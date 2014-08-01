Sportsday - Friday 1 August as it happened

BBC

BBC Wales Sport's Dafydd Pritchard in Paris: "It's not only Glasgow where there is a bustling athlete's village this summer.

"At the French Rugby Federation's headquarters in Marcoussis - some 20 miles south of Paris - the Women's Rugby World Cup gets under way today. It is an impressive place. Like England's hub of football development at St George's Park, Marcoussis is rugby's equivalent in France, producing stars such as Mathieu Bastareaud and Morgan Parra.

"At the heart of the complex is its main stadium with a grandstand to hold a few thousand fans, and surrounding it are outer pitches for non-televised games as well as accommodation for players and state-of-the-art training facilities.

"Being in France, players and assorted media do not have to go far before they are offered wine and cheese, though the athletes tend to opt for protein shakes and the searing heat means even the press are choosing to eschew the wine for water."