryan is to have an operation on a shoulder that will cause him to miss the remainder of the season.
The 26-year-old, who signed from Parramatta last winter, is the only player to have appeared in all 22 matches this year.
"He's had it for a while and didn't want to know the full extent until I made him go and get a scan - he wanted to carry on playing," said coach James Webster.
Smart casuals
Football
Now then, would you be so keen to buy your club's replica jersey if it looked like this?
Spanish third tier side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa have unveiled a shirt designed to look like a tuxedo, complete with a bow tie.
Something you can wear out on the town of a Saturday night after going to the game, perhaps?
Mourinho wants more of the same from Costa
Football
Spain striker Diego Costa insists manager Jose Mourinho has not asked him to adapt his game to suit Chelsea.The £32m signing from Atletico Madrid told the club's website: "One of the main things he [Mourinho] said was that he doesn't want me to change," said Costa, who scored 64 goals in 134 appearances for Atletico.
"It was Jose's and the club's decision to buy me and the reason they signed me was because of the way I played at Atletico. I just have to improve fine details to become a better player."
Team Scotland table tennis playerGillian Edwards tweets: "Nails done, ready for opening ceremony."
Pearson poised to abandon sprint double plan
Commonwealth Games
Sally Pearsonis set to pull out of the 100m at the Commonwealth Games as she recovers from a hamstring injury.
However, the Australian is still planning to defend her title in her main event, the 100m hurdles.
"I'm confident the injury won't come back, but I'm not at the stage where I can do two events," Pearson, 27, said.
Dnipro tie moved to Kiev
Football
Uefa has agreed to a request from FC Copenhagen to move the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk away from the troubled eastern region of Ukraine.
The third qualifying round encounter will now be played in Kiev, in the centre of the country, on July 30.
Deila seeks common language
Football
Ronny Deila has talked the talk during his first few weeks as Celtic manager and there will be more conversations to come.
The Scottish championsbeat KR Reykjavik 4-0 on Tuesday night to progress in the Champions League but their new Norwegian coach wants to keep communicating.
"It's the dialogue between the coach and the player which is important," he says. "A lot of the players are listening and are taking steps but it's only been four weeks and I can't do miracles. However, we are going in the right way."
Majka triumphs
Road Cycling
Rafal Majka wins the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 124.5km trek through the mountains from St Gaudens to Saint-Lary Pla d'Adet. Italian Vincenzo Nibali retains the overall leader's yellow jersey.You can get all the reaction on our live commentary page.
Snedeker finding groove
Golf
American golfer Brandt Snedeker feels his best form is returning following a switch to Tiger Woods' former coach Butch Harmon.
Snedeker, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, will defend his Canadian Open title this week and feels good about his union with Harmon, who has also advised the likes of Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson.
"I feel like my game is finally back to where I know I can compete again and play again - not that it was ever that far off but I've got the confidence back and I know what I am doing," says the 33-year-old.
Suarez treated like a murderer
Football
Liverpool forward Iago Aspas says former team-mate Luis Suarez has been "treated like a murderer" following his bite on Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.
Aspas, who has moved on loan to Spanish side Sevilla, will face Suarez in La Liga next season following the Uruguayan's move to Barcelona.
"There are murderers who pay less," Aspastells a Spanish radio station. "Not to let him be presented [by Barcelona], to train or to enter the stadium is too much."
Lukaku at Anderlecht
Football
Extra pre-season work in a bid to prove himself or is Romelu Lukaku up to something? The Chelsea striker has been picturedtraining with his former club Anderlecht.
Lukaku is not expected back at Chelsea until the end of the month because of his involvement in the World Cup.
Pendleton understanding of Houvenaghel
Cycling
As you may have read earlier Olympic medallist Wendy Houvenaghel retired from cycling with a parting shot at how women are treated in the sport.
Responding to Houvenaghel's criticism of equality levels between sexes, former Team GB track cyclist Victoria Pendleton agreed with the notion women have a tougher deal.
"I definitely felt in my career that sometimes I wasn't necessarily as well catered for as a female and I had to act more like a man," says Pendleton. "People need different things. I must admit, I can probably understand that she could have done with a little bit of a different support maybe."
Road Cycling
Tour de France
The riders in today's Tour de France stage are approaching the finishing line as they tear up the final of four brutal climbs in the Pyrenees.
Republic of Ireland's Nicholas Roche of Team Tinkoff-Saxo is in the mix to claim what would be his first stage win at cycling's most prestigious race.You can follow all the drama with our live commentary page.
Coleman misses Everton tour
Football
Everton full-back Seamus Coleman will miss the club's pre-season tour of Thailand with ahamstring problem.
The 25-year-old was withdrawn in Tuesday's 2-2 friendly draw with Tranmere and will remain on Merseyside as a precaution.
"Proper treatment" will "remove any chance of aggravating that feeling that he had," says Everton manager Roberto Martinez, who conceded the extent of the injury is not yet clear.
Media hand in Prior's England stand-down
Cricket
Media scrutinyplayed a major part in wicketkeeper Matt Prior's decision to stand down from England duty for the rest of the summer, according to Sussex manager Mark Robinson.
"The media have hunted him mercilessly and made his position and Alastair Cook's job difficult for any player," Robinson told BBC Radio Sussex.
Prior, 32, cited injury as the reason.
Galatasaray chase Medel
Football
Cardiff City defender Gary Medel iswanted by Galatasary.
The Chile international, who impressed in the World Cup, signed for the Bluebirds for £11m a year ago but is expected to leaving following the club's relegation.
Central defender Stephen Caulker has already left the South Wales club and they haveaccepted bids for striker Fraizer Campbell.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games presenterClare Balding tweets: "For all the planning in the world you can't control this but Glasgow is looking GLORIOUS!"
You can watch full coverage of the opening ceremony from 20:00 BST on BBC One tonight.
Commonwealth Games
Katarina Johnson-Thompson has had a go on our interactive feature which works out what Commonwealth Games discipline would suit you.
As in many other cases, the predictor is accurate, but the 21-year-old is not too familiar with Judo, which came out as her second-best fit.She tweets: "Pretty much on the money for the first one....but judo? Really..." Have a go of the predictor yourself and see if your height, aggression and personality suit a particular sport.
Investigation into morphine tests underway
Horse Racing
A horse feed specialist says it is investigating how five horses - including the Queen's mare Estimate - tested positive for morphine.
Dodson and Horrell, a Northamptonshire-based firm which holds a royal warrant, stopped short of admitting liability.
Buckingham Palace has indicated the positive test of Estimate, the 2013 Gold Cup winner and runner-up in the race last month, was caused by contaminated feed.
Vikings sign power prop-forward
Rugby League
Widnes Vikings sign powerful Bradford Bulls prop-forward Manase Manuokafoa on a two year deal from 2015.
The 29-year-old former South Sydney, Parramatta and North Queensland prop was keen to stay in Super League and has secured the option of a third season with Denis Betts' Vikings.
Shaw feels no Evra burden
Football
Luke Shaw has been speaking about the prospect of replacing Patrice Evra at Manchester United.
Evra, who called into the United team hotel in Los Angeles at the start of their pre-season tour of the United States on Tuesday, has joined Juventus after spending eight-and-a-half years at Old Trafford.
"I don't feel any pressure to come in for Evra," said Shaw, who joined United from Southampton. "He has been great for the club for the last 10 years and I hope I can carry that on."
Not in the highway code
Cycling
The Sri Lankan cycling team - spotted training on the side of the M47 by Alistair Brownlee - have prompted a police response for their use of a busy motorway for training.
Four athletes were using the Scottish roadside to train before police intervened near the exit for Motherwell and Hamilton.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police attended. Advice and assistance was given and the cyclists were advised to get off the road."
No siesta at the Potters
Football
Stoke City's Spanish influence. Defender Marc Muniesa welcomes new signing Bojan Krkic to the club.
Krkic is the record scorer in Barcelona's academy and joins on a four-year deal.
Commonwealth Games
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"The Commonwealth games gets underway today. The excitement in Glasgow is tangible. Hope all goes wonderfully for everyone involved."