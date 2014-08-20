Sportsday - Transfers latest
- Celtic go to Maribor after Champions League reprieve (19:45 BST)
- Barcelona banned from signing players until 2016
- Swansea sign Napoli defender Federico Fernandez
By Jonathan Jurejko and James Gheerbrant
Goodbye
That's a wrap for today's Sportsday. There's just about time for me to point you in the direction of our live text commentary of Maribor v Celtic, which should be appearing on the BBC Sport homepage shortly. See you tomorrow!
Brits face qualifying tests
Tennis
There are several Britons in action in US Open qualifying tonight:
Dan Evans, who reached the third round proper as a qualifier last year, plays his first round against Jimmy Wang of Tawian at about 10pm this evening.
James Ward, who has just risen to a career high world ranking of 131, starts against Aldin Setkic of Bosnia at about midnight.
Dan Smethurst is now the only other Brit with a chance of reaching the main draw. His first round match is against Konstantin Kravchuck of Russia, again at about midnight UK time.
All Blacks change two
Rugby Union
New Zealand have made two changes to the side thatdrew 12-12 with Australia ahead of their rematch with the Wallabies in the second round of the Rugby Championship.
Ryan Crotty comes in for Ma'a Nonu at inside centre, while Liam Messam replaces Jerome Kaino at blindside flanker.
Key battles
Maribor v Celtic
Jason Denayer v Marcos Tavares
With Efe Ambrose suspended, Ronny Deila may be forced to hand a start to on-loan Manchester City youngster Jason Denayer (pictured). Denayer will have his hands full if he does play as he'll have to subdue the threat of Maribor's talisman Tavares.
Tavares has been at the club since 2008 and is Maribor's all-time leading goalscorer. The skilful Brazilian was in the team the last time Maribor reached the Champions League and his experience and class will be key to the Slovenian side's hopes of pulling off another shock.
Emilio Izaguirre v Damjan Bohar
22-year-old Damjan Bohar is a pacy winger who likes to cut inside a lot - not dissimilar in style to his opposite number Callum McGregor. Bohar will be expected to provide much of the supply to strapping French striker Jean-Philippe Mendy.
Izaguirre is a veteran of Celtic's last two Champions League campaigns and Celtic will look to him to keep the tricky youngster under wraps.
Wolves still in the market ahead of Fulham clash
Championship
Wolves manager Kenny Jackett says the club are still in the market for new players ahead of tonight's Championship clash with Fulham.
So far this summer, Wolves have only signed former Peterborough United captain Tommy Rowe and Dutchman Rajiv van La Parra.
"It's really important we sign players to make a difference," Jacketttold the club's website. "Wolves is a big club that I think demands good players."
Dzeko signs new City contract
Football
You can't move for footballers putting pen to paper at the moment. This time it's Edin Dzeko of Manchester City, who's signed a new four-year deal at the Etihad.
"Happy and proud to renew my contract with @MCFC,"Dzeko says on Twitter. "I'm there where I belong!"
Fer completes QPR move
Football
Another done deal for you, and one that's sure to excite you QPR fans.
Norwich midfielder Leroy Fer has completed his move to Loftus Road,the club have announced on their Twitter account.
Fer played 29 times for the Canaries last season and also had an impressive World Cup with the Netherlands over the summer.
Lyle makes golden start
Disability Sport
Elizabeth Hudson
BBC Sport at the IPC European Athletics Championships in Swansea
"Scottish teenager Maria Lyle marks her arrival on the international stage aged just 14 with gold in the T35 100m at the IPC Athletics European Championships.
'I can't believe it but I have been working really hard and I'm so glad it has paid off,' she said.
Lyle, who has cerebral palsy, has been running spectacular times for a couple of years but was only able to run in international competition from this year.
'I was a bit nervous but managed to control my nerves and think about what I needed to do,' she added. 'I don't think about the fact that I'm the world record holder, I just want to do the best I can and improve technically.'"
Fulham target 'must-win' match
Championship
Lest we forget, tonight also sees a titanic clash in the Championship...
Fulham may only have played two matches in their short return to the second tier, but manager Felix Magath believes tonight's match against Wolves is a must-win game.
"It's always more pressure if you lose a game instead of winning," Magathtold the club's website. "We need points - we have to make three points against Wolves now. We not only have to play well, we have to score and we have to win.
"If we had played worse [against Ipswich and Millwall] I would be a little nervous but we played well and we have a new team, we have a new situation. There are a lot of new things."
Magath could recall £11m striker Ross McCormack after his second-half performance in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Millwall, while Shaun Hutchinson and Cauley Woodrow are also pushing to start for the Cottagers.
Stat attack
Maribor v Celtic
Maribor have played six previous matches against Scottish opposition: their record is won 3, drawn 1 , lost 2. They are on a four-game unbeaten run against Scottish clubs.
Maribor have only reached the Champions League group stage on one previous occasion: in 1999, when they beat French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais in the third qualifying round. Celtic, by contrast, are veterans of eight group stage campaigns.
Celtic have won their last two Champions League play-offs since going down to Arsenal in 2009; they overcame Helsingborgs in 2012 and Shakhtar Karagandy last season.
Celtic can beat anyone - Deila
Maribor v Celtic
Celtic may have earned a reprieve to qualify for this round after a 6-1 aggregate defeat to Legia Warsaw, but coach Ronny Deila is in no mood to be coy on his team's capabilities.
"If we play our way we can beat anybody," the Norwegian said ahead of his side's play-off first leg against Slovenian side Maribor. "The players are fitter and sharper, so I expect a much better performance in Maribor than against Legia several weeks ago."
In fairness, Celtic did enjoy a very impressive 6-1 win over Dundee at the weekend, and Deila says he expects his side to rise to tonight's occasion.
"This is a big challenge for both clubs and it is also a big game for me personally as I have never been to the Champions League before," he said. "It's an exciting time for me, but if we ultimately can't beat Maribor then we don't deserve the Champions League."
Maribor eye 'utopian' upset
Maribor v Celtic
As Sportsday approaches its final hour, we're now going to turn our attention to tonight's crunch match between Celtic and Slovenian side Maribor in the Champions League play-off round...
Maribor boss Ante Simundza hasn't exactly been talking up his team's chances ahead of tonight's first leg. Celtic were hammered by Legia Warsaw in the last round, and only scraped through to this stage on a technicality, but Simundza says it would be 'utopian' to fancy Maribor's chances against the Scottish champions.
"Those who think Maribor are favourites are wrong," he said. "It would be very utopian to think of a team like Celtic as outsiders. It is true that Celtic lost 6-1 to Legia over two legs but they had a lot of bad luck and missed a lot of chances."
Simundza says the match will be a batle of differing styles. "We know very well the weaknesses and strengths of our visitors from Glasgow," he said. "With their new coach they play a more Scandinavian game with a lot of fast running and with very dynamic players all around the pitch. We are ready for their aggressive style. But first we have to impose our style of play on them."
Smith makes Springboks return
Rugby Union
South Africa flanker Juan Smith will make his return to international rugby with South Africa against Argentina on Saturday, 18 months after being forced to retire because of a chronic injury.
Smith is one of three changes to the team that beat Argentina in the opening round of the Rugby Championship at the weekend. Coach Heyneke Meyer has also brought in Gurthro Steenkamp at loosehead prop and Eben Etzebeth at lock.
Smith, 33, played his last international at the end of 2010. He retired from all rugby in 2013 after struggling for two years with an Achilles' tendon injury but made an unexpected return and won the Heineken Cup and French league last season with Toulon.
Fergie to take the Ice Bucket Challenge?
Football
If you are a social media lover then you must have heard about the 'Ice Bucket Challenge'. Celebrities across the world are posting videos of having a bucketful of freezing water poured over their heads to raise money for charity, before nominating someone else to take part.
Cheeky Manchester United midfielder Anderson braved the cold - thencalled for his old boss Sir Alex Ferguson to step up next. Any chance of Fergie letting someone drench him? A few ex-United players - who he left out in the cold - may fancy doing it...
Juve chase Jov?
Football
Juventus could make a move for Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic, according to reports in the Italian media.
The Italian club are looking for a forward after new signing Alvaro Morata was injured in his first training session with the club.
Jovetic started Manchester City's opening win against Newcastle at the weekend, but he has struggled for regular playing time during his year at the Etihad.
Ton for Trott
Cricket
Warwickshire's Jonathan Trott has made a century in their One Day Cup match against Nottinghamshire. The former England batsman brought up his ton off 115 balls as the Bears reached 241-3 with six overs remaining in their innings.
There has also been a century at Hove, and once again it's an ex-England batsman to the fore: Luke Wright has reached 109 not out. Sussex are currently 231-2 afrer 39 overs.
Leeds and Cas ready for Challenge
Rugby League
"Nothing is bigger than Challenge Cup final." The words of Leeds Rhinos half-back Danny McGuire - and he's not a man you would want to argue with.
McGuire lines up for Rhinos against Yorkshire rivals Castleford Tigers at Wembley and, along with Cas centre Michael Shenton, has beentalking to the BBC's Super League Show about the buzz of the build-up.
You can watch the Wembley showpiece on BBC One from 14:20 BST on Saturday.
Seagulls hover over Bennett
Football
Aston Villa full-back Joe Bennett is expected to join Championship side Brighton on a season-long loan.
The 24-year-old left-back, who has slipped down Villa's pecking order after the summer arrivals of Aly Cissokho, is down on the South Coast today for a medical.
Burton no longer going for gold
Judo
Talk about going out at the top. Team Scotland flagbearer Euan Burton reaffirms his decision to retire afterwinning Commonwealth Games gold.
Burton, 35, came out of retirement for Glasgow 2014 before leading Scotland out at the opening ceremony and then triumphing in the 100kg category. Now he confirms he will return to full-time coaching.
"Having won multiple European and world championship medals and titles at World Cups and Grand Slams across the globe, I could not have imagined a more fantastic end to my competitive career," he says.
Question of Sport teaser
Quiz time. Earlier we posed this tricky Question of Sport teaser...
Reigning champion Rafael Nadal misses the US Open through injury - but who are the only three players to beat him in his last five starts in New York?
The answers were *drum roll please* Juan Martin Del Potro, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Give yourself a big slap on the back if you aced that one.
Cuellar flies into the Canaries
Football
Championship hopefuls Norwich City sign experienced ex-Rangers, Aston Villa and Sunderland defender Carlos Cuellar on a one-year deal.
The 32-year-old Spaniard, who was released by the Black Cats earlier this summer, becomes the Canaries' fourth signing of the summer.
"Carlos brings bags of experience as he's played at the highest level in three countries. He can play as a centre-back and a right-back, and we're brought him here to strengthen the options we have in defence," Norwich boss Neil Adamstells the club's official website.
Feyenoord and Dnipro fined for racism
Football
Dutch club Feyenoord and Ukrainian outfit Dnipro have both been fined by Uefa for racist behaviour by their fans.
Feyenoord fans chanted a religious insult during their Champions League qualifier against Besiktas last month. The club has been ordered to close a section of its De Kuip stadium for the second leg of its Europa League playoff against Zorya Luhansk, and pay a £36,000 fine.
Dnirpo has been ordered to pay a £40,000 fine for the hooligan behaviour of its fans during a Champions League qualifying match against FC Copenhagen.
Newcastle keen to keep hold of Tiote
Football
Newcastle have told suitors that midfielder Cheick Tiote will not be leaving St James's Park for a knock-down fee.
Reports have linked the Ivorian international with a move to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.
But PA reports that Lokomotiv made one bid for the 28-year-old which was dismissed as 'derisory' and have not returned since.
Youth Olympics
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games seems a long way into the future. Not for the next generation of athletes though. The brightest teenage talents are currently competing in the Youth Olympics and you can get ahead of the game by spotting some future stars in our highlights video of the best action.
Click the play button on this page, or go into the live coverage tab, to watch them. You may spot one or two future gold medallists...
Disappointment for British duo
Diving
David McDaid
BBC Sport at the European Aquatics Championships in Berlin
"Tom Daley and James Denny have missed out on a medal in the 10m synchro.
"The pair were in the silver medal position going into their final dive, and eventually ended up fourth with a total of 403.74. Germany retained their gold medal.
"Daley and Denny only started practising together shortly before the Commonwealth Games, where they won silver."
Cas rejects Kreuziger appeal
Cycling
They don't get much of a summer holiday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, do they?
Those busy folks in Lausanne have been at it again: this time they've dismissed Roman Kreuziger's request to start the three-week Spanish Vuelta on Saturday while suspected of doping.
Cas says the Czech cyclist remains provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union while he is under investigation.
The UCI says long-term analysis of Kreuziger's blood values in his biological passport suggests he was doping while riding for the Astana team in 2012 - an accusation Kreuziger denies.
With the transfer deadline looming, we want to know where you think your team need strengthening. Tell us. If you're a Twitterer then use #whatmyteamneeds, or if text is more your thing then pop a message to 81111. We have also been asking for your Facebook comments - here are a selection of those thoughts....
Paul Blowers: Arsenal still need another centre-back, defensive midfielder and a striker, but I'm afraid to say I think our transfer dealings are done, unfortunately!
Richard Jones: Leeds need a whole team. It's gonna be a loooooooong miserable season. Still fourth place might be a miracle (that's fourth from bottom btw).
Hismajestyking Erwin Stam II: Man Utd needs Di Maria, Vidal and Hummels just to get into top four. The signing of the summer is Cesc Fabregas... Chelsea will win the title because of him.. Arsenal fans are gonna hate watching him in that blue...
Celtic's countdown to kick-off
Football
Celtic's players will be relaxing in their hotel as kick-off looms fortheir Champions League clash at Slovenian side Maribor.
One man who will be chilling out - if he is there yet - is defender Efe Ambrose. The Nigerian international did not travel with the rest of the squad and had a mad dash to make the play-off when Celtic discovered he was not suspended.
His ban for a red card against Legia Warsaw in Poland was served in the return leg, although the result was later overturned by Uefa.
Winger James Forrest and defender Adam Matthews are injured and Ghana winger Wakaso Mubarak has not been signed in time.
Barca go for Koke?
Football
One club which might feel the need to ship in some pre-deadline reinforcements is Barcelona, of course. The Spanish giantscannot sign any players until January 2016 after Fifa rejected their appeal against a transfer ban.
Following the announcement, made earlier today (see 11:32 BST) Barcelona-based newspaper Sport reckons the club will try to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke, 22, before this transfer window closes and loan him back to Los Rojiblancos for this season.
With the transfer deadline looming, we want to know where you think your team need strengthening. Tell us. If you're a Twitterer then use #whatmyteamneeds, or if text is more your thing then pop a message to 81111.Sid: Liverpool need a centre forward to partner Daniel Sturridge (preferably Balotelli). Isco on loan won't be bad either.Ousman Manneh: What Man Utd need 1) William Carvalho, 2) Benatia, 3) Depay and 4) Strootman/Gundogan (realistic targets). Forget Di Maria, Vidal and Mats Hummels.Ross Duffy: Karl Robinson and MK Dons need a centre back to compete for the League One title.
Rangers to grab hold of Vargas
Football
Today has been very quiet of in terms of 'done' transfers, withonly Swansea sending any work in the direction of the Premier League's admin staff.
But another deal which could happen soon is Queen Park Rangers completing the signing of Chile forward Eduardo Vargas on a season-long loan from Napoli.
The 24-year-old was in London to undergo a medical with the Premier League side earlier today.
United turn sights on Guarin?
Football
Manchester United have started negotiating a deal for Inter Milan midfielder Fredy Guarin after their move for Juventus's Arturo Vidal stalled,the Daily Star reports.
United have apparently made the first move for the Colombian in a bit to head off interest from Hamburg and Sevilla, among others.
Guarin is thought to command a fee of around £18m.
Paralympic sport
Elizabeth Hudson
BBC Sport at the IPC European Athletics Championships
"One of the GB team's rising stars will have the spotlight on her as she makes her major international debut in Swansea this afternoon.
"Scottish teenager Maria Lyle is only 14 and has been running spectacular times over the last two years, but was too young to get internationally classified until this year.
"She is a double world record holder in the T35 100 and 200m for athletes with cerebral palsy and goes over the shorter distance at 16:55 BST - in a race you can hear live on BBC Radio 5 Live.
"But one GB star who will take no further part in the competition is Libby Clegg. The visually-impaired sprinter, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games, has been suffering with a sinus infection and has pulled out."
Lippi flips
Football
66-year-old Marcello Lippi shows no signs of slipping sedately into retirement.
The Italian World-Cup winning coach, now managing Guangzhou Evergrande in China, exploded with fury after his side had two players sent off in the dying minutes of their 1-0 first leg loss to Western Sydney Wanderers in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals.
Lippi charged on to the pitch to protest to Emirati referee Mohammed Abdulla, and as you can see from these pictures, he wasn't exactly shy in getting his point across...
Van der Vaart recalled in Hiddink's first squad
Football
New Netherlands coach Guus Hiddink has recalled Hamburg playmaker Rafael van der Vaart in his first squad.
The 31-year-old missed out on Louis van Gaal's World Cup squad with a calf injury.
Stoke full-back Erik Pieters and PSG full-back Gregory van der Wiel are also recalled, but new Napoli signing Jonathan de Guzman is dropped.
No bid for Balotelli - Milan
Football
AC Milan say they have not received any bids for striker Mario Balotelli. It has been widely reported that the Italian was the subject of a £17.6m offer by Liverpool.
But Milan say there is nothing to the rumours.
"At this time we have not received any offer from Liverpool for Balotelli," AC Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani told Italian media.
"Hence, there is no negotiation. We will see as the transfer market ends on September 1."
Swans style seduced Fernandez
Football
New Swansea signing Federico Fernandez says the club's playing style was a key factor in luring him to South Wales.
"It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League - it is the best in the world - and I'm grateful to Swansea for giving me this opportunity," Fernandeztold the club's official website.
"I saw a team that holds the ball and plays very good football," said Fernandez of the Swans. "I can identify myself with the Swansea style - I like to play the ball from the back and, of course, I love to defend too."
Club pays fans to watch first home game
Football
Staying in Hull, one non-league team have hit upon a novel solution to the problem of deserted stands.
Hull United manager-owner Jamie Waltham has said he will pay fans £2 each to turn up and support the club in their opening home game in the Humber Premier League.
"If 500 people come through the door then I'll pay out £1,000 because I feel that sometimes you have to give before you get back,"Waltham told the Mirror.
"It's about offering an alternative and an incentive to come down and watching something a little bit different."
Bruce desperate to add to squad
Football
Hull manager Steve Bruce says he's desperate to boost his squad after losing midfielder Robert Snodgrass to a knee injury and defender Alex Bruce to back problems.
"We're trying to add to the squad as we know we have to," Bruce said. "We've lost two big players in the last week.
"We've got 10 or 12 days to try to bring in a replacement [for Snodgrass], and two or three offers went out in the last 24 to 48 hours."
One man Hull have been linked with is Lorient winger Vincent Aboubakar (pictured), andTalksport says that deal is still on the table, with the Cameroonian's other suitors, Sporting Lisbon, reportedly out of the race.