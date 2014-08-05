Spain's Xavi celebrates after winning the 2010 World Cup

Sportsday - Tuesday 5 August as it happened

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Spain legend Xavi retires from international football
  2. Sunderland sign Jack Rodwell from Man City, QPR land Jordon Mutch
  3. Ireland stun New Zealand at Women's Rugby World Cup, England win, Wales lose
  4. F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone pays to end bribery trial
  5. GET INVOLVED: Which signing made by your club worries you the most ?

Live Reporting

By Gary Rose and Luke Reddy

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodbye

And on news of that huge win for Ireland's women, we will sign off. It's almost as though we knew a win was coming with our extension of Sportsday until 19:00 BST today.

Just to re-cap, Tuesday saw Jack Rodwell move to Sunderland for around £10m, Jordon Mutch leave Cardiff for Queens Park Rangers and Spain legend Xavi retire from international football.

A busy day. Come back for more at 08:00 BST on Wednesday and as ever, thank you for all your tweets and interactions.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New Zealand 14-17 Ireland

Rugby Union

Ireland, Six Nations winners in 2013, now sit top of their Pool with Kazakhstan their remaining fixture on Saturday.

New Zealand sit second but suffer their first loss at a World Cup since 1991.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New Zealand 14-17 Ireland

Rugby Union

Ireland captain Fiona Coghlan: "The heads never dropped because we were on the same page. Even when they went ahead we knew we would go back up there, score and win the game.

"It's huge, they are top of the world and that's where we want to be. We are not there yet but this is the next step."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New Zealand 14-17 Ireland

Rugby Union

To put that into context, New Zealand have won the Women's World Cup on each of its last four runnings.

They beat England in the final in 2010 but Ireland were resilient when it mattered and that stunning solo try from Alison Miller proved crucial before Niamh Briggs kicked the decisive penalty.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingBREAKING NEWS

And that is a big shock. Ireland have beaten New Zealand 17-14 at the Women's Rugby World Cup.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Savage's nightmare

Football

Robbie Savage nightmare session
BBC Sport

Heading to the pool tonight? You won't see Robbie Savage there.

In our feature on pre-season nightmares, he outlines the swimming drill which made him want to skip training.

Read more from him and the likes of James Beattie and Nigel Winterburn on the BBC Sport website.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Major-chasing agent

Golf

You may be world number one Rory, but James Bond would never wear a peak cap.

Rory McIlroy
Getty Images

McIlroy has been posing ahead of this week's PGA Championship at Valhalla and after wins at the Open Championship and WGC Bridgestone Invitational, feels his mental approach to the game is better than ever.

"People can talk about my driving or how I'm swinging the club, but mentally, I just feel like I'm in a really good place, and I think that's what I'm really happy about," says the 25-year-old.

Play at Valhalla, Kentucky, starts on Thursday when McIlroy will bid for a fourth major title.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bennett signs three-year deal

Football

Ryan Bennett
Ryan Bennett

A heartfelt tweet from Norwich City defender Ryan Bennett, who has today signed a new three-year-deal with the club.

Along with an image of a nicely put together frame

he tweets: "Success is nothing if you have no one to share it with. Happy to have signed for another 3 years."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ireland lead New Zealand

Rugby Union

Could there be a shock on the cards in Paris?

Alison Miller runs home a stunning Ireland try from her own half, leaving New Zealand players in here wake.

She touches down in the corner and the conversion that follows gives here side a 14-11 lead over the four-time world champions with 18 minutes to go. Ireland had soaked up pressure and that effort was the perfect counter-punch.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Improvements for injured Blues centre

Rugby Union

Cardiff Blues reveal Wales centre Owen Williams is making

"positive progress" after sustaining a serious neck injury.

The 22-year-old suffered significant damage to his cervical vertebrae and spinal cord that required surgery during the inaugural World Club 10s competition in Singapore in July.

"Owen will be progressing to sitting up over the coming few weeks," the club say in a statement, adding Williams has improved mobility in both his arms.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get involved

#bbcsportsday

Which player has your club signed which worries you the most? Tweet us on #bbcsportsday.

Rickie Lambert
PA

Scott Cairns: Surely got to be Rodwell for Sunderland? The guys made of chocolate. Hope their physios are in top form this season.

Steve Burrows CBE: Lambert looks like Garry Birtles and the barn door is safe from the banjo.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Blackpool sign a stopper

Football

Joe Lewis
Blackpool FC

And so...Blackpool have a goalkeeper. After all the headlines surrounding the Championship club's late composition of a squad, the spot between the sticks is filled by Joe Lewis.

The 26-year-old signs from Cardiff City on a season-long loan and will be eligible to make his debut for the club against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Seasiders also have an option to make the deal permanent at a later date.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Women's World Cup latest

Rugby Union

A score late in the first half has given Ireland hope in their Women's World Cup meeting with New Zealand.

Heather O'Brien powered over under the posts to leave Ireland 8-7 down at the break against the defending world champions. The number eight capitalised on some fine setup play by the Irish forwards.

Both sides were victorious in their opening Pool matches of the tournament.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Redknapp thrilled with Mutch capture

Football

Mutch says he was "delighted" when QPR offered him an instant route back to the Premier League and he becomes the Rs third major signing of the summer.

"Jordon's a fine young player, with a big, big future," says boss Harry Redknapp. "He's already shown what he can do at this level with Cardiff last season with a decent goals return - and this move will provide him with a great platform to take his game on to the next level."

Defenders Rio Ferdinand and Stephen Caulker have also signed on at Loftus Road this summer.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rangers Mutch improved

Football

Jordon Mutch
Queens Park Rangers

That is Loftus Road and that Jordon Mutch. Yes, a fans' favourite at Cardiff City departs for Queens Park Rangers.

The 22-year-old signs a four-year deal and moves for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £6m.

Mutch scored seven goals and notched five assists for the Bluebirds as they were relegated from the Premier League in 2013-14.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

McIlroy ready for Valhalla challenge

Golf

Rory McIlroy
Getty Images

On a more serious note, world number one Rory McIlroy has been talking to the media and says he is full of confidence for the final major of the year after back-to-back wins.

"I said at the start of the year that golf was looking for someone to put their hand up and sort of become one of the dominant players in the game," he says.

"I felt like I had the ability to do that, and it's just nice to be able to win a few tournaments and get back to where I feel like I should be, which is near the top of the World Rankings and competing in majors and winning golf tournaments."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PGA Championship fun

Golf

Rickie Fowler is the new leader of the long drive competition at Valhalla ahead of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

The long-drive tournament sees players thump one tee shot as far as they can, with efforts measured if they land on the fairway. Just the 328 yards for Fowler. Bang.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ambrose out for Celtic

Football

Celtic will be without the suspended Efe Ambrose for the second leg of the Champions League third-round qualifier against Legia Warsaw at Murrayfield on Wednesday.

The Nigeria defender was sent off in last week's 4-1 defeat in Poland.

Provisional squad: Forster, Matthews, Izaguirre, Van Dijk, Mulgrew, Lustig, Commons, Johansen, Biton, Kayal, Boeriggter, Berget, McGregor, Stokes, Griffiths, Pukki, Balde, Henderson, Zaluska, Gordon, O'Connell.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get involved

#bbcsportsday

Now don't be too cruel, but who is the one player your club have signed which has forced you to put your head in your hands?

Who will flop big time? Tweet us on #bbcsportsday or comment on the

BBC Sport Facebook page.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Liverpool's hefty offer

Football

Liverpool have offered £16m plus a season-long loan of attacking midfielder Suso in exchange for Sevilla left-back Alberto Moreno.

The 22-year-old is much sought after by Brendan Rodgers

according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Moreno, at just 5ft 7in, broke through in Sevilla's 'B' team in 2011 and has three caps for Spain.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Women's World Cup

Rugby Union

So England have won handsomely against Spain, Wales were well beaten by Australia, now it is over to Ireland in Tuesday's Women's World Cup action.

A nice easy second game for them against the defending champions - New Zealand.

Ireland, undaunted by the All Blacks, have started well and the score remains at 0-0 after 10 minutes in Paris.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A new Canary

Football

Gary O'Neill
Norwich City

Midfielder Gary O'Neil joins Championship side Norwich City on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old was released by Queens Park Rangers in the summer and

tells Norwich City TV: "I'm really pleased. I trained with the lads this morning and I'm just ready to get going now."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get involved

#bbcsportsday

Muhammad Ali
AP

We have been asking you for your greatest international servant all day long and thank you for some great responses.

Tom Wylie: Muhammad Ali, the greatest sportsman ever in my opinion, he was so much more than a boxer, a true legend.

Ilyas Najib: The greatest football servant for me is the one and only 150 capped World Cup and European championship winner Lothar Matthaus.

Stand by for a new debate in the coming minutes.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gossip

Football

Nani and Wilfried Zaha
Getty Images

Thomas Vermaelen is having none of what Arsenal have to say as he hopes to force through a move, Shinji Kagawa and Javier Hernandez are Madrid bound, while the Manchester United exit door looms for Marouane Fellaini, Nani and Wilfried Zaha.

For all those deals and more, there can only be one place,

it's our gossip column.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Williamson gets Kenya job

Football

Former Kilmarnock and Hibernian boss Bobby Williamson is appointed manager of Kenya.

The Scot takes over from Adel Amrouche who was fired just hours after Kenya's elimination from the African Nations Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Williamson, 52, had been managing Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, and also had spells in charge of Chester and Plymouth Argyle in England.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Big win for England

Women's Rugby World Cup

BBC London sports reporter Sara Orchard in Paris: "Sweltering conditions did little to hold back England as they put in a six try display to beat Spain 45-5 that saw them top Pool A at the Women's Rugby World Cup.

"London plumber Marlie Packer impressed in the seven shirt, with two tries to her name giving head coach Gary Street plenty to ponder.

"However under pressure in the second half the England defensive line faltered allowing Spain to score the first try against the Red Roses in Paris. Whilst the England attack remains potent, their defence will remain untested until they meet the higher ranked teams."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tearful farewell for Valbuena

Football

Valbuena
Getty Images

It was a tearful farewell for France playmaker Mathieu Valbuena as he said his goodbyes to Marseille on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old held a news conference to explain his decision to leave the club he joined in 2006 and helped to the 2010 Ligue 1 title for Dynamo Moscow.

"It was a carefully thought-out decision," he says. "I am ambitious and I want to help them progress. I did not choose to come here by default."

He might need to hold another news conference to explain his questionable choice of attire for such an occasion...

Marseille
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get a sweat on

Football

Nigel Winterburn's session
BBC

Wondering what to do for pre-season training at your Sunday league team? Why not give Nigel Winterburn's nightmare session a try. He did this one at Arsenal.

To hear about a punch up with the army, as well as pre-season tales from Robbie Savage, Ian St John, Danny Mills and James Beattie, have a read of our

pre-season nightmares feature.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get involved

#bbcsportsday

Martin Johnson
AP

Following Xavi's retirement from international football with 133 caps, we are asking you who is the greatest international servant in any sport? Tweet #bbcsportsday.

Big Sie: Billy Wright 105 caps and 90 as captain, first football player in the world to earn 100 caps a fantastic servant of England.

Simon Richardson: Martin Johnson - for Leicester domestically & in Europe, England in the WC & as Lions Captain, his achievements are unmatched.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Forest owner responds to Pearce comments

Football

Nottingham Forest owner and chairman Fawaz Al Hasawi responds to Stuart Pearce's disappointment at the sale of Jamaal Lascelles and Karl Darlow, saying he was involved in the decision-making process.

Pearce appeared annoyed when asked about the two players joining Newcastle - insisting that they had been allowed to leave against his advice.

Al Hasawi says in a statement: "The manager and I openly discussed the proposed sale of Karl and Jamaal and he was aware of the negotiations throughout."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Women's Rugby World Cup

BBC London sports reporter Sara Orchard in Paris: "Worcester prop Laura Keates has Happy Birthday sung to her by the England fans as she scores their third try on her 26th birthday. England are leading 24-0 against Spain."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wales' World Cup hopes over

Women's Rugby World Cup

Wales' hopes of reaching the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-finals are ended as they are beaten 25-3 by Australia.

Tries from Sharni Williams and Tricia Brown helped the dominant Wallaroos build a 17-0 half-time lead. Brown claimed a second score shortly after the restart to put the result beyond doubt, while Wales' only points came from a Robyn Wilkins penalty.

Wales now have little more than pride to play for when they face South Africa in their final pool match on Saturday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man Utd sign young goalkeeper

Football

FK Vojvodina confirm a deal has been finalised with Manchester United for the sale of goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic.

Club president Zoran Scepanovic says the 17-year-old will move to Old Trafford next year and will continue to represent the Serbian club.

Milinkovic stands at 6ft 7in and has represented his country at under-19 level.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

England put through their paces

Cricket

James Anderson
PA

England's James Anderson is all smiles as he takes part in touch rugby as part of a warm up for the nets session at Old Trafford....

Cook
Getty Images

...he is not the only one sporting a big grin on his face, as captain Alastair Cook shares a joke with Anderson and Steven Finn.

Peter Moores
PA

It is not all laughs and jokes though, as coach Peter Moores shows, with the serious business of a fourth Test against India beginning on Thursday. The series is balanced at 1-1.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gamboa completes Baggies move

Football

West Bromwich Albion complete the signing of Costa Rica international Cristian Gamboa after his work permit application was approved by an FA appeal panel.

The defender, 24, has joined for an undisclosed fee from Norwegian side Rosenborg.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Where is Tiger?

Golf

Tiger Woods' parking space
Sports Center

Still no sign of a certain someone though. No clarity as of yet today on the fitness of Tiger Woods.

The former world number one

withdrew from the WGC Bridgestone Invitational last weekend after jarring his troublesome back.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PGA Championship fun

Golf

How far can you tonk it on the range? Beat any of these?

PGA Championship
PGA Championship

Ahead of the final major of the year - the PGA Championship - which starts on Thursday, a long-drive competition has been run.

The long-drive event was a fixture at PGA Championships of old, but has not been run since 1984 and of the players choosing to take part so far this year, Adam Scott leads the way on 320 yards.

A ball has to rest on the fairway to count and each player gets just one attempt. John Daly is up soon. Boom.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds sign striker Ajose

Football

Leeds United sign striker Nicky Ajose from Peterborough United on a three-year deal.

Ajose, 22, had been with Peterborough since 2011, but spent part of last season on loan at Swindon.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Punch-ups, pool drills & sweat boxes

Football

Ian St John (far left) celebrates with Liverpool team-mates after their victory in the 1965 FA Cup final
PA

From Bill Shankly's 'sweat box' to Wimbledon's Army antics, want to know what pre-season training was like for former pros Nigel Winterburn, Robbie Savage, Ian St John, Danny Mills and James Beattie?

Have a read about how pre-season methods have evolved down the years in our feature

here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Women's World Cup

Rugby Union

A quick update from the women's Rugby world Cup where England lead Spain 10-0 and Wales are now 22-3 down against Australia.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top