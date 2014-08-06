Sportsday - football transfers as they happened
- Murray beats Krygios 6-2, 6-2
- Howard Webb retires from refereeing
- ICC will not appeal against Anderson verdict
- Woods granted US PGA fitness extension
- IPC European Swimming Championships continue
Cibulkova levels with Watson
Tennis
Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova takes the second set on a tie-break against Britain's Heather Watson, to level the Rogers Cup second-round tie at 6-2 6-7 in Montreal.
Ross County's new faces
Football
Midfielder Filip Kiss returns to Ross County on a season-long loan from Cardiff City. The 23-year-old Slovakian scored six goals in 17 goals for the Staggies last season, having arrived at Victoria Park in January.Also joining up is 25-year-old left-back Uros Celcer, with the Slovenian having left Parma without making an appearance for the Serie A club. Teenage midfielder Rosario Latouchent arrives from France.
MK Dons signing
Football
MK Dons sign midfielder Samir Carruthers from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee, following his loan spell at the club last season.
The 21-year-old,who has signed a three-year deal, featured 28 times for the League One side in 2013-14 before a knee injury curtailed his campaign.
He made three substitute appearances during his four years at Villa Park.
"It's exciting and it's what I wanted," said Carruthers, who is currently sidelined with a thigh injury.
Benzema stays at Real
Football
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema signs a contract extension to keep him at the club until 2019.
The 26-year-old France international joined Real in 2009 from Lyon and has scored 72 goals in 159 appearances for the La Liga club.
Done deal for Forest
Football
Nottingham Forest sign winger Michail Antonio from Sheffield Wednesday for a fee of around £1.5m.
The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal and told BBC Radio Nottingham he wanted a new challenge and the chance to work with Reds boss Stuart Pearce.
"At Sheffield Wednesday I thought I'd got a bit to comfortable," he said. "In football you have to push boundaries and to take risks.
"I feel I can learn a lot from the boss and he can make me a better player."
Lions complete victory
Cricket
England Lions beat Sri Lanka A by 51 runsat Taunton as the visitors collapse from 185-3 to 288 all out in pursuit of 339-5. Ravi Patel took 3-71, with Harry Gurney, Boyd Rankin and Ravi Bopara all taking two wickets apiece. Earlier, Alex Hales scored a century for the hosts.
Forest close in on Assombalonga
Football
Nottingham Forest are on the verge of sealing a£5.5m deal for Peterborough United striker Britt Assombalonga, BBC Radio Nottingham reports.
The 21-year-old has been in talks with Forest and is set to sign for a club-record fee after a medical. Assombalonga scored 33 times in 58 appearances for the League One side last season and has attracted interest from Premier League clubs
Webb retires
Man City confident on Mangala
Football
Manchester City remain confident of securing a deal tosign Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala for about £32m.
The 23-year-old Frenchman came close to joining City in January and has been heavily linked with a summer move. Mangala visited Manchester last month and was inadvertently pictured in a 'signing' video on the club's website, but the move is yet to be completed.
BBC Sport understands that City are not concerned by the delay, which relates to Mangala's third-party ownership.
Fulham's challenge
Football
Fulham's new right-back Tim Hoogland says their squad must gel quickly if they are to make an immediate return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old is one of nine new arrivals at Craven Cottage this summer.
"I think it is always sad when you are relegated. I think Fulham is a big club and have to be in the Premier League,"he told BBC London. "We have many new players. Maybe the first games will not be the football we want to play but we have to win them."
Ameobi's Nigeria decision
Football
Newcastle forward Sammy Ameobi has opted to play for Nigeria. The 22-year-old has represented England at under-21 level but will follow his older brother Shola's lead and play for the country of their parents.
"It wasn't a difficult decision because I decided to follow my heart and I think it's the right thing to do,"Ameobi told BBC Sport. "I saw Shola at the World Cup and for him to play at a major tournament like that is a big motivation."
Bayern to sign Liverpool keeper
Football
Bayern Munich agree a deal to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina. The German champions have revealed Reina will have a medical after they agreed a fee with the Reds and personal terms with the 31-year-old Spain international.
'Canaries should have kept striker'
Football
Norwich City should have kept striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel for another season, according to Canaries legend Iwan Roberts.
The 25-year-old has joined St Etienne on a season-long loan after scoring just one goal for the club following his £8.5m move last summer.
"I would have kept him for another year," Roberts told BBC Radio Norfolk. "I would have given him an opportunity to score a few goals. He's probably more suited to Championship football."
Best buys of the summer
Football
Following our Sportsday live debate, we've pulled together a video of some of this summer's best signings.Have a look who made the cut here.
Watson takes first set
Tennis
Britain's Heather Watson takes the first set 6-2 in her Rogers Cup second round tie against 10th seed Dominika Cibulkova in Montreal. In the men's competition, France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beats compatriot Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (8-6) 6-4
Cook considered position
Cricket
Alastair Cook says he questioned his position as England captain in the past few weeks before deciding he "could not live with" walking away from the job.
Cook, 29, went into the third Test with India at Southampton under pressure to stand down, short of runs and leading a team without a Test win in a year.
But the England captain enjoyed knocks of 95 and 70 to help his side to a solid 266-run win in the third Test.
"I still feel as if I have a lot to give,"Cook said. "It's a great job to have, the England captaincy. To throw it away just as it gets really tough. I couldn't live with that decision at that time."
Terry in the runs
Cricket
In county cricket's One-Day Cup, Hampshire amass 275-9 in their 50 overs against Leicestershire - Sean Terry top-scoring with 63 and Michael Carberry making 61. James Sykes takes 3-34 with the ball.
Sussex post a similarly high score against Surrey - reaching 289-8, with Ed Joyce and Craig Cachopa both scoring 58.
Meanwhile, at Canterbury, Kent bowl out Glamorgan for 209 despite Christopher Cooke hitting 73. Australian Doug Bollinger takes 5-35.Full-match commentaries of all three matches are available online
Schurrle's delight
Football
Germany World Cup winner Andre Schurrle has been talking about his momentous summer on his return to pre-season training with Chelsea.
Speaking to the club's official website,he said: "It's an amazing feeling, I feel very good. I've had a nice holiday after some big celebrations but it's nice to be back and now I'm highly motivated to do big things with Chelsea this season.
"It took a couple of days, even weeks, to realise what happened. In Germany the fans are so happy, the whole country was behind us and it was an amazing feeling.
"On our parade, there were more than one million people on the streets of Berlin and following our bus through the city. They were all celebrating with us and we had lots of fun, we were singing and dancing, and it was an amazing feeling to see so many people so happy."
IPC Swimming European Championships
Britain's Ellie Simmonds had to settle for silver in the S6 50m freestyle after she was beaten by 0.04 seconds by Ukraine's Yelyzaveta Mereshko.
"It was a great race and it's good to have new challengers coming through," said the 19-year-old four-time Paralympic champion. "I set two new personal bests in the event in the heat and the final and she pushed me all the way to that."
There was also silver for Sascha Kindred in the men's S6 50 free.
Dufner's pain in the neck
Golf
Defending champion Jason Dufner is pleased to have recovered from a neck injury in time to play in this week's US PGA at Valhalla.
"It's just an arthritic, degenerative issue that I'm probably going to be dealing with for a good bit," Dufner said. "If I can get six to eight weeks of a strength, rehab, resting programme, I feel like I can get better, but it's just something that's not going to change. I'm going to have to deal with it.
"It has been discouraging. I'm not swinging the way I would like to swing and I'm limited in what I can do."
Murray reaction
Tennis
Andy Murray, speaking to Sky Sports after beating Nick Kyrgios in straight sets: "Nick's obviously got a lot of confidence after Wimbledon(where he beat Rafael Nadal) but I tried to play with a lot of variety. That's how I play my best tennis and it worked out today. We have been working on all aspects of my game in recent weeks - I served well today and that was important, and my legs are strong. I'm moving well around the court."
BreakingVictory for Murray
Tennis
Andy Murray wins his opening match at the Rogers Cup in Canada, beating Nick Kyrgios 6-2 6-2 in just 54 minutes. He will play either Richard Gasquet or Ivo Karlovic in the next round.
Dons wary of Sociedad
Football
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is anticipating another tough night when Real Sociedad visit Pittodrie in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.
Sociedad lead 2-0 from the first leg, and McInnes said: "Here's hoping they take their foot off the gas but I wouldn't imagine so. We can't bank on it
"All we can do is put a bit of doubt in their heads by the way we play. They were really up for the game over there and I wouldn't expect anything different from them."
Murray well on course in Toronto
Tennis
Andy Murray breaks Nick Kyrgios' serve in the second set of their Rogers Cup second-round match for a 6-2 3-2 lead.
Presuming Murray converts his advantage into victory, he will play either Richard Gasquet or Ivo Karlovic in the third round.
Done deal
Football
Notts Countysign former Sheffield United midfielder Elliott Whitehouse on a one-year deal after he impressed while on trial.
The 20-year-old, who was released by the Blades this summer, had spells on loan at York and Alfreton last season.
Rochina leaves Rovers
Football
Spanish forwardRuben Rochina leaves Blackburn Rovers to join Granada on a four-year contract.
The 23-year-old joined Rovers from Barcelona in 2011 and made 54 appearances during his time at Ewood Park, scoring 11 goals. Blackburn did not announce whether they received a fee for the player.
Saints sign Taider, but lose Osvaldo
Football
Southampton announce the arrival of Algeria midfielder Saphir Taider on a one-year loan from Inter Milan, with striker Dani Osvaldo heading in the opposite direction on the same basis.
"He can play as a controlled midfielder, but he can also move up around the box and up front, which is a good thing for a coach or manager because it brings more possibilities to the players in the team," said Southampton manager Ronald Koeman
"He brings competition to the squad."
Done deal
Football
Portsmouth sign Millwall defender Paul Robinson on a one-month loan deal. The 32-year-old centre-half has made 362 appearances for the Lions since his debut in 2002.
"He's an experienced Championship centre-back - and that's an area where we're a bit light on numbers," Pompey boss Andy Awford told the club website.
Done deals
Football
Blackpool sign former Nottingham Forest striker Ishmael Miller on a permanent deal and Everton midfielder John Lundstram on a season-long loan.
Free agent Miller, 27, who spent much of last season on loan at Yeovil,joins the club on a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months. Lundstram, 20, has had previous loan spells at Doncaster, Yeovil and Leyton Orient.
They are set to make their debuts when Blackpool begin the Championship season at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Gold for Millward
Swimming
BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson in Eindhoven: "Stephanie Millward beats GB team-mate Amy Marren to gold in the S9 100m freestyle at the IPC Swimming European Championships. Millward, 32, triumphed in one minute 4.08 seconds, 0.14 seconds clear of her 15-year-old rival. It is Millward's second gold of the week after she beat Marren into silver in the 400m freestyle on Tuesday."
Tight at Taunton
Cricket
Sri Lanka A reach 179-3 after 33.2 overs, in reply to England Lions' 339-5 at Taunton. Dinesh Chandimal has top-scored so far with 73, before being bowled by Ravi Bopara. The tourists need another 161 runs to win in 100 balls.
Murray takes first set 6-2
Tennis
Coach Amelie Mauresmo applauds in the stands as Andy Murray wraps up the first set of his Rogers Cup meeting with Australian teenager Nick Kyrgios in only 23 minutes.
Murray has made a healthy 79% of his first serves, hitting four aces.
England's Euro 2020 boost
Football
England's bid to host the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley could be unopposed, with Munich thought to be considering dropping its rival bid.
The German football association (DFB) may only bid for Munich to host group games in order to strengthen Germany's bid to host Euro 2024.
"Our decision is open,"said DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach. "We have an excellent relationship with the FA and we are thinking about how we can support the other association."
Owls sign Red Star defender
Football
Sheffield Wednesday sign free agent defenderDejan Kelhar on an initial short-term deal, subject to international clearance. The Slovenia international, 30, moved to Hillsborough on trial during pre-season after leaving Red Star Belgrade. He played 15 matches last term as they clinched Serbia's Super Liga title.
Murray in control
Tennis
Nick Kyrgios takes his frustration out on his racquet as Andy Murray breaks for a second time and a 5-2 lead in the first set.
British number one Murray has a new set of balls with which to serve out the first set of their second-round Rogers Cup meeting in Toronto - his first competitive match since losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July.
IPC European Swimming Championships
Swimming
BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson in Eindhoven: "After winning gold in the S8 100m butterfly this morning, Steph Slater will be hoping for more success this evening at the IPC European Championships.
"Slater goes in the SM8 individual medley final - an event where she is the European record holder.
"Also in action later, Ellie Simmonds bids for her second gold of the week in the S6 50m freestyle while Amy Marren, Stephanie Millward and Claire Cashmore will go for a clean sweep of the medals for GB in the S9 100m freestyle."
Feyenoord dream factory
Football
"The best academy in Europe is not the richest, the biggest or the best-equipped. It is a cramped scattering of pitches, short of space in central Rotterdam, bisected by a dirty moat."The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke has travelled to Feyenoord to investigate the youth academy that produced 11 of the Netherlands World Cup squad this summer.
Confident Fowler
Golf
US and British Open runner-up Rickie Fowler, seeking a breakthrough first major title at the US PGA at Valhalla this week, is confident of more success.
The 25-year-old American, who also shared fifth at the Masters, said: "This year has definitely been the most comfortable I've felt in the majors. I think the more I can put myself in contention on Sunday, and possibly in the final group, I'll just get more and more comfortable."
Campbell's plea to relay team
Athletics
Britain's new breed of sprinters must end the "friction" between rival camps to win relay gold at the European Championships, according to Darren Campbell.
Two training groups of British sprintersclashed earlier this year after months of acrimony, before Team England claimed a silver finish at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
"I think there's a little bit of friction at times between the boys, but we always tried to stay away from that - it can't work," said Campbell, who claimed Olympic relay gold in Athens in 2004 with Devonish, Gardner and Mark Lewis-Francis.
"We were rivals, but we didn't take on the personal issues of our coaches or whatever. Collectively you've got to come together as a relay team, so you can't have disharmony, it can't work - because the relay's all about trust.
"I think the current crop have the ability to break our European record, they have the ability to run a lot, lot quicker."
Garcia in no hurry
Golf
Sergio Garcia, who has endured 10 top-five finishes at majors without ever lifting a trophy, says he feels no sense of urgency about collecting a breakthrough title in this week's US PGA Championship at Valhalla.
"I've always wanted to win at least one, but I would never say I felt urgency about it," Garcia said. "But like I've always said, if I get to 45 and I haven't won one, then I'll probably start worrying a bit more. But hopefully that won't happen."