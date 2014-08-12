Sportsday - football transfers you may have missed

Olympic and Commonwealth silver medallist Gemma Gibbons will miss this month's World Judo Championships in Russia after picking up an ankle ligament injury.

The 27-year-old recovered from a fractured wrist and shoulder reconstruction surgery to compete in Glasgow.

"This is very frustrating and bad timing with the World Championships coming up," said Gibbons. "However, I know that when I am my best I can be one of the best in the world, so I will just have to keep doing the rehab to get back as soon as possible, but most importantly in good shape."