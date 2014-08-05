Sportsday - Tuesday 5 August as it happened
- Spain legend Xavi retires from international football
- Sunderland sign Jack Rodwell from Man City, QPR land Jordon Mutch
- Ireland stun New Zealand at Women's Rugby World Cup, England win, Wales lose
- F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone pays to end bribery trial
Which signing made by your club worries you the most ?
By Gary Rose and Luke Reddy
New Zealand 14-17 Ireland
Rugby Union
Ireland, Six Nations winners in 2013, now sit top of their Pool with Kazakhstan their remaining fixture on Saturday.
New Zealand sit second but suffer their first loss at a World Cup since 1991.
New Zealand 14-17 Ireland
Rugby Union
Ireland captain Fiona Coghlan: "The heads never dropped because we were on the same page. Even when they went ahead we knew we would go back up there, score and win the game.
"It's huge, they are top of the world and that's where we want to be. We are not there yet but this is the next step."
New Zealand 14-17 Ireland
Rugby Union
To put that into context, New Zealand have won the Women's World Cup on each of its last four runnings.
They beat England in the final in 2010 but Ireland were resilient when it mattered and that stunning solo try from Alison Miller proved crucial before Niamh Briggs kicked the decisive penalty.
BreakingBREAKING NEWS
And that is a big shock. Ireland have beaten New Zealand 17-14 at the Women's Rugby World Cup.
Savage's nightmare
Football
Heading to the pool tonight? You won't see Robbie Savage there.
In our feature on pre-season nightmares, he outlines the swimming drill which made him want to skip training.Read more from him and the likes of James Beattie and Nigel Winterburn on the BBC Sport website.
Major-chasing agent
Golf
You may be world number one Rory, but James Bond would never wear a peak cap.
McIlroy has been posing ahead of this week's PGA Championship at Valhalla and after wins at the Open Championship and WGC Bridgestone Invitational, feels his mental approach to the game is better than ever.
"People can talk about my driving or how I'm swinging the club, but mentally, I just feel like I'm in a really good place, and I think that's what I'm really happy about," says the 25-year-old.
Play at Valhalla, Kentucky, starts on Thursday when McIlroy will bid for a fourth major title.
Bennett signs three-year deal
Football
A heartfelt tweet from Norwich City defender Ryan Bennett, who has today signed a new three-year-deal with the club.
Along with an image of a nicely put together framehe tweets: "Success is nothing if you have no one to share it with. Happy to have signed for another 3 years."
Ireland lead New Zealand
Rugby Union
Could there be a shock on the cards in Paris?
Alison Miller runs home a stunning Ireland try from her own half, leaving New Zealand players in here wake.
She touches down in the corner and the conversion that follows gives here side a 14-11 lead over the four-time world champions with 18 minutes to go. Ireland had soaked up pressure and that effort was the perfect counter-punch.
Improvements for injured Blues centre
Rugby Union
Cardiff Blues reveal Wales centre Owen Williams is making"positive progress" after sustaining a serious neck injury.
The 22-year-old suffered significant damage to his cervical vertebrae and spinal cord that required surgery during the inaugural World Club 10s competition in Singapore in July.
"Owen will be progressing to sitting up over the coming few weeks," the club say in a statement, adding Williams has improved mobility in both his arms.
#bbcsportsday
Scott Cairns: Surely got to be Rodwell for Sunderland? The guys made of chocolate. Hope their physios are in top form this season.Steve Burrows CBE: Lambert looks like Garry Birtles and the barn door is safe from the banjo.
Blackpool sign a stopper
Football
And so...Blackpool have a goalkeeper. After all the headlines surrounding the Championship club's late composition of a squad, the spot between the sticks is filled by Joe Lewis.
The 26-year-old signs from Cardiff City on a season-long loan and will be eligible to make his debut for the club against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Seasiders also have an option to make the deal permanent at a later date.
Women's World Cup latest
Rugby Union
A score late in the first half has given Ireland hope in their Women's World Cup meeting with New Zealand.
Heather O'Brien powered over under the posts to leave Ireland 8-7 down at the break against the defending world champions. The number eight capitalised on some fine setup play by the Irish forwards.
Both sides were victorious in their opening Pool matches of the tournament.
Redknapp thrilled with Mutch capture
Football
Mutch says he was "delighted" when QPR offered him an instant route back to the Premier League and he becomes the Rs third major signing of the summer.
"Jordon's a fine young player, with a big, big future," says boss Harry Redknapp. "He's already shown what he can do at this level with Cardiff last season with a decent goals return - and this move will provide him with a great platform to take his game on to the next level."
Defenders Rio Ferdinand and Stephen Caulker have also signed on at Loftus Road this summer.
Rangers Mutch improved
Football
That is Loftus Road and that Jordon Mutch. Yes, a fans' favourite at Cardiff City departs for Queens Park Rangers.
The 22-year-old signs a four-year deal and moves for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £6m.
Mutch scored seven goals and notched five assists for the Bluebirds as they were relegated from the Premier League in 2013-14.
McIlroy ready for Valhalla challenge
Golf
On a more serious note, world number one Rory McIlroy has been talking to the media and says he is full of confidence for the final major of the year after back-to-back wins.
"I said at the start of the year that golf was looking for someone to put their hand up and sort of become one of the dominant players in the game," he says.
"I felt like I had the ability to do that, and it's just nice to be able to win a few tournaments and get back to where I feel like I should be, which is near the top of the World Rankings and competing in majors and winning golf tournaments."
PGA Championship fun
Golf
Rickie Fowler is the new leader of the long drive competition at Valhalla ahead of the PGA Championship on Thursday.
The long-drive tournament sees players thump one tee shot as far as they can, with efforts measured if they land on the fairway. Just the 328 yards for Fowler. Bang.
Ambrose out for Celtic
Football
Celtic will be without the suspended Efe Ambrose for the second leg of the Champions League third-round qualifier against Legia Warsaw at Murrayfield on Wednesday.
The Nigeria defender was sent off in last week's 4-1 defeat in Poland.
Provisional squad: Forster, Matthews, Izaguirre, Van Dijk, Mulgrew, Lustig, Commons, Johansen, Biton, Kayal, Boeriggter, Berget, McGregor, Stokes, Griffiths, Pukki, Balde, Henderson, Zaluska, Gordon, O'Connell.
#bbcsportsday
Now don't be too cruel, but who is the one player your club have signed which has forced you to put your head in your hands?

Who will flop big time?
BBC Sport Facebook page.
Liverpool's hefty offer
Football
Liverpool have offered £16m plus a season-long loan of attacking midfielder Suso in exchange for Sevilla left-back Alberto Moreno.
The 22-year-old is much sought after by Brendan Rodgersaccording to Spanish newspaper Marca.
Moreno, at just 5ft 7in, broke through in Sevilla's 'B' team in 2011 and has three caps for Spain.
Women's World Cup
Rugby Union
So England have won handsomely against Spain, Wales were well beaten by Australia, now it is over to Ireland in Tuesday's Women's World Cup action.
A nice easy second game for them against the defending champions - New Zealand.
Ireland, undaunted by the All Blacks, have started well and the score remains at 0-0 after 10 minutes in Paris.
A new Canary
Football
Midfielder Gary O'Neil joins Championship side Norwich City on a two-year deal.
The 31-year-old was released by Queens Park Rangers in the summer andtells Norwich City TV: "I'm really pleased. I trained with the lads this morning and I'm just ready to get going now."
#bbcsportsday
Tom Wylie: Muhammad Ali, the greatest sportsman ever in my opinion, he was so much more than a boxer, a true legend.Ilyas Najib: The greatest football servant for me is the one and only 150 capped World Cup and European championship winner Lothar Matthaus.
Stand by for a new debate in the coming minutes.
Gossip
Football
Thomas Vermaelen is having none of what Arsenal have to say as he hopes to force through a move, Shinji Kagawa and Javier Hernandez are Madrid bound, while the Manchester United exit door looms for Marouane Fellaini, Nani and Wilfried Zaha.
For all those deals and more, there can only be one place,it's our gossip column.
Williamson gets Kenya job
Football
Former Kilmarnock and Hibernian boss Bobby Williamson is appointed manager of Kenya.
The Scot takes over from Adel Amrouche who was fired just hours after Kenya's elimination from the African Nations Cup qualifiers on Sunday.
Williamson, 52, had been managing Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, and also had spells in charge of Chester and Plymouth Argyle in England.
Big win for England
Women's Rugby World Cup
BBC London sports reporter Sara Orchard in Paris: "Sweltering conditions did little to hold back England as they put in a six try display to beat Spain 45-5 that saw them top Pool A at the Women's Rugby World Cup.
"London plumber Marlie Packer impressed in the seven shirt, with two tries to her name giving head coach Gary Street plenty to ponder.
"However under pressure in the second half the England defensive line faltered allowing Spain to score the first try against the Red Roses in Paris. Whilst the England attack remains potent, their defence will remain untested until they meet the higher ranked teams."
Tearful farewell for Valbuena
Football
It was a tearful farewell for France playmaker Mathieu Valbuena as he said his goodbyes to Marseille on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old held a news conference to explain his decision to leave the club he joined in 2006 and helped to the 2010 Ligue 1 title for Dynamo Moscow.
"It was a carefully thought-out decision," he says. "I am ambitious and I want to help them progress. I did not choose to come here by default."
He might need to hold another news conference to explain his questionable choice of attire for such an occasion...
Get a sweat on
Football
Wondering what to do for pre-season training at your Sunday league team? Why not give Nigel Winterburn's nightmare session a try. He did this one at Arsenal.
To hear about a punch up with the army, as well as pre-season tales from Robbie Savage, Ian St John, Danny Mills and James Beattie, have a read of ourpre-season nightmares feature.
#bbcsportsday
Following Xavi's retirement from international football with 133 caps, we are asking you who is the greatest international servant in any sport? Big Sie: Billy Wright 105 caps and 90 as captain, first football player in the world to earn 100 caps a fantastic servant of England.Simon Richardson: Martin Johnson - for Leicester domestically & in Europe, England in the WC & as Lions Captain, his achievements are unmatched.
Forest owner responds to Pearce comments
Football
Nottingham Forest owner and chairman Fawaz Al Hasawi responds to Stuart Pearce's disappointment at the sale of Jamaal Lascelles and Karl Darlow, saying he was involved in the decision-making process.
Pearce appeared annoyed when asked about the two players joining Newcastle - insisting that they had been allowed to leave against his advice.
Al Hasawi says in a statement: "The manager and I openly discussed the proposed sale of Karl and Jamaal and he was aware of the negotiations throughout."
Women's Rugby World Cup
BBC London sports reporter Sara Orchard in Paris: "Worcester prop Laura Keates has Happy Birthday sung to her by the England fans as she scores their third try on her 26th birthday. England are leading 24-0 against Spain."
Wales' World Cup hopes over
Women's Rugby World Cup
Wales' hopes of reaching the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-finals are ended as they are beaten 25-3 by Australia.
Tries from Sharni Williams and Tricia Brown helped the dominant Wallaroos build a 17-0 half-time lead. Brown claimed a second score shortly after the restart to put the result beyond doubt, while Wales' only points came from a Robyn Wilkins penalty.
Wales now have little more than pride to play for when they face South Africa in their final pool match on Saturday.
Man Utd sign young goalkeeper
Football
FK Vojvodina confirm a deal has been finalised with Manchester United for the sale of goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic.
Club president Zoran Scepanovic says the 17-year-old will move to Old Trafford next year and will continue to represent the Serbian club.
Milinkovic stands at 6ft 7in and has represented his country at under-19 level.
England put through their paces
Cricket
England's James Anderson is all smiles as he takes part in touch rugby as part of a warm up for the nets session at Old Trafford....
...he is not the only one sporting a big grin on his face, as captain Alastair Cook shares a joke with Anderson and Steven Finn.
It is not all laughs and jokes though, as coach Peter Moores shows, with the serious business of a fourth Test against India beginning on Thursday. The series is balanced at 1-1.
Gamboa completes Baggies move
Football
West Bromwich Albion complete the signing of Costa Rica international Cristian Gamboa after his work permit application was approved by an FA appeal panel.
The defender, 24, has joined for an undisclosed fee from Norwegian side Rosenborg.
Where is Tiger?
Golf
Still no sign of a certain someone though. No clarity as of yet today on the fitness of Tiger Woods.
The former world number onewithdrew from the WGC Bridgestone Invitational last weekend after jarring his troublesome back.
PGA Championship fun
Golf
How far can you tonk it on the range? Beat any of these?
Ahead of the final major of the year - the PGA Championship - which starts on Thursday, a long-drive competition has been run.
The long-drive event was a fixture at PGA Championships of old, but has not been run since 1984 and of the players choosing to take part so far this year, Adam Scott leads the way on 320 yards.
A ball has to rest on the fairway to count and each player gets just one attempt. John Daly is up soon. Boom.
Leeds sign striker Ajose
Football
Leeds United sign striker Nicky Ajose from Peterborough United on a three-year deal.
Ajose, 22, had been with Peterborough since 2011, but spent part of last season on loan at Swindon.
Punch-ups, pool drills & sweat boxes
Football
From Bill Shankly's 'sweat box' to Wimbledon's Army antics, want to know what pre-season training was like for former pros Nigel Winterburn, Robbie Savage, Ian St John, Danny Mills and James Beattie?
Have a read about how pre-season methods have evolved down the years in our featurehere.
Women's World Cup
Rugby Union
A quick update from the women's Rugby world Cup where England lead Spain 10-0 and Wales are now 22-3 down against Australia.