Sportsday - football transfers you may have missed

Gibbons to miss World Championships
Judo
Olympic and Commonwealth silver medallist Gemma Gibbons will miss this month's World Judo Championships in Russia after picking up an ankle ligament injury.
The 27-year-old recovered from a fractured wrist and shoulder reconstruction surgery to compete in Glasgow.
"This is very frustrating and bad timing with the World Championships coming up," said Gibbons. "However, I know that when I am my best I can be one of the best in the world, so I will just have to keep doing the rehab to get back as soon as possible, but most importantly in good shape."
Miller boost for Blackpool
Football
Blackpool receive a boost ahead of tonight's League Cup tie against Shrewsbury with striker Ishmael Miller receiving clearance to play,according to the Blackpool Gazette.
Miller and a couple of other players were unable to play in Saturday's Championship opener against Nottingham Forest because of registration issues, and the Seasiders were only able to name four players on the bench.
Rojo wants Manchester United switch
Football
Sporting Lisbon defender Marcos Rojo has handed in a transfer request andtold his club he wants to be allowed to join Manchester United.
United have submitted a 20m euro bid for the 24-year-old.
Sporting are still considering the offer but Rojo has informed the Portuguese side he will no longer train with them until the situation is resolved to his satisfaction.
United manager Louis van Gaal has been looking for a central defender following the summer departures of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand.
Kelly set for Crystal Palace move
Football
Liverpool defender Martin Kelly is set to complete a surprise £1.5m switch to Crystal Palace,reports the Daily Mail.
The 24-year-old, who has made more than 30 senior appearances for the Reds since breaking into the first-team squad in 2007, and his representatives held talks with Palace officials on Monday.
Ohuruogu wins in style
Athletics
Britain's world champion Christine Ohuruogu looks impressive as she wins her 400m heat at the European Championships in Zurich in a season's best time of 51.40 seconds.
West Ham consider new Wickham bid
Football
West Ham had a £5m bid for Sunderland striker Connor Wickham, 21, but rejected could return with a new bid according to theBrentwood Gazette.
Schmeichel backs Joe Hart
Football
Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel says he does not believe it is healthy to have two number one goalkeepers at a club after England number one Joe Hart was replaced as Manchester City keeper by new signing Willy Caballero in the Community Shield on Sunday.
"Absolutely no disrespect to Willy, I've seen him play for Malaga and he's a very good keeper, but I've also worked with Joe Hart for a number of years and there's no question for me who's the best goalkeeper," he said.
"You look at situations like Courtois and Cech at Chelsea, two of the best goalkeepers in the world at the same club and one of them's going to be unhappy, which I don't think is healthy.
"I think it's good when a manager names his goalkeeper and backs him. That's the sort of thing you want as a goalkeeper. You want to know you've got the backing of the manager and you're not one mistake away from getting dropped. I think that's a better scenario for most keepers."
Tiote ready for Newcastle exit
Football
Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote could be on his way out of St James' Park with the 28-year-old attracting interest from a host of clubs, with reports suggesting that teams in Germany, Russia, France and Spain are eager to sign the Ivory Coast international.
But according to reports in France, the Ivorian could be on his way to Arsenal and the Gunners are ready to prepare a bid for the midfielder.
Piedt guides South Africa to victory
Cricket
Dane Piedt capped a memorable international debut with his second four-wicket haul to help South Africato a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Harare.
Spinner Piedt took four for 62, and finished with match figures of eight for 152 on his first appearance for the Proteas, while fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel each took three wickets as Zimbabwe crashed to 181 in their second innings.
Athletics
Athletics
Live video and text coverage for the evening session on day one of the European Athletics Championships starts at 16:40 BST.
Britain's Jo Pavey will be to become the oldest female European champion when the 40-year-old goes in the 10,000m final at 19:10.
Pivac takes over at Scarlets
Rugby Union
Scarlets have confirmed that the region's new assistant coach Wayne Pivac will take over the reins as Head Coach.
New Zealander Pivac, who joined the region last month, will take over from former Irish international Simon Easterby .
Pivac, who was involved with Auckland Rugby for 15 years, also led Fiji as Director of Rugby for the national side from 2004-2006.
Rihanna wants to buy Liverpool?
Football
The mystery surrounding which Premier League club pop star Rihanna wants to buy has been revealed. It is Liverpool, reports Spain'sMundo Deportivo.
Webb denies Man Utd bias
Football
Retired referee Howard Webb has dismissed claims that he was biased towards Manchester United during his refereeing career,reports the Daily Telegraph. He said: "There's no element of truth in it."
Latest gossip
Football
Sporting Lisbon's Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, 24, has refused to show up for training in a bid to force through a £16m move to Manchester United,reports the Daily Express.
Moore leaves Wakefield
Rugby League
Veteran prop forward Richard Moore has left Wakefield by mutual consent.
The 32-year-old was out of contract at the end of the year but appeared in 16 of their last 17 matches.
Meanwhile, prop Nick Scruton will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to reconstruct ligaments in his thumb.
Everton close to completing Atsu deal
Football
Everton manager Roberto Martinez saysthe club have an "agreement in principle" to sign Chelsea winger Christian Atsu on a season-long loan.
The Blues boss confirmed that the deal for the 22-year-old Ghana international is now just subject to final work permit confirmation.
Atsu spent last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem and joined Chelsea last summer after starting his career at Porto.
Green ready for Wigan comeback
Rugby League
Wigan's former Hull KR stand-off Blake Green will make his comeback from a three-month injury lay-off in Thursday's Super League match against his old club.
Green, who made 35 appearances for the Robins in 2011 and 2012, has been sidelined since suffering a ruptured bicep at the Magic Weekend in May.
Wigan, who are second in the table, two points behind St Helens are also boosted by the return of forward Eddy Pettybourne, who has been out for a month with a jaw injury, while hooker Michael McIlorum and centre Iain Thornley are both a week away from making their comebacks.
Davis Cup venues moved
Tennis
The International Tennis Federation say that Davis Cup matches, set to be played on 12-14 September, will be moved out of Ukraine and Israel because of security issues in both countries.
Israel's tie against Argentina was due to be played in Tel Aviv. The hosts have until Thursday to nominate a venue in another country.
Belgium no longer have to travel to Kiev for their World Group play-off against Ukraine. The hosts have five working days to nominate a neutral venue.
Schmeichel happy to be following in father's footsteps
Football
Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel says that a desire to follow in the footsteps of his father Peter did not have a major bearing on his career choice.
"I've had those questions asked of me all my life, so why should they stop now?," he said.
"My dad had a great career and if I could win a 10th of what he won in football, I'd be happy. But that was a long time ago and it had no bearing on my career, so I'm proud of him for his achievements definitely."
Reed signs three-year deal
Football
Sheffield United midfielder Louis Reed signa three-year contract.
"It is incredible that he has only just turned 17, he has had a terrific pre-season and is progressing really well," manager Nigel Clough told the club website.
Rugby Union
Twickenham to host European final
Twickenham has been chosen to host the inaugural final of the European Rugby Champions Cup on 2 May.
London will also provide the setting for the final of the European Rugby Challenge Cup with Twickenham Stoop, home to Harlequins, staging the event on 1 May.
Porto make £614m in fees in last decade
Football
Porto have received £614m in transfer fees in the last decade and have spent less than half that during the same period,reports the Daily Mail.
Their latest windfall came on Monday when Manchester City comleted the signing of Eliaquim Mangala for a fee of £32m.
How does McIlroy compare to the greats?
Golf
How does Rory McIlroy's four majors by age 25 compare with some of the greats? Our designers have been on the case and come up with this nifty graphic.
Latest gossip
Formula 1
Defending champion Sebastian Vettel is having a disappointing season because he is worn out, according to his Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.
Find out more about that story and others in the latest edition ofF1 gossip.
Runner suffers heavy fall in steeplechase
Athletics
Garcia was visibly shaken after the fall but managed to walk away.Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the 29-year-old suffered concussion and did not remember the fall when attended to by trackside doctors.
Question of Sport teaser
Earlier, @QuestionofSport asked: Since 2000, which nine teams have appeared in the Uefa Super Cup on more than one occasion?
The answers are AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, Porto, Real Madrid and Sevilla.
PSG's Silva faces spell on sidelines
Football
Paris St Germain defender Thiago Silva could face a spell on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury during a friendly on Monday.
The Brazil international limped off after 14 minutes of his team's 2-1 win at Napoli and will undergo medical checks .
"It's probably a small tear in the back of his (right) thigh. I hope it's not too serious," coach Laurent Blanc was quoted as saying in French sports daily L'Equipe on Tuesday.
Reid misses out on triple jump final
Athletics
Britain's Julian Reid narrowly misses out on Thursday's triple jump final after jumping 16.52m - just three centimetres short of the automatic qualification mark. Italian Fabrizio Schembri registered the same distance with his own first attempt and takes the final "best of the rest" qualification slot.
The action restarts onour live page at 16:15 BST with live video of the men's discus and live text commentary on an evening that includes Great Britain's Jo Pavey attempting to become the oldest ever women's European champion when she competes in the 10,000m final.
Porter carries herself through to semis
Athletics
Tiffany Porter, Great Britain's team captain at the 2012 World Indoors, makes her way into the semi-finals of the women's 100m hurdles, clocking the fastest time of any qualifier with 12.69 seconds.
"I'm really happy with it. I just hope to keep getting better in every round. I am always most nervous before the first round, so I was really pleased to go out there and get it out of the way," she told BBC Sport.
Palace confident of Zaha return
Football
Crystal Palace are confident of being able to bring Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha back to the club, with the 21-year-old having made it clear to United that he wants to return to Selhurst Park,reports the Daily Mirror.
Onions suffers side strain
Cricket
Durham and England seamer Graham Onions is being assessed after going offwith a side strain, having bowled only three deliveries in his county's One-Day Cup match against Nottinghamshire.
England Women's squad analysis
Rugby Union
BBC women's rugby commentator Sara Orchard: "After an impressive 20 minutes against Canada, steadying the ship, Katy Mclean's return as captain and fly-half is no surprise.
"Wasps' La Toya Mason's selection as scrum-half see's Natasha Hunt pushed to the bench but playing style and the time Hunt has had on the bench may have forced Street's decision. The biggest call is the selection of 21-year-old Alex Matthews at flanker.
"Heather Fisher misses out as Marlie Packer gets the back-row seat on the bench, the plumber's explosive contribution could prove vital.
"At their own standards England did not play well against Canada and significant improvement will be required if they're to beat an in-form Ireland and make a fourth consecutive World Cup final."
England Women make six changes
Rugby Union
England Women's head coach Gary Street has made six changes for Wednesday's Rugby World Cup semi-final clash against Ireland at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris.
Full commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Song targets Man Utd move
Football
Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song, who is currently at Barcelona, is stalling over a move to Italy because he is still hoping Manchester United will firm up their interest in him,reports the Daily Express.
Ben Arfa fan appearance cancelled
Football
Newcastle midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa's scheduled meet-and-greet with fans at a book shop today has been cancelled because it would be "counter-productive".
"Since accepting the invitation last week, it has become increasingly clear that Hatem will be excluded from the training day event at St James' Park today," said a statement from the Back Page book store.
"In light of the increasing media circus that news has prompted, both the Back Page and Hatem agree that staging the event would be counter-productive and cancellation is the most logical course of action."
No signings for Guardiola
Football
Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola says the club will not sign any more players during the current transfer window despite a series of injury setbacks.
Defender Rafinha and winger Franck Ribery are both doubtful for Wednesday's German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund while Thiago Alcantara remains an absentee.
"No, no new players," Guardiola told reporters in Munich. "Thiago will be back and Rafa will be back and Franck will be back so I am happy about this squad."