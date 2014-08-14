Luis Suarez following the bite he was banned for at the World Cup 2014

Sportsday: Suarez appeal verdict - as it happened

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Luis Suarez four-month playing ban upheld
  2. Barcelona striker cleared to train and play in friendlies for club & country
  3. Shane Long and Florin Gardos complete moves to Southampton
  4. Celtic stay in Champions League as Legia Warsaw lose expulsion appeal
  5. Swansea agree a deal for Napoli defender Federico Fernandez
  6. England's Stuart Broad set to be fit for fifth Test

Live Reporting

By James Gheerbrant and Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

Get involved

That is all on what has been a busy Sportsday. We have brought you transfers, news conferences and the outcome and subsequent reaction to Luis Suarez's appeal verdict.

He has been given the green light to train and will join his Barcelona team-mates tomorrow. Want to find out what he looks like in a Barca shirt? Join us tomorrow.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football

Gillingham manager Peter Taylor expects goalkeeper Stuart Nelson

to be out for at least two months.

The 32-year-old, who was an ever-present for the Gills last season, injured ligaments in his thumb on the opening day of the new campaign.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Horse Racing

Fontwell
BBC

BBC Sport's Jamie Lillywhite at Fontwell Park: "No luck for Champion jockey AP McCoy in race two at Fontwell, where the heavy downpours have mercifully relented. McCoy won the first race easily but pulled up on the grey Mr Wiseman in the 17:40 BST, won by seven lengths by Hollow Penny, ridden by Richard Johnson.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The biter bit - or has striker got off lightly?

Football

Luis Suarez's partially successful appeal will disappoint some but the result seems a sensible solution to most observers, writes Dan Roan.

Read more from the BBC's chief sport correspondent

here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Horse Racing

Horse racing
BBC

BBC Sport's Jamie Lillywhite at Fontwell Park: "The legendary AP McCoy has won the Grand National, Gold Cup, Champion Chase and Champion Hurdle to name but a few but he can now add the Sara Tiara Hat Company Novices' Hurdle at Fontwell Park to his collection. McCoy's mount My Direction, the 5-6 favourite, won by a good five lengths in the opening race at the annual Ladies Evening."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Premier League responds after FSF meeting

Football

The Premier League releases a statement after meeting with a Football Supporters' Federation today.

The FSF led a march on the Premier League's headquarters to highlight the high price of tickets.

"The PL today met a representative group from the supporters who demonstrated outside our office," reads the statement. "We had a constructive discussion that identified areas where we can continue to meet with the Football Supporters' Federation."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Kelly makes Palace move

Football

A busy day for transfers as Crystal Palace complete the signing of defender Martin Kelly joins from Liverpool on a three-year deal.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football

Former Hull City striker Shane Long, who signed for Southampton today,

on Twitter: "Looking forward to an exciting new challenge Southampton. Great club with a great history. Can't wait to get going now."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

European Athletic Championships

Live video and text coverage

is under way as Britain seek to add to their medal haul on day three of the European Championships in Zurich.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans concedes he thought reaching the Premier League would be straightforward when he bought the club.

Town are in their seventh full season under Evans and have not reached the Championship play-offs in that time.

In a

rare and exclusive interview with BBC Radio Suffolk, the media-shy businessman admitted that he was preparing for immediate success. He says: "When I first bought the club I did expect it to happen far easier."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gardos signs for Saints

Football

Southampton
@SouthamptonFC

Florin Gardos has not just been linked [see previous entry], he has only gone and signed for Southampton.

The former Steaua Bucharest defender

signs a four-year deal.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vlaar would be perfect addition - Koeman

Football

Ron Vlaar
Getty Images

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman admits he would "really like" to take Aston Villa defender Ron Vlaar to St Mary's,

Metro reports.

"At the last World Cup, Vlaar became one of the best defenders at the tournament," Koeman said. "He's a perfect addition to every group and a real leader. I would really like to have him at Southampton."

Koeman is looking for a new centre-back after Dejan Lovren moved to Liverpool for £25m. Steaua Bucharest's Florin Gardos has also been linked with a move to Southampton.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Clarets ready for Premier League - Dyche

Football

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is confident the Clarets are ready for the Premier League.

The Lancashire side play Chelsea at home on Monday, and Dyche says: "We go into the Premier League understanding the challenges and some of the powerful clubs and players that are out there, but we want to be relentless in our attitude and thinking towards games.

"We do take one game at a time, and we go into the season in a good frame of mind."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Could Pulis quit Palace?

Football

Tony Pulis
Getty Images

Tony Pulis is unhappy at the lack of transfer funds at his disposal at Crystal Palace and could leave the club before the start of the season,

the Daily Telegraph reports.

Last season's Premier League Manager of the Year has reportedly held showdown talks with the Palace board, and his future at the helm of the London club is said to be "increasingly uncertain".

So far this summer, Palace have signed four players - Martin Kelly, Fraizer Campbell, Chris Kettings and Brede Hangeland. But the latter two were acquired on free transfers, and Pulis is apparently frustrated at missing out on key targets Gylfi Sigurdsson and Steven Caulker.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Suarez to start training on Friday

Football

Luis Suarez will start training with Barcelona on Friday and will be presented to the club's fans on Monday, the Spanish giants confirm.

In a statement on their official website,

Barcelona say: "Following the announcement of the verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding the appeal against the sanction imposed on Luis Suarez by Fifa, Barcelona hereby announces that the player will join the first team's training session scheduled for tomorrow Friday at 9.30 AM CET in the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

"Likewise, the public presentation of Suarez as a new FC Barcelona player will be held on Monday at the Camp Nou, on the occasion of the Joan Gamper Trophy match."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Villans strikers near injury return

Football

Christian Benteke
Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert says injured strike duo Christian Benteke and Libor Kozak could be back in action "in a matter of weeks".

Belgium international Benteke suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in training in April, which ruled him out of the rest of the season, including the World Cup.

Czech striker Kozak broke his leg in training in January.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Koeman coos over Long

Football

More on Shane Long's move from Hull City to Southampton.

Saints boss Ronald Koeman tells the club's website: "Shane is a very good player. As a striker, he's different to Graziano Pelle, which is something we needed.

"He brings ambition and a great mentality. He's always running and always working, and he's very down-to-earth. He's a great person, and we need that type of player."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#openingdaymoment

Simon Mignolet saves Jon Walters' penalty
Getty Images

You've been letting us know about your favourite #openingdaymoment on Twitter:

Mansoor Ayub: How can you forget Liverpool v Stoke last season. A Sturridge goal and THAT penalty save by Mignolet. Amazing debut.

Fred Holker: Blackpool's emphatic entrance to the Prem with a 4-0 win away at Wigan. Blackpool were everyone's 2nd favourite team.

Dominic Dietrich: Andy Todd's bullet header equalizer against Pompey for Derby just one minute after Utaka put Pompey in the lead!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

McCoy in action at Fontwell

Horse racing

BBC Sport's Jamie Lillywhite at Fontwell Park: "AP McCoy at Fontwell Park's beautiful figure of eight track in the heart of West Sussex, a bevvy of beauties in the best dressed lady competition with £1,000 of vouchers to be won and...entertainment from er...Luke Friend.. well two out of three isn't bad.

"McCoy, champion jump jockey a record 19 times, had a nasty fall here last year but he has five rides tonight, where the going is good, good to firm in places, the weather is decidedly mixed, we have had some hefty showers in amongst the sunshine, and we get underway at 17:10 BST for the first of seven races."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Luis Suarez appeal verdict

Football

More now on today's big story, the upholding of Luis Suarez's four-month ban from competitive football.

Professional footballers' union Fifpro says it's disappointed that the ban was not reduced.

"Fifpro remains of the view that the current sanctions are disproportionate in relation to his violation of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," the union says in a statement.

"Fifpro regrets that Cas has not decided to reduce the length of both bans in exchange for an obligation for Suarez to receive treatment."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hales storm finally blows over

Cricket

Alex Hales
Getty Images

Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales is finally dismissed after an absolutely blistering innings against Middlesex in the Royal London One-Day Cup at Lord's.

The opener made 141 off 96 deliveries before perishing to Dawid Malan.

He's put Notts in a mighty strong positon though - they're currently 217-1 after 31 overs.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Done deal

Football

Ronald Koeman and Shane Long
@SouthamptonFC

Southampton have completed the signing of Hull City striker Shane Long on a four-year deal, the South coast club have announced

on their Twitter account.

No official word yet on the fee for that one, but £12m is the figure that's been widely reported.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Conte named Italy boss

Football

Antonio Conte
Getty Images

Former Juventus manager Antonio Conte has been named the new coach of the Italian national team, according to reports in Italy.

Conte is reported to have signed a contract worth 3m euros a year - which would make the second highest paid manager in international football, after Russia coach Fabio Capello.

Former Azzurri coach

Cesare Prandelli resigned after a disappointing World Cup in Brazil.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Luis Suarez appeal verdict

Football

Richard Conway

BBC Radio 5 live sports news correspondent

"CAS Secretary General says Luis Suarez can play friendlies for both club and country following today's decision."

This means Luis Suarez could make his Barcelona debut in Monday's Joan Gamper Trophy match against Club Leon, because it is not classed as a competitive game.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Kelly seals Eagles move

Football

Liverpool defender

Martin Kelly on Twitter: "Now to start a new chapter of my football career at Crystal Palace, a great club with unbelievable fans, excited already for the weekend. I would like to thank all the managers at Liverpool for making my wish from the age of seven come true, playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Kane commits

Football

Harry Kane
@SpursOfficial

Tottenham confirm forward Harry Kane signs a new contract, committing his future to the club until 2019.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

England women rebuild

Cricket

England women are making a decent fist of their second innings against India in their one-off Test at Wormsley.

England, who trailed by 22 runs on the first innings, are 73-3 at tea. Lauren Winfield made 35, while captain Charlotte Edwards is unbeaten at the crease on 20.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sergio cooks up a treat

Football

Sergio Aguero
@aguerosergiokun

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is fighting to be fit for the season ahead and could his diet play a key part? He

tweets the above picture with the words: "With my friend!! El chef !! The Manchester City chef."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ronaldo, Robben and Neuer in running for Uefa award

Football

Arjen Robben
Getty Images

Manuel Neuer, Arjen Robben and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the final three nominees for the Uefa Best Player in Europe award.

Angel Di Maria, Diego Costa, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Philipp Lahm, James Rodriguez and Thomas Muller were on the original shortlist, but did not receive enough votes from a jury of European journalists to progress to the final selection.

The prize was inaugurated in 2011 by Uefa. Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery took home the trophy last season.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Legia Warsaw appeal

Football

Reeb adds on Sky Sports that Legia Warsaw would be able to launch an expedited appeal to Cas against their expulsion from the Champions League, in order to have their case before Celtic play in the Champions League play-off round in their stead, but that the Polish club's legal need to act "in a matter of hours" to take advantage of that process.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Suarez appeal verdict

Football

Cas secretary general Matthieu Reeb tells Sky Sports that the Fifa ban on Luis Suarez "went a little too far".

He says the panel took the view that excluding him from all football activity would effectively mean that he missed more than four months, and so they decided to allow him to train so that he is ready to play again as soon as his ban comes to an end on October 25.

"I hope he understands that it was a serious sanction and that he will never try this again," Reeb adds.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get involved

John McEnerney: Suarez will be up before the CAS again, serial offender! A leopard doesn't change its spots, he's FCB problem now!

Jon Evans: I'd have thought Suarez would prefer the ban to take place in friendlies than tournaments? Strange thing to be happy about.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Swans close on Fernandez

Football

Federico Fernandez
Getty Images

Swansea are close to sealing a deal for Napoli defender Federico Fernandez,

BBC Wales are reporting.

The Welsh club, who see Fernandez as a replacement for the recently departed Chico Flores, have had a bid in the region of £7m accepted by the Italian club.

But the 25-year-old, who played for Argentina in this summer's World Cup, is unlikely to be available for Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester United.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pochettino quiet on Schneiderlin

Football

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking in his news conference ahead of this weekend's Premier League opener against West Ham.

He is asked about a potential move for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who plays for Pochettino's former club Southampton: "I don't want to speak about a player at another club.

"We have an unbelievable squad. The club had a big investment last season. The most important thing is to develop our players."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Martinez suffers injury blow

Football

Javi Martinez
Getty Images

Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez will miss much of the season after tearing knee ligaments in the German Super Cup match against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern said on its website that the Spaniard would be sidelined for "at least the rest of the year".

Martinez said he was "very sad", but promised to return "even stronger".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vote Result: Opening Day Moments

It remains one of his most spectacular goals, and 37% of Sportsday readers say David Beckham's incredible lob against Wimbledon in 1996 is the best opening day moment in the Premier League.

Alan Hansen's famous claim on Match of the Day that "You can't win anything with kids" takes second, while Jurgen Klinsmann's diving celebration for Tottenham in 1994 comes third.

Gabriel Agbonlahor's seven-minute hat-trick v Manchester City in 2008 is fourth, ahead of Chelsea's 6-0 demolition of West Brom in 2010.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Van Buyten retires

Football

Daniel van Buyten
Getty Images

Belgian defender Daniel van Buyten has announced his retirement from all football at the age of 36.

The centre-back's contract at Bayern Munich expired at the end of last season, and despite an offer from Belgian club Anderlecht, he has decided to call it a day.

"When I commit to a project, I do so 100 per cent," van Buyten said. "My body tells me it isn't possible and I do not want to fall short of fulfilling the expectations of a club like Anderlecht."

Van Buyten won 84 international caps for Belgium and played in the 2002 and 2014 World Cups.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Luis Suarez appeal verdict

Football

Luis Suarez will definitely miss the following La Liga games for Barcelona as a result of his playing ban: Elche (H), Villarreal (A), Bilbao (H), Levante (A), Malaga (A), Granada (H), Rayo Vallecano (A), Eibar (H).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Luis Suarez appeal verdict

Football

Barcelona play in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Monday against Mexican side Club Leon and, according to reports in Spain, Luis Suarez could play in the fixture because it is not classed as a competitive game.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Luis Suarez appeal verdict

Football

Cas's official statement says that the Fifa ban from "all football-related activity" was "excessive" and "not appropriate", in the judgement of the appeals panel.

According to Suarez's legal team, the new terms of the suspension will also allow the striker to play in friendly matches.

That could free him to play Uruguay's upcoming internationals against Japan and South Korea in September and Saudi Arabia in October.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top