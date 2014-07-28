Sportsday - football transfers latest
- Arsenal complete signing of Calum Chambers from Southampton
- Remy failing medical "impossible" - Redknapp
- Sheff Utd claim Hull agree Harry Maguire deal but Tigers say last bid was rejected
- Kevin Pietersen signs Melbourne Stars deal
- GET INVOLVED: Is Southampton's sale of players a masterplan or madness?
By Luke Reddy
All times stated are UK
Blackpool sign Mellis
Football
And the new man through the door...is Jacob Mellis.
The former Barnsley player had been training with his new club and signs a one-year deal.
Mellis, 23, began his career in Chelsea's academy and has represented England at various youth levels.
Blackpool in the market?
Football
Blackpool, who have filled column inches in recent weeks for only having a handful of players on their books, could be about to add another body.
The club'sTwitter feed reads: "News of a new arrival coming up..."
Dietmar Hamanntweets: £16m for Chambers. Make hay while you can Saints, Totally agree with their strategy of selling players for twice and three times what they are worth.
Fifa probe Man City racism claim
Football
Fifa is investigating claims a Manchester City playerwas racially abused during a match in Croatia.
World football's governing body is gathering information after City alleged midfielder Seko Fofana, 20, was targeted during an Under-21 match.
Perspective at Southampton
Football
It is worth remembering that Southampton have spent some of their large income from sales on Dusan Tadic and Graziano Pelle.
Nonetheless, the club's successful eighth-place finish in last season's Premier League has seemingly made them a go-to resource for clubs seeking fresh talent.
"Everybody at the club is continuing to work hard on bringing in quality players," says executive director Les Reed. "It is important in the transfer window to remain clam, resilient and above all patient."
Hauraki in nervous wait for semi-final
Rugby League
Castleford second-rower Weller Hauraki could miss his club's Challenge Cup semi-final after being charged with a grade C offence by the Rugby Football League's match-review panel.
Hauraki is accused of recklessly striking with his knees in a clash with Hull's teenage stand-off Jordan Abdull in the Tigers' 18-18 Super League draw at the KC Stadium last Thursday.
Donny land Tyson
Football
Doncaster Rovers havesigned striker Nathan Tyson on an initial one-year contract following a trial.
The 32-year-old ex-Derby County and Wycombe striker has spent three weeks training with the club and becomes Paul Dickov's first signing of the summer.
Theo Walcotton Twitter: "Great to meet Calum Chambers and looking forward to working with him."
Commonwealth Games
Those gold and silver medals for Matthew and Willstrop will go some way to closing the gap at the top of the medal table. Australia are currently in charge.
Commonwealth Games
England's Laura Massaro was beaten in the women's squash singles final at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games earlier but it is an all-England affair in the men's competition where Nick Matthew is currently in action against James Willstrop.
You can hear about the finer details plus get a flavour for all that is going on in Scotlandon our live text commentary.
Addison to Iron
Football
Scunthorpe United complete the loan signing of Miles Addison from Bournemouth.
The 25-year-old central defender joins on a one-month deal.
England Test latest
Cricket
Ian Bell stands at the crease on 133 as England continue to dominate day two of the third Test with India.
They are currently 451-5 in Southampton and you can keep up to speed with the action and key view points inour live text commentary.
Wenger pleased with acquisition
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had said the signing of Chambers was "a gamble", given the youngster's humble amount of Premier League exposure.
But Wenger, who signed Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton, feelsChambers has "tremendous quality".
"He has a lot of the attributes that we look for in a young player and I am sure that he will do well with us," says Wenger.
Calum Chambers completes Arsenal switch
Football
"I'm looking forward to joining up with my new team mates today and beginning preparation for the season ahead."
BreakingBREAKING NEWS
Arsenal complete the signing of Southampton defender Calum Chambers for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old, who played 22 times for Saints last season, becomes the Gunners fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Alexis Sanchez, Mathieu Debuchy and David Ospina.
The Southampton academy product moves to the Emirates on a long-term contract.
Redknapp perplexed by Remy transfer
Football
More now from Harry Redknapp on the collapse of Loic Remy's move to Liverpool: "There must have been a breakdown or they've changed their mind or they've decided to move in another direction.
"It's not fair on him because it's my opinion and the opinion of everybody else - he's never had a problem before."
Remy's£8.5m move to Anfield fell through on Sunday. Reports have since emerged saying he failed a medical.
Pires joins Indian Super League
Football
Former France and Arsenal winger Robert Pires has signed to play in the Indian Super League later this year.
Pires is now 40 and is expected to line up for one of the league's eight teams.
"I am very happy to be part of the new League when passion for football in India is on the rise," he said. "It will be great to play in front of enthusiastic Indian fans as well as share my knowledge with my team-mates."
South Africa move back to the top
Cricket
South Africa are back at the top of the world Test rankings afterwinning the series against Sri Lanka.
The Proteas' 1-0 victory in the two-match series was their first in Sri Lanka since 1993 and got Hashim Amla's stint as skipper off to a promising start.
Advocaat takes over Serbia team
Football
Former Netherlands and Rangers manager Dick Adovocaat has taken over as manager of the Serbia national team.
The 66-year-old has taken over with the task of qualifying for the the 2016 European Championships and his contract may be extended if he succeeds.
He replaces Sinisa Mihajlovic, who failed to achieve World Cup qualification last year.
De Vrij set for Lazio move?
Football
Manchester United have been linked with Dutch defender Stefan De Vrij but the 22-year-old is set for a move to Lazio from Feyenoord for £6.7m rather than arriving at Old Trafford,according to the Daily Mail.
Cricket
England have lost Joe Root at the Rose Bowl but are still going well on 385-4 against India in the third Test. You can follow all the latest action withBBC Sport's live text commentary or listen to BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Everton close to Besic deal
Football
Roberto Martinez is hopeful Muhamed Besic's proposed transfer to Everton will be completed early this week.
The Ferencvaros midfielder, 21, was in Bangkok with the Blues over the weekend and trained with the squad on Saturday.
"Mo already feels like part of the squad,"says Martinez. "It's been so important for him to travel with us, interact with the squad and get to know us all."
Anderlecht forward David Henen, 18, is also nearing a move to Goodison Park according to Martinez.
Ferdinand presented at QPR
Football
Rio Ferdinand has been presented as a Queens Park Rangers player.
The 35-year-old signed a one-year deal to join his former West Ham manager Harry Redknapp earlier this month and says staying in the division is the priority for the side this season.
"There were Premier League clubs interested but once Harry made the call my mind was made up," says Ferdinand.
Redknapp confirms Granero deal
Football
Redknapp also confirms a fee has been agreed for midfielder Esteban Granero to leave the club and join Real Sociedad.
Granero, 27, joined Rangers from Real Madrid in 2012 but played just 25 league games for west London club before spending time on loan with Sociedad last season.
"I wish him well, a great lad and fantastic boy," says Redknapp.
Remy return to Rangers
Football
Harry Redknapp confirms Loic Remy will return to Queens Park Rangers.
The Frenchman, 27, saw a move toLiverpool collapse over the weekend, with a failed medical the reported reason for the breakdown.
"He is a fantastic striker," Redknapp tells a news conference.
"Reports have come out he failed a medical. That's not possible. He is a very fit lad, there has to be another reason."
Equestrian
Great Britain's eventing squad suffer a second major blow ahead of their world title defence in France next month.
The British Equestrian Federation has announced that Pippa Funnell's intended ride in Normandy, Billy Beware, has been withdrawn from World Equestrian Games contention following signs of lameness after his last run.
Oxfordshire-based Izzy Taylor has also seen her selected world championship ride - Allercombe Ellie - ruled out with injury.
Davies sympathy for Saints
Football
Former Southampton striker Kevin Davies says the club is a "victim of its own success" as another young talent looks set to leave St Mary's.
DefenderCalum Chambers is expected to join Arsenal today and nine other players have already left the club this summer, including Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert, Dejan Lovren and Luke Shaw.
"It will have an effect, there is no doubt about that, but they have got a manager in there in Ronald Koeman who is a fantastic name," Daviestells Talksport.
"I think, as fans, sometimes you need you take a reality check. Four years ago they were winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy."
Stoke still want Oussama
Football
Stoke manager Mark Hughes is still chasing the signature of Liverpool winger Oussama Assaidi.
The Morocco international, 25, spent last season on loan with the Potters and has a £7m price tag according to the Reds, a figure which has reportedly proven a stumbling block.
"It's on-going and these things happen. Everybody knows we are interested and that is still the case," Hughes tells The Sentinel.
A women's Team Sky offering
Road Cycling
Two-time Olympic track champion Victoria Pendleton reacts to Dave Brailsford's comments: "I think it's very exciting news. The problem with women's road cycling is not just having one exciting team, they have to have other teams to compete against. Maybe this will inspire others. It is great news for women's sport."
Women's Team Sky possible
Road Cycling
Sir Dave Brailsford says he has "talked a lot" about the prospect ofsetting up a female Team Sky operation.
Less than 24 hours after Dutch world and Olympic champion Marianne Vos won the first ever one-day La Course by Le Tour de France in Paris, Brailsford said there was a desire to create "greater parity".
"We all are very aware that there needs to be a greater parity, not just in road cycling but across all disciplines, both at Olympic and professional level," said Brailsford, 50.
Bony going nowhere
Football
Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is "not for sale", according to manager Garry Monk.
The 25-year-old, who signed for a club record £12m in July 2013, scored 25 goals in his first season with the Swans and has been linked with a move away from the club.
"At the end of the day he's not for sale, unless someone comes in with an astronomical offer,"says Monk.