Sportsday - Friday as it happened
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Updates as 11 managers face media, plus team and transfer news
- Van Gaal talks up first competitive game in charge of Man Utd
- Mourinho refuses to rule out keeper sale
- Pellegrini tells players to forget last season's title triumph
- Mackay wants Crystal Palace job
- GET INVOLVED: What is your matchday ritual?
Live Reporting
By Neil Johnston and Luke Reddy
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodbye
And that will be that for Friday. It has been a busy one with 11 news conferences in the bag.
Aston Villa made the biggest move of the day in signing Carlos Sanchez for around £5m and Malky Mackay wants to succeed Tony Pulis at Crystal Palace.
Feverish stuff and the big day has not even arrived yet. Just 18 hours and 40 minutes until kick off.
Thanks you for all your interaction. Make sure you follow our live text covering all the action tomorrow.
Vote: Who will make the most Premier League assists?
Our final vote of the day is over and you have selected Juan Mata as the man most likely to top the assists chart this season.
The Manchester United playmaker gets 20% of the vote, with Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas second on 17%.
Loan move for Liverpool youngster
Liverpool confirm Joao Carlos Teixeira joins Brightonon loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old will work under former Reds captain Sami Hypia, who manages the Championship side.
Simple but effective
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST, Saturday)
Former England captainGary Lineker: I think that Arsenal could run Chelsea very close. There, I've said it.
Mackay for the Palace?
David Ornstein
BBC Sport
"Malky Mackay is keen on the vacant manager's position at Crystal Palace following the departure of Tony Pulis.
"Pulis left the club by mutual consent on Thursday and Mackay is the overwhelming favourite to be appointed as his successor.
"Mackay worked with Palace sporting director Iain Moody at Watford and Cardiff, and has a strong relationship with Eagles chairman Steve Parish.
"It is understood Palace will approach the former Norwich City defender."
Schneiderlin to soldier on for Saints
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman says Morgan Schneiderlinis ready to play at Anfield on Sunday - if selected.
The 24-year-old midfielder had informed the club last week he was "not mentally or physically ready" to play after being linked to a move to Tottenham.
However, Koeman says the Frenchman has trained well all week and is available for the season opener at Liverpool.
"He showed me that he is ready to play in the last week of training," Koeman told BBC Sport.
More new Potters
Stoke boss Mark Hughes is hopeful of adding more new players to his squad before the end of the current transfer window.
Hughes has declared himself "very pleased" with the business he has done so far, which has seen him recruit Bojan Krkic, Mame Biram Diouf, Steve Sidwell, Phil Bardsley and Dionatan Teixeira.
"We are still hopeful on a number of fronts," he says. "I think a lot things are dictated by people other than ourselves, so you just have to wait for the process to run its course and we'll see where we are at the end of it."
Green day for Blues
There may be just a shade under 24 hours to go until the Premier League gets started but there is still time for final preparations.
Chelsea's payers have had two training sessions today and sandwiched in the middle have put their best foot forward to get their green-screen images done for the season.
You know the ones...player turns to the camera and walks before typically folding his arms. Hope you've been practicing, Cesc.
Burnley's interest in McArthur not a worry for Rosler
Wigan manager Uwe Rosler has responded to interest from Burnley in the club's midfielder James McArthur.
Burnley, promoted to the Premier League in May, reportedlymade a £4m offer for the 26-year-old Scotland international.
"We made them aware of the situation - we don't expect any more bids from Burnley because we told them the player is not for sale," says Rosler. "We didn't give any valuation - we're not looking to give any valuation because the player is not for sale."
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST, Saturday)
Arsenal midfielderJack Wilshere: The season starts tomorrow and I am absolutely buzzing like every single football fan out there! Let's make this a special one.
Villa complete Sanchez signing
Aston Villa announce the signing of Colombia international Carlos Sanchez from Spanish side Elche.
The 28-year-old signs a four-year contract with Paul Lambert's side for a reported fee of £4.7m.
Sanchez played four times for Colombia at the Brazil World Cup where his side were eventually eliminated by the hosts.
Facing old friends?
Liverpool v Southampton (Sunday, 13:30 BST)
BBC Late Kick Off presenterTony Husband tweets: One Southampton pub having a bit of fun before season opener.
Southampton sold Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana to their opening day opponents during the summer.
Vote: Who will make the most assists?
A reminder that on the right hand side of this page you can select which player you think will make the most assists in the league this season. You have about 20 minutes of voting time to go.
Vote result: Who will finish as Premier League top scorer?
You have voted in your thousands and it came down to just 26 votes but you believe Daniel Sturridge will finish the season as top scorer in the Premier League.
The Liverpool striker gets 22% of the vote with Chelsea's Diego Costa second with 21.76%.
The Manchester United pair of Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney were split by just nine votes but the Dutchman came out ahead with 12.71% overall.
Shearer rules out management return
Alan Shearer has effectively ruled out a return to football management. The former Newcastle United player and manager has remained a TV pundit since his short stint in charge of the Magpies back in 2009.
Speaking at the new launch of BBC Match of the Day, Shearer says: "The longer you're out the game the harder it is to get back in. That candle isn't burning as much as it was when I finished playing, so I don't think I will go into management now."
Match of the Day, presented by Gary Lineker, returns toBBC One on Saturday at 22:30 BST, when Shearer will be joined by Ruud Gullit,
Pardew's desired gift for Ashley
Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew says he hopes to repay owner Mike Ashley for his backing with a successful season.
Pardew, 53,signed a contract in 2012 to keep him at the club until 2020 but suffered a controversial 201314 campaign as a result of his touchline head-butt on Hull City's David Meyler.
"He stood by me and this feels like an up time for me," Pardew, who has signed nine players this summer, tells a news conference. "He's armed me again, he's stood by me.
"I can always give him an honesty of where we are and he listens - that's why so many players have entered the building. We needed them."
Get involved
#myfootyritual
Keep sending us your football rituals. Some of them have been very funny, others a little alarming. You can tweet #myfootyritual, text 81111 or comment on theBBC Sport Facebook page.
Sha Maharaj, Surrey: When I sit to watch a Liverpool match, my TV remote has to be on my right hands side always and my right leg folding under my left thigh....if not then Liverpool always lose.
Barca new boy to miss start of season
Barcelona's German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be sidelined for two to three weeks with a back injury.
Ter Stegen, 22,signed in the close season from Borussia Moenchengladbach, is suffering "a small fracture" to a vertebra in the lower back.
Reds in striker search
Manager Brendan Rodgers says Liverpool will seek to find a new striker all the way up to the end of the transfer window.
The Reds sold Luis Suarez to Barcelona during the summer and acquired strikers Rickie Lambert from Southampton andDivock Origi from Lille, only for the latter to be loaned back to the French club.
"We haven't brought in another striker other than Rickie Lambert but we aim to do that," says Rodgers. "If we don't, it means the right player hasn't become available for us, and if that is the case we will continue with the group we have and I will be happy to go into the season with that team."
Feeling comfortable?
West Brom v Sunderland (15:0 BST, Saturday)
Stop saying it wrong
When is Louis van Gaal suddenly loo-EE vun KHAAL? When you pronounce it properly that's when.
Pronunciation is a complex art and if you want to show off in front of your mates at the pub,take a look at our BBC feature which highlights how you get your tongue around the most difficult names in the Premier League.
Hughes in favour of vanishing spray
Stoke boss Mark Hughes says he isin favour of vanishing spray ahead of its Premier League debut on Saturday. Referees will use the spray to indicate the position of free-kicks and the distance the defensive wall must retreat.
"It is one of those grey areas, so to have the line there where players can't step over that line - it will help everyone," says Hughes. "There has been a bit of encroachment in previous years but now that won't be the case."
Get involved
#myfootyritual
Some of you have been getting in touch with your football rituals.
Rob in Blackburn writes: "When I was a kid, my pre-game ritual always involved buying a multi-pack of extra strong mints. I used to be convinced that each mint equalled a chance on goal, so when we were struggling I would gobble a mint! During one particularly tough game, I consumed four packs of mints and then was sick all over the lady sat in front of me. We won the game though, so it was worth it in the end!"
Tweet #myfootyritual with your own tales.
No Sir Alex meeting - van Gaal
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says his biggest challenge for the season is to "give the fans pleasure", but he reveals he has not met with Sir Alex Ferguson.
United claimed the title in 2013 under Ferguson, who was central in appointing the man van Gaal eventually succeeded - David Moyes.
Asked if he has met Ferguson, van Gaal says: "No, until this moment I have not found the time to do that but I do not know if he is at home. It was in the planning that I would see him in the US but he called off and I have also been very busy with a lot of things."
Pardew in warning to Man City
Newcastle v Man City (Sunday, 16:00 BST)
Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew warns champions Manchester City that his side is much stronger one year on. The Magpies crumbled to a 4-0 defeat against City on the opening day of last season.
"'The difference now is we're much more settled," says Pardew. "If you see more quality around you feel more confident. The players who have been here a while see that the group is bigger and stronger.
"I do feel we can give them a good game."
Captain on and off the pitch
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says he has re-iterated the importance of off-the-pitch responsibility to the club's new captain Wayne Rooney.
"He accepted the responsibility," says van Gaal. "I like him very much - how he trained and also how he performed in the games and how he performed to his fellow players."
Rooney has scored 216 goals in 442 appearances for the club.
Defender Kelly completed his move to Palace from Liverpool on Thursday morning - just hours before manager Tony Pulis left by mutual consent.
Millen on Pulis exit
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
More from Crystal Palace caretaker manager Keith Millen, who says the departure of Tony Pulis has come as a "shock".
"I wasn't expecting to be sitting here a day before the season starts," he adds. "It has been a shock to all of us because we had a great pre-season. Tony really worked them hard.
"The players will be wondering who is coming in and what direction we are going to go in. But we have to stay focused on tomorrow. We have to focus purely on the Arsenal game, both physically and mentally. When we do that, we are a match for any team."
Man Utd momentum
Millen on Pulis departure
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Crystal Palace caretaker manager Keith Millen believes the team's confidence will not be hit by the surprise departure of manager Tony Pulis.
"I got a phone call from the chairman at 21:00 BST on Thursday and I was asked to take training today and take the team tomorrow,"says Millen.
"Tony is single minded and he knows what he wants on the football field. The transfer dealings have frustrated us as a club. We had a brief meeting this morning and I told them Tony loved working with them. Confidence-wise, it shouldn't effect us at all."
No left-sided nightmares for van Gaal
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal adds he is "not worried" at the prospect of using Ashley Young or Reece James at left-back in the absence of the injured Luke Shaw.
The sale of Patrice Evra to Juventus has left Shaw, whowas signed for £27m this summer, as United's only recognised left-back but he is expected to miss the opening month of the season.
"We played in the USA with Reece James and Ashley Young in that position. I'm not worried," says van Gaal.
No RVP for Swansea fixture
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal confirms Robin van Persie has "no chance" of featuring in their season opener against Swansea on Saturday.
Van Persie played under ex-Netherlands coach Van Gaal during the summer's World Cup and was ordered to take an extended break ahead of the new season.
"He has to train," says van Gaal, who says Sam Johnstone, Antonio Valencia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Danny Welbeck are all also injured.
Guardian chief football writerDanny Taylor on the future of Manchester City defender Micah Richards: "Several clubs have asked about Richards. The problem is the fee. Man City want around £6-7m and that's putting off potential buyers.
"Man City also hoping James Milner - good pro that he is - will be as committed as normal now it is almost certain he won't be leaving. Milner had wanted out for large part of summer but Arsenal and Liverpool both put off by his wages (and potential fee). City always wanted him to stay."
Hughes targets more signings
Stoke City v Aston Villa (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Mark Hughes says he is looking to add to his five summer signings before the transfer window closes.
The Potters have secured Phil Bardsley, Steve Sidwell, Mame Biram Diouf, Dionatan Teixeira and Bojan Krkic this summer.
"We are still hopeful on a number of fronts,adds Hughes. "We just have to bide our time. A lot of these things are dictated by people other than ourselves. We have options out there. We do have a budget and an amount of money that we are willing to spend."
Man Utd target left out of friendly squad
Manchester United and Barcelona target Juan Cuadrado has been left out of Fiorentina's squad for Saturday's meeting with Real Madrid, prompting speculation over his future.
TheDaily Mail reports Cuadrado, 26, has not travelled with La Viola for the friendly in Warsaw.
Cuadrado rose to prominence during the World Cup with impressive displays for Colombia and has scored 20 goals in 83 games for his club.
Borini keen on Black Cats move - Poyet
West Brom v Sunderland (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Sunderland manager Gus Poyet says Liverpool striker Fabio Borini is keen to join the Black Cats.
Liverpool have accepted a £14m bid from their Premier League rivals for the Italian forward but the move has yet to be completed.
"I cannot tell you everything because it's not fair on anybody,"adds Poyet. "But it's not like Borini doesn't want to come and we're trying to convince him. So calm, please!"
Liverpool ready for new title challenge
Liverpool v Southampton (Sunday, 13:30 BST)
Brendan Rodgers says Liverpool "arrived a year too early" last season but insists his players will be challenging for the title again this time.
The Reds finished runners-up to Manchester City in 2013-14, but boss Rodgers adds: "We want to win a trophy.
"I've seen some odds and we're not even in the top four. People will rightly look to Manchester City and Chelsea but we are here to challenge."
Manchester United v Swansea (Saturday, 12:45 BST)
BBC Sport'sSimon Stone: Venue for Louis van Gaal's first pre-match news conference.
Van Gaal is due to start his news conference at 14:30 BST. Sportsday Live will bring you all the key lines.
Spurs release fan behaviour statement
West Ham v Tottenham (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Tottenhamrelease a statement reminding supporters of their responsibilities ahead of the match at West Ham on Saturday.
It reads: "All of our supporters travelling to Upton Park are doing so as ambassadors of the club and we would ask that they behave in a manner of which we can be proud.
"The club does not tolerate discrimination of any sort, on the pitch or in the stands, and we shall also take appropriate action against anyone heard using abusive, offensive or obscene language. Our fans generate a fantastic, positive atmosphere both at the Lane and on our travels and we hope everyone continues to focus their energies on cheering the team on."