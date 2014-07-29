Sportsday - football transfers latest
- Liverpool sign £10m Origi and loan himback to Lille
- Ross Barkley signs a four-year contract extension at Everton
- Schneiderlin and Rodriguez will not be sold - Southampton chairman Krueger
- West Ham sign Enner Valencia for £12m
- Hull complete double-signing of Harry Maguire and Andy Robertson
Which signings have turned out to be the biggest flops?
So what do we know about Origi?
He is 19, scored five goals in 30 games for Lille last season and notched five appearances for Belgium at the World Cup.
"Liverpool is one of the greatest clubs in the world and I'm very excited to be part of this great history," he says.
This time it is Liverpool and they complete the £10m signing of Divock Origi from Lille.
The banks have burst, another transfer sealed...
Some interesting news coming from the transfer centre that is Southampton Football Club...
Chairman Ralph Krueger declares that neither Jay Rodriguez nor Morgan Schneiderlin will be sold this summer.
"They are part of the core that we have decided to keep at Southampton," he says. "Jay Rodriguez and Morgan Schneiderlin are not for sale and they will be a part of our club as we enter the new season."
Tottenham had thought to beclosing in on deals for the two 24-year-olds.
Get involved
#bbcsportsday
I have loved these today and judging by the response, so have you. Who are the biggest flop transfers in British football? Some blasts from the past on show.Lee Bacon: Has got to be Shevchenko to Chelsea! £30mil. He was beyond useless in England.Rob Pickup: Taibi, Kleberson, Djemba-Djemba.
Every member of the 121-strong FA Council is to undergo equality and diversity training.
Chairman Greg Dyke has previously described the group as "overwhelmingly old, white and male" and the FA board decided on the step last week after referees chief David Elleray made an offensive comment towards a referee coaching manager.
So Everton, Hull and West Ham fans will have a spring in their step today. Premier League business in the hands of the three today.
Any more to come? Yesterday we saw movement at around this time in the day. Sportsday is with you until 17:00 so stay with us.
"After his fall in the Summer Stakes, jockey Paul Hanagan was replaced by Joe Fanning on Mutafarrej in the 4.15.
"The race saw an emphatic win for the Peter Chapple-Hyam-trained Misleading and jockey William Buick. Owner Fitri Hay also had the third-placed horse, Dark Profit"
Ross Barkley played in all three England games at the 2014 World Cup following a season in which he scored six league goals in 34 appearances.
Securing the 20-year-old's future is described as a "big moment", by manager Roberto Martinez.
"It is a four-year deal which reflects his new role and his development. This is as big news as we could get. He is still a young man but as it stands he is a massive part of our squad. Ross Barkley is the type of player every one wants to pay to see."
Barkley describes manager Roberto Martinez as "a great man" and key to his progress into the Everton first team and England setup.
"Since the gaffer arrived he has helped me and all the young players a lot. He's great. He develops our all round game, talks to us every day, he's a great man," says Barkley.
Ross Barkley reacts to his new deal in a news conference: "It means everything. It's a dream playing for Everton. Today signing a new contract is a great thing for me. As soon as I got told about it I just knew I would sign a contract.
"I'm settled in at Everton, we have to push on now from here."
Everton announce midfielder Ross Barkley signs a four-year contract extension at Goodison Park.
Get involved
#bbcsportsday
I think you have nearly broken Twitter with all your suggestions for the biggest flop signing in English football. This one is a belter.Thom Rawlinson: Per Kroldrup has to be one of the Premier biggest flops. One Premier League appearance in a 4-0 defeat then sold in January for half price.Jordan Ellis: How about Jean-Alain Boumsong? £8 million from Rangers to Newcastle. He made Titus Bramble look world class.
Tweet us on #bbcsportsday or text 81111.
No sooner do Hull City sign Andy Robertson from Dundee United does a player move the other way.
It is Conor Townsend. The 21-year-old defender moves on loan until the end of the season.
Things are looking good for England's cricketers as they take another wicket shortly before tea in their third Test against India.
Rohit Sharma is the man to fall when he clumps one to mid-off from a Moeen Ali delivery.
That is 214-5 for India in response to England's 569-7 declared. More wickets needed at the Rose Bowl. Find out if they come inour live text commentary.
West Ham's new signing Enner Valencia says he wants to repay the club for their investment in him.
The 24-year-old starred at the World Cup for Ecuador and has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.
"The World Cup gives me confidence to come to Europe and I want to take and advance with this opportunity that West Ham have given me," he says.
Holiday weekend's may be about to become logistically easier for the Pogba brothers.
Crewe Alexandra striker Mathias Pogba is expected to join Italian Serie B club Pescara in the next few days, BBC Radio Stoke reports.
The 23-year-old Guinea international is the elder brother of France and Juventus midfielder Paul and has scored 21 goals in 63 games for Crewe.
A surprise in the big race of the day at Glorious Goodwood as Es Que Love beats odds-on favourite Toormoreto win the Lennox Stakes.
The 7-1 chance held on by a neck to claim the seven-furlong contest from last season's champion two-year-old.
You can follow all the latest racing results, including Glorious Goodwood and the Galway Festival, on theBBC Sport website.
Both Maguire and Robertson sign three-year deals and join Thomas Ince, Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass as new recruits at the KC Stadium this summer.
So what do we know about Hull's new boys?
Maguire is a 21-year-old central defender and moves for a fee of around £2.5m. He notched up 166 appearances in the red and white of Sheffield United since making his debut at the end of the 2010-11 season.
Robertson is a year younger and plays on the left side of defence. His progress has been swift, moving from Scottish League Two side Queen's Park last summer to earning two full Scotland caps nine months later after a move to Tannadice. He signs for £2.85m.
Action at last...
Hull City make a move in the transfer market with the capture of Harry Maguire from Sheffield United and Andy Robertson from Dundee United.
German prosecutors have today held talks with lawyers for Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone over a possible settlement of his bribery trial.
Ecclestone, 83, went on trial in Munich in April over allegations he bribed a former German banker as part of the sale of a major stake in the motor sport business eight years ago.
Get involved
#bbcsportsday
We're discussing the biggest flops in British football and there appears to be plenty of choice. Tweet us your thoughts to #bbcsportsday.Sean Fitzgerald: I'd say Xisco at Newcastle takes some beating! Although Benny McCarthy to West Ham runs a close second!Baldy: Osvaldo to Southampton. Scored a wonder goal then head butted Fonte. Left after a few months. Lots of money thrown away.
Joel Tomkins is set to make his eagerly-awaited return for Wigan in Thursday's Super League match against Salford at the DW Stadium.
The 27-year-old centre or second rower, who rejoined the champions on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Saracens six weeks ago, has recovered from a back injury and has been named in coach Shaun Wane's 19-man squad.
Former Great Britain coach Brian Noble saysan element of the 'unknown' in Super League's re-structure will add a new dimension of excitement from 2015.
"I'm excited by the fact that I don't quite understand it," said Noble.
Arsenal have started talks about extending striker Olivier Giroud's deal with the club,according to The Daily Telegraph.
The 27-year-old France striker has two years left on his current contract.
England strike again. James Anderson dismisses Virat Kohli to leave India on 136-4 as the tourists try to get close to the 569-7d England scored. You can follow the action with BBC Sport'slive text commentary or BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Get involved
#bbcsportsday
It's not long before the name of Fernando Torres crops up when discussing big transfer flops in British football but tell us who else you would pick and why? Tweet us at #bbcsportsday.Jarryd Govender: Honestly, it has to be Fernando Torres. He was the flop of the century! Then Fellaini in second place.Doncaster Titans DFC: The biggest flop in British transfer history to date must be Torres to Chelsea for £50M & can't score for toffee.
Ecuador striker Enner Valencia's move to West Ham goes through after he is granted a work permit.
The 24-year-old has signed from Mexican club Pachuca and penned a five-year deal with the Upton park outfit.
Organisers of the Giro d'Italia announce the 2015 race will begin in San Lorenzo al Mare with a team time trial to San Remo.
This year's Giro began in Belfast, but the 98th edition of the race begins in Italy with an 18km test on 9 May and finishes on 31 May.
"I have a very special bond with the Giro because it's the race that launched me on to the Grand Tour scene," said Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali.
"I can say I wish to come back in 2015."
Harry Redknapp and Ronaldinho... a match made in heaven?
The Daily Expressreports it could be on the cards after the 34-year-old had his contract torn up by Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro on Monday.
A move would be a sensational addition to QPR's promoted squad. Ronaldinho has won the Champions League, World Cup and the Fifa Ballon d'Or in his 16-year career.
Liverpool can forget about finishing in the top four if they fail to sign another striker,according to the club's former defender Steve Nicol.
The much-publicised collapse of Loic Remy's move to Anfield has posed a dilemma for manager Brendan Rodgers.
"You can't expect Daniel Sturridge to do it all on his own, says Nicol, 52. "Without another striker though, in case he gets injured, they are up the creek without a paddle.
"There isn't another striker currently at the club that is going to take them into the top four, never mind challenge for the Premier League title. Liverpool are in trouble. They have to find somebody and I'm not sure where they're going to find them."
Get involved
#bbcsportsday
Who is the biggest transfer flop in British football? There have been some bad deals done over the years and here are two more. Tweet us your own on #bbcsportsday.Smash Martin: Dani Osvaldo? Club record signing for Saints, failed to perform, punched his teammate and even Liverpool won't buy him. Jon Ellis: Juan Sebastian Veron. Signed for Man U for £28 million and flopped. Then signed for Chelsea for £15 million and also flopped!!
Olympic silver medallist and 2014 British cycling national time trial champion Emma Pooley announces she will retire from cycling after the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Her final race could be one of glory, as she forms part of the team looking to propel Lizzie Armitstead to victory in the women's road race on Sunday.
Pooley, 31, will focus on triathlon and running, having won the Lausanne Marathon in October 2013.
Could the unthinkable happen and England's cricketers rediscover how to win a Test match?
In pursuit of their total of 569, India are struggling at the Rose Bowl and have spluttered to 108-3 at lunch. It is not all sunshine and joy though, well, not for Ian Bell at least.
He has been taken to hospital for an X-ray on his thumb after hurting his hand in attempting to take a low slip catch.Follow our live text for more details.
Arsenal are preparing a £15.8m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Douglas Costa,reports the Daily Star.
The Brazilian, 23, is unsettled by the conflict in Ukraine and has already been the subject of Gunners interest when they bid for him in 2011.
The Star claims new Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is also a fan, so there could well be a scrap for his signature.
Borussia Dortmund and Germany star Marco Reus is engineering a move - with Manchester United a possible destination,reports Bild.
The German press says the 25-year-old - who scored 21 goals in 39 matches for Dortmund last season - has turned down a contract offer.
