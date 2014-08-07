Sportsday - 7 August as it happened
- Lee Westwood has a share of the early clubhouse lead at US PGA
- Tiger Woods disappoints with a three over 74
- Arsenal receive bids for Thomas Vermaelen
- Howard Webb to explain key refereeing decisions to fans
- Falcao snubs Liverpool move - reports
Football
BBC Radio Manchester on Twitter: It's looking like Alvaro Negredo's return at Manchester City is still a while off!
Westwood leads, Woods disappoints
US PGA
Lee Westwood has a share of the clubhouse lead after finishing the opening round of the US PGA Championship with a six under 65 - equalling his lowest ever round in a major. American Kevin Chappell is alongside him.
Tiger Woods looks likely to need a big second round to avoid missing the cut as he signed for a disappointing three over 74.
Football
Hull City boss Steve Bruce gives Robert Snodgrass his debut against AS Trencin in the Europa League but fellow new signing Tom Ince is on the bench.
Hull City Starting XI: McGregor, Bruce, Chester, Davies, Elmohamady, Brady, Huddlestone, Snodgrass, Livermore, Sagbo, Long. Subs: Harper, Rosenior, McShane, Meyler, Quinn, Ince, Aluko.
Follow coverage from all of tonight's Europa League games by clicking the 'live coverage' tab at the top of this page.
Sunderland sign Vergini
Football
Sunderland complete the loan signing defender Santiago Vergini.
The 26-year-old centre-back from Argentina had a spell at the Stadium of Light earlier this year.
Westwood moves into the lead
US PGA
Lee Westwood, searching for his first major championship, has a share of the US PGA Championship lead heading on to the ninth - his 18th - after carding four birdies in his last five holes.
He is alongside American Kevin Chappell and Italian Edoardo Molinari at the top of the leaderboard. Tiger Woods is still three over through 16.
Barca's quartet of captains
Football
Barcelonaannounce that Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets will be the Spanish side's four captains this season.
I guess one captain and a vice-captain is not enough these days?
Blackpool strengthen further
When it rains, it pours but in Blackpool's case it is pouring players.
Goalkeeper Elliott Parrish joins the Championship side from Bristol City on a one-year deal, becoming the club's fourth signing in as many days.
Football
Striker Stephen Dobbie joins League One Fleetwood Town from Crystal Palace on season long loan.
The capture of the 31-year-old follows the signing of promising Newcastle striker Adam Campbell on a one-month loan.
Football
St Johnstone striker Stevie May - a target for Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday - returns for the second leg of the Europa League qualifier against Spartak Trnava, which kicks off at 18:30 BST.
The 21-year-old missed the 2-1 home defeat in the first leg with a thigh injury but will definitely play in what could be his last match for the Saints.Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB and BBC Sport website.
Football
Aberdeen will attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit in their Europa League third qualifying round second leg against Real Sociedad at Pittodrie at 19:45 BST.
The Dons have announced a sell-out, with Dons boss Derek McInnes hopeful the capacity crowd can help his men. Clark Robertson played an hour of Tuesday's friendly win over Elgin City meaning the Aberdeen squad is now at full strength.Live on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online, updates on BBC Sport website.
Molinari makes his move
US PGA
The lack of practice rounds proving telling? Tiger Woods follows up a bogey on the first - his 10th - with another on the second and now finds himself eight shots off the pace in the opening round of the US PGA Championship.
In contrast, Edoardo Molinari is on a conveyor belt climbing the leaderboard. Four successive birdies from the seventh - a 20 foot putt on the ninth a particular highlight - putting him into a tie for the lead with Kevin Chappell.
Cook out for England
Cricket
England captain Alastair Cook is caught for 17 and the hosts are now 36-2 in reply to India's 152 on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
Follow live text and Test Match Special commentaryhere.
Football
A minute's silence will be held ahead of Newcastle's first Premier League game this season in honour of two fans who died on board flight MH17.
John Alder, 63, and Liam Sweeney, 28, were on the Malaysia Airlines flight to watch their heroes play two friendly games in New Zealand.
Newcastle face Manchester City at St James' Park on 17 August and tributes will be paid before the game.
'Class of 92' dust off the boots
Football
A 'Class of 92' team is playing Salford City in a friendly later on Thursday (19:45 BST) at Moor Lane and it is a pretty good team that the visiting side is putting out.
Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt all feature as well as a number of other names familiar to Manchester United fans - Mikael Silvestre, David May and the BBC Sport columnist Robbie Savage.
IPC Swimming European Championships
BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson in Eindhoven: "Ellie Simmonds is interviewed by BBC Sport's Kate Grey after breaking her own world record to win gold in the IPC Swimming European Championships in Eindhoven.
"Simmonds set a new mark of three minutes 4.07 seconds - beating her old mark by 0.34 seconds.
"It is her second gold of the competition."
United make medical demands on Vidal
Football gossip
Manchester United want to put Arturo Vidal through a stringent medical before they even discuss a fee with Juventus for the midfielderaccording to the Daily Star.
United have concerns over a knee injury that the Chile midfielder, 27, had surgery on in May.
"It seems Juventus are happy to go along with it, even though it's not the usual way of doing things in a transfer," a source tells the newspaper.
Tiger's troubles continue
US PGA
Tiger Woods' troubles continue at the US PGA Championship as he putts for bogey on the first - his 10th hole. His drive flies wide left and he then falls short of the green with his second shot. A putt for does not have enough oomph and he eventually sinks it for a bogey.
The former world number one is now two over, seven shots behind leader Kevin Chappell.
Simmonds sets news world record
IPC Swimming European Championships
BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson in Eindhoven: "Britain's Ellie Simmonds sets a new world record to win the SM6 200m medley at the IPC Swimming European Championships in Eindhoven.
"The 19-year-old four-time Paralympic champion beat her old record by .34 of a second for her second gold of the week.
"Sascha Kindred triumphed in the men's SM6 medley event while Claire Cashmore shared gold in the SB8 breaststroke for her first major international title."
Lorenzo signs new two-year deal
MotoGP
Two-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo signs a new two-year deal with Yamaha thatextends his terms through to the end of the 2016 season.
Djourou makes Hamburg move
Football
Defender Johan Djourou makes a permanent move to Hamburg from Arsenal.
The 27-year-old spent the whole of last season on loan with the Bundesliga side, featuring 24 times in the league.
Djourou joined Arsenal in 2003 and went on to feature 144 times for the first team, captaining the side on a number of occasions.
Cavani holds talks with Liverpool and Arsenal
Football gossip
Both Liverpool and Arsenal have made approaches for Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani according to comments by his agent Claudio Annelluci reported inUruguayan newspaper El Telegrafo.
"There was much interest in the player during the past six months. I can confirm that Cavani has heard proposals from Liverpool and Arsenal," he said.
"He would love to play in England, but has not yet made a final decision. He is not interested in money and fame; just want to be happy playing football."
Tigers in Europa League action
Football
Hull City's Robert Snodgrass and Tom Ince could make their full debuts in Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Slovak side AS Trencin.
Boss Steve Bruce has a fully fit squad for a match he describes as "one of the big games" in the club's history.
It is the Tigers' first home European match having drawn their continental debut 0-0 in Slovakia, and there will belive updates on the website and BBC Radio 5 live.
Valencia speaks after Hammers move
Football
West Ham's new signing Enner Valencia holds his first news conference as a Hammers player outside London's Olympic Stadium, where the Premier League side will play from 2016.
Valencia says: "I'm very happy to be part of this great club and I'm hoping to do well. I'll be trying to do my very best.
"Being so close to the stadium here, I just want to go inside and start playing!"
England in bat
Cricket
England dismiss India for 152 on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, with Stuart Broad finishing with figures of 6-25.
Alastair Cook and Sam Robson are facing the opening over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
You can follow live text and Test Match Special audio commentaryhere.
Cox completes Royals switch
Football
Reading havesigned Nottingham Forest striker Simon Cox on a two-year-deal.
Cox, 27, arrives permanently for a second spell at the Madejski Stadium having begun his career at Reading.
He is the first signing under the new Thai consortium, who were recently unveiled as the prospective new owners of the Championship club.
Osvaldo striving for Inter success
Football
Southampton striker Dani Osvaldo says that Inter Milan is the perfect platform to reignite his career following his loan move to the San Siro.
"When a club like Inter calls, I don't think any player has any doubt whatsoever," he said.
"Last year was a particular one. I have a lot of desire to return to my level and prove myself in this shirt.''
After being suspended by Southampton following a training ground clash with team-mate Jose Fonte, Osvaldo, 28, was sent on loan to Juventus where he struggled to oust Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez from the side.
Chappell moves into early lead
US PGA
American Kevin Chappell moves into the outright US PGA lead as a birdie on the 10th moves him on to four under midway through the opening round.
Chappell is one shot clear of a group of eight players, including England's Ian Poulter, who has picked up three birdies through nine holes.
Dropped shots on the 11th and 14th saw Tiger Woods down on two over, but a birdie 16th - his seventh has pulled him up the leaderboard slightly.
England dominant in fourth Test
Cricket
England are deep into the tail of India's first innings at Old Trafford on the first day of the fourth Test.
India are 151-8 with captain MS Dhoni, unbeaten on 70, providing the main resistance for the tourists.
You can follow live text and Test Match Special audio commentaryhere.
Yedlin warned off Spurs move
Football
Former Tottenham goalkeeper Kasey Keller has warned Seattle Sounders and United States full-back DeAndre Yedlin that a rumoured move to White Hart Lane this summer may not be right for him.
"Spurs is a tricky place to play," Kellertold Goal. "They're a team that has a lot of turnover in players. Spurs are a team that has the money, and they are always looking for a bargain, but it's a tough place to go.
"I just want to see young American players play regularly, week in and week out. If that's at Tottenham, great. But if it's not, then it's not the right move."
Swimming
BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson at the IPC Swimming European Championships in Eindhoven:
"Britain's Sascha Kindred is among those in action at the IPC Swimming European Championships this evening with the 36-year-old hoping for his second gold of the week.
"Among his rivals in the SM6 200m medley will be Russian Iurii Luchkin, who is 20 years younger than Kindred.
"In the women's SM6 medley, Ellie Simmonds will bid to retain her European crown while both Hannah Russell (S12 50m freestyle) and Susie Rodgers (S7 backstroke) are hoping to win their second and third titles of the week, respectively."
Stones extends Everton terms
Football
Everton announce that defender John Stoneshas signed a five-year contract that extends his terms up to 2019.
"I am over the moon. It's just been such a great last season and to get pen to paper on a new deal is a dream come true," said Stones.
"What we achieved last season was unbelievable. It was a very memorable season and hopefully there's more to come."
Liverpool to turn to Bony
Football gossip
According to the Express, Liverpool will revive their interest in Swansea striker Wilfried Bony following their failure to convince Monaco's Radamel Falcao or Real Madrid's Karim Benzema to become a marquee replacement for Luis Suarez, who headed to Barcelona earlier this season.
"Swansea have reiterated their unwillingness to lose Bony, but declining a fee in the region of £20m seems unlikely - especially considering it represents a £8m profit on a player bought 13-months ago,"the paper adds.
Cryosauna for Chambers
European Championships
Thought cryogenics was just about freezing Sylvester Stallone so he could combat Wesley Snipes in the future a la Demolition Man? Think again, because it also has its uses in aiding athletes' recovery.
Here is British sprinter Dwain Chambers preparing for next week's European championshipsby partaking in what is called a 'cryosauna'.
Falcao not interested in Reds move
Football gossip
Liverpool will not be signing Monaco's Radamel Falcao as the Colombian, 28, favours a move to Real Madridaccording to the Daily Star.
The Reds has been linked to the former Atletico Madrid and Porto striker bya tweet by Italian journalist Mina Rzouki, leading to bookmakers reducing the odds on the deal materialising.
Ferdinand close to Reading move
Football
Former Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand is having a medical at Reading.
Ferdinand, 29, spent last season in Turkey with Antalyaspor after being released by QPR.
Woods' early-round woe
US PGA
The 210-yard 11th proved tricky for Tiger Woods as a bogey on his second and fifth holes sends the former world number one down to tied 46th at two over through five holes in the early stages of the opening round of the US PGA.
He trails Ian Poulter, who shares the lead with four others, by four shots.
No Arsenal move for Khedira
Football
Arsene Wenger was not revealing any names of players he could be interested in bringing to Arsenal, but denies reports the club are interested in Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira.
"We were never close to signing him because Jack Wilshere has come back fit and in midfield we have quite a few offensive box-to-box players," he says.
Villa close to agreeing Cissokho deal
Football gossip
Aly Cissokho, the Valencia full-back who spent last season on loan at Liverpool, has reached an agreement with Aston Villaaccording to Radio Marca Valencia.