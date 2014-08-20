Sportsday - Transfers latest

There are several Britons in action in US Open qualifying tonight:

Dan Evans, who reached the third round proper as a qualifier last year, plays his first round against Jimmy Wang of Tawian at about 10pm this evening.

James Ward, who has just risen to a career high world ranking of 131, starts against Aldin Setkic of Bosnia at about midnight.

Dan Smethurst is now the only other Brit with a chance of reaching the main draw. His first round match is against Konstantin Kravchuck of Russia, again at about midnight UK time.