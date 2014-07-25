Sportsday - latest football transfers

That concludes Friday's Sportsday. Thanks for joining us and for sharing your thoughts on your club's greatest servants.

Sportsday will return on Monday at 08:00BST on Monday. But until then of course, you can keep up with all the goings-on at the Commonwealth Games, the Tour de France, and the Hungarian Grand Prix with our live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Check in next week for more transfers and other news from across the sporting world.