Ross Barkley controls the ball in England's World Cup group game against Costa Rica

Sportsday - football transfers latest

Summary

  1. Bolt rejects Commonwealth slur claims
  2. Everton set to sign Chelsea striker Lukaku
  3. England make India batsmen toil in third Test
  4. Live text commentary and streams of Commonwealth Games
  5. GET INVOLVED: Which of your young stars do you think will shine?

Live Reporting

By Becky Ashton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodbye

So lots of transfer talk around today but no confirmed deals just yet, stay across the website for all the news though as it happens.

There's also still plenty of action to come from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the third Test in Southampton.

Thank you for your tweets and contact today, we will be back at 08:00 BST on Thursday.

Lukaku transfer latest

Football

BBC Sport's Juliette Ferrington added: "Speaking to BBC Sport on Tuesday Martinez said: "Every time Rom gets mentioned is a real compliment of how loan period worked. The time Rom had with us was phenomenal."

"We were sitting in a press conference with Muhamed Besic when Lukaku wrote on Twitter: "Time to write a new chapter."

"Rumour and speculation snowballed after that, with talk that the deal had already been done.

"It's certainly close, with a medical believed to be only formality to complete before Everton can officially welcome Lukaku back to Goodison Park."

Everton have just announced a press conference for 7pm at Goodison Park.

Lukaku transfer latest

Football

Romelu Lukaku
Getty Images

BBC Sport's Juliette Ferrington: "Everton made no secret that Romelu Lukaku was the big signing they wanted after his impressive loan spell last season - and their patience has been rewarded.

"He was their number one target after scoring 15 goals in 29 appearances in the 2013-14 campaign, having arrived from Chelsea on the final day on the summer transfer window.

"There's been a lot of hard work behind the scenes to push this deal through, while at the same time Roberto Martinez has been managing fan expectations by refusing to be drawn on questions about the Belgian striker and a possible future at Goodison Park."

First wicket down

Cricket

England have their first wicket of India's second innings. Murali Vijay has been run out for 12, leaving the visitors 26-1 chasing 445 for victory.

You can follow all the action from Southampton online.

Adams guaranteed a medal

Commonwealth Games

Nicola Adams is guaranteed a medal at the Commonwealth Games after she beat Sri Lanka's Erandi de Silva in her 51kg quarter-final bout.

The Olympic champion is guaranteed at least a bronze medal but would love to add another gold to add to her collection.

You can follow all the action from Glasgow in our dedicated live text.

Get involved

#bbcsportsday

Keep your predictions coming for which young players will shine next season

Fred Holker: Half of Fulham's line-up next season are likely to be under 21. Patrick Roberts and Moussa Dembele to shine

Seb Allum: After injury hit season, I know Sam Byram is ready to lead Leeds' charge for the Championship! Defence is attack!

Michael Heyman: Bertrand Traore and Kurt Zouma. I hope they get some playing time on loan and at Chelsea

Kingman delights punters

Horse Racing

Goodwood
BBC Sport

Jamie Lillywhite at Glorious Goodwood:

"Kingman delights the punters at Goodwood, many of whom, despite less than generous odds, placed their hard earned on the highly rated classic winning three year old, pictured here taking the applause of the crowd. Richard Hughes pushed for home two furlongs out on last year's winner Toronado but was overhauled by Kingman, who won in one minute 41.75 seconds, adding to the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot."

Clattenburg handed Super Cup

Football

Mark Clattenburg
Getty Images

Referee Mark Clattenburg will take charge of the UEFA Super Cup in Cardiff between Real Madrid and Sevilla next month, along with a team of fellow English officials.

Clattenburg will be assisted by Simon Beck and Stuart Burt, with Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor acting as additional assistant referees and Darren England performing fourth official duties.

Spencer named Lions tour manager

Rugby Union

The former England and Lions international John Spencer has been appointed Tour Manager for the British and Irish Lions 2017 Tour of New Zealand.

He succeeds Andy Irvine, who was the Tour Manager in Australia in 2013.

Daley to dive in 10m synchro event

Commonwealth Games

Team England have now confirmed that Tom Daley will compete in the 10m synchro event alongside 20-year-old James Denny on Friday 1st August.

The pair have not competed together before but Leeds-based Denny has spent time training with Tom recently in London.

Follow all the action from Glasgow online with our live text commentary.

India set target of 445 to win

Cricket

India have been set a target of 445 to win the third Test in Southampton after England declared for the second time in the match, this time at 205-4.

Tea has now been taken and India will have a minimum of 132 overs to face as they bid to save the Test.

Follow all the action online with the live text commentary.

Get involved

#bbcsportsday

Robert Young: Jack Grealish of Aston Villa looks good enough for the step up. #fingerscrossed

John: Would love for LVG to give Jesse Lingard a chance to play a string of games, reckon he'll have bigger impact than Januzaj did

Tim Stubbs: Peterborough were so close last season. Jon Taylor and Ehrun Oztumer exciting promotion catalysts. Other L1 teams missed out.

Keep your texts and tweets coming on which of your players you think will shine this season.

Lukaku transfer latest

Football

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku

Despite no confirmation of his transfer to Everton, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has posted on

Instagram, a cryptic message which hints his stay at Stamford Bridge could be about to end.

He said: "Time to write a new chapter...."

Discussions are ongoing between Everton and Chelsea for the permanent transfer of the striker with reports suggesting a five-year deal has been done.

No action against Moyes

Football

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes will face no further action in connection with an alleged incident outside a wine bar in Clitheroe, Lancashire, in May.

"After careful consideration of all the circumstances in this case it has been decided that no further action will be taken against anyone," said a statement issued by Lancashire Constabulary.

Ighalo reveals Premier League ambition

Football

Udinese striker Odion Ighalo has

said he has joined Watford with the aim of playing in the Premier League.

"My target has always been to play in the Premier League someday and I am confident of fulfilling that ambition with Watford," Ighalo told BBC Sport.

Mee signs on

Football

Burnley defender Ben Mee has signed a

new three-year deal at Turf Moor.

He said: "I'm absolutely delighted to sign for another three years here. I've enjoyed my time so far and hopefully we can have many more seasons like the last one and achieve more things.

"It was an easy decision to make, I've enjoyed my time here, particularly under Sean (Dyche) and it's been a great time since I joined."

Snow Sky sparkles in the sunshine

Horse Racing

Snow Sky defies pre-race anxiety to win the Neptune Investment Management Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood for trainer Sir Michael Stoute at 9-2.

That may bode well for Kingman in the Sussex Stakes next up, which carries the same colours and will also be ridden by James Doyle.

BBC Sport's Jamie Lillywhite is keeping us informed from the course, where he is still celebrating backing the winner of the opener at 50/1.

The sun is certainly bringing out the crowds with the attendance figure for day one of 13,167 the second highest for the opening day in the last five years.

View of the betting ring at Goodwood
BBC
England

Cook still going strong as England turn the screw

England lose a third wicket at Southampton as they extend their lead over India in the Third Test.

Ian Bell is bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for 23 as

England reach 119-3, 358 runs ahead.

Skipper Alastair Cook is going along nicely on 40 but would he declare before he reached a hundred? Probably.

St Mirren are on the Ball

Football

Transfer activity north of the border as Scottish Premier League side St Mirren add to their squad.

Striker Callum Ball has signed an initial one-year deal after being released by Derby at the end of last season.

The 21-year-old has bagged a couple of goals on trial in pre-season friendlies and will be out to make the most of his second bite of the cherry.

Outsider Teak takes Goodwood opener

Horse racing

Teak, a 33-1 outsider ridden by Silvestre de Sousa and trained by Ian Williams, wins the opening race on day two of Glorious Goodwood.

The highlight of the day is the Sussex Stakes at 15:05 BST.

The 'Duel on the Downs' sees the John Gosden-trained Kingman, winner of the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, take on last year's champion and Queen Anne Stakes winner Toronado, trained by Richard Hannon.

Aidan O'Brien's War Command is a non-runner.

Jadeja given go-ahead to appeal fine

Cricket

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been given the go-ahead to appeal against the fine imposed by the International Cricket Council for his part in an altercation with England bowler Jimmy Anderson in the first Test at Nottingham.

Jadeja was

fined 50 per cent of his match fee but has had his request to appeal upheld by the ICC.

The appeal will be heard on Friday at the same time as the disciplinary case against Anderson.

Usain Bolt reaction

Commonwealth Games

Laurel Smith, Jamaica's press attache, added: "He even gets a bagman (a Jamaican term for a gopher) to get his food from the canteen because it would create too much of a stir if he was there.

"But one thing is for sure, he is enjoying himself in Glasgow."

Usain Bolt reaction

Commonwealth Games

In response to reports about Usain Bolt using a four-letter disparaging word to describe the Commonwealth Games, Jamaica's press attache Laurel Smith told BBC Sport:"Usain is just frustrated that he can't roam about, but it was like that at London 2012. He basically goes to training and comes back.

"You can only play so many video games in your room. He's a free spirit, but it requires security organisation when he wants to roam."

Get involved

#bbcsportsday

Mike Lawson: Last season was about John Stones and Ross Barkley, this season will be all about Ryan Ledson.

Allen Green: Big playmaker battle at Liverpool between Lallana and Suso. Suso is more adapted to BR style, he's like the new Xabi Alonso

Viv Powers: Jordan Ibe will have the same impact at @LFC as Raheem Sterling did last season.

Kallis retirement reaction

Cricket

Jacques Kallis
Getty Images

Jacques Kallis scored a whopping 19,695 first class runs for South Africa, including 13,289 in Test match cricket. He also took 427 first-class wickets with 292 coming in the five-day format.

"He's right up there - you talk about Wasim, Botham, Sobers, he is right up there with them," said former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"The international game will miss Jacques Kallis - he's been a fantastic cricketer and a good man too."

For more reaction follow our live cricket text commentary.

Kallis retires

Cricket

South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis has retired from all formats of international cricket.

"I realised in Sri Lanka that my dream of playing in a World Cup was a bridge too far," said Kallis in a statement.

"I just knew on that tour that I was done. The squad that was in Sri Lanka is an amazing one and I believe they have a good chance of bringing the trophy home in March."

Anderson celebrates with more wickets

Cricket

Bowler James Anderson will need to be at his best if England are to secure their first test win in 11.

The 32-year-old, who is celebrating his birthday today, took five wickets in the first innings and Jonathan Agnew described his bowling as the

best performance of the season so far.

England are 80-2 at lunch, with a lead of 319 over India.

Celtic in Champion League action

Football

The start of the Premier League is still over two weeks away but Celtic

are back in competitive action tonight when they face Legia Warsaw in the Champions League third qualifying round.

The SPL champions, under new manager Ronny Deila, beat KR Reykjavik 5-0 on aggregate in the last round.

Morrison back in favour

Football

Ravel Morrison
Getty Images

Ravel Morrison does have a future at West Ham, according to manager Sam Allardyce. The 21-year-old fell out of favour last season and joined Queens Park Rangers on loan.

"We thought we'd brought Ravel to the forefront of his abilities this time last season," Allardyce told Talksport.

"He had a fantastic pre-season and started the season very well. That drifted away a bit and he ended up at QPR, helping them get promoted.

"If he gets back to knuckling down, and getting used to the discipline side of the game, then his talents are outstanding."

Tudgay joins Coventry

Football

It might be a quiet day in the Premier League so far, where transfers are concerned but with the Football League kicking of a week on Saturday there is a bit more urgency.

Coventry City have completed a deal to sign experienced striker

Marcus Tudgay

The 31-year-old has been on trial with the Sky Blues after being released by Nottingham Forest this summer.

Get involved

#bbcsportsday

Tom Smith: Ravel Morrison and Elliot Lee, should they get their chance, will be brilliant.

Samrat: I feel this till be @Alex_OxChambo 's season, has all the qualities to make it big at @Arsenal Just needs a good run of games

Dave: Big season for Connor Wickham, needs to follow on from last season, hope to see Liam Agnew come through this year too.

Yorkshire terminate Robinson contract

Cricket

Yorkshire have terminated the contract of 20-year-old all-rounder Oliver Robinson for "a number of unprofessional actions". Robinson played seven games for the county in this season's T20 Blast.

Warwick to abandon flat racing

Horse Racing

Warwick racecourse has announced it is to abandon flat racing and stage just national hunt action from 2015. The racecourse, criticised after several fallers in flat races, is saying it struggles to be viable as dual-purpose track.

Speculation about concentrating on jumps-only has regularly been denied.

Nobbs to emulate father

Football

Jordan Nobbs
Getty Images

England's game with Sweden at Hartlepool on Sunday gives Jordan Nobbs the chance to

emulate father Keith and play at Victoria Park.

It will also be the first time Keith will see her play live- no pressure then Jordan.

More Bolt reaction

Commonwealth Games

Mike Hooper, chief executive of Commonwealth Games Federation, continued: "So we take the man [Usain Bolt] at his word. You've seen what he's said and I don't wish to comment on the journalistic work of the Times. That's for them to comment back on."

More Bolt reaction

Commonwealth Games

Mike Hooper, chief executive of Commonwealth Games Federation, has also been responding to reports Usain Bolt used a four-letter disparaging word to describe the games in Glasgow.

"We take Mr Bolt at his word and we're very pleased with how he's responded," he said.

"These are fantastic Games. You all heard at the first press conference that he did, he was very upbeat, very upbeat positive, very focused on delivering for his fellow countrymen in the relay events and we're going to see a great event in a few days' time."

India all out

Cricket

India are all out for 330 in their first innings at Southampton, James Anderson getting the two remaining wickets to finish with 5-53. England lead by 269 but decided not to enforce the follow-on, so will bat again.

Follow all the action online with out live text commentary.

Moyes v Van Gaal

Football

David Moyes lasted less than a season at Old Trafford as Manchester United finished seventh in the Premier League. It's all change ahead of the new campaign as former Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal readies the team and himself for his first experience of English football.

Simon Stone compares the two managers and their very different approaches.

