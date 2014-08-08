New season special & latest transfers
Summary
- Football League/Scottish seasons start this weekend
- Blackburn and Cardiff kick off the domestic season later (19:45 BST)
- Celtic back in Champions League as Legia Warsaw are thrown out
- Arsenal face Besiktas, Celtic to play Maribor in play-offs
- Europa League play-offs: Spurs face Limassol of Cyprus, Hull away to Lokeren
Live Reporting
By Jamie Lillywhite and Jonathan Jurejko
All times stated are UK
Rory leading the way at Valhalla
Golf
Is there any stopping Rory McIlroy? The name of the recently-crowned Open champion, and new world number one, is still top of the US PGA leaderboard midway through day two at Valhalla.
Keep tabs on the progress of the Northern Irishman - and the rest of the field - withour live leaderboard.
Washout at Old Trafford
Cricket
The announcement has been made - play has been abandoned for day two of the fourth Test between England and India.
England are stuck on 237-6 aftertorrential rain forced the players from the field at 14:15 BST.
Scottish Premiership preview
Football
Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine feels his side have been boosted by their European exploits - but not enough to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.
The Dons showed huge improvement under Derek McInnes last year, finishing third and winning the League Cup. They also reached the third qualifying round of this season's Europa League wherethey tested Spanish side Real Sociedad before bowing out.
But Considine said: "Celtic are still Celtic. They spend millions of pounds on players and they are still streets ahead of us. All we want to do is have a season like last year, finish third or second or something like that."
Fulham bolster squad
Football
Championshipnewcomers Fulham sign ex-Notts County midfielder Mark Fotheringham on a one-year deal.
Fotheringham, 30, spent the summer with the Cottagers as a trialist, playing in the pre-season friendlies against Rangers and East Fife.
Boss Felix Magath was impressed enough to hand a longer term deal to the ex-Celtic trainee.
Miller time for May?
Football
St Johnstone striker Stevie May wasdue to have signing talks with Rotherham on Friday afternoon, the BBC learns.
The English Championship side were given permission to speak to the 21-year-old, who scored 27 goals last season.
Scottish Premiership preview
Football
Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara believes his side face almost as tough a task as they could get in Sunday's Scottish Premiership opener at Aberdeen.
"It's a tough one - no doubt about it," he says. "Aberdeen are a strong side who proved themselves last season by winning the League Cup.
Scottish League Two
Football
Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson will be the headline act for Clyde, having taken over as player-manager at Broadwood, while Arbroath, Albion Rovers and Montrose also have new gaffers.
The bookmakers have East Fife as slight favourites but there is no obvious front-runner, with every side undergoing major changes over the summer.
Annan were runners-up last term and boast a good record at Galabank, while released Hibernian midfielders David Gold and Dean Horribine may prove smart acquisitions for Berwick Rangers.
Queen's Park, bottom by a distance last term, appear destined to struggle again, having lost star winger Blair Spittal to Dundee United.
Challenge Cup semi-finals
Rugby League
Who would have backed either Widnes or Castleford to reach the Challenge Cup final? Me neither. But it is going to happen.
The pairdo battle on Sunday for the right to face the winners of Leeds and Warrington in the showpiece event of the rugby league calendar.
Widnes make two changes to the 19-man squad that beat Hull KR last weekend, with Paddy Flynn and Alex Gerrard coming in for Phil Joseph and Patrick Ah Van. Castleford are without winger Justin Carney and forward Weller Hauraki.
See which side books their place at Wembley by watching the game live on BBC Two at 15:00 BST.
Scottish League One
Football
Relegated Morton and last year's runners-up Dunfermline, who messed up in the play-offs, are the only full-time sides in the division.
The recruitment of Michael Moffat, who scored 27 goals for Ayr last season, may just give the Pars the edge, while new boss Jimmy Duffy has been busy overhauling the squad at Cappielow.
Airdrieonians will be a force if manager Gary Bollan's side can help maintain the form that led to only one loss in their last 16 matches.
Stenhousemuir and Forfar have added some experience, while Peterhead keep faith with the players that won the League Two title.
Batsman run out by US security
Cricket
Scottish Championship preview
Football
League One champions Rangers and relegated Edinburgh pair Hearts and Hibernian are among 10 clubs chasing just one automatic promotion spot.
With such big names scrapping it out, attention will be on the second tier like never before.
With experienced duo Kenny Miller and Kris Boyd back to lead the attack, Rangers will be strong favourites to continue their climb back up the leagues, while there are new managers in place at Tynecastle and Easter Road.
Of the rest, Falkirk look best placed to mount a challenge, with new boss Peter Houston bolstering a talented young squad with a few older heads with top-flight experience.
McIlroy claims US PGA lead
Golf
Rory McIlroy defies further rain at Valhalla and powers into the lead after an eagle at his ninth hole in round two. The Open champion is now eight under for the Championship, two ahead of Americans Ryan Palmer and Steve Stricker. First-day leader Lee Westwood, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are later starters on Friday, with play delayed by a morning deluge.
Swimming
Elizabeth Hudson
BBC Sport in Eindhoven
"There's been a gold rush for Great Britain at the IPC Swimming European Championships with Susie Rodgers, Andrew Mullen and Sascha Kindred all winning their third titles of the week.
"Rodgers took the S7 100m freestyle with Mullen winning the S5 200m freestyle event while Kindred, the veteran of the team at 36, won the S6 100m freestyle title and has the SB7 100m breaststroke to come later this evening.
"But Ellie Simmonds was beaten for the second time this week by new Ukraine rival Yelyzaveta Mereshko - this time in the 100m freestyle with Mereshko also taking the four-time Paralympic champion's European record."
Scottish Premiership preview
It is widely expected that Celtic will canter to a fourth consecutive title, even though new manager Ronny Deila has made a wobbly start with a heavy defeat against Legia Warsaw in theirChampions League elimination-cum-qualification.
Celtic made it three-in-a-row by a whopping margin of 29 points last season and the squad remains largely unchanged, although it may prove difficult to ward off interest in goalkeeper Fraser Forster and defender Virgil van Dijk.
Aberdeen have improved significantly under Derek McInnes and an impressive Europa League win over Groningen suggests they can be the best of the rest, although Motherwell boss Stuart McCall has worked wonders on a limited budget in recent years.
Dundee United have turned a tidy profit selling off Ryan Gauld and Andy Robertson but a host of exciting young players remain at Tannadice, while neighbours Dundee may prove a surprise package on their return to the top flight.
Further inspection at Old Trafford
Cricket
Before we do though, an update from the Test match. Warm sunshine in the Trafford area now but the umpires are not happy with conditions and want another inspection at 17:00 BST. A reminder that England lead by 85 runs at 237-6 on day two of the fourth Test with India.
Scottish season preview
We've told you the hopes, fears and expectations surrounding the 24 Championship clubs in England, and you've had your say on where the League One and League Two titles are going.
Now it is time to turn our attentions north of the border. The Scottish leagues start on Saturday but champions Celtic do not play until Wednesday when they face St Johnstone.
Team news
Blackburn v Cardiff (19:45 BST)
So how about a bit of team news ahead of that match? Here goes:
Blackburn have a fully fit squad as winger Ben Marshall and striker Rudy Gestede appear to have overcome bugs.
Cardiff have only two available centre-backs with Juan Cala suspended and Ben Turner injured, so Matt Connolly looks set to partner Mark Hudson. Craig Noone (groin) is out through injury.
The final countdown
In little over three hours' time, the Football League is back! Blackburn host relegated Cardiff at Ewood Park in the curtain raiser and you can follow every kick in our live text commentary. Kick-off is 19:45 BST, with the coverage starting at about 18:30 BST.
Swansea dismiss Utrecht threats over Vorm sale
Football
Swansea respond tothreats from Dutch side FC Utrecht over the sale of goalkeeper Michel Vorm to Tottenham.
The Eredivisie club say they have not received 30% of Vorm's transfer fee, which they claim was agreed as part of his deal to join Swansea in 2011 but the Swans say: "The transfer of Michel Vorm was conducted and concluded correctly under Premier League rules. It was approved by the Premier League and also Fifa."
Schneiderlin will not be sold, say Saints
Football
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman says Morgan Schneiderlin, linked with Tottenham, is not in the right frame of mind to play against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday but insists the midfielder will not be sold.
Football League Focus
Wolves are aiming to become just the third team to earn successive promotions from League One to the Premier League via the Championship since 2004, following in the footsteps of Norwich City in 2010-11 and Southampton in 2011-12.
The Molineux men are one of our 10 great stories behind the Premier League wannabes of the Championship, with the rest including an £11m striker, ex-England managers and a team built in two weeks. Made you hungry for more?Satisfy your appetite here.
Jon Wilkin's Challenge
Rugby League
Former Great Britain international Jon Wilkin has set up aspecial challenge ahead of the weekend's Challenge Cup semi-finals and he wants you to have a go as well.
There are four kicks; a conversion from the 20m line, a drop goal from the 20m line, a drop goal with your weaker foot and a grubber kick onto the post. Whoever completes the four kicks in the quickest time will be the winner.
Watch Warrington's Gareth O'Brien and Chris Clarkson of Leeds take on the challenge ahead of their semi-final clash on Saturday, while Jack Owens of Widnes and Castleford's Jamie Ellis have a go ahead of Sunday's second semi-final
McIlroy makes further ground at US PGA
Golf
World number one Rory McIlroy is six under after collecting another birdie at his sixth hole in round two at Valhalla. American Ryan Palmer, who carded a 65 on day one, has the lead at seven under having gained a further shot in his opening 10 holes today.
Football League Focus
Stat attack
Wolves recorded their highest points total (103) last term, becoming just the fourth side to reach 100+ points in the third tier after Fulham (1999), Wigan (2003) and Charlton (2012). And the 103 points claimed by Kenny Jackett's men is the most registered in the third tier in a single season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves hungry for successive promotions
Daz Hale
BBC WM 95.6
How has your club fared in the transfer market? "Transfer-wise, it's been a somewhat low-key summer so far. Kenny Jackett will be looking to add a proven Championship goalscorer and possibly another centre-back before the window closes."
How do you expect your team to do this season? "The current squad look more than capable of a top-half finish in their first season back in the Championship. Get that goalscorer and they could push for a play-off place."
Who is your club's player to watch? "Many of Jackett's young and hungry squad will be keen to make their mark in a higher division. I'm tipping Michael Jacobs to continue where he left off last season."
Listen to full match commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio WM 95.6 and BBC Radio Norfolk.
Vote results
Who will win the League One title?
You, the Sportsday readers, have spoken.
In our votes earlier today, you backed Portsmouth to win the League Two title and Derby to do the same in the Championship. And now the results of our final vote of the day are in too - and you seem pretty confident that Sheffield United are going to dominate League One:
22.2% Sheffield United 9.5% Leyton Orient 8.8% Preston 7.1% Bristol City 7% Peterborough
Inspection planned after Old Trafford rain
Cricket
They have taken tea at Old Trafford where the heavy rain has cleared. There is sunshine now but much mopping up still to do and there will be an inspection at 16:30 BST. England lead by 85 runs at 237-6.
Wigan
Top two targeted by the Latics
Paul Rowley
BBC Radio Manchester
How has your club fared in the transfer market? "Manager Uwe Rosler has used his first pre-season to strengthen his side with a mix of promising talent and top-level experience, while also boosting the coaching set-up. Thedeparture of Jordi Gomez, last season's Player of the Year, is a disappointment but not a surprise."
How do you expect your team to do this season? "After reaching the play-offs in their first season following relegation from the Premier League, the hope is that the 2013 FA Cup winners can go up automatically this time around."
Who is your club's player to watch? "The arrival of striker Oriol Riera, who scored 13 goals in the top division in Spain last term, should arrest last season's lack of an out-and-out goal poacher."
Listen to full match commentary of Wigan v Reading on BBC Radio Berkshire
Challenge Cup semi-final preview
Rugby League
Tomorrow sees the first of the Challenge Cup semi-finals asLeeds take on Warrington. Leeds welcome back skipper Kevin Sinfield from a two-game ban, while Jamie Peacock, Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall and Joel Moon all return to the squad after being rested for last week's defeat by relegated Bradford.
Warrington joint-captain Ben Westwood did not feature in the Super League win at Catalan Dragons but should lead them at Langtree Park. Centre Ryan Atkins is back in Warrington's 19-man squad. There is live coverage of the match on BBC One at 1400 BST.
Black Cats team up with DC United
Football
Sunderland are the latest Premier League team to venture into the American market by signing a partnership with Major League Soccer team DC United. The two clubs will share coaching and business expertise, promoting each other in their respective markets.
Football League Focus
Stat attack
Watford were shown 105 cards last season (99 yellow, 6 red), the most in the Championship.
"Dirty, dirty Watford," maybe the boastful chant from the Vicarage Road stands. Or maybe not.
Brownlie hits ton for Kiwis against Lions
Cricket
New Zealand A make 282 all out from 50 overs against England Lions at Bristol. Steve Finn opens the bowling for the Lions but takes a modest 1-68 in 10 overs, Dean Brownlie firing 115 from 107 balls for the Kiwis. Finn's new ball partner David Willey of Northants is the pick of the bowlers with 5-62.
Watford
Hornets buzzing for new season
Jon Marks
BBC Three Counties Radio's Watford commentator
How has your club fared in the transfer market? "So far so good for Watford. They have kept hold of last season's top scorer Troy Deeney although Premier League interest continues. Matej Vydra, who hit 22 goals in his first spell with the club, has returned to provide real pace to the attack. Heurelho Gomes provides Premier League experience in goal and the likes of Keith Andrews (pictured) and Lloyd Dyer will add all-important Championship know-how."
How do you expect your team to do this season? "The squad looks very strong, although it will be easier to assess once the August transfer window has closed. There is competition for places all over the pitch and the squad is full of quality players. If head coach Beppe Sannino can get the best out of those players, they should be in amongst the promotion race."
Who is your club's player to watch? "Almen Abdi. He missed the majority of last season with a persistent foot injury and Watford weren't the same team without him. He knits everything together from midfield and finds the spaces to provide the likes of Vydra with goalscoring opportunities. He rarely gives the ball away and is a consistent contributor of goals too."
Listen to full match commentary of Watford v Bolton on BBC Radio Manchester
New skipper Fonte staying with Saints
Football
Southampton announce Jose Fonte hassigned a new three-year contract with the Premier League club - and appoint the Portuguese centre-back as their new captain.
McIlroy back on track at US PGA
Golf
Rory McIlroy responds to a dropped shot at his third hole with a birdie at the next and is back to five under, only one shot off the pace at the US PGA in Louisville. Joint leader Lee Westwood has a later tee time, as do Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, and today's schedule has been delayed following an early deluge.
Sheffield Wednesday
Owls looking for end to takeover saga
Rob Staton
BBC Radio Sheffield
How has your club fared in the transfer market? "Wednesday are still waiting for Hafiz Mammadov's takeover to be ratified, meaning so far Stuart Gray has only added Dejan Kelhar, Tom Lees, Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson."
How do you expect your team to do this season? "If the takeover saga comes to a positive conclusion and they make a few more signings there's no reason why Wednesday can't target a top half finish."
Who is your club's player to watch? "Atdhe Nuhiu ended his first season in English football strongly and could be a source of goals this term."
Listen to full match commentary off Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday on BBC Radio Sussex
Simmonds faces Mereshko test
Swimming
BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson at the IPC Swimming Europeans in Eindhoven:
"The battle between Britain's four-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds and her new Ukraine rival Yelyzaveta Mereshko in the S6 100m freestyle is one of the most eagerly-awaited races of Friday evening's programme here.
"Mereshko beat Simmonds in the 50m free but Simmonds was victorious in the 400m free and the 200m medley and wants a hat-trick of titles.
"And the women's S14 200m freestyle could also be a thriller. The Paralympic and world champion is Norwich's Jessica-Jane Applegate but she saw her world record smashed by Russian Valeriia Shabalina in this morning's heats and will be looking to get it back. The evening session begins at 16:00 BST."
Suarez faces wait over appeal verdict
Football
Luis Suarez must wait until next week to discover if his appeal against his four-month ban for biting an opponent has been successful. The 27-year-old former Liverpool striker gave a statement to the Court of Arbitration for Sport headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.