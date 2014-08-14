Sportsday: Suarez appeal verdict - as it happened
- Luis Suarez four-month playing ban upheld
- Barcelona striker cleared to train and play in friendlies for club & country
- Shane Long and Florin Gardos complete moves to Southampton
- Celtic stay in Champions League as Legia Warsaw lose expulsion appeal
- Swansea agree a deal for Napoli defender Federico Fernandez
- England's Stuart Broad set to be fit for fifth Test
By James Gheerbrant and Gary Rose
That is all on what has been a busy Sportsday. We have brought you transfers, news conferences and the outcome and subsequent reaction to Luis Suarez's appeal verdict.
He has been given the green light to train and will join his Barcelona team-mates tomorrow. Want to find out what he looks like in a Barca shirt? Join us tomorrow.
Football
Gillingham manager Peter Taylor expects goalkeeper Stuart Nelsonto be out for at least two months.
The 32-year-old, who was an ever-present for the Gills last season, injured ligaments in his thumb on the opening day of the new campaign.
Horse Racing
BBC Sport's Jamie Lillywhite at Fontwell Park: "No luck for Champion jockey AP McCoy in race two at Fontwell, where the heavy downpours have mercifully relented. McCoy won the first race easily but pulled up on the grey Mr Wiseman in the 17:40 BST, won by seven lengths by Hollow Penny, ridden by Richard Johnson.
The biter bit - or has striker got off lightly?
Football
Luis Suarez's partially successful appeal will disappoint some but the result seems a sensible solution to most observers, writes Dan Roan.
Read more from the BBC's chief sport correspondenthere.
Horse Racing
BBC Sport's Jamie Lillywhite at Fontwell Park: "The legendary AP McCoy has won the Grand National, Gold Cup, Champion Chase and Champion Hurdle to name but a few but he can now add the Sara Tiara Hat Company Novices' Hurdle at Fontwell Park to his collection. McCoy's mount My Direction, the 5-6 favourite, won by a good five lengths in the opening race at the annual Ladies Evening."
Premier League responds after FSF meeting
Football
The Premier League releases a statement after meeting with a Football Supporters' Federation today.
The FSF led a march on the Premier League's headquarters to highlight the high price of tickets.
"The PL today met a representative group from the supporters who demonstrated outside our office," reads the statement. "We had a constructive discussion that identified areas where we can continue to meet with the Football Supporters' Federation."
Kelly makes Palace move
Football
A busy day for transfers as Crystal Palace complete the signing of defender Martin Kelly joins from Liverpool on a three-year deal.
Football
Former Hull City striker Shane Long, who signed for Southampton today,on Twitter: "Looking forward to an exciting new challenge Southampton. Great club with a great history. Can't wait to get going now."
European Athletic Championships
Live video and text coverageis under way as Britain seek to add to their medal haul on day three of the European Championships in Zurich.
Football
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans concedes he thought reaching the Premier League would be straightforward when he bought the club.
Town are in their seventh full season under Evans and have not reached the Championship play-offs in that time.
In arare and exclusive interview with BBC Radio Suffolk, the media-shy businessman admitted that he was preparing for immediate success. He says: "When I first bought the club I did expect it to happen far easier."
Gardos signs for Saints
Football
Florin Gardos has not just been linked [see previous entry], he has only gone and signed for Southampton.
The former Steaua Bucharest defendersigns a four-year deal.
Vlaar would be perfect addition - Koeman
Football
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman admits he would "really like" to take Aston Villa defender Ron Vlaar to St Mary's,Metro reports.
"At the last World Cup, Vlaar became one of the best defenders at the tournament," Koeman said. "He's a perfect addition to every group and a real leader. I would really like to have him at Southampton."
Koeman is looking for a new centre-back after Dejan Lovren moved to Liverpool for £25m. Steaua Bucharest's Florin Gardos has also been linked with a move to Southampton.
Clarets ready for Premier League - Dyche
Football
Burnley boss Sean Dyche is confident the Clarets are ready for the Premier League.
The Lancashire side play Chelsea at home on Monday, and Dyche says: "We go into the Premier League understanding the challenges and some of the powerful clubs and players that are out there, but we want to be relentless in our attitude and thinking towards games.
"We do take one game at a time, and we go into the season in a good frame of mind."
Could Pulis quit Palace?
Football
Tony Pulis is unhappy at the lack of transfer funds at his disposal at Crystal Palace and could leave the club before the start of the season,the Daily Telegraph reports.
Last season's Premier League Manager of the Year has reportedly held showdown talks with the Palace board, and his future at the helm of the London club is said to be "increasingly uncertain".
So far this summer, Palace have signed four players - Martin Kelly, Fraizer Campbell, Chris Kettings and Brede Hangeland. But the latter two were acquired on free transfers, and Pulis is apparently frustrated at missing out on key targets Gylfi Sigurdsson and Steven Caulker.
Suarez to start training on Friday
Football
Luis Suarez will start training with Barcelona on Friday and will be presented to the club's fans on Monday, the Spanish giants confirm.
In a statement on their official website,Barcelona say: "Following the announcement of the verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding the appeal against the sanction imposed on Luis Suarez by Fifa, Barcelona hereby announces that the player will join the first team's training session scheduled for tomorrow Friday at 9.30 AM CET in the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.
"Likewise, the public presentation of Suarez as a new FC Barcelona player will be held on Monday at the Camp Nou, on the occasion of the Joan Gamper Trophy match."
Villans strikers near injury return
Football
Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert says injured strike duo Christian Benteke and Libor Kozak could be back in action "in a matter of weeks".
Belgium international Benteke suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in training in April, which ruled him out of the rest of the season, including the World Cup.
Czech striker Kozak broke his leg in training in January.
Koeman coos over Long
Football
More on Shane Long's move from Hull City to Southampton.
Saints boss Ronald Koeman tells the club's website: "Shane is a very good player. As a striker, he's different to Graziano Pelle, which is something we needed.
"He brings ambition and a great mentality. He's always running and always working, and he's very down-to-earth. He's a great person, and we need that type of player."
McCoy in action at Fontwell
Horse racing
BBC Sport's Jamie Lillywhite at Fontwell Park: "AP McCoy at Fontwell Park's beautiful figure of eight track in the heart of West Sussex, a bevvy of beauties in the best dressed lady competition with £1,000 of vouchers to be won and...entertainment from er...Luke Friend.. well two out of three isn't bad.
"McCoy, champion jump jockey a record 19 times, had a nasty fall here last year but he has five rides tonight, where the going is good, good to firm in places, the weather is decidedly mixed, we have had some hefty showers in amongst the sunshine, and we get underway at 17:10 BST for the first of seven races."
Luis Suarez appeal verdict
Football
More now on today's big story, the upholding of Luis Suarez's four-month ban from competitive football.
Professional footballers' union Fifpro says it's disappointed that the ban was not reduced.
"Fifpro remains of the view that the current sanctions are disproportionate in relation to his violation of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," the union says in a statement.
"Fifpro regrets that Cas has not decided to reduce the length of both bans in exchange for an obligation for Suarez to receive treatment."
Hales storm finally blows over
Cricket
Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales is finally dismissed after an absolutely blistering innings against Middlesex in the Royal London One-Day Cup at Lord's.
The opener made 141 off 96 deliveries before perishing to Dawid Malan.
He's put Notts in a mighty strong positon though - they're currently 217-1 after 31 overs.
Done deal
Football
Southampton have completed the signing of Hull City striker Shane Long on a four-year deal, the South coast club have announcedon their Twitter account.
No official word yet on the fee for that one, but £12m is the figure that's been widely reported.
Conte named Italy boss
Football
Former Juventus manager Antonio Conte has been named the new coach of the Italian national team, according to reports in Italy.
Conte is reported to have signed a contract worth 3m euros a year - which would make the second highest paid manager in international football, after Russia coach Fabio Capello.
Former Azzurri coachCesare Prandelli resigned after a disappointing World Cup in Brazil.
Luis Suarez appeal verdict
Football
Richard Conway
BBC Radio 5 live sports news correspondent
"CAS Secretary General says Luis Suarez can play friendlies for both club and country following today's decision."
This means Luis Suarez could make his Barcelona debut in Monday's Joan Gamper Trophy match against Club Leon, because it is not classed as a competitive game.
Kelly seals Eagles move
Football
Liverpool defenderMartin Kelly on Twitter: "Now to start a new chapter of my football career at Crystal Palace, a great club with unbelievable fans, excited already for the weekend. I would like to thank all the managers at Liverpool for making my wish from the age of seven come true, playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world."
Kane commits
Football
Tottenham confirm forward Harry Kane signs a new contract, committing his future to the club until 2019.
England women rebuild
Cricket
England women are making a decent fist of their second innings against India in their one-off Test at Wormsley.
England, who trailed by 22 runs on the first innings, are 73-3 at tea. Lauren Winfield made 35, while captain Charlotte Edwards is unbeaten at the crease on 20.
Sergio cooks up a treat
Football
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is fighting to be fit for the season ahead and could his diet play a key part? Hetweets the above picture with the words: "With my friend!! El chef !! The Manchester City chef."
Ronaldo, Robben and Neuer in running for Uefa award
Football
Manuel Neuer, Arjen Robben and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the final three nominees for the Uefa Best Player in Europe award.
Angel Di Maria, Diego Costa, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Philipp Lahm, James Rodriguez and Thomas Muller were on the original shortlist, but did not receive enough votes from a jury of European journalists to progress to the final selection.
The prize was inaugurated in 2011 by Uefa. Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery took home the trophy last season.
Legia Warsaw appeal
Football
Reeb adds on Sky Sports that Legia Warsaw would be able to launch an expedited appeal to Cas against their expulsion from the Champions League, in order to have their case before Celtic play in the Champions League play-off round in their stead, but that the Polish club's legal need to act "in a matter of hours" to take advantage of that process.
Suarez appeal verdict
Football
Cas secretary general Matthieu Reeb tells Sky Sports that the Fifa ban on Luis Suarez "went a little too far".
He says the panel took the view that excluding him from all football activity would effectively mean that he missed more than four months, and so they decided to allow him to train so that he is ready to play again as soon as his ban comes to an end on October 25.
"I hope he understands that it was a serious sanction and that he will never try this again," Reeb adds.
Swans close on Fernandez
Football
Swansea are close to sealing a deal for Napoli defender Federico Fernandez,BBC Wales are reporting.
The Welsh club, who see Fernandez as a replacement for the recently departed Chico Flores, have had a bid in the region of £7m accepted by the Italian club.
But the 25-year-old, who played for Argentina in this summer's World Cup, is unlikely to be available for Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester United.
Pochettino quiet on Schneiderlin
Football
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking in his news conference ahead of this weekend's Premier League opener against West Ham.
He is asked about a potential move for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who plays for Pochettino's former club Southampton: "I don't want to speak about a player at another club.
"We have an unbelievable squad. The club had a big investment last season. The most important thing is to develop our players."
Martinez suffers injury blow
Football
Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez will miss much of the season after tearing knee ligaments in the German Super Cup match against Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern said on its website that the Spaniard would be sidelined for "at least the rest of the year".
Martinez said he was "very sad", but promised to return "even stronger".
Vote Result: Opening Day Moments
It remains one of his most spectacular goals, and 37% of Sportsday readers say David Beckham's incredible lob against Wimbledon in 1996 is the best opening day moment in the Premier League.
Alan Hansen's famous claim on Match of the Day that "You can't win anything with kids" takes second, while Jurgen Klinsmann's diving celebration for Tottenham in 1994 comes third.
Gabriel Agbonlahor's seven-minute hat-trick v Manchester City in 2008 is fourth, ahead of Chelsea's 6-0 demolition of West Brom in 2010.
Van Buyten retires
Football
Belgian defender Daniel van Buyten has announced his retirement from all football at the age of 36.
The centre-back's contract at Bayern Munich expired at the end of last season, and despite an offer from Belgian club Anderlecht, he has decided to call it a day.
"When I commit to a project, I do so 100 per cent," van Buyten said. "My body tells me it isn't possible and I do not want to fall short of fulfilling the expectations of a club like Anderlecht."
Van Buyten won 84 international caps for Belgium and played in the 2002 and 2014 World Cups.
Luis Suarez appeal verdict
Football
Luis Suarez will definitely miss the following La Liga games for Barcelona as a result of his playing ban: Elche (H), Villarreal (A), Bilbao (H), Levante (A), Malaga (A), Granada (H), Rayo Vallecano (A), Eibar (H).
Luis Suarez appeal verdict
Football
Barcelona play in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Monday against Mexican side Club Leon and, according to reports in Spain, Luis Suarez could play in the fixture because it is not classed as a competitive game.
Luis Suarez appeal verdict
Football
Cas's official statement says that the Fifa ban from "all football-related activity" was "excessive" and "not appropriate", in the judgement of the appeals panel.
According to Suarez's legal team, the new terms of the suspension will also allow the striker to play in friendly matches.
That could free him to play Uruguay's upcoming internationals against Japan and South Korea in September and Saudi Arabia in October.