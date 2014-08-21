Sportsday - Thursday as it happened
- Liverpool have £16m Mario Balotelli bid accepted
- Malky Mackay out of Crystal Palace running as sporting director Iain Moody quits
- Latest football transfer news and gossip
- Tottenham (17:00 BST) and Hull (19:30) in Europa League action
- England face Wales and could qualify for women's football World Cup (19:05 BST)
Low crowd predicted for Norway game
Football
Football Association officials are braced for England's lowest attendance since Wembley was rebuilt in 2007 when they face Norway in a friendly on 3 September.
With just two weeks to go until the team's first match since their poor showing at this summer's World Cup in Brazil, only 17,000 tickets have been sold - although this figure is expected to be boosted by a potential 17,000 more Club Wembley ticket-holders.
The crowd for the reciprocal fixture - England beat Norway in Oslo in 2012 in Roy Hodgson's first game in charge - could be smaller than the 48,876 who watched the friendly against Sweden in 2011.
Blackburn reject Hull's Rhodes offer
Football
BBC Radio Lancashire reports that Blackburn Rovers have rejected Hull's offer for striker Jordan Rhodes.
AEL Limassol v Tottenham (17:00 BST)
Football - team news
Tottenham have announced their team for the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie against AEL Limassol.
Starting line-up: Lloris (c); Naughton, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies; Bentaleb, Paulinho; Holtby, Townsend, Kane; Soldado.
Substitutes: Friedel, Rose, Dawson, Chadli, Dembele, Sandro, Lamela.
Live text commentary will be on the BBC Sport site from 16:00 BST.
Disability sport
From BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson at the IPC Athletics European Championships:
"It's looking a bit gloomy in Swansea this afternoon but home favourite Aled Davies will be hoping to brighten up the day with gold in the F42 shot competition.
"The Welshman captained the athletics team at Glasgow 2014 where he won silver in the discus and although the shot is not his preferred event, he still should be too strong for the rest of the field.
"Among the other Britons in action this afternoon are Paralympic and world champion Richard Whitehead, who goes in the T42 200m at 17:31 BST and Mickey Bushell in the T53 200m (18:12) while before them, 14-year-old Maria Lyle bids for her second gold in the T35 200m at 16:21."
Magath: Fulham can seal Premier League return
Football
ManagerFelix Magath is adamant Fulham can make an immediate Premier League return despite their early struggles.
However, the 60-year-old German admits the task of winning promotion from the Championship is bigger than he and club owner Shahid Khan had anticipated.
Fulham remain pointless following Wednesday's 1-0 home loss to Wolves.
"I'm convinced that we can manage it this season," Magath told BBC London 94.9. "He [Khan] knows that it might be more difficult than we thought."
Swansea v Burnley (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Football
Manager Garry Monk has urged Swansea to follow up their win over Manchester United with another victory against Burnley on Saturday.
He said: "It's always great when you beat the big teams - even more so when nobody gave us a chance.
"Burnley are a hard-working side and they are a group that works for one another and are a real threat."
KSC Lokeren v Hull City (19:30 BST)
Football - team news
Defender Harry Maguire will make his debut for Hull City in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg against KSC Lokeren in Belgium.
Maguire, 21,signed for Hull from Sheffield United on 29 July but has not been included in the Tigers squad for their two Europa League qualifying matches against Trencin or the Premier League win over QPR on Saturday.
Manager Steve Bruce is expected to make a number of changes, with striker Yannick Sagbo also set to play despite his current domestic suspension. Apart from midfielder Robert Snodgrass's long-term absence with a knee injury, Bruce will have a full squad to choose from in Belgium.
AEL Limassol v Tottenham (17:00 BST)
Football - team news
Tottenham face AEL Limassol in tonight's Europa League play-off first leg tie.
Kyle Walker, Vlad Chiriches, Emmanuel Adebayor, Christian Eriksen, Aaron Lennon, Younes Kaboul and Etienne Capoue have not made the trip to Cyprus, while goalkeeper Michel Vorm is still unavailable.
However, Belgian trio Nacer Chadli, Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen (pictured) and Brazil's Paulinho are in the Tottenham squad after missing the Premier League opener at West Ham because of their extended participation in the World Cup.
Agard signs for Bristol City
Bristol City havesigned striker Kieran Agard from Rotherham for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old joined the Millers in the summer of 2012 and scored 32 goals in 91 appearances.
It was reported last week that Agard had met with Leeds over a potential move but he was unable to agree a deal.
AEL Limassol v Tottenham (17:00 BST)
Football
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says the Europa League is now a significant competition - because the winners earn a place in the Champions League.
Spurs face AEL Limassol in their Europa League play-off first leg (17:00 BST).
Last season, when managing Southampton, Pochettino said he had "no interest" in the competition, claiming it "kills" teams in their domestic leagues. But the 42-year-old Argentine says it is now a "different competition" and represents a "big challenge".
Aston Villa v Newcastle (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Football
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.
"Siem de Jong has trained all week and will be in the squad for Villa. [Cheick] Tiote has been running outside and working towards training.
"We will be facing a Villa side who will be full of confidence after a great away win last week. We have to be stiff opposition."
England chasing 195
Cricket
England Women have been set a target of 195 to win their one-day international against India Women at Scarborough.
India batted first in a rain-affected match and made 193-8 with Smriti Mandhana scoring 74, while Heather Knight (3-28) and Anya Shrubsole (2-47) were the pick of the England bowlers.
The match has been reduced to a 47-over contest, with England's target slightly adjusted to 195. Live commentary of the match is availableon BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Chelsea v Leicester (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Football
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson has started his news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Chelsea.
He said: "Chelsea have real pedigree and know-how in this division, but we have to create opportunities for ourselves there.
"We've got to get our preparation right and it'll be a good opportunity to test ourselves. We need to do as well as we can."
Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton have been training and could be involved.
Hull bid for Jordan Rhodes
Football
Blackburn Rovers manager Gary Bowyer says Hull have made a bid for prolific striker Jordan Rhodes.
The 24-year-old Scotland international, who scored 25 goals for Rovers in the Sky Bet Championship last season, has been targeted by Tigers boss Steve Bruce to replace Shane Long following his recent move to Southampton.
Speaking at his pre-match news conference on Thursday, Bowyer said: "There has been an enquiry which has been taken to the board and the owners and that's as much as I know."
Dyche 'has money to spend at Burnley'
Football
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he has money to spend before the transfer window closes,reports the Daily Express.
The Clarets have invested only about £5m so far in bringing in seven new signings.
"There is finance available. It's not endless but it is available," confirmed Dyche. "We still have to use it wisely and cut our cloth accordingly."
No Fabregas regrets for Wenger
Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits it felt strange for him to see Cesc Fabregas playing in a blue Chelsea shirt, but insisted he had no regrets at not re-signing him.
"I have no regret about that at all. My regret is that he left us," Wenger said. "It was strange, but you have to accept that professional players move from club to club.
"It was difficult for him to leave us, but after that you accept he can move to some different clubs. Of course, it was a bit strange, but he had a good game."
'Moody's departure a blow for Palace' - Millen
Football
Iain Moody's resignation will prove a blow to Crystal Palace, according to the club's caretaker manager Keith Millen.
Moody resigned as Palace's sporting director on Thursday amid allegations of sexism and homophobia against him and Malky Mackay during their joint tenure at Cardiff.
Millen said: "Iain was brought in to do a job to recruit and scout players, and Iain was experienced at that job.
"The chairman will now have to look at that situation, to see whether he wants to bring someone in."
Youth Olympics
British triathlete Ben Dijkstra claims hissecond gold medal of the Nanjing Youth Olympics with victory in the multi-nation mixed relay event.
The 15-year-old, who won the men's individual event on Monday, was one of four athletes who helped Europe 1 win the relay in one hour 22.17 seconds. Briton Sian Rainsley took silver in the same event as part of Europe 3.
Compatriot Jessica Fullalove secured 50m backstroke silver, while Peter Miles won mixed-nation team judo bronze.
Suarez 'feels like a footballer again'
Football
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez admits he "feels like a footballer" again after an appeal allowed him to train with his new team-mates despite his playing ban.
He toldBarcelona's website: "The outcome is that I am now able to train again. I feel like a footballer, I can be with my team-mates and be with them on a day-to-day basis."
Samaras in West Brom link
Football
Georgios Samaras is expected to arrive at West Bromwich Albion on Thursday as talks about signing for the club on a free transfer edge closer to completion, reportsthe Daily Mail.
The Greece international striker, 29, is without a club after Celtic didn't offer him new terms at the end of his Parkhead contract. He has attracted interest from Sampdoria, Sevilla and Hamburg and recently had discussions with Malaga.
Liverpool have had a £16m bid accepted for AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli. Would he be a good signing for the Reds? Would you want him in your team? Let us know via #bbcsportsday, text 81111 or post on theBBC Sport Facebook page.
Balotelli has said Milan farewell
Football
AC Milan say on their website that Mario Balotelli has bid farewell to his team-mates before leaving training.
The statement onwww.acmilan said: "Mario Balotelli left Milanello's sporting centre at 13.30 [local time], after saying goodbye to his team-mates.
"Before leaving the premises, the striker has said goodbye to members of Milan's press office."Liverpool have had a £16m bid accepted for the striker.
Liverpool have £16m Balotelli bid accepted
Ben Smith
BBC Sport
Liverpool have agreed a £16m fee for AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli.
Crystal Palace v West Ham (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Football
Crystal Palace caretaker manager Keith Millen has just started his news conference ahead of West Ham's Premier League visit on Saturday.
He said: "The chairman has said all along he'll see what's available in terms of manager. He knows what I can do. He doesn't feel like he has to rush and make sure it's the right person.
"On the training field the lads have been fine - they're serious and focused and we haven't changed too much tactically.
"We've done our homework on West Ham as we know we've got a tough game so the setup is here - there's no excuses."
Football headlines
Football
Hodgson wants English players to move abroad
Football
Roy Hodgson says the England team would benefit if some of its players headed overseas to secure regular first-team football.
"We are going to have to accept that some young players - who I think are good enough and can win games for England - will not always be first choice for their teams in England," he toldthe FA website.
"It wouldn't hurt them at all to go abroad. Most of our players - although they don't all play regularly - play at very good clubs at a very high level.
"If you're asking me would it be better for some of our players to be playing in good teams abroad rather than warming the bench, then of course, as a national team manager I would like to see that."
Di Maria asks to leave Real Madrid
Football
Angel Di Maria hastold Real Madrid he wants to leave the club and has rejected the offer of a new contract, coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed.
Midfielder Di Maria, 26, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.
"Di Maria asked to go in the summer and has rejected an offer from the club," Ancelotti said at a news conference.
"The player has to look for a solution. If when the [transfer] market closes he's still here, he will work with us like last season and there will be no problem."
Some more of your memories on playing against ex-professionals.Alan Ewens: Played against George Best when he was 43. He pinged a 50-yarder over my head. I grinned like a fool and shook his hand.Lewis George Hayter: Last October I played with Trevor Sinclair on the pitch in the hotel we were staying at. The ball was glued to his feet.Morgan Calton: Played a game at Craven Cottage in May - our team had Luis Boa Morte, their team had Sean Davis. Team Davis gave us a schooling.
Balotelli to Liverpool?
Football
Liverpool Echo reporter James Pearce onTwitter: "£16m fee agreed. Just a case of agreeing personal terms now in terms of Balotelli's move to Anfield."
Mills confident of Bolton recovery
Football
Defender Matt Mills believes Boltoncan overcome a difficult start to the season, having taken one point from three matches.
A 2-1 defeat by Middlesbrough on Tuesday left Dougie Freedman's side still searching for a first league win. The 28-year-old Mills says their poor start is frustrating but has backed Bolton to turn things around.
"I've gone a lot longer to get a first win than three games and still made the play-offs, so it's not all doom and gloom," he told BBC Radio Manchester.
Raining in Scarborough
Cricket
England's one-day international against India Women is taking place today at Scarborough.
India batted first and reached 60-2 off 18 of their 50 overs before the rain came to cause a delay in the match.
When play resumes,BBC Radio 5 live sports extra is the place to go to for live commentary.
Northampton wish Coventry well
Football
Coventry to return to the Ricoh Arena
Football
It has been confirmed League One sideCoventry City are to return to the Ricoh Arena after agreeing a two-year deal with the company that runs the stadium.
The Sky Blues have been playing their home games in Northampton since the start of the 2013-14 season after a long-running row over rent.
Mario or Luis?
Football
Our friends at Opta have compiled the above graphic on comparisons between former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez and Reds target Mario Balotelli. The stats shown are Serie A and Premier League games from the 2013-14 season.