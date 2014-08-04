Sportsday - Monday 4 August as it happened
- Manchester City will pay all of Frank Lampard's wages
- Australia promises to deliver "best" Games following Glasgow success
- Gary Lineker says corruption allegations around Fifa are 'nauseating'
- Rory McIlroy tops world rankings after Ohio victory
- GET INVOLVED: Football League - which teams will shine this season?
By Lawrence Barretto and Luke Reddy
Munari is a Hornet
Football
Watford announce the signing of midfielder Gianni Munari from Parma on a season-long loan.
The 31-year-old has represented 10 Italian sides, with his longest stint at Lecce between 2007 and 2011.
Liverpool step up Lavezzi chase
Football
Liverpool are still waiting for some of the funds from their sale of Luis Suarez, 27, to Barcelona in order to step up their chase of Paris-St Germain forward Ezequiel Lavezzi, 29, reports theDaily Express.
Raikkonen retains faith in Ferrari
Formula 1
Kimi Raikkonen retains faith in his ability, despite struggling following his move to Ferrari from Lotus while Ferrari hope signs of improvement in their car are enough to persuade driver Fernando Alonso to stay.
Read more about those stories and more intoday's F1 gossip column.
Mutch the man for QPR
Football
Queens Park Rangers are closing in on the signing of Jordon Mutch from Cardiff City for a fee of close to £6m.
BBC Sport understands the 22-year-old will undergo a medical on Tuesday and will follow Stephen Caulker in moving from relegated Cardiff to Loftus Road.
Ex-Greece coach Santos banned
Football
Former Greece coach Fernando Santos has been banned for eight competitive international matches after he was sent off at the end of the World Cup match against Costa Rica.
Governing body Fifa said Santos, who left his role after Greece lost to Costa Rica on penalties as his contract expired at the end of the tournament, had been guilty of "several acts of unsporting conduct towards the match officials."
Transfer latest
Football
The summer transfer window is open until 23:00 BST on 1 September and you can keep up with all the latest transfers withthis handy page, which details each transfer, the fee and the date of completion.
Biggest British signing so far: Alexis Sanchez - Barcelona to Arsenal for about £35m.
Busiest clubs this summer: Shrewsbury Town and Crawley Town have signed 16 players.
Busiest Premier League clubs: Newcastle have signed seven players.
Liverpool play Manchester United in the International Champions Cup in Miami later today.
Latest gossip
Football
Here are the top three global gossip entriesfrom today's column.
Tottenham are lining up 33-year-old Cameroon forward Samuel Eto'o, who is a free agent after leaving Chelsea reports Tuttosport (in Italian).
Liverpool are on the verge of signing Alberto Moreno after striking a £16m deal with Sevilla for the 22 year-old Spanish defender reports AS.com (in Spanish).
Midfielder Marco Reus, 25, who had been linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool, will remain at Borussia Dortmund for another season, reports L'Equipe (in French).
#bbcsportsday
Which Scottish or Football League sides will prosper this season?
Storey leads British team for worlds
Road Cycling
Dame Sarah Storey will lead a five-rider British squad to the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in the United States later this month.
The 11-time Paralympic champion returns to road racing at world level in following the birth of daughter Louisa last year. The championships, which take place in Greenville, South Carolina, start on 28 August.
Women's World Cup
Rugby Union
The second round of matches at the Women's Rugby World Cup will be played on Tuesday, when England will meet Spain.
England have finished runners-up on the last three occasions and opened their 2014 tournament with a 65-3 win over Samoa on Friday.
Hooker Emma Croker has beentalking to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour and said morale in the camp was great, adding: "We're in the best position we've ever been in. We had a lot more time together as a squad, we're a lot more experienced and we're very focused."
Arsenal make £23.9m Carvalho bid
Football
Arsenal submit a £23.9m bid for 22-year-old Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, who has also been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United,reports London's Evening Standard.
Check out the second edition of today's gossip columnhere.
Harlequins name Marler captain
Rugby Union
Harlequins name Joe Marler as the club's new captain, taking over from Chris Robshaw, who has captained the club for the last four seasons.
Director of tugby Conor O'Shea says: "Chris is a massively influential player and person within the group and will bring his own personality and style to the role, with the full backing of the entire squad and management."
Finn extends Middlesex stay
Cricket
England bowler Steve Finn signs a new three-year contract with Middlesex.
The 25-year-old was recalled by England yesterday, with his last Test match coming in July of 2013 against Australia.
Carney charged for throw
Rugby League
Castleford wing Justin Carney could miss his side's Tetley's Challenge Cup semi-final with Widnes on Sunday after being charged by the Rugby Football League's Match Review Panel.
Carney, 26, has been accused of making a Grade B dangerous throw on London centre Thomas Minns in the Tigers' 64-18 victory over the Broncos.
#bbcsportsday
As the first Football League and Scottish action of the season draws closer as the weekend nears, we are asking you which teams will shine this year?
Tweet us on #bbcsportsday or text 81111.
Chris: Think it's going to be a long season for Fulham fans, money doesn't guarantee a return to the premier league, hoping derby can build on last season and finally get back where they belong!
Luke in Essex: Grimsby have been stuck in the conference far too long. This is the year that changes, no messing around with the playoffs. Automatic promotion! Ross Hannah to lead Grimsby back to where they belong!
Revenue change in Spain possible
Football
Spanish clubs have moved closer to adopting a similar television rights model as the Premier League, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeutells The Times.
At present, La Liga sides negotiate their own TV deals, unlike the collective approach undertaken by the Premier League which sees TV revenue distributed more evenly.
"Barcelona and Madrid sell individually and we negotiate with a lot of success," says Bartomeu. "That helps us to have as many of the best players in the world as possible. But we know the problem: the Premier League is very competitive."
England announce West Indies 2015 fixtures
Cricket
England will play Test cricket at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua next year for the first time since the abandoned game in 2009.
Just 10 balls were bowled by West Indies in that Test before it was abandoned because of an unsafe outfield caused by excess sand.
The venue will now play home to the first of three Tests against England on 13 April 2015 followed by the tourists' maiden Test in Grenada and a series-ending trip to Barbados.
Man City to pay all of Lampard's wages
Football
Manchester City will pay all of Frank Lampard's wagesduring his loan spell with the club, amid suggestions they are using the deal to bypass Uefa's Financial Fair Play regulations.
Lampard, 36, signed on a free for New York City last month - who are part-owned by Manchester City - and with the MLS season not starting until March he will spend the next six months at City.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger questioned whether the move was designed to "get round" FFP rules - which Manchester City failed to meet last season.
Rio 2016 "cannot be last minute"
2016 Rio Olympics
Rio 2016 organisers say they cannot afford to leave preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics to the last minute, as was arguably the case with the 2014 World Cup.
"The work we do impacts on a lot of people," says Rio 2016 communications director Mario Andrada. "They cannot wait until a week before the Games open.
"Although we would love to do everything in the last minute we cannot afford this luxury."
Trent Bridge warned over "poor" pitch
Cricket
Trent Bridge has been given an official warning by the International Cricket Council after its pitch was rated 'poor' after last month's first Test between England and India.
The match referee David Boon reported the surface after the game ended in a high-scoring draw.
A ICC statement said: "The ICC observed that the pitch did not provide a fair contest between bat and ball throughout, and concluded that the pitch prepared for the match was of an unacceptable standard for Test cricket."
McIlroy in buoyant mood
Golf
Rory McIlroy says he is in the best mental condition of his career as he chases a third win on the spin and a second major of the season at this weekend's PGA Championship.
The 25-year-old, crowned Open Champion last month, lifted the WGC Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday ahead of the final major of the season at Valhalla.
"It was the most comfortable I've ever felt trying to close out a golf tournament," he says.
"When I say mentally it's the best I've ever been, I didn't get ahead of myself. I didn't start to think about my score. I didn't think about where I was in the tournament. I just kept playing my shot after shot after shot."
Irvine confident over Gamboa permit
Football
West Brom boss Alan Irvine is confident of winning a Football Association work permit appeal hearing for Costa Rica international Cristian Gamboa.
The 24-year-old has already agreed personal terms and passed a medical, but his move from Rosenborg is delayed after failing the criteria for a permit.
He falls just short of appearing in 75% of his country's games over the last two years.
But Irvine says: "We're not in control, it's out of our hands, but I think it would be amazing if we didn't get this one over the line."
Naismith's helping hand
Football
Forward Steven Naismith reveals he has bought tickets for Everton home matches which will be handed out to unemployed supporters on Merseyside.
The Scot, who says he has seen how people struggle to find work through no fault of their own in his home city of Glasgow, has asked the Job entre to give the tickets to those "trying hard to find employment."
"I thought this might be a small gesture to help those in that situation to enjoy a day out at one of our league matches. Hopefully it can bring some joy to many people," says Naismith, 27.
World War One centenary
Football
Earlier we brought you news of Portsmouth's tribute to local soldiers who lost their lives in World War One.
Pompey's new strip includes the names of the 'Pompey Pals' - officially the 14th and 15th battalions of the Hampshire Regiment - who recruited heavily at Fratton Park and the club have released this image of the detailed stitching.
As the first Football League and Scottish action of the season draws closer as the weekend nears, we are asking you which teams will shine this year?
Tweet us on #bbcsportsday or text 81111.Fred Holker: All eyes on Fulham's £11m man Ross McCormack. Fulham's promotion bid could well depend on him.John McEnerney: After seeing St Johnstone in Europe last week, they might push Celtic if they can get it together. Need an experienced player.
Female coach Diacre set for opener
Football
Corinne Diacre, the only female coach of a men's professional team in a major European country, takes charge of Clermont Foot today.
Diacre, 40, was appointed in June on a two-year deal and leads the French second division team against Brest.
"All this interest is over the top with regards to my presence,"Diacre says. "I'd like to concentrate on Clermont."
Saints undergo testing
Football
Southampton's players are seemingly being put through a number of tests today.
The club havetweeted a series of images and videos showing the likes of new signing Dusan Tadic (pictured) running on treadmills and being measured by an army of people in white coats.
Saints start their season at Liverpool on 17 August.
England women Q&A
Cricket
England women's cricketers Kate Cross and Danielle Hazell will be at BBC Sport later today answering your questions.
The pair have both been named in the England squad for next month's one-day and Twenty20 series with India and South Africa.
Post your questionson Facebook and we will get the best answered for you.
Aguero ready for new campaign
Manchester City's Sergio Aguerotweets: Already in Manchester to meet my team-mates once more and eager to start a new Manchester City season!
Aguero was given an extended summer break because of Argentina's run to the World Cup final.
Danish defender joins Shrimpers
Football
Southend United sign Danish central defender Mads Ibenfeldt on aone-year deal, with the option of a second year.
Ibenfeldt, 29, impressed in pre-season friendlies against Ipswich and QPR and played for Danish first division side Akandemisk last season.
Carroll back in England
Football
Notts County sign former Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll.
The 36-year-old Northern Ireland international, a free agent after leaving Greek champions Olympiakos, has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the League One club.
Winning makes it easy
Golf
Geoff Ogilvy ended a four-year wait for a PGA Tour victory at the Barracuda Championship on Sunday and has shed some light on his struggles for form in recent years.
The Australianpenned an article for Golf Australia shortly before his win in Nevada and highlighted the contrast between struggling golfers and successful players.
"I can go into the locker room at almost any tournament and observe the varying levels of stress in players," writes Ogilvy, 37. "Those playing well are cruising along, calling their private jets to take them to the next tournament. The guys who are struggling are looking miserable and kicking things across the room."
Sierra Leone athletes to return home
Glasgow 2014
Richard Conway
BBC Radio 5 live sports news correspondent
Sierra Leone's Commonwealth Games chef de mission Unisa Deen Kargbo says he expects all his athletes to now leave the UK this week.
Kargbo had indicated last week that up to 30 members of Sierra Leone's delegation were considering staying in Britain given the outbreak of the Ebola virus in west Africa.
But she said: "I have a mandate back home for everyone to return after the Games."
Kargbo also confirmed that Mohamed Tholley, a Sierra Leone cyclist who he claimed was missing last week, is expected to meet the team in London tomorrow and return to his country.
Steady on Robin
Football
Manchester United strikerRobin van Persie tweets: "Back in training today after a short break. Looking forward to the new season sooo much!! Hope you all feeling the same."
We are all feeling the same Robin but your manager is not overly confident you will be ready for the start of the campaign.
Asked if Van Persie, 31, will be fit to face Valencia in a friendly four days before United's Premier League opener against Swansea,Louis van Gaal said: 'I'm sure he won't play in those games. He has to train. I'm sorry, but when you have three weeks' holiday you need training sessions, not a game."
#bbcsportsday
The Football League and Scottish leagues get started this weekend, so who will be the standout teams?
We would love to be able to bring you huge stories of multi-million pound transfer deals taking place this lunchtime but, as things stand, it is quiet.
In recent weeks though, the big activity has taken place in the afternoon so stick with us. Could Spurs wrap up Musacchio? Will Liverpool finalise Manquillo?
If you are just joining us, then thanks for doing so and feel free to get involved with our debate.
Madejski happy with prospective new owners
Football
Reading chairman Sir John Madejski believes he has found the right people to take over the Championship club.
"I have great hopes and as far as I am concerned this is the best we can do by a mile," Madejskitells BBC South Today.
Madejski adds the new shareholders have "extremely deep pockets" and hopes if the deal goes through soon they will be able to sign new players ahead of the transfer deadline.
Last week the Royalsannounced a "partnership" with a Thai consortium led by 76-year-old businesswoman Khunying Sasima Srivikorn.
Welcome to the Real world
Football
Real Madrid's latest recruit - Keylor Navas - arrives in the Spanish capital.
The 27-year-old goalkeeper, who starred for Costa Rica at the World Cup, moves from Levante and has signed a six-year contract.
The media attention has intensified and he hasn't even got out of the car.