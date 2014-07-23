Sportsday - As it happened

Getty Images

Dame Kelly Holmes believes the Commonwealth Games is an important platform for athletes who are targeting Olympic success at Rio in 2016.

She says: "The Commonwealth Games is a really good platform for anyone who is looking to go to an Olympic Games.

"That two-week period of understanding what a multi-sport event is like as it's the only one outside of the Olympic Games is crucial. Integrating into the village and looking into the dining hall environment, it's a big learning curve."