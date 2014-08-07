Belgium's Thomas Vermaelen in action for Arsenal

Sportsday - 7 August as it happened

Summary

  1. Lee Westwood has a share of the early clubhouse lead at US PGA
  2. Tiger Woods disappoints with a three over 74
  3. Arsenal receive bids for Thomas Vermaelen
  4. Howard Webb to explain key refereeing decisions to fans
  5. Falcao snubs Liverpool move - reports

Live Reporting

By Mike Henson and Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

Get involved

OK that is all for Sportsday for Thursday but there is still plenty of live text goodness on the website. You can follow the closing stages of the opening day of the fourth Test between England and India

here, or keep across tonight's Europa League action involving Hull City, St Johnstone and Aberdeen
here.

As for Friday, it is the start of the Football League season! Blackburn take on Cardiff in the first kick off of 2014-15 and we will be building up to the new season throughout Sportsday. Join us again then.

Football

Alvaro Negrado
BBC Radio Manchester

BBC Radio Manchester on Twitter: It's looking like Alvaro Negredo's return at Manchester City is still a while off!

Westwood leads, Woods disappoints

US PGA

Tiger Woods
Getty Images

Lee Westwood has a share of the clubhouse lead after finishing the opening round of the US PGA Championship with a six under 65 - equalling his lowest ever round in a major. American Kevin Chappell is alongside him.

Tiger Woods looks likely to need a big second round to avoid missing the cut as he signed for a disappointing three over 74.

Football

Hull City
@HullCity

Hull City boss Steve Bruce gives Robert Snodgrass his debut against AS Trencin in the Europa League but fellow new signing Tom Ince is on the bench.

Hull City Starting XI: McGregor, Bruce, Chester, Davies, Elmohamady, Brady, Huddlestone, Snodgrass, Livermore, Sagbo, Long. Subs: Harper, Rosenior, McShane, Meyler, Quinn, Ince, Aluko.

Follow coverage from all of tonight's Europa League games by clicking the 'live coverage' tab at the top of this page.

Sunderland sign Vergini

Football

Sunderland complete the loan signing defender Santiago Vergini.

The 26-year-old centre-back from Argentina had a spell at the Stadium of Light earlier this year.

Westwood moves into the lead

US PGA

Lee Westwood
Getty Images

Lee Westwood, searching for his first major championship, has a share of the US PGA Championship lead heading on to the ninth - his 18th - after carding four birdies in his last five holes.

He is alongside American Kevin Chappell and Italian Edoardo Molinari at the top of the leaderboard. Tiger Woods is still three over through 16.

Barca's quartet of captains

Football

Barcelona
@FCBarcelona

Barcelona

announce that Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets will be the Spanish side's four captains this season.

I guess one captain and a vice-captain is not enough these days?

Blackpool strengthen further

When it rains, it pours but in Blackpool's case it is pouring players.

Goalkeeper Elliott Parrish joins the Championship side from Bristol City on a one-year deal, becoming the club's fourth signing in as many days.

Football

Striker Stephen Dobbie joins League One Fleetwood Town from Crystal Palace on season long loan.

The capture of the 31-year-old follows the signing of promising Newcastle striker Adam Campbell on a one-month loan.

Football

St Johnstone striker Stevie May - a target for Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday - returns for the second leg of the Europa League qualifier against Spartak Trnava, which kicks off at 18:30 BST.

The 21-year-old missed the 2-1 home defeat in the first leg with a thigh injury but will definitely play in what could be his last match for the Saints.

Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB and BBC Sport website.

Football

Aberdeen will attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit in their Europa League third qualifying round second leg against Real Sociedad at Pittodrie at 19:45 BST.

The Dons have announced a sell-out, with Dons boss Derek McInnes hopeful the capacity crowd can help his men. Clark Robertson played an hour of Tuesday's friendly win over Elgin City meaning the Aberdeen squad is now at full strength.

Live on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online, updates on BBC Sport website.

Molinari makes his move

US PGA

Tiger Woods
EPA

The lack of practice rounds proving telling? Tiger Woods follows up a bogey on the first - his 10th - with another on the second and now finds himself eight shots off the pace in the opening round of the US PGA Championship.

In contrast, Edoardo Molinari is on a conveyor belt climbing the leaderboard. Four successive birdies from the seventh - a 20 foot putt on the ninth a particular highlight - putting him into a tie for the lead with Kevin Chappell.

Edoardo Molinari
AP
Cook out for England

Cricket

England captain Alastair Cook is caught for 17 and the hosts are now 36-2 in reply to India's 152 on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Follow live text and Test Match Special commentary

here.

Football

A minute's silence will be held ahead of Newcastle's first Premier League game this season in honour of two fans who died on board flight MH17.

John Alder, 63, and Liam Sweeney, 28, were on the Malaysia Airlines flight to watch their heroes play two friendly games in New Zealand.

Newcastle face Manchester City at St James' Park on 17 August and tributes will be paid before the game.

'Class of 92' dust off the boots

Football

Salford City
@SalfordCityFC

A 'Class of 92' team is playing Salford City in a friendly later on Thursday (19:45 BST) at Moor Lane and it is a pretty good team that the visiting side is putting out.

Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt all feature as well as a number of other names familiar to Manchester United fans - Mikael Silvestre, David May and the BBC Sport columnist Robbie Savage.

IPC Swimming European Championships

Tiger Woods
BBC

BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson in Eindhoven: "Ellie Simmonds is interviewed by BBC Sport's Kate Grey after breaking her own world record to win gold in the IPC Swimming European Championships in Eindhoven.

"Simmonds set a new mark of three minutes 4.07 seconds - beating her old mark by 0.34 seconds.

"It is her second gold of the competition."

United make medical demands on Vidal

Football gossip

Manchester United want to put Arturo Vidal through a stringent medical before they even discuss a fee with Juventus for the midfielder

according to the Daily Star.

United have concerns over a knee injury that the Chile midfielder, 27, had surgery on in May.

"It seems Juventus are happy to go along with it, even though it's not the usual way of doing things in a transfer," a source tells the newspaper.

Tiger's troubles continue

US PGA

Tiger Woods
Getty Images

Tiger Woods' troubles continue at the US PGA Championship as he putts for bogey on the first - his 10th hole. His drive flies wide left and he then falls short of the green with his second shot. A putt for does not have enough oomph and he eventually sinks it for a bogey.

The former world number one is now two over, seven shots behind leader Kevin Chappell.

Simmonds sets news world record

IPC Swimming European Championships

Ellie Simmonds
Getty Images

BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson in Eindhoven: "Britain's Ellie Simmonds sets a new world record to win the SM6 200m medley at the IPC Swimming European Championships in Eindhoven.

"The 19-year-old four-time Paralympic champion beat her old record by .34 of a second for her second gold of the week.

"Sascha Kindred triumphed in the men's SM6 medley event while Claire Cashmore shared gold in the SB8 breaststroke for her first major international title."

Djourou makes Hamburg move

Football

Defender Johan Djourou makes a permanent move to Hamburg from Arsenal.

The 27-year-old spent the whole of last season on loan with the Bundesliga side, featuring 24 times in the league.

Djourou joined Arsenal in 2003 and went on to feature 144 times for the first team, captaining the side on a number of occasions.

Cavani holds talks with Liverpool and Arsenal

Football gossip

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have made approaches for Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani according to comments by his agent Claudio Annelluci reported in

Uruguayan newspaper El Telegrafo.

"There was much interest in the player during the past six months. I can confirm that Cavani has heard proposals from Liverpool and Arsenal," he said.

"He would love to play in England, but has not yet made a final decision. He is not interested in money and fame; just want to be happy playing football."

Tigers in Europa League action

Football

Hull City's Robert Snodgrass and Tom Ince could make their full debuts in Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Slovak side AS Trencin.

Boss Steve Bruce has a fully fit squad for a match he describes as "one of the big games" in the club's history.

It is the Tigers' first home European match having drawn their continental debut 0-0 in Slovakia, and there will be

live updates on the website and BBC Radio 5 live.

Valencia speaks after Hammers move

Football

West Ham
@whufc_official

West Ham's new signing Enner Valencia holds his first news conference as a Hammers player outside London's Olympic Stadium, where the Premier League side will play from 2016.

Valencia says: "I'm very happy to be part of this great club and I'm hoping to do well. I'll be trying to do my very best.

"Being so close to the stadium here, I just want to go inside and start playing!"

England in bat

Cricket

England dismiss India for 152 on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, with Stuart Broad finishing with figures of 6-25.

Alastair Cook and Sam Robson are facing the opening over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

You can follow live text and Test Match Special audio commentary

here.

Cox completes Royals switch

Football

Reading have

signed Nottingham Forest striker Simon Cox on a two-year-deal.

Cox, 27, arrives permanently for a second spell at the Madejski Stadium having begun his career at Reading.

He is the first signing under the new Thai consortium, who were recently unveiled as the prospective new owners of the Championship club.

Osvaldo striving for Inter success

Football

Dani Osvaldo
Getty Images

Southampton striker Dani Osvaldo says that Inter Milan is the perfect platform to reignite his career following his loan move to the San Siro.

"When a club like Inter calls, I don't think any player has any doubt whatsoever," he said.

"Last year was a particular one. I have a lot of desire to return to my level and prove myself in this shirt.''

After being suspended by Southampton following a training ground clash with team-mate Jose Fonte, Osvaldo, 28, was sent on loan to Juventus where he struggled to oust Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez from the side.

Chappell moves into early lead

US PGA

US PGA
Getty Images

American Kevin Chappell moves into the outright US PGA lead as a birdie on the 10th moves him on to four under midway through the opening round.

Chappell is one shot clear of a group of eight players, including England's Ian Poulter, who has picked up three birdies through nine holes.

Dropped shots on the 11th and 14th saw Tiger Woods down on two over, but a birdie 16th - his seventh has pulled him up the leaderboard slightly.

England dominant in fourth Test

Cricket

James Anderson
Getty Images

England are deep into the tail of India's first innings at Old Trafford on the first day of the fourth Test.

India are 151-8 with captain MS Dhoni, unbeaten on 70, providing the main resistance for the tourists.

You can follow live text and Test Match Special audio commentary

here.

Yedlin warned off Spurs move

Football

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Kasey Keller has warned Seattle Sounders and United States full-back DeAndre Yedlin that a rumoured move to White Hart Lane this summer may not be right for him.

"Spurs is a tricky place to play," Keller

told Goal. "They're a team that has a lot of turnover in players. Spurs are a team that has the money, and they are always looking for a bargain, but it's a tough place to go.

"I just want to see young American players play regularly, week in and week out. If that's at Tottenham, great. But if it's not, then it's not the right move."

Swimming

BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson at the IPC Swimming European Championships in Eindhoven:

"Britain's Sascha Kindred is among those in action at the IPC Swimming European Championships this evening with the 36-year-old hoping for his second gold of the week.

"Among his rivals in the SM6 200m medley will be Russian Iurii Luchkin, who is 20 years younger than Kindred.

"In the women's SM6 medley, Ellie Simmonds will bid to retain her European crown while both Hannah Russell (S12 50m freestyle) and Susie Rodgers (S7 backstroke) are hoping to win their second and third titles of the week, respectively."

Stones extends Everton terms

Football

Everton announce that defender John Stones

has signed a five-year contract that extends his terms up to 2019.

"I am over the moon. It's just been such a great last season and to get pen to paper on a new deal is a dream come true," said Stones.

"What we achieved last season was unbelievable. It was a very memorable season and hopefully there's more to come."

Liverpool to turn to Bony

Football gossip

According to the Express, Liverpool will revive their interest in Swansea striker Wilfried Bony following their failure to convince Monaco's Radamel Falcao or Real Madrid's Karim Benzema to become a marquee replacement for Luis Suarez, who headed to Barcelona earlier this season.

"Swansea have reiterated their unwillingness to lose Bony, but declining a fee in the region of £20m seems unlikely - especially considering it represents a £8m profit on a player bought 13-months ago,"

the paper adds.

Cryosauna for Chambers

European Championships

Dwain Chambers
@rehabroomcryo

Thought cryogenics was just about freezing Sylvester Stallone so he could combat Wesley Snipes in the future a la Demolition Man? Think again, because it also has its uses in aiding athletes' recovery.

Here is British sprinter Dwain Chambers preparing for next week's European championships

by partaking in what is called a 'cryosauna'.

Falcao not interested in Reds move

Football gossip

Radamel Falcao
Getty Images

Liverpool will not be signing Monaco's Radamel Falcao as the Colombian, 28, favours a move to Real Madrid

according to the Daily Star.

The Reds has been linked to the former Atletico Madrid and Porto striker by

a tweet by Italian journalist Mina Rzouki, leading to bookmakers reducing the odds on the deal materialising.

Ferdinand close to Reading move

Football

Former Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand is having a medical at Reading.

Ferdinand, 29, spent last season in Turkey with Antalyaspor after being released by QPR.

Woods' early-round woe

US PGA

Tiger Woods
Reuters

The 210-yard 11th proved tricky for Tiger Woods as a bogey on his second and fifth holes sends the former world number one down to tied 46th at two over through five holes in the early stages of the opening round of the US PGA.

He trails Ian Poulter, who shares the lead with four others, by four shots.

No Arsenal move for Khedira

Football

Arsene Wenger was not revealing any names of players he could be interested in bringing to Arsenal, but denies reports the club are interested in Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira.

"We were never close to signing him because Jack Wilshere has come back fit and in midfield we have quite a few offensive box-to-box players," he says.

Villa close to agreeing Cissokho deal

Football gossip

Aly Cissokho
Getty Images

Aly Cissokho, the Valencia full-back who spent last season on loan at Liverpool, has reached an agreement with Aston Villa

according to Radio Marca Valencia.

