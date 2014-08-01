Sportsday - Friday 1 August as it happened
Live Reporting
By Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Women's Rugby World Cup
BBC Wales Sport's Dafydd Pritchard in Paris: "It's not only Glasgow where there is a bustling athlete's village this summer.
"At the French Rugby Federation's headquarters in Marcoussis - some 20 miles south of Paris - the Women's Rugby World Cup gets under way today. It is an impressive place. Like England's hub of football development at St George's Park, Marcoussis is rugby's equivalent in France, producing stars such as Mathieu Bastareaud and Morgan Parra.
"At the heart of the complex is its main stadium with a grandstand to hold a few thousand fans, and surrounding it are outer pitches for non-televised games as well as accommodation for players and state-of-the-art training facilities.
"Being in France, players and assorted media do not have to go far before they are offered wine and cheese, though the athletes tend to opt for protein shakes and the searing heat means even the press are choosing to eschew the wine for water."
Taarabt to get QPR chance
QPR manager Harry Redknapp says Adel Taarabt is part of his plans for the coming season.
The forward spent part of last season on loan at AC Milan but has been included in The R's pre-season tour to Ireland.
"At this moment he is part of our plans for the season, unless someone comes in and pays the money that the club want," says Redknapp, who also confirmed striker Loic Remy will join the squad on Sunday. A proposed move to Liverpool fell through recently, while Newcastle are keen on the striker who spent part of last season on loan at St James' Park.
The right man for Newcastle?
Football
Manager Alan Pardew hopes Newcastle Unitedcan complete a deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk striker Facundo Ferreyra on loan.
The 23-year-old Argentine is one of six Shakhtar players who have opted not to return to Donetsk, a Ukrainian city currently held by pro-Russian rebels. Pardew is keen to add a forward to his squad, with six signings already made.
"It's something that is not done, but we're working to see if that can happen," Pardew tells BBC Newcastle.
Women's Rugby World Cup
Canada beat Spain 31-7 in the opening game of Pool A at the Women's Rugby World Cup. Meanwhile, Australia lead South Africa 21-3 at half-time in Pool C.
BreakingCricket
England's James Anderson and Ravindra Jadeja of India have been found not guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.
An ICC statement reads: "The Judicial Commissioner reached his decisions following a six-hour hearing, which took place via videoconference. Witnesses, including some Indian and English players, provided evidence and were cross-examined by the respective legal counsels."
Ronaldinho heading to the States?
Ronaldinho is close to completing a move to Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls,according to a report from Brazilian outlet UOL.
The 34-year-old Brazilian playmaker recently left Atletico Mineiro and his representatives reportedly met with the New York Red Bulls officials.
Ronaldinho has also been linked with a move to the Premier League.
Football
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is stepping up his training in the United States as he recovers from a knee injury,reports Marca.
The Spanish daily writes: "He worked on his sprints and stepped up his ball work. The European Super Cup on 12 August is now looming on the horizon and the Real Madrid man is pushing to be fit for Cardiff. However, he rested yesterday afternoon and skipped training in an attempt to not strain himself.
"Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is the man behind CR7's recent recovery time-frames. His plan is to get the Portuguese back in training with the rest of the team. He even thought he might play some part during Saturday's game against Manchester United, but that now looks unlikely."
Women's Rugby World Cup
BBC Sport's Jessica Creighton in Paris: "I saw a TV advert for the competition in my hotel this morning and there are plenty of flyers posted at bus stops around the town, which suggests this tournament isn't being taken lightly by its French organisers. Ticket sales are said to be better than expected, but a key indicator of public interest will be when hosts France play this evening. There are rumours it will be a sell-out here in Marcoussis, the home of the French Rugby Federation.
"First in action for the home nations on the opening day of competition isIreland, which incorporates players from Northern Ireland, against the United States at 16:00 BST. World number ones Englandclash with Samoa at 17:00 BST, beforeWales take on France at 19:45 BST."
Done deal
Promoted Rotherham Unitedfurther boost their squad by signingChelsea midfield prospect John Swift on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut as a substitute in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Cardiff City last season. The England Under-19 international can play centrally or on either flank.
A photo of a photo...
Watch out selife haters, Antoine Griezmann may be about to start a new craze....
...the French winger signed for Atletico Madrid earlier this week and during his official presentation at the Vicente Calderon Stadium he took the opportunity to snap a picture of himself in front of the gathered crowd. He was photographed taking the photo...
'Never too good to be a Gunner'
Arsene Wenger responds to Steven Gerrard's claims that Luis Suarez was too good to move to Arsenal last summer, saying no player is ever too good for the club.
The Gunners tried to sign Suarez, who this summer joined Barcelona from Liverpool, last year but Gerrard said on Thursday he told the Uruguay international not to join them.
"You're never too good for Arsenal and Steven Gerrard knows that," Wenger says. "But I can understand completely that he asked him to stay because he wanted him (Suarez) to play with him and have a chance to win the Premier League. But it didn't happen, and anyway, Suarez left."
Mathieu perplexed by England struggles
Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu says he does not understand why England struggle internationally given the quality of their base at St George's Park.
Mathieu and his Barca team-mates have been working this week at Burton-upon-Trent on a pre-season training camp.
"I don't know why, having these lovely facilities, England haven't done well - it is something I cannot answer," he says.
Commonwealth Games
Scotland win gold at the Commonwealth Games by beating England in Men's Fours Lawn Bowls. Follow the action from Glasgow 2014 in our dedicated live text and video servicehere.
Women's Rugby World Cup
Holders New Zealand make the perfect start to their 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a 79-5 victory over Kazakhstan.
Hosts France face Wales in the final game this evening while England open their campaign against Samoa later.
Football
Tottenham's players are currently waiting at the airport as they prepare to jet off to Helsinki, where they will face Celtic on Saturday as part of their pre-season preparations.
Sandro looks over the moon...
Football
Arsene Wenger says striker Joel Campbell has a part to play at the Gunners, adding: "Yes Joel Campbell is part of my plans. He might play tomorrow [in the Emirates Cup] against Benfica."
On new signing Calum Chambers, who has joined from Southampton, Wenger adds: "I like the player. He was a long-term goal.
"They [Southampton] could have won the European Cup if they could have kept the team together."
Vermaelen to leave?
Arsene Wenger also appears to suggest there is a possibility club captain Thomas Vermaelen could leave the Gunners.
The defender is currently injured, and Wenger says: "It is a possibility that he goes."
Vermaelen has been linked with Manchester United.
Wenger rules out Quintero move
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is speaking in a news conference at this very moment. He rules out a move for Porto midfielder Juan Quintero, saying: "That is wrong."
He says the club still plan further signings before the close of the transfer window, adding: "I think 15-30 August will be busy again."
Fun in the sun for Sunderland
Commonwealth Games
Scotland's Reece McFadden secures bronze after losing out in his 52kg semi-final. Follow all the latest from the Commonwealth Games via our dedicated live text and video servicehere:
Suarez set for hearing
Luis Suarez will have his appeal against a four-month ban for biting heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 8 August, according to Press Association Sport.
The Barcelona striker was banned from all football-related activity for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during Uruguay's 1-0 World Cup win on 24 June.
His appeal will be heard next Friday in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a decision expected the following week.
Football
Newcastle have completed a season-long loan deal for Shakhtar Donetsk striker Facundo Ferreyra,reports the Northern Echo.
The 23-year-old Argentine scored six goals in his 13 appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League last season.
Football
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is hoping Petr Cech remains at Stamford Bridge so he can learn from the Czech Republic international.
Courtois has returned to Chelsea after three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid, and will challenge Cech for the number one jersey.
"Petr has had a really nice 10 years here,"said the Belgian. "He's one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
"Every goalkeeper can have a type of thing they are usually good at so when you see them train you can learn from him and other keepers, too. I signed with Chelsea three years ago but because of the loan it took until Thursday to have my first training session, so I'm really happy to be here."
Football
Leeds United have been handed more than £1.2m after the High Court ruled the Championship club had been overcharged for policing at home games.
The figures emerged on Friday after a judge examined the latest stage of the dispute between West Yorkshire Police and Leeds.
DONE DEAL
Crystal Palace have signed Brede Hangeland on a free transfer, with the ex-Fulham defender signing a one-year contract.The 33-year-old Norwegian, who was released by the Cottagers, told Palace's official website: "It's a traditional club with a big following. I thought the atmosphere here was fantastic and obviously the fans had a lot to be happy about come the end of the season."
The 12mph moving seats
Rugby Union
Ever wished you were watching the game in a better seat?
The future of live sports entertainment may make that possible as rugby union fans in Australia will be the first to pilot seats that will run along the Sydney Olympic Stadium touchline on rails.
The chairs, developed by Samsung, can move at speeds of more than 12mph and will be introduced for the opening match of the Rugby Championship against New Zealand on 16 August.Read the full story here
Football
Football
The Netherlands may be known for their attacking brand of football, but new boss Guus Hiddink says he will not be afraid to ditch that if necessary.
The 67-year-old has just started his second spell with the Dutch national team, having previously been in charge from 1995 to 1998, when they also reached the World Cup semi-finals in France.
"I've learnt during my adventures overseas that other football cultures have a reflex of survival," Hiddink says. "This reflex would bring Dutch football to new heights. The 'Holland school' is nice but only if you win."
Netherlands post for Ruud
Ruud van Nistelrooy is named one of the Netherlands assistant coaches.
The 38-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker will work under new coach Guus Hiddink and alongside Danny Blind, who is set to take over from Hiddink in 2018.
Van Nistelrooy scored 35 goals in a 70-match international career which started in 1998 and finished in 2011.
Football
Leeds United manager Dave Hockaday says increasing his central defensive options is a priority as the new season approaches.
The Championship side havesold Tom Lees to Sheffield Wednesday and backed out of a possible deal for Chesterfield's Liam Cooper because of the asking price.
Hockaday tellsBBC Radio Leeds: "We have two senior centre-backs at the moment, so we're looking to strengthen. Tom is Leeds through and through, but he needed a fresh start."
Commonwealth Games
Another gold for England at the Commonwealth Games as Jack Laugher and Chris Mears win the men's synchronised 3m springboard. Follow all the action from Glasgow 2014 through our dedicated live text and videohere.
Football
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman reiterates Morgan Schneiderlinwill not be leaving the club and has warned the midfielder of his conduct following his midweek outburst on Twitter.
Schneiderlin, 24, has been linked to Tottenham but Saints chairman Ralph Krueger has said he is not for sale. The Frenchman later wrote on Twitter: "6 years of an amazing journey #saintsfc DESTROYED in 1 hour !!!"
Koeman says: "He is a player of Southampton and will continue to be."
Commonwealth Games
An athlete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgowhas tested negative for Ebola.
A spokesman for Glasgow 2014 said the competitor was given tests for a number of conditions after he fell ill last week and was admitted to hospital.
Sierra Leone road cyclist Moses Sesay, 32, competed in his event, the men's individual time trial, on Thursday.
Rafa wants Redknapp reunion?
Hamburg playmaker Rafael van der Vaartsays there has been no contact from Harry Redknapp over a possible move to QPR.
The pair worked together at Tottenham and Redknapp said recently he was keen on a reunion with the playmaker.
Van der Vaart, 31, tells Bild: "Harry Redknapp has not been in touch with me. He has not phoned me. In football you never know, but so far we have not been in touch. Harry Redknapp and I enjoyed a really great relationship back at Tottenham. He is a top-quality manager."