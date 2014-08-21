Mario Balotelli in talks with Liverpool

Sportsday - Thursday as it happened

Summary

  1. Liverpool have £16m Mario Balotelli bid accepted
  2. Malky Mackay out of Crystal Palace running as sporting director Iain Moody quits
  3. Latest football transfer news and gossip
  4. Tottenham (17:00 BST) and Hull (19:30) in Europa League action
  5. England face Wales and could qualify for women's football World Cup (19:05 BST)

Live Reporting

By Michael Emons and Andy Cryer

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodbye

So with the live text commentary for tonight's Europa League action starting shortly, we will end Sportsday Live there. Thank you for joining us and for your interaction and comments.

We will be back at 08:00 BST on Friday for all the team news and previews before the weekend's matches, as well as looking at 50 years of Match of the Day. Until then, bye for now.

Low crowd predicted for Norway game

Football

Football Association officials are braced for England's lowest attendance since Wembley was rebuilt in 2007 when they face Norway in a friendly on 3 September.

With just two weeks to go until the team's first match since their poor showing at this summer's World Cup in Brazil, only 17,000 tickets have been sold - although this figure is expected to be boosted by a potential 17,000 more Club Wembley ticket-holders.

The crowd for the reciprocal fixture - England beat Norway in Oslo in 2012 in Roy Hodgson's first game in charge - could be smaller than the 48,876 who watched the friendly against Sweden in 2011.

Blackburn reject Hull's Rhodes offer

Football

BBC Radio Lancashire reports that Blackburn Rovers have rejected Hull's offer for striker Jordan Rhodes.

AEL Limassol v Tottenham (17:00 BST)

Football - team news

Tottenham have announced their team for the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie against AEL Limassol.

Starting line-up: Lloris (c); Naughton, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies; Bentaleb, Paulinho; Holtby, Townsend, Kane; Soldado.

Substitutes: Friedel, Rose, Dawson, Chadli, Dembele, Sandro, Lamela.

Live text commentary will be on the BBC Sport site from 16:00 BST.

Disability sport

From BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson at the IPC Athletics European Championships:

Aled Davies
Getty Images

"It's looking a bit gloomy in Swansea this afternoon but home favourite Aled Davies will be hoping to brighten up the day with gold in the F42 shot competition.

"The Welshman captained the athletics team at Glasgow 2014 where he won silver in the discus and although the shot is not his preferred event, he still should be too strong for the rest of the field.

"Among the other Britons in action this afternoon are Paralympic and world champion Richard Whitehead, who goes in the T42 200m at 17:31 BST and Mickey Bushell in the T53 200m (18:12) while before them, 14-year-old Maria Lyle bids for her second gold in the T35 200m at 16:21."

Magath: Fulham can seal Premier League return

Football

Manager

Felix Magath is adamant Fulham can make an immediate Premier League return despite their early struggles.

However, the 60-year-old German admits the task of winning promotion from the Championship is bigger than he and club owner Shahid Khan had anticipated.

Fulham remain pointless following Wednesday's 1-0 home loss to Wolves.

"I'm convinced that we can manage it this season," Magath told BBC London 94.9. "He [Khan] knows that it might be more difficult than we thought."

Get involved

BBC Sport Facebook

Steve Nicholls on Facebook: Amazing signing, Rodgers will get the best out of him and he's with players that don't have egos like they did at City.....signing of the season?

Uwe: They get rid of one bad boy and get another?

Lucky Thebeyame: Good news, looking forward to that Monday game.

Liverpool have had a £16m bid accepted for AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli. Would he be a good signing for the Reds? Would you want him in your team? Let us know via #bbcsportsday, text 81111 or post on the

BBC Sport Facebook page.

Swansea v Burnley (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Football

Swansea
Getty Images

Manager Garry Monk has urged Swansea to follow up their win over Manchester United with another victory against Burnley on Saturday.

He said: "It's always great when you beat the big teams - even more so when nobody gave us a chance.

"Burnley are a hard-working side and they are a group that works for one another and are a real threat."

KSC Lokeren v Hull City (19:30 BST)

Football - team news

Defender Harry Maguire will make his debut for Hull City in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg against KSC Lokeren in Belgium.

Maguire, 21,

signed for Hull from Sheffield United on 29 July but has not been included in the Tigers squad for their two Europa League qualifying matches against Trencin or the Premier League win over QPR on Saturday.

Manager Steve Bruce is expected to make a number of changes, with striker Yannick Sagbo also set to play despite his current domestic suspension. Apart from midfielder Robert Snodgrass's long-term absence with a knee injury, Bruce will have a full squad to choose from in Belgium.

AEL Limassol v Tottenham (17:00 BST)

Football - team news

Tottenham face AEL Limassol in tonight's Europa League play-off first leg tie.

Kyle Walker, Vlad Chiriches, Emmanuel Adebayor, Christian Eriksen, Aaron Lennon, Younes Kaboul and Etienne Capoue have not made the trip to Cyprus, while goalkeeper Michel Vorm is still unavailable.

Jan Vertonghen
Getty Images

However, Belgian trio Nacer Chadli, Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen (pictured) and Brazil's Paulinho are in the Tottenham squad after missing the Premier League opener at West Ham because of their extended participation in the World Cup.

Agard signs for Bristol City

Bristol City have

signed striker Kieran Agard from Rotherham for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old joined the Millers in the summer of 2012 and scored 32 goals in 91 appearances.

It was reported last week that Agard had met with Leeds over a potential move but he was unable to agree a deal.

AEL Limassol v Tottenham (17:00 BST)

Football

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says the Europa League is now a significant competition - because the winners earn a place in the Champions League.

Spurs face AEL Limassol in their Europa League play-off first leg (17:00 BST).

Last season, when managing Southampton, Pochettino said he had "no interest" in the competition, claiming it "kills" teams in their domestic leagues. But the 42-year-old Argentine says it is now a "different competition" and represents a "big challenge".

Aston Villa v Newcastle (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Football

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

"Siem de Jong has trained all week and will be in the squad for Villa. [Cheick] Tiote has been running outside and working towards training.

"We will be facing a Villa side who will be full of confidence after a great away win last week. We have to be stiff opposition."

England chasing 195

Cricket

England Women have been set a target of 195 to win their one-day international against India Women at Scarborough.

Anya Shrubsole
Getty Images

India batted first in a rain-affected match and made 193-8 with Smriti Mandhana scoring 74, while Heather Knight (3-28) and Anya Shrubsole (2-47) were the pick of the England bowlers.

The match has been reduced to a 47-over contest, with England's target slightly adjusted to 195. Live commentary of the match is available

on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Chelsea v Leicester (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Football

Leicester manager Nigel Pearson has started his news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Chelsea.

He said: "Chelsea have real pedigree and know-how in this division, but we have to create opportunities for ourselves there.

"We've got to get our preparation right and it'll be a good opportunity to test ourselves. We need to do as well as we can."

Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton have been training and could be involved.

Hull bid for Jordan Rhodes

Football

Blackburn Rovers manager Gary Bowyer says Hull have made a bid for prolific striker Jordan Rhodes.

The 24-year-old Scotland international, who scored 25 goals for Rovers in the Sky Bet Championship last season, has been targeted by Tigers boss Steve Bruce to replace Shane Long following his recent move to Southampton.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference on Thursday, Bowyer said: "There has been an enquiry which has been taken to the board and the owners and that's as much as I know."

Dyche 'has money to spend at Burnley'

Football

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he has money to spend before the transfer window closes,

reports the Daily Express.

The Clarets have invested only about £5m so far in bringing in seven new signings.

"There is finance available. It's not endless but it is available," confirmed Dyche. "We still have to use it wisely and cut our cloth accordingly."

No Fabregas regrets for Wenger

Football

Cesc Fabregas
Reuters

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits it felt strange for him to see Cesc Fabregas playing in a blue Chelsea shirt, but insisted he had no regrets at not re-signing him.

"I have no regret about that at all. My regret is that he left us," Wenger said. "It was strange, but you have to accept that professional players move from club to club.

"It was difficult for him to leave us, but after that you accept he can move to some different clubs. Of course, it was a bit strange, but he had a good game."

'Moody's departure a blow for Palace' - Millen

Football

Iain Moody's resignation will prove a blow to Crystal Palace, according to the club's caretaker manager Keith Millen.

Moody resigned as Palace's sporting director on Thursday amid allegations of sexism and homophobia against him and Malky Mackay during their joint tenure at Cardiff.

Millen said: "Iain was brought in to do a job to recruit and scout players, and Iain was experienced at that job.

"The chairman will now have to look at that situation, to see whether he wants to bring someone in."

Get involved

BBC Sport Facebook

Rob Scibetta on Facebook: Hate to say but Liverpool are real title contenders now.

Dave Mallon: I'm a City fan and I want Mario to fulfil his talent wherever that may be! Good luck to Liverpool, he's a handful but he'll give you very important moments. Champions league for the big man too! Im a City fan but I'll always be a fan of Super Mario regardless of where he goes!

Jonny Watson: I'm gutted Arsenal didn't sign him to be honest.

Liverpool have had a £16m bid accepted for AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli. Would he be a good signing for the Reds? Would you want him in your team? Let us know via #bbcsportsday, text 81111 or post on the

BBC Sport Facebook page.

Youth Olympics

British triathlete Ben Dijkstra claims his

second gold medal of the Nanjing Youth Olympics with victory in the multi-nation mixed relay event.

The 15-year-old, who won the men's individual event on Monday, was one of four athletes who helped Europe 1 win the relay in one hour 22.17 seconds. Briton Sian Rainsley took silver in the same event as part of Europe 3.

Compatriot Jessica Fullalove secured 50m backstroke silver, while Peter Miles won mixed-nation team judo bronze.

Suarez 'feels like a footballer again'

Football

Luis Suarez
AFP

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez admits he "feels like a footballer" again after an appeal allowed him to train with his new team-mates despite his playing ban.

He told

Barcelona's website: "The outcome is that I am now able to train again. I feel like a footballer, I can be with my team-mates and be with them on a day-to-day basis."

Samaras in West Brom link

Football

Giorgios Samaras
Reuters

Georgios Samaras is expected to arrive at West Bromwich Albion on Thursday as talks about signing for the club on a free transfer edge closer to completion, reports

the Daily Mail.

The Greece international striker, 29, is without a club after Celtic didn't offer him new terms at the end of his Parkhead contract. He has attracted interest from Sampdoria, Sevilla and Hamburg and recently had discussions with Malaga.

Get involved

Sid: Mario Balotelli is a fantastic talent but not sure about his work ethic.

Carl Slocombe: Looks like Liverpool fancy their chances of winning the league with 10 men on the pitch most times.

Tony Chorley: As a City fan, Balotelli is a legend. Would I want him in my team? - not a chance.

Liverpool have had a £16m bid accepted for AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli. Would he be a good signing for the Reds? Would you want him in your team? Let us know via #bbcsportsday, text 81111 or post on the

BBC Sport Facebook page.

Balotelli has said Milan farewell

Football

AC Milan say on their website that Mario Balotelli has bid farewell to his team-mates before leaving training.

The statement on

www.acmilan said: "Mario Balotelli left Milanello's sporting centre at 13.30 [local time], after saying goodbye to his team-mates.

"Before leaving the premises, the striker has said goodbye to members of Milan's press office."

Liverpool have had a £16m bid accepted for the striker.

OptaJoe ‏on Twitter: Mario Balotelli averages a red card every 18 Premier League games, the third highest ratio of all players with 3+ reds. Fiery.

Liverpool have £16m Balotelli bid accepted

Ben Smith

BBC Sport

Liverpool have agreed a £16m fee for AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli.

Crystal Palace v West Ham (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Football

Crystal Palace caretaker manager Keith Millen has just started his news conference ahead of West Ham's Premier League visit on Saturday.

He said: "The chairman has said all along he'll see what's available in terms of manager. He knows what I can do. He doesn't feel like he has to rush and make sure it's the right person.

"On the training field the lads have been fine - they're serious and focused and we haven't changed too much tactically.

"We've done our homework on West Ham as we know we've got a tough game so the setup is here - there's no excuses."

Football headlines

Football

Mario Balotelli
Getty Images

Liverpool are in talks with AC Milan to sign former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli.

Iain Moody has resigned as Crystal Palace sporting director, following allegations about racist, sexist and homophobic texts shared with his former colleague Malky Mackay.

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria has told Real Madrid he wants to leave the La Liga club.

Get involved

Mayungbe Lawrence: Don't think Balotelli is what Liverpool needs. Not sharp enough with enough extra luggage like Suarez.

Githu gee: Balotelli to be a red? Looks strange. Hope there won't be any chemistry between him and Sturridge or #MCFC might regret.

Claudio Scotto: Balotelli after Suarez? Rodgers really doesn't like an easy life...

What are your thoughts on Liverpool attempting to sign AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli? Let us know via #bbcsportsday, text 81111 or post on the

BBC Sport Facebook page.

Hodgson wants English players to move abroad

Football

Roy Hodgson says the England team would benefit if some of its players headed overseas to secure regular first-team football.

"We are going to have to accept that some young players - who I think are good enough and can win games for England - will not always be first choice for their teams in England," he told

the FA website.

"It wouldn't hurt them at all to go abroad. Most of our players - although they don't all play regularly - play at very good clubs at a very high level.

"If you're asking me would it be better for some of our players to be playing in good teams abroad rather than warming the bench, then of course, as a national team manager I would like to see that."

Di Maria asks to leave Real Madrid

Football

Angel Di Maria has

told Real Madrid he wants to leave the club and has rejected the offer of a new contract, coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed.

Midfielder Di Maria, 26, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

"Di Maria asked to go in the summer and has rejected an offer from the club," Ancelotti said at a news conference.

"The player has to look for a solution. If when the [transfer] market closes he's still here, he will work with us like last season and there will be no problem."

Get involved

#bbcsportsday

Some more of your memories on playing against ex-professionals.

George Best
Allsport

Alan Ewens: Played against George Best when he was 43. He pinged a 50-yarder over my head. I grinned like a fool and shook his hand.

Lewis George Hayter: Last October I played with Trevor Sinclair on the pitch in the hotel we were staying at. The ball was glued to his feet.

Morgan Calton: Played a game at Craven Cottage in May - our team had Luis Boa Morte, their team had Sean Davis. Team Davis gave us a schooling.

Balotelli to Liverpool?

Football

Liverpool Echo reporter James Pearce on

Twitter: "£16m fee agreed. Just a case of agreeing personal terms now in terms of Balotelli's move to Anfield."

Mills confident of Bolton recovery

Football

Defender Matt Mills believes Bolton

can overcome a difficult start to the season, having taken one point from three matches.

A 2-1 defeat by Middlesbrough on Tuesday left Dougie Freedman's side still searching for a first league win. The 28-year-old Mills says their poor start is frustrating but has backed Bolton to turn things around.

"I've gone a lot longer to get a first win than three games and still made the play-offs, so it's not all doom and gloom," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

Raining in Scarborough

Cricket

England v India - 1st ODI
Getty Images

England's one-day international against India Women is taking place today at Scarborough.

India batted first and reached 60-2 off 18 of their 50 overs before the rain came to cause a delay in the match.

When play resumes,

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra is the place to go to for live commentary.

Northampton wish Coventry well

Football

Northampton Town, who were Coventry's landlords last year, have tweeted: "We would like to wish Coventry City well on their return to the Ricoh Arena. Best wishes for the future."

Coventry to return to the Ricoh Arena

Football

Ricoh Arena
PA

It has been confirmed League One side

Coventry City are to return to the Ricoh Arena after agreeing a two-year deal with the company that runs the stadium.

The Sky Blues have been playing their home games in Northampton since the start of the 2013-14 season after a long-running row over rent.

Best video clips

Here are some of the best video clips to have a look at during your lunch break.

Spa
BBC

Formula 1: BBC F1 commentator Ben Edwards

takes a look at what makes Spa-Francorchamps such a special circuit.

Swimming: Great Britain

set a new world record as they claimed gold in the 4x100m mixed medley at the European Championships in Berlin.

Basketball: The future of

Great Britain's basketball teams is in doubt after the sport had its Olympic funding withdrawn, says performance chairman Roger Moreland.

Mario or Luis?

Football

Mario Balotelli
Opta

Our friends at Opta have compiled the above graphic on comparisons between former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez and Reds target Mario Balotelli. The stats shown are Serie A and Premier League games from the 2013-14 season.

