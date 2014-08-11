Sportsday - football transfers latest

Sevilla coach Unai Emery warns his players not to focus on Real Madrid's star signings James Rodriguez and Toni Kroos in Tuesday's Uefa Super Cup in Cardiff.

"Of course we've tried to think about the kind of line-up they might come up with, but we're very prepared regardless of who will be in their line-up," he told a pre-match press conference at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"The only handicap that might play either for or against us is the fact that Kroos and James haven't yet played with Real Madrid.

"It will be the very first time they play with Real Madrid and the very first time we'll see them. But we can't just prepare for them. We have to see what the whole line-up will look like."