Wednesday transfers as they happened

- Vincent Kompany signs 5-year deal with Man City
- 34.2% say Chelsea will be champions & 47.3% think Burnley will finish last
- Latest transfer news and gossip
- Andy Murray beats Joao Sousa 6-3 6-3 in R2, Cincinnati
- Updates from Premier League new season launch
- Listen to England v India Women's Test on 5 live sports extra
Done deal
Football
Real Madrid keeper Diego Lopez has agreed a move to AC Milan, the Spanish club haveannounced on Twitter.
The Spaniard played 52 games for Madrid over the past two seasons, displacing Iker Casillas as the club's number 1 in La Liga.
Copenhagen's qualifying conundrum
Football
FC Copenhagen could take on Bayer Leverkusen in their Champions League play-off with a team of youth players, as the first-team professionals are currently engaged in a labour dispute with the Danish League.
If the league cannot agree on a new collective bargaining agreement by midnight on Thursday, players who are union members will be locked out from August 19 - the date that Copenhagen are due to meet the Bundesliga side in the first leg of their qualifier. Aalborg's play-off against APOEL Nicosia could also be affected.
Copenhagen coach Stale Solbakken said: "I'm a socialist, I respect solidarity and I respect that the players stand together. But the consequences could extend far, far into the future for Danish club football."
England Women v India Women
Cricket
England Women are continuing to get the wickets against India in their one-off Test in Wormsley.
Jenny Gunn has taken four wickets to leave India on70-6 after 33 overs after England were dismissed for 92.
England ahead in World Cup semi-final
England lead Ireland 18-7 at half-time in their Women's World Cup semi-final in France.
There islive text commentary of the game on the BBC Sport website and live commentary on 5 Live Sports Extra.
Europeans get back on track
Athletics
Action has resumed at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich and among those competing this evening are Mo Farah, Dwain Chambers and Tiffany Porter.
You can follow the latest from Zurichon the BBC Sport website.
Troy of the Tigers?
Football
Hull are readying a £10m bid for Watford striker Troy Deeney,the Daily Telegraph reports.
The Tigers are resigned to losing Shane Long to Southampton and Steve Bruce is targeting the 26-year-old as a replacement for the Irishman.
But the Telegraph reports that he may face competition from Leicester for the in-demand striker, who hit 24 goals in the Championship last season.
GB face must-win match
Basketball
Great Britain's men face a must-win game against Bosnia-Herzegovina tonight in their bid to qualify for the 2015 Eurobasket competition.
Joe Prunty's sidelost their opening qualification game against Iceland on Sunday.
British basketballhad its elite funding withdrawn by UK Sport earlier this year. It's all a far cry from the heady days of London 2012. Britain's NBA stars Luol Deng and Joel Freeland have failed to make themselves available, and the team don't even have a kit sponsor for tonight's match.
Murray wins in Cincinnati
Tennis
Andy Murray is safely into the last 16 of the Cincinnati Masters after a 6-3 6-3 win over Portugal's Joao Sousa.
The eighth seed was well in control throughout against the world number 37 and will next face either 11th seed John Isner or Australia's Marinko Matosevic.
England Women v India Women
England Women have grabbed three quick wickets against India in their one-off Test at Wormsley.
Opener Thirush Kamini was caught by Sarah Taylor off Jenny Gunn's bowling for 17 before Poonam Raut was dismissed by Kate Cross for a duck and Gunn then took the wicket of Smriti Mandhana
It leaves India on 48-3 after 24 overs after England were dismissed for 92.
Brook v Porter world title fight "is 50-50"
Boxing
Kell Brook's trainer has called his IBF welterweight title bout against American Shawn Porter a "50-50 fight".
The Sheffield boxertakes on the unbeaten champion in California in the early hours of Sunday, 17 August in his first world title fight.
Dominic Ingle says his man has "looked a little ragged" in some fights, but has left "no stone unturned" after a 16-week training camp.
He said: "Kell has got to go into the lion's den with everything against him and the only thing he has got is his ability and his desire to become a world champion."
Captain Wayne comments
Football
Wayne Rooney hastweeted about Louis van Gaal's decision to make him club captain: "Very proud to be named captain of @ManUtd.
"Huge honour and I can't wait to lead the team out on Saturday for our first game of the season."
Moeen's tip from the umpire
Cricket
England spinner Moeen Ali says a little tip from umpire Kumar Dharmasena - a 31-Test veteran with Sri Lanka - has helped to transform his bowling.
After taking 19 wickets in four Tests against India,Moeen told the Telegraph: "After the first Test, where I went for quite a few runs, I sat down and analysed it and felt the need for change. Then Belly (Ian Bell) took me to one side on the practice day at Lord's and said: 'Look, this is what you've got to do to be consistent in the Test side, this is what Swanny (Graeme Swann) did, bowl quicker and straighter, especially on a first-day pitch.'
"Then I went into the nets and the umpire Kumar Dharmasena was there and I asked him, as a former off-spinner, how could I bowl quicker without it being flat. He said to me: 'Just grab your pocket as quickly as you can with your non-bowling arm.' As soon as I bowled one ball I knew it would work. That, for some reason, allows me to bowl quicker and straighter without being flat."
Murray in impressive form against Sousa
Tennis
Andy Murray wins the opening set 6-3 against Portugal's Joao Sousa at the Cincinnati Masters.
The eighth seed has been playing some impressive tennis against the world number 37 as he continues his preparations for the US Open.
BreakingBREAKING NEWS
Kompany's new deal
Captain Vincent Kompany signs a new five-year deal with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2019.
"When I arrived in 2008, I could never have dreamed that we could achieve what we have over the last six years but, for me, this is just the start of the journey,"the Belgian defender, 28, told the club's official website.
"This team is stronger now than it's ever been; we have competition for places in every position and a dressing room full of exceptional, motivated people who want to continue making history together.
"Lifting two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Capital One Cup have been four of the best days of my life but I believe that there are many more of these occasions ahead."
England Women v India Women
Cricket
England Women are still waiting for a breakthrough on day one of their one-off Test against India in Wormsley.
After dismissing England for 82, India openers Smriti Mandhana and Thirush Kamini have led their side to 31-0 after 15 overs.
Everton bid for Biabiany?
Football
Everton could launch a late bid to sign Parma winger Jonathan Biabiany,Talksport reports.
The Frenchman has been heavily linked with West Brom over the summer, but the Baggies now appear to have cooled their interest, and Roberto Martinez could swoop for the 26-year-old.
Solid start for Murray
Tennis
Andy Murray makes a good start in his match at the Cincinnati Masters against Portugal's Joao Sousa and leads 3-1.
Murray broke his opponent early and had another chance in the fourth game but Sousa dug deep to hold.
Wind causes problems in Zurich
Athletics
This evening's session at the European Championships in Zurich is delayed because of strong winds. The session is now due to get under way at 17:30 BST but could be delayed further if conditions do not improve.
Britain's Mo Farah is due to be in action in the 10,000m with Tiffany Porter in the 100m hurdles final while the semi-finals and finals of the men's 100m are also scheduled.
Vote result: Burnley to go down
Football
Burnley fans, you might want to look away now… 47.3% of voters reckon the Clarets will be propping up the other 19 Premier League teams come the end of the season.
The vote doesn't make pretty reading for West Brom either, with 18.7% believing they'll finish 20th and plummet into the Championship in May.
Leicester City will want to prove the doubters wrong too, with 9% of voters believing they'll drop back down to the second tier in last place.
Zlatan shells out
Football
Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has donated £30,000 to help the Swedish learning difficulties football team,the Daily Mirror reports.
The team qualified for the INAS World Championships in Brazil, but financial constraints meant they almost had to pull out. But when the problem was brought to Zlatan's attention, he donated the money needed to bankroll the trip.
"Football should be played by anyone, regardless of gender, disability or not," Ibrahimovic said. "I wanted to do everything in my power to help them experience a World Cup. It was a given."
Football
Dan Roan
BBC Sport
The club says: "In line with UK airports we are reacting to the latest security intelligence..to ensure the safety & security of spectators. The scale of Old Trafford and profile of Manchester United mean that the risk at this venue is unique."
Fogg wins Open Water gold
Swimming
Britain's Daniel Fogg secures gold in the 5km time trial on the opening day of the European Open Water Swimming Championships in Berlin. Fogg finished in a time of 53 minutes 41.4 seconds ahead of German pair Rob Muffels (54:01.8) and Thomas Lurz (54:02.6).
"I've never done a 5km time trial before but I knew I had a good chance if I swam well and starting near the end probably helped," he said.
Toure commits to Liverpool
Football
Liverpool defender Kolo Toure is set to reject an offer from Turkish side Trabzonspor and stay at Anfield,the Daily Mirror reports.
The arrival of Dejan Lovren had seen the 33-year-old heavily linked with a move away from Merseyside, but the Ivorian now looks set to stay after being told he has a future by Reds manager Brendan Rodgers.
"I am still at Liverpool," Toure says. "I had talks with the coach who clearly indicated that I was part of his plans. Trabzonspor are interested in me, but for the moment I am at Liverpool and I want to carry on with the club."
Done deal
Football
Easy win for Yorkshire in One-Day Cup
Cricket
Yorkshire make certain of their place in the One-Day Cup quarter-finals with a10-wicket win over Derbyshire at Scarborough. The visitors were bowled out for 151, with Adil Rashid and Rich Pyrah taking three wickets each.
Mark Footitt was ordered out of the attack by the umpires for dangerous bowling in the ninth over of Yorkshire's reply and openers Alex Lees (69) and Adam Lyth (67) saw the White Rose county home on 155-0, with 20.3 overs remaining.
#PLPredictions
Join the debate on Twitter, using#PLPredictions, send a text to 81111 or post to our Facebook or Google+ pages.
Man City duo set for exit?
Football
Manchester City have "too many players" and could allow forwards John Guidetti and Scott Sinclair to leave before the end of the transfer window, according to Manuel Pellegrini.
"John Guidetti or maybe Scott Sinclair, they may need to play in a different team, so we'll see from now until the end of the transfer window what happens with our squad," the manager said. "But at this moment, yes we have too many players."
Murray set for Cincinnati test
Tennis
Andy Murray is in action this afternoon at 16:00 BST against Portugal's Joao Sousa in his opening round match at the Cincinnati Masters.
Here are some things you may not know about Sousa:
- He is 25 and was born in Spain
- He is ranked 37 in the world
- He has played Murray twice - at last year's Australian Open and this year in Acapulco with the Scot winning both in straight sets
Pep Guardiola - "No more new players"
Football
The Bundesliga's top two teams meet this evening in the German Supercup with rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund getting the new season under way.
Managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are not expected to start with many of their World Cup-winning players and Guardiola has claimed to have only"eight or nine fully-fit players".
One of those should beBayern's new signing Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to play at his former ground - Dortmund's Westfalenstadion - against his old club, where he scored 74 goals in 131 appearances.
But one Dortmund star who won't be following the Polish international to the Bavarians is midfielder Marco Reus.
Guardiola said: "We don't need any new players. We already have eight midfielders. Eight! That's enough."
French star Vicaut out of Euros
Athletics
French sprinter Jimmy Vicaut pulls out of the European Championships in Zurich with a thigh injury.
The 22-year-old was the only man in the 100m field who had gone under 10 seconds in the event this year, and was due to compete in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening with the final to come at 20:49 BST.
"I will not take part in the semi-finals and I am putting an end to my season," said Vicaut, who has struggled with the problem for the last seven weeks.
"It is the best decision I could have taken. I don't want to injure myself further."
Suarez can't be trusted - Hamann
Football
Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann says Luis Suarez "can't be trusted" and argues the Reds are better off without the Uruguayan striker.
Speaking to the Press Association, Hamann says: "I have always been very critical of Suarez's antics. In footballing terms, he is a big loss, but somebody else will score the goals and I think, long-term, they will be better off without him than with him.
"I think Liverpool have bought well. I'd rather have the six or seven players they have now than Suarez, because at the end of the day, if you want to win things, you need people you can trust, and he can't be trusted."Liverpool sold Suarez to Barcelona for £75m.
'Stop League Cup extra time'
Football
Leyton Orient boss Russell Slade has called for extra time to be scrapped in the League Cup. Orient's win against Plymouth on penalties was one of seven ties to go to extra-time on Tuesday night.
"I don't think anybody wants extra-time on the first Tuesday of the season,"Slade told BBC London 94.9. "There were players who I didn't want out there at that particular stage. I had no choice. To even have extra-time is beyond me. It is criminal."
Two new Grecians
Football
Paul Tisdale says Graham Cummins and Christian Ribeiro will be Exeter City's only signings when the club's transfer embargo is lifted.
Exeter have been unable to sign any players since June after taking out a loan with the Professional Footballers' Association after cashflow problems. The club expects to pay off the debt by the end of this week.
"We haven't got any more money to bring any more players in, although the embargo will be lifted," Tisdale said.
Hitchon fails to reach hammer final
Athletics
British hammer thrower Sophie Hitchon misses out on a place in the European Championship final in Zurich.
Hitchon can only manage 62.93m in qualification - well short of the 67.18 that would have gotten her into the final.
Action in Zurich is currently suspended because of a storm warning.
England suffer against India
Cricket
It's been a dreadful day so far for the England Women in their one-off Test against India after they were dismissed for just 92 in their first innings at Wormsley.
Sarah Taylor top-scored on 30 with Nagarajan Niranjana taking 4-19.
Live commentarycontinues on 5 Live Sports Extra.
Edinson to the Emirates?
Football
Arsenal are still hopeful of signing PSG striker Edinson Cavani this summer,the Metro reports.
Cavani has previously played down talk of a move, but Spanish journalist Kike Marin says Arsenal are still hoping to do business, and the deal could happen if PSG complete the signing of Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria.
The predicted price tag for the Uruguayan? A cool £51m.
Premier League predictions
Here are some of your Premier League predictions, taken from the BBC Sport Google+ page:
Happiness diamond: I think Chelsea will win the title and Man Utd will challenge for the trophy but it may come too soon for Van Gaal to win it, so it will be Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal in the top four respectively,
Alexander Cook: Chelsea to win the title, with Man City, Arsenal and Man Utd rounding off the top four. Liverpool to miss out on a CL spot.
Join the debate on Twitter, using#PLPredictions, send a text to 81111 or post to our Facebook or Google+ pages.