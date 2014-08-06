Sportsday - football transfers as they happened

Britain's new breed of sprinters must end the "friction" between rival camps to win relay gold at the European Championships, according to Darren Campbell.

Two training groups of British sprinters

clashed earlier this year after months of acrimony, before Team England claimed a silver finish at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

"I think there's a little bit of friction at times between the boys, but we always tried to stay away from that - it can't work," said Campbell, who claimed Olympic relay gold in Athens in 2004 with Devonish, Gardner and Mark Lewis-Francis.

"We were rivals, but we didn't take on the personal issues of our coaches or whatever. Collectively you've got to come together as a relay team, so you can't have disharmony, it can't work - because the relay's all about trust.

"I think the current crop have the ability to break our European record, they have the ability to run a lot, lot quicker."