Sportsday - football transfers latest

Sevilla coach fires warning to players
Football
Sevilla coach Unai Emery warns his players not to focus on Real Madrid's star signings James Rodriguez and Toni Kroos in Tuesday's Uefa Super Cup in Cardiff.
"Of course we've tried to think about the kind of line-up they might come up with, but we're very prepared regardless of who will be in their line-up," he told a pre-match press conference at the Cardiff City Stadium.
"The only handicap that might play either for or against us is the fact that Kroos and James haven't yet played with Real Madrid.
"It will be the very first time they play with Real Madrid and the very first time we'll see them. But we can't just prepare for them. We have to see what the whole line-up will look like."
Big night for McIlroy?
Golf
Reading between the lines, US PGA champion Rory McIlroy seems to be suggesting he had a big night celebrating his second major win of the summer.
Norwich City's Martin Olsson is charged with improper conduct by The Football Association in relation to an incident which occurred during the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday 10 August 2014.
The 26-year-old Swedish left-back placed a hand on referee Simon Hooper following his 60th-minute sending off in the
Former Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi signs for Turkish club second division side Gaziantep Buyuksehir.
Nigeria international Ameobi, 32, spent 14 years as a professional with the Magpies having been progressed through their youth system.
Cazorla cold water on reports
Football
Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla dismisses speculation linking him with a return to Spain this summer.
According to reports, Cazorla, 29, has been a target of Primera Liga champions Atletico Madrid.
He told Spanish radio Cadena Cope: "I've seen that in the papers, but nobody has told me anything personally and the only things I know are from the papers, so I don't know anything.
"I'm only focused on training here and preparing well playing with Arsenal. It's paper talk."
Man Utd striker joins Zagreb
Football
Manchester United striker Angelo Henriquez has joined Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on a one-year loan with the option to buy.
European Championships
Athletics
Double Olympic champion Mo Farah, Greg Rutherford and Eilidh Child are all set to compete Great Britain at the European Championships in Zurich, which start tomorrow from 09:00 BST on BBC Two.
We told you about the news that Premier League clubs are to use the database of computer game Football Manager to help recruit new signings - on the back of that who was your 'go to' player when you were a virtual manager?
Ceri Parker: Always used to sign Craig Lindfield from Liverpool Youth, absolute quality on Champ Manager dont know what came of him though.Abdullah Ibrahim: Ezequiel Lavezzi from San Lorenzo as a 21/22 year old. < £1m BARGAIN BUYJam Maker: FA Cup final Bristol City 2-0 down 5 minutes remaining, sub Freddy Adu on, 4 goals in 4 mins from him.
Germany vote for vanishing spray
Football
Vanishing spray will be used by Germany's two top divisions, the country's league governing body DFL has confirmed.
The DFL board voted unanimously in favour of the measure - used by the referee to mark the spot where a free-kick is taken and the minimum required distance for the defensive wall to stand.
Vanishing spray was widely used during the World Cup for the first time.
Italy appoint controversial chief
Football
Carlo Tavecchio, who has been at the centre of a racism controversy, has been elected as the new president of the
England women's coach Mark Sampson names 23 players ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Wales next Thursday.
England need just a point in Cardiff to qualify for the Fifa Women's World Cup, which takes place in Canada next summer.
Reading's Fran Kirby and Jodie Taylor, who made their debuts in the 4-0 win over Sweden in August, retain their places while veterans Casey Stoney and Kelly Smith - who have 207 caps between them - return to the squad.
Following the news Premier League clubs are to use the
database of computer game Football Manager to help recruit new signings we asked you who your go to player was when you were a virtual manager?
Karl Robinson: I always remembered Jonathan Pringle from Liverpool being a wonder kid in Championship Manager.
Michael Pye: Always Javier Saviola! And Zlatan Ibrahimovic at 17 were awesome.
Kevin West: Stefan Selakovic, bought for Palace for £350,000 sold to AC Milan after 1 season for £18m.
"He is so gifted as a player," Rodgers said. "The supporters appreciated him against Dortmund because of the level of the opposition.
"His ability is magical in tight situations. I just think he needs to add sustainability. He needs to do that on the big stage, and he'll get that opportunity.
"He will show at that level he's a top player. I see him over the next few years being on the world level for Liverpool and Brazil."
Wolff confident he can control drivers
Formula 1
Mercedes F1 co-team boss Toto Wolff is confident the team can control the rivalry between its two drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.
"Yes, potentially it is going to get more heated, but if we carry on in performing as we do now I am still carefully optimistic that it is only up to the two of them in fighting for the world championship," Wolff tells Formula1.com.
"Could it come to a point where we say it is difficult to manage? It could be, but I don't see it - not with the two of them."
Pietersen meets Windies legends
Cricket
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen bumped into two West Indies legends Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh (right).
"Yes man, yes man, yes man! Would loved to have faced these two superstars...," he tweeted.
Fragapane cool about success
Gymnastics
Bristol gymnast
Claudia Fragapane says she is unfazed by the attention she has received since her success at the Commonwealth Games.
The 16-year-old won four gold medals in Glasgow - the first Englishwoman to achieve the feat in 84 years.
Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol on her return to training, she said: "Things will probably be a bit different.
"But when interviews are over I just go back to training and working hard and I let it all wash over my head."
Carlisle v Derby in League cup
Football
Carlisle host Derby in the first round of the Capital One Cup on Monday
Time running out for Poulter
Golf
Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter has just one tournament left to qualify for this year's European team after failing to move into the automatic places in the US PGA Championship.
Poulter remains 12th in the standings after finishing joint 59th at Valhalla and will not change his schedule even if he fails to win enough points in the first FedEx Cup event next week.
"I'll play next week and if I play well enough then I'll be an automatic in," said Poulter, who was one of the heroes of the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012. "If not, it's up to somebody else."
Porto replace Mangala with Marcano
Football
Porto sign centre-back Ivan Marcano from Rubin Kazan to replace Eliaquim Mangala, who completed his move to Manchester City earlier in the day.
The 27-year-old Spaniard, who spent the 2013-14 season on loan with Olympiakos, has signed a four-year contract at the Estadio do Dragao after the Portuguese giants paid Rubin an undisclosed fee.
Stoke make £5m Redmond bid
Football
Stoke City make an improved bid of £5m for Norwich City winger Nathan Redmond with manager Mark Hughes pressing for an answer in the next 24 hours
