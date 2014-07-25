Sportsday - latest football transfers
Summary
- Welsh hurdler Rhys Williams suspended for doping violation
- Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja fined for James Anderson fracas
- Video appears to show Mangala sealing £32m Man City deal
- Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho says Didier Drogba "belongs" at the club
Should a club legend ever return for a second spell?
Navardauskas wins stage 19
Cycling
Ramunas Navardauskashas won stage 19 of the Tour de France.
The sprinters were expected to contest the finish of the flat stage, but the Lithuanian broke away and could not be caught.
Peter Sagan, who holds an unassailable lead for the green jersey, crashed heavily shortly before the finish.
Preston players cleared of fixing charges
Football
The six Preston North End players whowere arrested in connection with a spot-fixing investigation earlier this year have been told they will not face charges.
The players were club captain John Welsh, Keith Keane, Bailey Wright, David Buchanan, Ben Davies and Graham Cummins.
"We have today been informed that all of our players have been released from bail and are no longer under any form of formal arrest procedure," the club said in a statement.
Suarez appeal ruling likely in August
Football
The Court of Arbitration for Sport is likely to rule on Luis Suarez's appeal againsthis four-month ban for biting in August, it says.
The Uruguay football federation and Barcelona have filed a request for a fast-track appeal.
That means that Suarez could learn his fate before the Spanish league season begins on the weekend of August 23-24. If his appeal is unsuccessful, he will not be available until the weekend of October 25, when Barcelona is due to visit Real Madrid for the first 'clasico' of the season.
Akachukwu Daniel: I wouldn't like Drogba to spoil his good records he set in Chelsea. I wouldn't want him to returnGreg Alexander: It worked for Ian Rush after his Juventus adventureRob Webb: Joey Beauchamp returning to Oxford Utd in 1995 after being sold to West Ham. He inspired a winning spell ending in promotion.
Watson into doubles final
Tennis
Heather Watson is into the ladies' doubles final at the Baku Cup in Azerbaijan.
The Briton and her Russian partner Alexandra Panova beat top seeds Olga Savchuk and Oksana Kalashnikova 7-5, 6-2.
Watsonlost in the first round of the singles to Kristina Mladenovic.
Ancelotti has no plans to sell Di Maria
Football
Manchester United have been linked with a move for Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria, but Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has said the Argentine is still part of his plans for next season, despite recent big-money signings in midfield.
"Di Maria is a Real Madrid player," Ancelotti said. "With the signings of Rodriguez and Kroos there is more competition in the centre of the pitch, but that's how it is at the big clubs.
"Competition is energy and last season we had problems in the final part of the season."
PSG have also been linked with a bid for Di Maria, but coach Laurent Blanc is keeping his cards close to his chest.
"I'll leave you to speculate," he told reporters. "At the moment nothing is done. Are there negotiations? It's not for me to say, but for the board of the club."
Basanta agrees Fiorentina switch
Football
It's all go in Serie A. The fax machines have been whirring away at Fiorentina too. The Florence club have announced that they've agreed a deal with Mexican club Monterey for Argentina international defender Jose Maria Basanta.
Basanta, who played in two games at the World Cup, is 30 years old and has never before played in Europe.
The deal, worth a reported 3.5 million euros (£2.8 million) still requires Basanta to pass a medical.
Juve seal Pereyra deal
Football
News of a completed transfer to bring you, but sadly not from these shores. Juventus have signed Argentine winger Roberto Pereyra from Udinese in a 15.5 million-euro (£12.3 million) deal.
Pereyra, who joined Udinese from River Plate in 2011, becomes Juve's fourth signing of the summer, after Alvaro Morata, Kinglsey Coman and Patrice Evra.
Is the return of a club legend a good idea? Or when it's over, should that be that?
Richard Gannon: Drogba won the UCL with his last touch as a CFC player, that's the perfect fairy tale ending and how it should stay.John McEnerney: Loads of people talking about Henry he didn't light up their season bar that goal but no trophies! Rijkaard returned and won Champions League.
Sri Lanka on top in Colombo
Cricket
Stumps on day two of the second Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Colombo, and the home side hold all the aces.
Having racked up an imposing first innings score of 421, Sri Lanka reduced the Proteas to 98-3 at the close. Captain Hashim Amla is unbeaten on 46.
South Africa won the first Test in the two-match series.
Hamilton heads Rosberg again
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton's day just got even better. Having seen off team-mate Nico Rosberg in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix this morning, the Britonhas just clocked the fastest time again in second practice.
Hamilton has a fine record at the Hungaroring, where he shares the record of four Grand Prix wins. But recently he has failed to turn strong practice performances into good showings in qualifying, so let's not count our chickens just yet...
Sprinter's day in the Tour
Cycling
The 19th stage of the Tour de France is under way and you can follow it withour live text commentary.
Today's flat stage, between Maubourguet Pays du Val d'Adour and Bergerac, is expected to suit the sprinters.
Giant-Shimano's Marcel Kittel (pictured) and Katusha's Alexander Kristoff are among those who could be in the mix.
New contract for Burnley keeper Heaton
Football
Staying with keepers, and Burnley gloveman Tom Heaton is set to sign a new contract with the club, the Burnley Express reports.
Heaton joined from Bristol City last summer and started every Championship game as the Clarets surged to promotion.
But he faces a battle to hold on to the number one jersey next season, with Scotland international Matt Gilks havingjoined from Blackpool.
Reina keen on Spain return
Football
Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina has expressed a wish to end his career in Spain.
The 31-year-old spent last season on loan at Napoli and uncertainty over his future at Anfield persists.
"It's normal, though, that over the years you want to return to where you came from," Reina said.
But he's not getting his hopes up. "At the moment all the big Spanish teams are covered in my role, so I see it as very difficult to return to Spain," he added.
Up-Hill battle for England's shooting star
Commonwealth Games
An update for you on some of the British hopefuls at the Commonwealth Games today. England cyclists Jason Kenny and Joanna Rowsell are both going well, with Kenny into the semi-finals of the sprint and Rowsell into the pursuit final.
Not such smooth progress for shooter Amber Hill though, who could only finish equal sixth in the qualification round of the skeet, and now faces team-mate Sarah Gray and Panagiota Andreou of Cyprus in a play-off for the last place in the final.
You can keep up to date with all the action from Glasgow on our Commonwealth Games page, which includesour live text commentary.
Movement at Palace?
Football
It looks like a transfer may be in the offing at Crystal Palace as chairman Steve Parishtweets "stand by for an announcement".
Wenger frustrated with summer
Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has raised concerns over his side's pre-season schedule.
The Gunners are currently on tour in the US and will travel to Austria for a training camp before settling back in London ahead of the Emirates Cup.
The English game's longest-serving manager says plans are decided "for commercial reasons" and the gap between the World Cup final on 13 July and the season's first fixture on 16 August isdifficult to fathom.
"Fifa say you are obliged to give four weeks' holiday to the players, so I don't know how all that works together. It looks, to me, impossible," says the 64-year-old.
In light of Jose Mourinho's comments on a potential Chelsea return for Didier Drogba, we are asking you if returning legends is a good idea?
Ady Tranter: When Scholes came back the whole team was lifted. He was the reason the title went so close that year.Tommy: When legends come back, it is generally a massive boost for fans and players alike. Kaka, Henry etc.Kingy: Your ex is your ex for a reason.
Crouch not on the move
Football
Stoke City striker Peter Crouch distances himself from a move to Queens Park Rangers.
The Potters' record signing is out of contract next summer and a link-up with former manager Harry Redknapp has been the subject of speculation.
"I've worked with Harry four times in all and I've always enjoyed working with him," says the former England striker. "But I am very happy with things here. We finished ninth last season and I had a big part to play in that.
"All I can say is that I am very happy where I am and very happy with where the club is going."
Norwich win 13-0 but against who?
Football
Norwich City apologises to a lower-league Italian club for claiming to have beaten them 13-0 in a pre-season friendly.
The Canaries thought they were playing Italian Serie D side Saint-Christophy Vallee d'Aoste after an original friendly against Novara was cancelled and duly hammered their opponents.
However, after the Championship club wrote up the match report on their website, a complaint from SC Vallee d'Aoste highlighted theyhad actually faced a select XI from the Italian region.
Here are a few ideas for our latest debate on returning club legends, does it ever work?
Does the sense of nostalgia blind fans into the shortcomings of an older returning hero?
West Ham divide over Morrison
Football
West Ham's board seem to be at odds with manager Sam Allardyce over the future of Ravel Morrison.
The 21-year-old spent the latter part of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers.
The club's co-owner David Sullivan told Talksport: "I think he (Allardyce) said in a press conference, if I read it correctly, he's not part of his plans for this season. I think he said that in New Zealand but we don't agree with that. We would like to sit down and give him a longer contract."
Thank you for all your tweets on club legends - we now want to know if you think the return of a cult hero at your club has ever worked?
In light ofJose Mourinho's comments on a potential return to Chelsea for Didier Drogba, we want to know if such comebacks are wise?
Returning legends, does it ever work?
Drogba Chelsea return possible
Football
Didier Drogba "belongs" to Chelsea according to manager Jose Mourinho who isconsidering a move for the striker.
Drogba, 36, left Stamford Bridge in 2012 after eight years and is available on a free transfer from Galatasaray.
"If I bring him back, and the decision has to be made soon, it is because as a player he has qualities to make the team stronger," said Mourinho.
"He is still very adapted to the needs of the Premier League and we are thinking about it in a non-emotional way."
Senior Open latest
Golf
Bernhard Langer is tearing it up at the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl - he leads by six shots.
The German, a two-time major winner, is 10 under par with half of his second round to go.
England's Chris Williams and American Bob Tway are tied in second. Scotland's Colin Monthomerie is yet to tee off on his second round but sits on one over par.
Ranieri handed Greece job
Football
Greece appoint former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri as their new coach.
The 62-year-old has signed a two-year-deal and takes over from Fernando Santos whose contract expired following the World Cup, where he guided the side to the knockout stages.
Ranieri was sacked by Monaco in May after their second-place finish in the French League behind Paris St-Germain.
Mac back on track
Golf
Rory McIlroy is back to work after his Open Championship win as he focuses on next week's Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.
The 25-year-old admitted he let his hair down in the 48 hours after his Royal Liverpool success, but is now back on the charge after undergoing a full-body fitness analysis.
"It would have been really easy to cancel that, being wired up and running myself into the ground," hetells the Telegraph. "And yeah, after those last few days I could have done without it. But I wanted to get back to the reality of professional life and it was really beneficial.
"We got some good results and direction of what I want to achieve with my body for the rest of the year. If I hadn't gone then it could have meant a drop-off for the next four or five months, and as we are talking fine margins that could be vital."
Vidal rules out United move
Football
It looks very much as though Arturo Vidal's long-rumoured move to Manchester United will not be happening.
Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport quotes Vidal as saying: "I do not go to Manchester."
Vidal also reportedly said that he was "happy" at Juventus and that he would discuss his future with new coach Massimiliano Allegri.
Yesterday,Metro reported that Liverpool are preparing an audacious bid for the Chilean.
Gaza protest cyclist avoids expulsion
Commonwealth Games
The Malaysian cyclist who caused controversy at the Commonwealth Games by writing the message 'Save Gaza' on his gloves has escaped expulsion from the competition.
But Azizulhansi Awang has been issued with a severe reprimand and told that any repeat will lead to the removal of his accreditation.
Awang insisted his message was "humanitarian" rather than politically charged, writing on his Facebook page: "I feel sorry to the people who misinterpret my message. There's no such thing with political protest."
We've been asking you for your club's greatest ever servant:Matthew Molgaard: Matt Le Tissier. Stuck with Southampton through thick and thin (mainly thin). 161 goals in 443 appearances isn't bad either Luke Smalley: Muzzy Izzet at Leicester City. Amazing in the good yrs, stuck around when it all went horribly wrong with relegation/administrationThomas Amies-King: Brian Pritchard for Witton Albion. Leading appearance holder at 700+ and current manager. Legend
Ehiogu appointed Spurs U-21 coach
Football
Former Middlesbrough defender Ugo Ehioguhas been appointed coach of Tottenham's under-21 team.
The former England international has been working part-time with the club's academy.
On Wednesday, Spurs announced former captain Ledley King would coach their under-18 side on a part-time basis.
Rhys Williams doping suspension
Commonwealth Games
More now on today's big story - thesuspension of Welsh hurdler Rhys Williams for an anti-doping violation.
Williams says he's "utterly devastated" by the news. In a statement, he said: "I have not knowingly taken any banned substance. I have always supported and have been an advocate of clean sport.
"To be named co-team captain for the Welsh athletics team [for the Commonwealth Games] was a great honour and I am distraught that I won't be able to fulfil this role."
Welsh Athletics has pledged to conduct an internal review.
Williams is the second Welsh athlete to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games following a doping violation, after 800m runner Gareth Warburton.
Third GB medal at junior Worlds
Athletics
Great Britain have won their third medal at the World Junior Athletics Championships.
Welshman David Omoregie claimed bronze in the 110m hurdles in a time of 13.35 seconds.
Heptathlete Morgan Lake and 100m runner Dina Asher-Smithwon golds yesterday.
Hamilton fastest in first practice
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton got the better of team-mate Nico Rosberg in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix this morning.
Hamiltonrecorded the quickest time by a margin of 0.183 seconds.
The Briton trails Rosberg by 14 points in the drivers' championship, but has won the Hungarian GP four times in seven years.
Welsh hurdler Williams suspended for doping violation
Commonwealth Games
Some big breaking news for you now.
Welsh 400m hurdler Rhys Williamsis out of the Commonwealth Games after being suspended for an anti-doping violation.
Williams was co-captain of the Wales team and a bronze medallist in Delhi four years ago.
Poyet nears transfer breakthrough
Football
Earlier we told you that Sunderland boss Gus Poyet was"desperate" for a transfer breakthrough. Well, it looks like he might just be about to make one.BBC Newcastle reports that Sunderland are closing in on the signature of Dutch full-back Patrick van Aanholt, having given up on their pursuit of Marcos Alonso.
Chelsea player van Aanholt has spent the last three seasons on loan at Dutch club Vitesse and has two international caps for the Netherlands.
We've been asking you to name your club's greatest servant...Nathan Lines: Pat Rice for Arsenal. 397 appearances over 14 years, youth team coach and assistant manger from 1984 to 2012George Baldock: Andy Wilkinson for Stoke, a local who's been with the club for 13 years and I'm sure he bleeds red and white.Neil Stevens: Sam Bartram for Charlton.. over 630 apps and the greatest GK never to play for England.
Ljungberg's passage to India
Football
Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has signed a three-month contract with the Indian Super League to promote Indian football to a worldwide audience.
The Swede said: "Indian football is such a growing market and this is a great opportunity for me to take my knowledge of the English Premier League over to India to help launch the league".
Jadeja fined for Anderson fracas
Cricket
Indian all-rounder Ravi Jadejahas been fined half his match fee for his part in an altercation with England's James Anderson in the first Test.
The clash occurred as the players left the field for lunch. Match referee David Boon found Jadeja not guilty of level two misconduct, but decided his behaviour was nonetheless contrary to the spirit of the game.
Anderson faces a charge of level three misconduct for his involvement.His hearing is due to be held on 1 August.