Sportsday - as it happened
Summary
- Tottenham's Danny Rose signs new five-year contract
- England name unchanged side for fourth Test against India
- West Ham's Ravel Morrison remanded in custody after assault charge
- We lost our heads, says Celtic boss after Champions League qualifier defeat
- Queen's horse Estimate disappoints at Glorious Goodwood
By Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Done deal
Australia international right-back Luke Wilshire joins Feyenoord on a one-year contract.
The 32-year-old, who won 80 caps for the Socceroos but was not included in their 23-man squad for the World Cup in Brazil, had left Dynamo Moscow last month.
He has previously played for Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Twente Enschede.
Commonwealth Games
British Olympic Association chairman Lord Coepraises a "sensational" Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.
The two-time Olympic 1500m champion, 57, spearheaded the London Olympics from bidding through to staging.
"I think they've been sensational on pretty much every level," he says. "Organisationally [it has been] executed flawlessly and the city has absorbed the experience."
Cricket
England name an unchanged 13-man squad for the fourth Test against India, though they could yet be without seamer James Anderson if he is suspended by the International Cricket Council.
Anderson, who was man of the match in England's third Test victory at the Ageas Bowl this week, faces a hearing on Friday to answer level three misconduct charges laid by the tourists.
England squad for fourth Test v India at Old Trafford, starting 7 August: AN Cook (c), MM Ali, JM Anderson, GS Ballance, IR Bell, SCJ Broad, JC Buttler (wkt), CJ Jordan, LE Plunkett, SD Robson, JE Root, BA Stokes, CR Woakes.
Tennis
World number 13 tennis player Caroline Wozniacki says she is going to run the New York Marathon in November.
Wozniacki was supposed to marry golfer Rory McIlroy in that month but McIlroy broke off the engagement in May.She tweets: "It's on! No turning back now!! Getting ready to run New York marathon."
Football
Tom Ince and Robert Snodgrass are in line to make their competitive debuts for Hull in the Europa League third-qualifying round first leg against AS Trencin in Slovakia later on Thursday.
New signings Andy Robertson and Harry Maguire are ineligible, but goalkeeper Allan McGregor and defenders Curtis Davies and David Meyler, who were injury doubts, have travelled. Robbie Brady (tonsillitis) and Maynor Figueroa (fitness) miss out.
Done deal
Netherlands international Stefan de Vrij,a reported target for Manchester United, has completed his move to Italian side Lazio.
The 22-year-old defender, who played at this summer's World Cup, joins from Feyenoord.
"Very happy to join Lazio. I can't wait to wear the Lazio jersey on the field,"he tweets.
Done deal
Defender Reece Brown joins Barnsley from Watford on a permanent deal.
Brown, who moved to Watford from Manchester United in July 2013, played three times for the Hornets but spent the second half of last season on loan at Carlisle United.
Rugby League
Hull KR sign winger Ken Sio from Parramatta Eels on a three-year deal from next season.
The 23-year-old has scored 35 tries in 55 appearances for the Australian club.
Sio, who will joinWigan Warriors centre Darrell Goulding at the club next season, tells the club website: "It's always been a dream of mine to come over and play in Super League. I didn't think it would happen until later in my career but the opportunity has come up early. I'm excited by it."
Champions League warning for Red Devils
Manchester United's world record £750m kit deal with Adidaswill be cut by 30% if they fail to qualify for the Champions League in consecutive seasons from 2015-16.
The German sportswear giant could also cancel the contract if the club get relegated from the Premier League.
United failed to qualify for any of the European competitions this season after finishing seventh in 2013-14.
Commonwealth Games
England have collected a couple of golds at the Commonwealth Games so far today, with Max Whitlock wining gymnastics gold, his third in Glasgow, in the men's floor event and Alex Dowsett taking victory in the men's cycling time trial.
Watch the action and follow live text on the Commonwealth Gameshere.
Football
Full-back Danny Rose commits his long-term future to Tottenham by signing a new five-year contract.
Sir Bobby remembered
The Football Association has marked five years since Sir Bobby Robson died with a National Football Day and a grassroots event next to Ipswich's Portman Road.
The former England, Ipswich and Newcastle United manager died on 31 July 2009, aged 76, after his fifth battle against cancer.
The FA made a donation to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation - the charity he established during the last 18 months of his life to fight cancer - with general secretary Alex Horne and former Ipswich chairman David Sheepshanks in attendance.
Lady Elsie Robson, Sir Bobby's widow, says: "I'm always touched by how fondly people remember Bob and by the wonderful support his charity receives. He was so passionate about his Foundation and we're very grateful to the FA for the way they've always supported our work."
Football
League One side Crawley Town sign Rotherham United midfielder Mitch Roseon a three-month loan deal.
The 20-year-old, the younger brother of Tottenham defender Danny, came through Rotherham's academy and has made a total of six appearances for the club.
"We felt we needed a bit more cover in midfield and Mitch is a player who has been on our radar for a while now," Reds boss John Gregory says.
Horse Racing
BBC Sport's Jamie Lillywhite at Glorious Goodwood: "The Queen's horse Estimate, who of course tested positive for morphine thought to have been in some contaminated feed last month, fails to finish in the top three in the coveted Goodwood Cup, won by Godolphin's Cavalryman, ridden by Kieren Fallon at 5-1.
"Goodwood guru Richard Hughes, who had four second place finishes over the first two days, had his first winner in the previous race but to the detriment of my wallet he was unable to repeat that, finishing one from last on Forgotten Voice. The horse won Best Turned Out but that carries no weight with the bookmakers unfortunately."
Horse Racing
Plenty of chances to do some celeb spotting at Glorious Goodwood today with a few members of the glitterati in attendance. Here actor Tom Cruise presents an award to supermodel Edie Campbell after she won a Ladies charity race.
Tennis
World number two Li Na of China will miss next month's US Open because of a knee injury.
The 32-year-old, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, is focused on a return to the court on home soil in late September.
"My medical team has advised me that I need to take some time off to rest my knee so it heels," she says. "I look forward to getting back on the court this fall in Wuhan and Beijing."
Football
Roberto Mancini admits he would "come running" if the former Manchester City boss was offered the chance to coach Italy's national team.
Mancini left Galatasaray in June and is believed to be in contention to replace Cesare Prandelli, who stepped down after Italy's surprise first-round exit from the World Cup.
"I've always been patriotic. I never forget about Italy even when I've been working abroad," Mancini tells Il Giorno. "Who doesn't dream about coaching their national team? I'd come running. The reality, however, is that for now, no one has called me."
Football
Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra says he is looking forward to being reunited with former team-mate Carlos Tevez at Juventus.
Evra, 33, joined the Italian champions earlier this month and previously played alongside Tevez at United.
"Carlos is a warrior," Evra says. "It was tough for me to see him leave United for another team. We're great friends on and off the pitch."
Football
Chelsea's French winger Gael Kakuta joins Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on loan.
The 23-year-old, who moved to Chelsea in 2008 and has made just one start for the club, will be joining his sixth club on loan.
Horse Racing
BBC Sport's Jamie Lillywhite at Glorious Goodwood: "Warm again on the South Downs, a welcome light breeze and some fair weather cloud. The going is unchanged at Good to Firm after a dry night and 12 hours of watering. Yesterday's attendance was 17,754, slightly down on last year but today for the visual spectacular the main Gordon Enclosure is sold out."
Edin to Chelsea?
Chelsea are preparing a £40m bid for Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, according to theDaily Star.
Manager Jose Mourinho has already brought in strikers Diego Costa, from Atletico Madrid, and Didier Drogba, from Galatasaray, while Romelu Lukaku, Samuel Eto'o and Demba Ba have all left.
Football
The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Sierra Leone and Seychelles on Saturday is in danger of being cancelled because offears over the Ebola virus.
At Kenya's Nairobi airport on Thursday, Sierra Leone were prevented from boarding a plane by Seychelles immigration authorities, who are concerned about the spread of the deadly virus.
Football
French coach Herve Renard, 45, who led Zambia to the African Nations Cup title in 2012, is named as the new Ivory Coast coach.
The 45-year-old left Zambia after last year's World Cup qualifiers to take over at French club Sochaux but was unable to save them from relegation.
Football
Steve Bruce will take charge of his 100th game for Hull City when the Tigers make their Europa League debut against AS Trencin in Slovakia.He tells the club website: "It's gone as well as anyone could have hoped it would go. To be promoted, stay up and have the ability to buy people like Jake Livermore, Tom Huddlestone, Nikica Jelavic, the list goes on. I didn't think that would be possible two years ago.
"To get into a FA Cup final and into Europe, it's been a wonderful couple of years. Long may it continue."
Football
St Johnstone assistant manager Callum Davidson would like afirst leg lead from their Europa League first leg with Spartak Trnava of Slovakia.
"They [Spartak] will probably be a little bit more direct and will keep their shape," he says. "A win in the first leg is not imperative but it would be nice."
Football
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnessays his team are confident they can produce a positive result in the Europa League against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on Thursday.
The Dons trained in the Anoeta stadium with only Clark Robertson missing.
"We want to do as best we can," McInnes says. "We feel we as a team are in a good place just now and take the confidence from the start we have had to our season."
Formula 1
Daniel Ricciardo will not rule himself out of the chance to win this season's Formula 1 world title until it is mathematically impossible.
The Mercedes duo of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton occupy first and second in the drivers' championship respectively, with Red Bull's Ricciardo third, 71 points off the top.
"Realistically we're still a long way off," he says. "But Seb (team-mate Vettel) is right in saying until it's mathematically over it isn't."
Arsenal's deadly duo?
S.A.S (Suarez and Sturridge) may be no more but what about W.A.S?
Arsenal's Theo Walcottposted a picture of himself alongside new signing Alexis Sanchez on Twitter, along with the message "Watch out Premier League. Me and Alexis Sanchez will be a deadly force!! #afc #COYG #SpeedMatters."
Football
Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew remains interested in France striker Loic Remy, after a move to Liverpool from Queens Park Rangers collapsed.
Remy, 27, scored 14 goals on loan with the Magpies last term, prompting a bid from Liverpool this summer. However, the transfer fell through, leaving the ex-Marseille forward to return to QPR for pre-season.
"It's a straightforward deal if Loic and QPR decide to do business with us,"Pardew tells BBC Newcastle.
Football
West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison is remanded in custody at Manchester Magistrates' Court until 7 August after being charged with two counts of common assault against two women.
"Rooney is logical England captain"
Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton tells BBC Radio Suffolk that Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney is the 'logical' choice to be the national team captain.
The skipper's position is vacant after Steven Gerrardretired from England duty earlier this month, and Shilton says: "Wayne Rooney the most experienced player. I think he had a decent World Cup. I think he's probably a logical choice. He's still got a couple of good years in him.
"You only come together 10 or so times a year. It's more of a figurehead-type role. It has to be somebody who can lead on the pitch."
Tennis
Rafael Nadalposts a photo on Facebook showing the cast he has on his injured right wrist.
The world number two has to wear the cast for up to three weeks, putting his US Open participation in doubt.
The tournament starts on 25 August.
Football
Teams in the three divisions of the Football Conference will be allowed to play their matches on artificial pitches from the 2015-16 season. A statement on Thursday confirmed the proposal had provisionally been approved.
Football
Ugly scenes marred Wednesday's Milk Cup Elite match between Northern Ireland and Mexico U20s in Coleraineas brawls saw four players sent off.
The trouble occurred in the second half of the match which Northern Ireland won 2-1.
One of the Mexicans aimed a kick at the head of a Northern Ireland player lying on the ground during the disturbances. Mexicans Raul Monala Gudino, Carlos Arreola and Kevin Gutierrez were sent off with Northern Ireland's Robbie McDaid also dismissed.
A Schurrle thing?
Atletico Madrid are set to sign Andre Schurrle from Chelsea in a move that would see defender Miranda heading to Stamford Bridge,reports Spanish daily Marca.
Forward Schurrle, who was a member of Germany's World Cup-winning squad, has had a bit-part role under Blues boss Jose Mourinho after moving to Stamford Bridge last summer.
According to Marca, Atletico remain on the hunt for attacking reinforcements after seeing Diego Costa, David Villa and Adrian leave.
England beat India in third Test
England win the third Test at the Rose Bowl, beating India by 266 runs to level the five-match series at 1-1.
Alastair Cook walks round his team, shaking them firmly by the hand - reserving a particular warm embrace for his senior players. Back slaps all round. It is England's first Test match win since last August, and at the 11th attempt.
Follow all the reaction via Test Match Special in our separate live text commentaryhere.
Football
Manchester United forward Wilfried Zahaon Twitter: "Good day at the White House with the lads."
Cavani happy at PSG
Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani says he is happy at the club despite reports suggesting he had asked to leave this summer.
The 27-year-old Uruguayan has been linked with a number of clubs, including Manchester United, but says he has no plans to leave France.
"I am sure to stay, why would I not?" he told L'Equipe while with PSG in Beijing on Thursday. "I'm well in Paris. I have a contract to honour. I'm calm, I'd rather be here. I feel good here. However, I know it does not depend solely on the player but also on the club."