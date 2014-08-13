Wednesday transfers as they happened

Well, what a finish to Sportsday.

In the last hour Vincent Kompany has signed a

The launch of the new Premier League season had Wes Morgan "raring to go", Manuel Pellegrini boasting about his new signings, Martinez on the "phenomenal" signing of Lukaku, and Richard Scudamore talking up his '39th game' idea.

'39th game' idea. Scudamore then labelled Luis Suarez as an "accident waiting to happen" as the new Barca man awaits his appeal verdict tomorrow.

"accident waiting to happen" as the new Barca man awaits his appeal verdict tomorrow. BBC Sport pundits making their Premier League predictions at the top and bottom - and then Sportsday readers having your say on Chelsea being champions and new boys Burnley coming dead last.

Transfer news with Shane Long to Southampton, Alberto Moreno set for Liverpool and Marcos Rojo edging closer to Old Trafford

Former European and Commonwealth 110m hurdles champion Andy Turner announcing his retirement live on the BBC.

Andy Turner announcing his retirement live on the BBC. Action from the European Championships in a weather-battered Zurich - which you can continue to follow live here

