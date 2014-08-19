Sportsday - Transfers & Premier League reaction
- Arsenal face Besiktas in Champions League (19:45 BST)
- Football League and Scottish Challenge Cup programme this evening
- Malky Mackay set to be named Crystal Palace manager - reports
- Luis Suarez 'speaking to professionals' after Chiellini bite
- Mourinho wants goalkeeper Cech to stay at Chelsea
By Jonathan Jurejko and James Gheerbrant
All times stated are UK
Klok-ing off
My colleague Tom Rostance is underway with the live text commentary of Arsenal's Champions League qualifier against Besiktas. If you're still reading this, be sure to get yourself tothat page for the latest team news, and of course the action from the match itself.
That brings us to the end of another action-packed Sportsday. Luis Suarez told the world's media he'd sought professional help for his biting problem, Malky Mackay's appointment as Crystal Palace looks all but rubber-stamped, and we brought you all the latest transfer gossip, including rumours of potential moves for Manchester United target Mehdi Benatia and Chelsea target William Carvalho.
That's it from Sportday for another day, so if you'll excuse us, we're going to make likenewly departed Ross County midfielder Mark Klok and Klok off. See you tomorrow.
Adkins laments absentees for Huddersfield visit
Championship
Winless Huddersfield are currently bottom of the Championship and will be looking to kick-start their campaign with a positive result when they take on Reading this evening - and they face a Royals side beset by injury problems.
"At the moment there's eight unavailable senior players to add to the group," Reading boss Nigel Adkinstold the club website. "None of them will be available for Huddersfield but we're looking forward to them coming back and we're excited for Tuesday's game."
Reading have made a promising start to the season with four points from their opening two games.
Cockroft continues British success
IPC European Athletics Championships
Here's the latest update from BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson at the IPC European Athletics Championships in Swansea:
"Hannah Cockroft has won Britain's third gold medal of the day at the IPC Athletics European Championships in Swansea.
"Cockroft won the T34 100m in a time of 18.93 seconds - almost 1.5 seconds clear of the rest of the field while team-mate Mel Nicholls took bronze. It follows the earlier successes for Jonnie Peacock and Sammi Kinghorn."
BreakingBREAKING NEWS
Tennis
British tennis number 1 Andy Murray is seeded eighth for the US Open.
Novak Djokovic is the top seed for the year's final Grand Slam, while Roger Federer is seeded second.
Key battles
Besiktas v Arsenal
Jermaine Jones v Aaron Ramsey
Wales captain Ramsey was superb for the Gunners last season, and his late winner for Arsenal against Crystal Palace at the weekend suggested that the 23-year-old is ready to perform a talismanic role once again this season. But he faces a tough opponent in powerful defensive midfielder Jones, who was excellent for the USA at the recent World Cup.
Demba Ba v Laurent Koscielny
French defender Koscielny faces a late fitness test on his Achilles, otherwise Calum Chambers could partner Per Mertesacker at the heart of the Arsenal defence. But if, as expected, Koscielny plays, he will find himself up against a familiar foe in former Newcastle and Chelsea striker Ba. The Senegalese is no stranger to scoring crucial goals in the Champions League: he netted for Chelsea against PSG in last season's quarter-final, and also claimed a hat-trick in Besiktas's first qualifier this season.
Norway back for retiring Hangeland
Football
Crystal Palace defender Brede Hangeland has called time on his international career with Norway.
The 33-year-old has won 91 caps for his country in his 12-year international career.
"For many years I have had a very high load on my body, and now it feels essential to make this decision," said Hangeland.
"It is a heavy decision. I am very proud to have represented Norway on so many occasions. Playing for Norway has given me some of my best experiences on the football field."
Stat attack
Besiktas v Arsenal
Besiktas have a mixed record in their 14 past encounters against English clubs - winning four, drawing three and losing seven.
Arsenal, on the other hand, have yet to lose over 90 minutes against Turkish sides, conceding just twice in seven meetings: Won four drawn three. However, those games include the final of the 2000 UEFA Cup, which Arsene Wenger's side lost 4-1 on penalties to Galatasaray following 120 goalless minutes in Copenhagen.
Arsenal have won all 12 of their previous Champions League play-off matches, eliminating Dinamo Zagreb (2006), Sparta Prague (2007), FC Twente (2008), Celtic (2009), Udinese (2011) and Fenerbahce (2013).
McCarthy expects tough Blues test
Championship
Mick McCarthy is expecting a tough scrap when his Ipswich Town side take on Birmingham City this evening.
The Town boss hastold the club's website that he is hoping to avenge the defeat suffered at Reading at the weekend but is expecting Lee Clark's Blues to provide stern opposition.
"They've had quite a big shake-up at Birmingham and Lee has brought some good players in this summer," McCarthy said.
"Make no mistake, we are expecting to go there and face a scrap tonight. They are a tough side, are Birmingham, and they had a good result at the weekend."
Peaty and Murdoch seal British one-two
Swimming
More precious metal for Britain's swimmers at the European Aquatics Championships in Berlin. Adam Peaty wins Team GB's second gold of the evening in the 100m breaststroke, with team-mate Ross Murdoch collecting the silver.
Cowie returns to Cardiff
Championship
Plenty of intriguing fixtures in tonight's Championship programme, not least Wigan's trip to Cardiff.
Just two months after leaving the Bluebirds, Don Cowie returns to familiar surroundings with his new club Wigan - but the midfielder insists there is no room for sentiment.
The 31-year-old helped Cardiff to win promotion from the Championship in 2012-13 and is hoping to start against his former club tonight.
"I had three great years there," Cowietells Wigan's official website. "My youngest child was born in Wales so I've got a lot of things to be thankful for but I'm in a new chapter of my career now and everything is about Wigan - the rest is in the past."
Walker-Hebborn wins gold
Swimming
Some British medals to tell you about at the European Aquatics Championships in Berlin. Chris Walker-Hebborn has won Great Britain's first gold of the Championships with victory in the 100m backstroke.
Meanwhile, Ben Proud took bronze in the 50m fly, and Fran Halsall also claimed bronze in the same event for the women.
Wenger wary of 'difficult' game
Besiktas v Arsenal
Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he's determined to take tonight's opponents seriously:
"It is a big test. Every game you win makes you stronger. On that front winning games helps you to gain confidence. The group still needs to grow," says Wenger.
"Every challenge is different and beating a Turkish team away from home is very difficult, but we want to perform at our best. Besiktas are on the back of a good result against Feyenoord. We're on our toes and want to produce a good result.
"First we have to qualify for the Champions League, and that is a very difficult task and we know we have two difficult games. So before speaking about anything else we know we have to put in two big performances against Besiktas."
Besiktas boss Bilic targets 'history'
Besiktas v Arsenal
As Sportsday enters its final hour, we're turning our attention to tonight's football, with big matches in the Champions League qualifying round and the Championship.
First up, Arsenal's Champions League play-off with Turkish side Besiktas.
Slaven Bilic is a man who doesn't mind dropping an emotive quote - and the Besiktas manager has obliged ahead of tonight's big game.
"We know what we're up against and we're ready to fight right until the end," says the Croat.
"It's a massive game not only for this generation but for the history of Besiktas. Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe, but we have a plan and we're going to make it happen."
Big words.
We've been asking you to tell us your favourite sporting parent-child combinations. Here are some of your nominations...Tim Stubbs: Trying to level it up a bit for the fairer sex. Can only think of Liz & Eilish McColgan. Still, no shoddy athletic combo there!Ivo van der Brand: Father Blind witnessing his son score a goal vs Brazil delivered some poignant footage during this past World Cup.Luke Fram Burton: Can't forget the Forest quartet: Brian and Archie overseeing Nigel Clough and Scott Gemmill. Happy times...
De Kock ties record
Cricket
South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock became the equal quickest batsman ever to reach 1,000 one-day international runs as South Africa beat Zimbabwe earlier today. Kock, 21, made 38 to bring up the tally in just 21 games, matching the record held by England's Jonathan Trott.
South Africa won by 61 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
Shakhtar duo on the move?
Football
Shakhtar Donetsk coach Mircea Lucescu says in-demand midfield duo Douglas Costa and Fernando could leave the Ukrainian club this summer,according to Sky Sports.
Sky Sports quotes Lucescu as saying, "Sooner or later they will leave." Playmaker Costa has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, while holding midfielder Fernando is rumoured to be a target for several Serie A clubs.
Reus snubs Man United?
Football
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus has snubbed a move to Manchester United,the Express reports.
Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the German's signature, but the Spanish club's president Enrique Cerezo says the 25-year-old is unlikely to move.
"Marco Reus is a player who is impossible to us," Cerezo said. "He had an offer for a lot of money from Manchester United and he has not gone."
In the wake of Max Verstappen's F1 breakthrough (11 years after dad Jos hung up his overalls), you've been letting us know your favourite sporting parent-child combinations...Richard Ryan: It has to be Eidur Gudjohnsen being subbed on for his old man for Iceland.Gordon: Cruyffs have to be up there! Although Jordi wasn't as successful, he owns a Premier League winners medal!John McEnerney: Derek & Scott, Craig, Gavin Quinnell. Not forgetting Barry John is their uncle, some pedigree there! Wales & Lions.
South Africa see off Zimbabwe
Cricket
It's all over at Bulawayo, where South Africa have beaten Zimbabwe by 61 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match one-day international series.
Faf du Plessis top-scored for the Proteas with 55, before Ryan McLaren and Wayne Parnell did the damage with three wickets apiece. Only Sean Williams, with 55, provided any sustained resistance for the hosts.
Benatia nearing England move?
Football
Roma defender Mehdi Benatia is nearing a move to the Premier League,according to the Metro.
The 27-year-old, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Chelsea throughout the summer, missed training with his Italian club today. Roma are said to be keen to ensure that the Moroccan avoids picking up any injuries which could jeopardise a potential transfer.
Armstrong 'proud' of career
Cycling
Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong has told CNN that he's proud of the effort he put into his cycling career.
"I worked my ass off for the US Postal team and I'm proud of it," the American said.
In an interview with the broadcaster, Armstrong also revealed that he has never been subjected to abuse over his drug-taking past.
"I sometimes get the vibe that someone wants to say something but it's never happened," he said.
Delhi sign world's tallest keeper
Football
Here's one man you wouldn't want to face in a penalty shoot-out: Kristof van Hout, the world's tallest goalkeeper, who has just signed for Indian club Delhi Dynamos FC. The Belgian towers over Peter Crouch at an imposing 6ft 10in.
The question is, does he come up for corners when his team are losing in injury time?
Youth Olympic Games
Hands up if you want to watch some live sport? Luckily we have the Youth Olympic Games to satisfy your appetite.
Great Britain has sent 33 athletes, aged 15-18, to compete in 14 of the 28 sports in China, and they already have a gold medal in the bankafter Ben Dijkstra won the triathlon.
Click the Play button on this page, or use the 'Live Coverage' tab, to watch highlights of the action. You may spot one or two future Olympic champions....
Phil back in the Brazil fold
Football
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is recalled to the Brazil squad for their upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Ecuador.
Latest transfer gossip
Football
Another Italian player is set to say 'Ciao' to Championship side Leeds United,reports the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Ternana striker Mirco Antenucci, 29, is set to join the Whites in the next 24 hours, according to his representatives.
Italian businessman Massimo Cellino has already signed six Italian-based players since taking over the Yorkshire club in the summer.
In the wake of Max Verstappen's F1 breakthrough (11 years after dad Jos hung up his overalls), you've been letting us know your favourite sporting parent-child combinations...Akindele Abiodun: Best Father/Son combo: Peter Schmeichel at Man United and son Kasper doing great things at Leicester City.Gavin Wilson: It's hard to see beyond Graham & Damon Hill, with 36 wins and 3 driver's championships between them.Tim Stubbs: Jinxes aside, hopefully Fergie Jnr can push on and emulate his father's managerial prowess and success but for Peterborough.
Keep them coming in at #bbcsportsday.
Money not important to Wenger
Football
Arsenal start their Champions League campaign tonight as they face Turkish side Besiktas, aiming to reach the group stage for the 17th straight season.
And Gunners boss Arsene Wenger says the prestige of playing in the competition is more important than the financial rewards it brings.
"Financially it's a big game, but we want to compete at the top and want to fight with Europe's best," says the Frenchman.
Disability Sport
Elizabeth Hudson
BBC Sport at the IPC European Championships
"He has been struggling with injury this year but Paralympic and World champion Jonnie Peacock is still favourite to complete the clean sweep of T44 100m titles at the IPC Athletics European Championships at 16:27 BST.
"Wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft should be too strong for the rest of the field in the T34 100m (18:12) while the Dutch 'Blade Babe' Marlou van Rhijn takes on British trio Stef Reid, Laura Sugar and Sophie Kamlish in the women's T44 final (16:34)."
Mackay's Premier League record
Football
No more money on Mackay
Football
Earlier we told you that Malky Mackay is reported to be on the verge of being named as the new Crystal Palace manager. Now a number of UK betting companies have stopped taking money on the ex-Cardiff boss's appointment. Hmmm....
Brits go for gold at Europeans
Swimming
After that disappointment for diver Jack Laugher (see 14:59), here's a look ahead to this evening's action at the European Aquatics Championships in Berlin, with BBC Sport's man at poolside, David McDaid:
"It could be a big day for Team GB in Berlin with medal chances in six swimming finals.
"Adam Peaty was fastest into the 100m breaststroke final (17:34 BST) setting new British and Championships records on his way. He and Ross Murdoch will be looking for a British 1-2. Chris Walker-Hebborn is another strong contender for gold having led qualifying into the 100m backstroke final (17:19).
"First up, though, from 17:07 are Ben Proud and Adam Barrett in the 50m butterfly, with Fran Halsall in a very competitive women's 50m butterfly (17:23), while Lizzie Simmonds is in with a good chance of a podium place in the 200m backstroke (18:03).
"Also, in a European Championships first, we have 4x100m medley mixed relays, with the GB quartet of Georgia Davies, Ross Murdoch, Adam Barrett and Rebecca Turner, who this morning made it through to the final at 18:31."
Voeckler hit by car
Cycling
French Europcar rider Thomas Voeckler has injured his shoulder after being struck by a car just before the start of the Tour du Limousin in Limoges on Tuesday.
Voeckler, 35, was preparing for the start of the first stage of the four-stage race when he was hit by the car at a roundabout. He was taken to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.
The injury could throw into doubt Voeckler's participation in the road cycling World Championships, which will be held in Ponferrada, northern Spain, in late September.
Pekerman continues at Colombia helm
Football
Colombia's Jose Pekerman has bucked the South American managerial trend by signing a four-year contract extension with the national team.
Brazil's Luiz Felipe Scolari, Argentina's Alejandro Sabella and Ecuador's Reinaldo Rueda all left their jobs after this summer's World Cup, but 64-year-old Pekerman has committed to Colombia until the next World Cup in 2018.
A father and son theme has run through Sportsday today. We've talked about Max Verstappen, son of former Formula 1 driver Jos, set tobecome the youngest F1 driver in history next year (14:35). And we've also written about ex-England striker Andrew Cole's son Devante moving to Barnsley for a loan spell (12:40).
So that has got us thinking. Who is the most successful sporting parent-child combo? Tweet using #bbcsportsday and text on 81111.
Laugher misses out on a medal
Diving
Disappointment for Great Britain's Jack Laugher, as the Commonwealth champion misses out on the medals in the 1m springboard final at the European Championships in Berlin.
Laugher scored a total of 386.50 to leave him in seventh place, with Patrick Hausding of Germany winning the gold medal with 428.65.
James Denny, in his first 1m springboard competition, ended up in 12th place having scored 329.15 from his six dives.
Football
Football
Surely your third game of a 46-match season can't be classed as a 'must-win', can it? Fulham boss Felix Magath reckons his side's Championship clash with Wolves on Wednesday is.
The recently-relegated Cottagers are among the favourites for promotion - but have suffered opening defeats by Ipswich and Millwall.
"We need points - we have to make three points against Wolves now. We not only have to play well, we have to score and we have to win," the Germantells Fulham's official website.
Jones signs for Cardiff
Rugby Union
Cardiff Blueshave signed Wales prop Adam Jones.
The two-time British and Irish Lions tourist was a free agent after his contract with the Ospreys expired.
Jones, 33, had been considering a new deal from the Ospreys and a central contract offer from the Welsh Rugby Union.
Latest transfer gossip
Football
Germany's World Cup-winning midfielder Sami Khedira has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League - with Arsenal reported to be at the front of the queue to sign the Real Madrid man.
Butthe Daily Express reckons the Gunners - and Chelsea - are going to be left disappointed. They claim the 27-year-old fancies a move back to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich instead.
Question of Sport Teaser
With Arsenal back in Champions League qualifying later, our chums at Question of Sport posed this Gunners-themed teaser for you to mull over...
Since reaching the final in 2006, which six teams have Arsenal played in Champions League qualifying?
The answers were, of course, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, FC Twente, Fenerbahce, Sparta Prague and Udinese. Give yourself a hearty slap on the back if you got all six.
Teenage kicks for Verstappen
Formula 1
Most 16-year-old lads are concentrating on their school exams (or hanging out with their mates in the park). Not Max Verstappen. The Dutch teenager is focusing on becoming the youngest F1 driver in history when he competes for Toro Rosso in next year's championship.
But Verstappen, son of former Formula 1 driver Jos, is not fazed by the jump. "I think the biggest step I had was karting to F3. I think F3 to F1 will be a smaller step,"he tells BBC Radio 5 live.
"I'm not that worried about it. The cars are really safe. I think it's more dangerous to bike through a big city than race in an F1 car."