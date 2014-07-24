Sportsday - latest football transfers

David Gordon: Four out of six last World Cups US have done as well or better than England. Time to stop patronising.Matt Johnson: The MLS has come on huge strides. The stadia like at Seattle Sounders is better than most Premier League sides. Fans are amazing to. Embraced it.
Thank you for all your tweets on our debate which focused on whether the MLS can challenge the best European leagues in years to come. Frank Lampard will soon find out if it is hard or easy. He is a New York City FC player.
Commonwealth Games
Triathlon
It looks like England will land two more medals in triathlon at the Commonwealth Games.
The Brownlee brothers - Alistair and Jonathan - are currently first and second respectively with under three kilometres of the run stage to go.
The gap between second and third is growing. Earlier in the day, England took gold in the women's race when Jodie Stimpson was victorious.
The striker, 26, turned down an offer from Leicester City and the Eagleswill be the seventh club he has represented since breaking through at Manchester United.
He becomes Palace's second signing of the summer, following Chris Kettings' arrival on a free transfer.
Some more of your views on whether Major League Soccer can one day rival the European leagues. Tweets us on #bbcsportsday.
Nioclás Mac Daibhidh: MLS cannot compete with Europe. A) It's franchise system means poor teams stay in the top flight despite bad performance. B) It seems more than happy to be nothing but a retirement league for over-the-hill players like Footie-Spice.
Premier League's all-time top-scoring midfielders
Frank Lampard is the Premier League's all-time leading midfield goal scorer. During his spells at West Ham and Chelsea, he made a habit of timely arrival in the penalty area or coolness from the penalty spot to notch 171 goals.
He is trailed by Steven Gerrard - on 111 goals - and Paul Scholes with 107.
Lampard's New York decision
Football
New York City "ticks all the right boxes" for new signing Frank Lampard.
"I had a fantastic 13 years at Chelsea and can look back at that with pride, but it was a great time for me and Chelsea to move on," says the former West Ham midfielder.
Lampard, says he will now start thinking about his international career with his club role finalised and is applauded at the end of his news conference for a well delivered speech on wanting to build a rapport with his new set of supporters.
Lampard's immediate future
Football
So a new beginning for Frank Lampard, but New York City will not be in action until 2015 and the midfielder is asked what he will do between now and then.
"I'm going to keep fit, that's the main thing," he says. "How I do that is not clear yet, this has all just happened. I will sit down with people from the club and find the best way forward."
A loan move back to Europe has been reported as a possibility and New York City sporting director Claudio Reyna says "we are exploring a few options."
Chelsea FC tweet: Wishing Frank Lampard the very best of luck in New York! #SuperFrank
"As recently as 2000, MLS was still using penalty shootouts to decide matches, so concerned was the fledgling league at the potential reaction to a drawn game - almost an abomination in sports like basketball, baseball, ice hockey and American football," writes BBC Sport's Simon Stone.
Your views on our Major League Soccer debate are plentiful and varied, so thank you. We have asked if you think the MLS can compete with major European Leagues? Tweet us on #bbcsportsday.
Ben Adams: US Soccer is on a huge upward trajectory. I genuinely believe they'll win the World Cup before we will again.Sakriya Neupane: MLS needs to introduce promotion/relegation system and remove the salary cap if they are to compete with European leagues.William Mooney: Was at a MLS game last night. Quality of play and crowds improving but still miles off from Prem matches I've attended.
The striker, who is banned for four months for a bite on Italy's Giorgio Chiellini, cannot feature for his new club until that day, when his ban expires.
Should the game be scheduled for Saturday 25 October, Suarez - Barca's £75m summer signing from Liverpool - would remain banned from all football activity.
Palace set to sign Campbell
Football
Fraizer Campbell has left Cardiff City to join Crystal Palace after the Premier League side triggered a £800,000 release clause in the striker's contract.
The fee could rise to close to £1m with add-ons.
Leicester City had also been courting Campbell, who scored six goals in the Premier League last year as Cardiff were relegated, but the 26-year-old agreed terms with Palace.
Swansea seal Montero deal
Football
Swansea City announce the signing of Ecuador international Jefferson Montero on a four-year deal.
The 24-year-old winger, who started all three of Ecuador's group games, joins from Mexican club Morelia.
He becomes Swansea's sixth signing of the summer after the acquisitions of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lukasz Fabianski, Marvin Emnes, Stephen Kingsley and former Lyon striker Bafetimbi Gomis.
Ribery recovers from World Cup blow
Football
Franck Ribery could return from injury for Bayern Munich this weekend according to boss Pep Guardiola.
The forward missed France's World Cup campaign with a back injury, but with a number of Bayern's star players still on holiday after the tournament, could find himself back on the pitch.
"Ribery has trained well this week," says Guardiola. "I think he can play a couple of minutes in Hamburg."
Bayern take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the Telekom Cup.
Loan deal for Chelsea forward
Football
Chelsea forward Lucas Piazon joins German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old has already had spells with Malaga and Vitesse Arnhem since joining Chelsea in 2012, scoring 11 goals for the latter last season.
Commonwealth Games
Farah withdraws
BBC Sport presenter Jonathan Edwards on Mo Farah's withdrawal from the Commonwealth Games: "I'm not surprised to be honest. Clearly he's got a real issue with his health. Alberto Salazar his coach does nothing by halves. If he wasn't absolutely right, he wasn't going to race."
Farah withdrew from the competition as he has not recovered from a recent illness.
Teams will play 23 games in two divisions of 12 and then be split into three pools of eight.
The top Super Eights group will then play seven further games, with the top four at that stage progressing to contest places in the Grand Final. Four further top-flight clubs for the following campaign will come from the middle qualifiers pool.
Wigan won both the Challenge Cup and Super League last season.
'Van Gaal always looks for perfection'
Football
New Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says the club must keep improving, despite winning 7-0 against LA Galaxy in Louis van Gaal's first game as the club's manager.
"We are happy with the result but let's not forget this is a friendly and we still have many things to improve on," said Herrera, who was voted man of the match for his performance in California.
"Our coach is a very demanding coach, he always looks for only perfection and for that reason he is ideal for a club that always looks to achieve the greatest things, he won't let us sit back and relax or sit back, we still have a lot to prove."
Some comments on our latest Sportsday question, where we asked can the Major League Soccer competition rival European leagues?
Sean Miguel: Current league regulations on player acquisition and salary mean that MLS clubs cannot compete with European clubs for stars. Until that changes the quality of play in the MLS will remain closer to the Mexican League than to the Premier League.Leo Jordan: I think the MLS is already more exciting than some European leagues like the Bundesliga. They give football a fresh twist.
"The fact he's young and wants to come to Stoke City proves we are an ambitious club and people want to come here," Crouch tells the Stoke Sentinel.
"When he burst on to the scene at Barcelona he was awesome and he is still an incredibly talented player. The fact we have got him at such a young age hopefully means we will have him for his best years."
Commonwealth Games
Triathlon
The first gold medal of the Commonwealth games is won by...England.
Jodie Stimpson, 25, shows courage and a deadly kick for the line as she wins the women's triathlon.
Ben Burgess: People who think US can't succeed due to NFL etc taking best athletes..their second string athletes did better than our 1st in Brazil.Daryl Lewis: No, the MLS gets them at the end of their European careers. Long way to go before they rival Europe in any aspect Tom Bateson: Everyone is saying "MLS just has old players". I guess everyone has forgotten Yedlin, Bradley, Dempsey, Zusi, Besler then?
Our debate this afternoon focuses on Major League Soccer - the domestic league comprising 16 teams from the US and three from Canada.
First run with 10 teams in 1996, it has seen rapid growth in recent years and strengthened along with the fortunes of the US national team.
Indeed, at the 2014 World Cup, in their 1-0 defeat to champions Germany, USA fielded seven players based in the MLS in their side.
Is this league growing sufficiently enough to one day rival European leagues? Tweet #bbcsportsday
Pozuelo poised for Swansea exit
Football
Alejandro Pozuelo looks set to complete a loan move from Swansea to Spanish side Rayo Vallecano
The Gunners hoped to land Serge Aurier from Toulouse, but the 21-year-old's decision to take up a season-long loan with Paris St Germain means Jenkinson will now be needed as back-up to Mathieu Debuchy at the Emirates.
The ultimate Commonwealth souvenir
Anyone for a photo-bomb with the most famous person in the Commonwealth?
Not a bad souvenir to leave the Commonwealth Games with for Australian hockey player Jayde Taylor who has tweeted the unique photograph.
Clint Dempsey, Kaka, David Villa, Thierry Henry, Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe. All household names, all now in or heading to the MLS in America to play their football. Can the MLS one day compete with European leagues?
Tom Sewell: I would encourage any Englishman who thinks MLS can't succeed to go and watch a Seattle Sounders game. MLS is going places.Charles Nurick: The USA will never be a footballing country whilst the likes of the NFL, NBA and MLB snap up the most talented athletes.
Tweet us on #bbcsportsday or text 81111.
Aguirre gets Japan job
Football
Former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre is appointed Japan manager.
The 55-year-old led Mexico to the last 16 of the World Cup in 2002 and 2010, and takes charge of a Japan side which suffered a first-round exit at this summer's World Cup in Brazil.
Spanish fixtures released
Football
James Rodriguez could make his first league start for Real Madrid against newly promoted Cordoba on the opening day of the season.
The fixtures for La Liga's opening weekend on 23 and 24 August have been released.
Opening weekend fixtures: Sevilla v Valencia; Levante v Villarreal; Barcelona v Elche; Granada v Deportivo La Coruna; Rayo Vallecano v Atlético de Madrid; Eibar v Real Sociedad; Real Madrid v Córdoba; Real Celta Vigo v Getafe; Almeria v Espanyol; Malaga v Athletic Club Bilbao.
Tour de France
Road Cycling
It's the final day in the mountains in this year's Tour de France and, realistically, the final chance for anybody to hold up overall leader Vincenzo Nibali's seemingly unstoppable procession to the top of the podium in Paris.
The Italian leads by five minutes and 26 seconds with just four stages to go and it will take something special - or a crash - to take the leader's yellow jersey off him now.
There is still plenty of racing to look forward to, with today's 145.5km stage from Pau taking in the iconic Col du Tourmalet and finishing with an ascent up Hautacam.
For all the thrills and spills, follow BBC Sport's
Live Reporting
By Luke Reddy
All times stated are UK
And on that we bid you farewell for Thursday.
Thank you for all your interaction today and we will be back on from 08:00 BST on Friday. More transfers and gossip to welcome in the weekend.
For now though, you can stay across all aspects of the Commonwealth Games as ourlive text continues.
Follow the closing stages on our
Leaders at Senior Open
Germany's Bernhard Langer and American Bob Tway share the lead on four under in the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl.
Langer, 56, is through nine holes and could open up a clear lead, while Scotland's Colin Montgomerie shot a one over par round of 72 on day one.
Nibali wins again
Road Cycling
Vincenzo Nibali wins the final mountain stage of this year's Tour de France and now looks to have built an unassailable lead in the race for the yellow jersey.
The Italian took stage 18 by one minute and 10 second and is now over seven minutes clear of Frenchman Thibaut Pinot.
For reaction, follow our live text commentary.
Campbell completes Palace switch
Football
Fraizer Campbellcompletes his move from Cardiff City to Crystal Palace for a fee of £900,000.
The striker, 26, turned down an offer from Leicester City and the Eagleswill be the seventh club he has represented since breaking through at Manchester United.
He becomes Palace's second signing of the summer, following Chris Kettings' arrival on a free transfer.
Lampard completes New York switch
Football
Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampardjoins Major League Soccer side New York City FC on a two-year contract.
Lampard, 36, was released by the Blues at the end of last season after his contract expired to end his 13-year association with the London side.
He moved from West Ham to Chelsea in June 2001 in an £11m transfer and became the club's record goalscorer with 211 goals in his 649 appearances.
Newly-formed New York City FC will play in their first MLS season in 2015.
Derby suffer Thorne injury blow
Football
Bad news for Derby County fans - Rams midfielder George Thorne is set to be sidelined for nine months with a knee injury.
Thorne was an influential figure on loan at Pride Park last season, but he only joined Derby on a permanent basis last week.
The 21-year-old injured his cruciate knee ligaments in Tuesday's friendly against Zenit St Petersburg.
America's love of soccer
Football
If our MLS debate has got your thoughts running overtime, check out BBC Sport's feature on America finally falling in love with soccer.
"As recently as 2000, MLS was still using penalty shootouts to decide matches, so concerned was the fledgling league at the potential reaction to a drawn game - almost an abomination in sports like basketball, baseball, ice hockey and American football," writes BBC Sport's Simon Stone.
Suarez's timely return
Football
Luis Suarezcould make his Barcelona debut against rivals Real Madrid, with the first El Clasico of the season set for the weekend of Sunday, 26 October.
The striker, who is banned for four months for a bite on Italy's Giorgio Chiellini, cannot feature for his new club until that day, when his ban expires.
Should the game be scheduled for Saturday 25 October, Suarez - Barca's £75m summer signing from Liverpool - would remain banned from all football activity.
Palace set to sign Campbell
Football
Fraizer Campbell has left Cardiff City to join Crystal Palace after the Premier League side triggered a £800,000 release clause in the striker's contract.
The fee could rise to close to £1m with add-ons.
Leicester City had also been courting Campbell, who scored six goals in the Premier League last year as Cardiff were relegated, but the 26-year-old agreed terms with Palace.
Swansea seal Montero deal
Football
Swansea City announce the signing of Ecuador international Jefferson Montero on a four-year deal.
The 24-year-old winger, who started all three of Ecuador's group games, joins from Mexican club Morelia.
He becomes Swansea's sixth signing of the summer after the acquisitions of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lukasz Fabianski, Marvin Emnes, Stephen Kingsley and former Lyon striker Bafetimbi Gomis.
Ribery recovers from World Cup blow
Football
Franck Ribery could return from injury for Bayern Munich this weekend according to boss Pep Guardiola.
The forward missed France's World Cup campaign with a back injury, but with a number of Bayern's star players still on holiday after the tournament, could find himself back on the pitch.
"Ribery has trained well this week," says Guardiola. "I think he can play a couple of minutes in Hamburg."
Bayern take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the Telekom Cup.
Loan deal for Chelsea forward
Football
Chelsea forward Lucas Piazon joins German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old has already had spells with Malaga and Vitesse Arnhem since joining Chelsea in 2012, scoring 11 goals for the latter last season.
Commonwealth Games
Farah withdraws
BBC Sport presenter Jonathan Edwards on Mo Farah's withdrawal from the Commonwealth Games: "I'm not surprised to be honest. Clearly he's got a real issue with his health. Alberto Salazar his coach does nothing by halves. If he wasn't absolutely right, he wasn't going to race."
Farah withdrew from the competition as he has not recovered from a recent illness.
New league structure revealed
Rugby League
The Rugby Football League reveal full details of thenew structure for the 2015 Super League and Championship.
Teams will play 23 games in two divisions of 12 and then be split into three pools of eight.
The top Super Eights group will then play seven further games, with the top four at that stage progressing to contest places in the Grand Final. Four further top-flight clubs for the following campaign will come from the middle qualifiers pool.
Wigan won both the Challenge Cup and Super League last season.
'Van Gaal always looks for perfection'
Football
New Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says the club must keep improving, despite winning 7-0 against LA Galaxy in Louis van Gaal's first game as the club's manager.
"We are happy with the result but let's not forget this is a friendly and we still have many things to improve on," said Herrera, who was voted man of the match for his performance in California.
"Our coach is a very demanding coach, he always looks for only perfection and for that reason he is ideal for a club that always looks to achieve the greatest things, he won't let us sit back and relax or sit back, we still have a lot to prove."
Somerset fear lengthy Kieswetter absence
Cricket
Somerset fearwicketkeeper Craig Kieswetter could miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious facial injury.
Kieswetter, 26, broke his nose and damaged his eye socket and cheekbone when a ball went through his helmet grille while batting against Northants.
Director of cricket Dave Nosworthy told BBC Somerset: "He needs to recuperate and show that he's ready. Whether that will be this season or not - time will tell."
Blackpool not ready to rock
Football
Blackpool's pre-season friendly against Alfreton, which was scheduled for Saturday, has now been cancelled because of a lack of players for the Championship side.
This comes after their tour of Spain was cancelled and a recent friendly against Penrith saw the Tangerines field five trial players in the team.
Pozuelo leaves Swansea
Football
Swansea City confirm that Alejandro Pozuelo has joined Rayo Vallecano for an undisclosed fee.
A loan move looked likely (see 13:13), but the Spanish midfielder has returned to his home country on a permanent deal after just one season at the Liberty Stadium.
Pozuelo, 22, made 36 appearances and scored two goals for the Swans, but did not feature in the last two months of the season.
Crouch excited by Bojan purchase
Football
The signing of Bojan Krkic underlines what Stoke City are capable of, according to striker Peter Crouch.
The Potters havesecured the signature of the former Barcelona striker, 23, on a four-year-deal.
"The fact he's young and wants to come to Stoke City proves we are an ambitious club and people want to come here," Crouch tells the Stoke Sentinel.
"When he burst on to the scene at Barcelona he was awesome and he is still an incredibly talented player. The fact we have got him at such a young age hopefully means we will have him for his best years."
Commonwealth Games
Triathlon
The first gold medal of the Commonwealth games is won by...England.
Jodie Stimpson, 25, shows courage and a deadly kick for the line as she wins the women's triathlon.
You can catch all of the reaction to her win on
Pozuelo poised for Swansea exit
Football
Alejandro Pozuelo looks set to complete a loan move from Swansea to Spanish side Rayo Vallecano,reports the South Wales Evening Post.
The 22-year-old has been pictured holding Rayo's shirt in Spanish media and while Swansea have not confirmed his departure, Garry Monk is understood to be willing to let him leave.
Newcastle and Hammers miss out on Arsenal defender
Football
Newcastle and West Ham United's hopes of signing Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson have suffered a blow, reports the Daily Express.
The Gunners hoped to land Serge Aurier from Toulouse, but the 21-year-old's decision to take up a season-long loan with Paris St Germain means Jenkinson will now be needed as back-up to Mathieu Debuchy at the Emirates.
The ultimate Commonwealth souvenir
Anyone for a photo-bomb with the most famous person in the Commonwealth?
Not a bad souvenir to leave the Commonwealth Games with for Australian hockey player Jayde Taylor who has tweeted the unique photograph.
"Ahhh The Queen photo-bombed our selfie!!", tweets Taylor.
Aguirre gets Japan job
Football
Former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre is appointed Japan manager.
The 55-year-old led Mexico to the last 16 of the World Cup in 2002 and 2010, and takes charge of a Japan side which suffered a first-round exit at this summer's World Cup in Brazil.
Spanish fixtures released
Football
James Rodriguez could make his first league start for Real Madrid against newly promoted Cordoba on the opening day of the season.
The fixtures for La Liga's opening weekend on 23 and 24 August have been released.
Opening weekend fixtures: Sevilla v Valencia; Levante v Villarreal; Barcelona v Elche; Granada v Deportivo La Coruna; Rayo Vallecano v Atlético de Madrid; Eibar v Real Sociedad; Real Madrid v Córdoba; Real Celta Vigo v Getafe; Almeria v Espanyol; Malaga v Athletic Club Bilbao.
Tour de France
Road Cycling
It's the final day in the mountains in this year's Tour de France and, realistically, the final chance for anybody to hold up overall leader Vincenzo Nibali's seemingly unstoppable procession to the top of the podium in Paris.
The Italian leads by five minutes and 26 seconds with just four stages to go and it will take something special - or a crash - to take the leader's yellow jersey off him now.
There is still plenty of racing to look forward to, with today's 145.5km stage from Pau taking in the iconic Col du Tourmalet and finishing with an ascent up Hautacam.
For all the thrills and spills, follow BBC Sport's live text commentary from 12:30 BST.
Flower returns to Lions
Cricket
Former senior national coach Andy Flower will lead England Lions in their triangular series against New Zealand A and Sri Lanka A next month.
Flower stood down as England head coach after England's whitewash defeat to Australia in the Ashes.
Nottinghamshire batsman James Taylor will captain the team, which acts as a second string to England's main Test side.