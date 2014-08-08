New season special & latest transfers

Getty Images

How has your club fared in the transfer market? "So far so good for Watford. They have kept hold of last season's top scorer Troy Deeney although Premier League interest continues. Matej Vydra, who hit 22 goals in his first spell with the club, has returned to provide real pace to the attack. Heurelho Gomes provides Premier League experience in goal and the likes of Keith Andrews (pictured) and Lloyd Dyer will add all-important Championship know-how."

How do you expect your team to do this season? "The squad looks very strong, although it will be easier to assess once the August transfer window has closed. There is competition for places all over the pitch and the squad is full of quality players. If head coach Beppe Sannino can get the best out of those players, they should be in amongst the promotion race."

Who is your club's player to watch? "Almen Abdi. He missed the majority of last season with a persistent foot injury and Watford weren't the same team without him. He knits everything together from midfield and finds the spaces to provide the likes of Vydra with goalscoring opportunities. He rarely gives the ball away and is a consistent contributor of goals too."

