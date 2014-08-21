Sportsday - Thursday as it happened

Football Association officials are braced for England's lowest attendance since Wembley was rebuilt in 2007 when they face Norway in a friendly on 3 September.

With just two weeks to go until the team's first match since their poor showing at this summer's World Cup in Brazil, only 17,000 tickets have been sold - although this figure is expected to be boosted by a potential 17,000 more Club Wembley ticket-holders.

The crowd for the reciprocal fixture - England beat Norway in Oslo in 2012 in Roy Hodgson's first game in charge - could be smaller than the 48,876 who watched the friendly against Sweden in 2011.