Mario Balotelli agrees a deal with Liverpool

Sportsday - friday as it happened

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Premier League news conferences: Man United boss Louis van Gaal (15:30 BST)
  2. Cardiff call for resignation of LMA chief Richard Bevan
  3. Mario Balotelli due for Liverpool medical after £16m bid accepted
  4. Latest football transfer news and gossip
  5. GET INVOLVED: Your Match of the Day memories #MOTD50

Live Reporting

By Michael Emons and Andy Cryer

All times stated are UK

Get involved

That is it from Sportsday for another day. Thanks for your time and don't forget you can watch Match of the Day at 50 on BBC One tonight at 22:35 BST.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Match of the Day at 50

2014

2014
BBC

This is how the set of Match of the Day looked at the end of the 2013-14 Premier League season.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sunderland v Manchester United (Sunday, 16:00 BST)

Football

Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet warns top transfer target Fabio Borini he is primed to switch his attention elsewhere as the transfer window draws to a close.

Poyet has made the signing of the 23-year-old Italian a priority, but is yet to get the answer he wants from parent club Liverpool.

"I don't know if we need to put a date on it or not. I don't know," he said. "It's a daily thing. If something incredible comes in and we need to make a decision then, a player that we cannot say no to, then I am sure there will be a few phone calls saying 'now or never' both ways.

"But at the moment, we haven't found that player, but we will see."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Match of the Day at 50

2007
BBC

BBC Sport commentator Jacqui Oatley became the first female commentator in Match of the Day's history when she commentated on the match between Fulham and Blackburn at Craven Cottage on 21 April, 2007.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tottenham v QPR (Sunday, 13:30 BST)

Football - team news

Tottenham defender Kyle Naughton serves a one-match suspension for the red card he received against West Ham.

A host of players are set to return to the starting line-up after they sat out Thursday's Europa League win over AEL Limassol.

Queens Park Rangers' new signing Leroy Fer goes straight into the squad.

Fellow newcomer Mauricio Isla could make his debut, but Chilean compatriot Eduardo Vargas is not in contention as he still requires a work permit

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

OptaJose on Twitter: Carlo Ancelotti could become the first Italian manager to win the Spanish Supercopa (Claudio Ranieri lost in 2004 for Valencia).

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in tonight's second leg, with the score 1-1. You can follow live text commentary on the BBC Soprt website.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Match of the Day at 50

Lethal Bizzle
BBC

Watch Musician Lethal Bizzle remix the iconic Match of the Day theme tune to celebrate 50 years of the show.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary celebrating the iconic programme's birthday charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, tonight at 22:35 BST on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sunderland v Manchester United (16:00 BST)

Football - team news

Van Persie
PA

Sunderland could be boosted by the return of defenders Billy Jones and Santiago Vergini, who have both trained this week.

Italian midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini is expected to be out for another three weeks with a groin problem.

Manchester United pair Robin van Persie and Antonio Valencia are now fit and available but new defender Marcos Rojo has not received a work permit in time.

Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Jesse Lingard are all injured.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get involved

#bbcsportsday

Emma Sanders: Balotelli is a gamble but if it was up me, I'd always gamble on a genius...Luis Suarez paid off alrighT.

Harry Partridge: LFC over-excited about Balotelli? Apart from the controversies, his goals/game ratio is no better than much-criticised Giroud.

Steven McNamara: I think Brendan Rodgers will get the best out of Balotelli. He is the type of manager who makes players feel a million euros.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Match of the Day at 50

Football

2000
BBC

Looking good. Alan Hansen, Gary Lineker and Mark Lawrenson strike a pose in a Euro 2000 Match of the Day promotional shot.

Don;t forget you can watch Match of the Day at 50 on BBC One tonight at 22:35 BST.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull v Stoke (Sunday, 13:30 BST)

Football - team news

Hull manager Steve Bruce rotated his squad for Thursday's Europa League loss by Lokeren, and is set to recall most of the players who began at QPR.

Yannick Sagbo completes a two-game ban while Robert Snodgrass is a long-term absentee with a dislocated kneecap.

Geoff Cameron and Peter Odemwingie could be involved after sitting out Stoke's opening game following post-World Cup breaks.

But Victor Moses lacks match fitness after joining on loan from Chelsea.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Disability Sport

Hannah Cockcroft
PA

BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson at the IPC Athletics European Championships:

Britain's Hannah Cockroft has won her second gold at the IPC Athletics European Championships in Swansea.

Cockroft won her first T34 800m international title, beating team-mate Mel Nicholls into second place.

She also won the 100m earlier in the week.

It is Great Britain's 12th gold medal at the event.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester City v Liverpool (Monday, 20:00 BST)

Football

Mario Balotelli
Reuters

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini believes Mario Balotelli could be the "perfect" fit for Liverpool - but insists they will still miss Luis Suarez.

Liverpool are closing in on a £16million deal to bring controversial former City forward Balotelli to Anfield from AC Milan as a replacement for departed talisman Luis Suarez.

"They will always miss Luis Suarez because he is a very important player but they have brought a lot of important new players and continue being a very strong squad also.

"I know the character of Mario Balotelli - everyone that is involved in football knows about him. If Liverpool decide he is the player that is important for them, perfect for them and perfect for Mario."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Di Maria to miss Super Cup tie

Football

Angel Di Maria is set to be left out of Real Madrid's squad to face Atletico Madrid on Friday giving further encouragement to Manchester United who are weighing up a £50million bid for the Argentine World Cup star,

reports the Daily Mail.

Real play the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico Madrid with the score 1-1 from the first game. But the Mail report there is likely to be no Di Maria after tensions between the player and the Spanish club heightened in the last 24 hours.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

United set to bid £56m for Di Maria

Football

Angel Di Maria
AP

Manchester United are set to make a £56million bid for Real Madrid midfielder Angel Di Maria, reports

Spanish newspaper Marca.

Di Maria has told Real Madrid he wants to leaves the club.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Match of the Day at 50

Football

On 19 August, 1995, Alan Hansen uttered the now famous remark "you can't win anything with kids" after Aston Villa had beaten Manchester United 3-1.

Alan Hansen
BBC

As Hansen would be constantly reminded, United went on to win the double that season and countless other trophies with that group of young players.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Disability sport

BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson at the IPC Athletics European Championships:

"Britain's Dan Greaves wants to complete the second part of a double in Swansea this afternoon.

"The discus thrower, known as 'Discus Dan', won Commonwealth Games gold in the para-sport discus event in Glasgow and now wants to add the European title to his list of honours when his competition starts at 16:07 BST.

"Glasgow was only part A and I want to get part B done here," he told BBC Sport earlier this week.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Everton v Arsenal (Saturday, 17:30 BST)

Football - team news

Darron Gibso n
Getty Images

Everton midfielder Darron Gibson is nearing a return from a cruciate ligament injury and could be available. However, Ross Barkley, Arouna Kone and Bryan Oviedo are absent through injury.

Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta misses out with an ankle problem, while Kieran Gibbs, Theo Walcott and Serge Gnabry are also sidelined. Per Mertesacker, Mesut Ozil and Lukas Podolski could return after extended post-World Cup breaks, and Yaya Sanogo may be fit after a hamstring injury.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Swansea v Burnley (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Football - team news

Swansea signing Federico Fernandez will only be available to play on Saturday if international clearance for his transfer from Napoli arrives in time. The Swans remain without Leon Britton, Marvin Emnes and Jay Fulton because of knee injuries, but Tottenham loanee Tom Carroll could be involved.

Sam Vokes is Burnley's only absentee as he continues his recovery from anterior cruciate ligament damage. Stephen Ward could make his debut after joining from Wolves.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Southampton v West Brom (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Football - team news

Shane Long
Getty Images

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman is expected to give £12m signing Shane Long a start against one of his former clubs. Centre-back Florin Gardos could make his debut, but Gaston Ramirez and Jay Rodriguez remain out.

West Brom boss Alan Irvine may give a first appearance to club record signing Brown Ideye. Fellow new recruit Georgios Samaras is ineligible to play, while Joleon Lescott is unlikely to feature.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Crystal Palace v West Ham (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Football - team news

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann only has an "outside chance" of overcoming a hip strain to face West Ham, according to caretaker manager Keith Millen. Jason Puncheon is suspended, but Adrian Mariappa returned to training this week after a rib problem and Jonny Williams and Jerome Thomas are also fit again.

West Ham are without the suspended James Collins, while fellow defenders Joey O'Brien, James Tomkins and Carl Jenkinson are fitness doubts. Matt Jarvis is fit after injury.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Match of the day at 50

Football

1981
BBC

Jimmy Hill and Bob Wilson during a Match of the Day programme in 1981.

Watch Match of the Day at 50 tonight on BBC One at 22:35 BST.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea v Leicester (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Football - team news

Filipe Luis
AFP

Chelsea have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Leicester. Left-back Filipe Luis (pictured) awaits his debut, with Cesar Azpilicueta preferred for Monday's season-opening win at Burnley.

Leicester will be without central midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Matty James, who have respective hamstring and shin injuries. Matthew Upson is still missing with a foot problem, but striker Jamie Vardy and winger Marc Albrighton should be available after injury.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Aston Villa v Newcastle (Saturday, 12:45 BST)

Football - team news

Joe Cole
PA

Aston Villa's midfield signing Carlos Sanchez began training with his new team-mates on Monday and is likely to be involved against Newcastle. Joe Cole and Jores Okore have returned to fitness and will also be part of the matchday squad.

Siem de Jong is in line for his Newcastle debut after recovering from a calf injury. Loan striker Facundo Ferreyra is available for the first time but Cheick Tiote remains sidelined.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Match of the day at 50

Football

Match of the Day
BBC

BBC Sport goes behind the scenes at Match of the Day with Gary Lineker and the team before the show's 50th birthday.

Watch what happens on a busy Saturday afternoon as pundits Alan Shearer and new addition Ruud Gullit prepare their analysis, and hear from the producers about its success and how to keep the programme updated with fresh ideas.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday 22 August, 22:35 BST (22:50 in Northern Ireland) on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sunderland v Manchester United (Sunday, 16:00 BST)

Football

More from Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal at a pre-match news conference.

He said: "The club have hired me because of my philosophy, not because I am nice. Although I am. They have not hired me to fire me.

"Two weeks ago I was the king of Manchester. Now I am the devil. It is the football world."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sunderland v Manchester United (Sunday, 16:00 BST)

Football

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has been speaking at a news conference about reports Danny Welbeck will be allowed to leave the club.

Danny Welbeck
AP

Van Gaal said: "I know what I said to Danny Welbeck and he knows exactly what I said. I think the media is guessing.

"I can imagine the fans are scared. They saw last year and the first home match. They have to believe. Paul Scholes (who said he is genuinely scared for the club's future) has to believe."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Match of the Day at 50

Football

Jimmy Hill
BBC

These images were included in the opening credits of Match of the Day in 1977. Youngsters from Hammersmith County Girls School and Christopher Wren Boys School filled a stand at QPR's Loftus Road ground and each held up two foot square sections of a display.

Match of the Day 1977
BBC

Do not miss Match of the Day at 50 on BBC One tonight at 22:35 BST.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get involved

#MOTD50

Shafkat Alam Sumit: #MOTD50. My first MOTD was in 90-91 season-Spurs v Liverpool at WHL. Liverpool won 3-1 and I remember Lineker scored for Spurs

Roger Hardingham: Happy birthday #MOTD50 one of those weird things you miss when you travel abroad. That and sandwiches.

Kevin Rafferty: #MOTD50 Favourite football commentator of all time is Barry Davies. Glad to hear he's making a one-off return this weekend!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

United trio available for loan

Football

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has made Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley and Wilfried Zaha available for loan, reports

the Daily Express.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rodgers news conference

Football

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has been talking at a news conference about his side having a £16m bid accepted for AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli.

"We understand that sometimes you have to take a risk with people and normally, a lot of the time, if you take that risk you can get a reward for it," said Rodgers. "We've always said we were looking for another striker.

"We have quite an extensive code of conduct for both staff and players and we have a fantastic environment here. Over the last two years that has been something very important to create and there will be nothing that will shake that."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Estimate in Melbourne Cup?

Cornelius Lysaght

BBC horse racing correspondent

The Queen, Princess Anne and Estimate
AP

"The Queen's best racehorse Estimate remains a possible for November's Melbourne Cup in Australia after returning to form when second behind winning favourite Pale Mimosa in today's Lonsdale Cup at York.

"The mare, a well beaten eighth at Glorious Goodwood in July, is likely to race again next month before a final decision about travelling Down Under is made."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Disability sport

Elizabeth Hudson at the IPC Athletics European Championships.

"After setting two world records this season already, Britain's Stef Reid will be hoping for gold in the the T44 long jump in Swansea this afternoon (16:15 BST).

"It is a real turnaround for the 29-year-old single-leg amputee who struggled last year and considered her future in the sport but has blossomed this season under the tutelage of Rana Reider, who also coaches European champions Martyn Rooney and Tiffany Porter.

"The two world records have given me confidence and I know I can rise to the occasion," Reid tells BBC Sport. "I'm going in fighting and I'm looking forward to a good fight where every jump matters."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Glasgow to host 2018 European Aquatics Championships

Aquatics

Glasgow is named as the host of the 2018 European Aquatics Championships.

The continental showcase, which includes events in swimming diving, synchronised swimming and open water, will visit Scotland for the first time in its history.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Match of the Day at 50

Football

1974
BBC

David Coleman (above) presented Match of the Day from 1968 to 1973, before Jimmy Hill (below) took over in 1973.

1973
BBC

Did you know? Match of the Day has only had five main presenters in 50 years - Kenneth Wolstenholme, David Coleman, Jimmy Hill, Des Lynam and Gary Lineker.

Watch Match of the Day at 50 on BBC One tonight at 22:35 BST.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea v Leicester (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Football

Leicester manager Nigel Pearson has vowed not to 'park the bus' against Chelsea on Saturday as he relishes testing his side against Jose Mourinho's title favourites at Stamford Bridge.

"The most important thing is I want to see how our players cope with a big fixture. It's important for us to play the game and not the occasion," he said.

"Chelsea at Stamford Bridge speaks for itself. Their record there is very good but we have to think of this as something of a bonus."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

T20 Blast Finals Day preview

Cricket

Birmingham Bears will hope home advantage helps them win this season's T20 Blast.

Kevin Pietersen
Getty Images

Saturday sees the Finals Day, with two semi-finals and a final on an action-packed day at Edgbaston and The Bears, who opted not to use Warwickshire as their name for this season's competition, face a Surrey side that includes ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen (pictured).

Hampshire, winners in 2010 and 2012, take on Lancashire, who have yet to win the trophy, in the second semi-final before the final at 18:45 BST.

A full preview is available on our cricket pages.

Live coverage of Finals Day will be on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Top League One stories

Football

Ricoh Arena
Getty Images

Coventry City: The

club apologise to fans for their long-running dispute over rent at the Ricoh Arena which led to them playing games at Northampton Town.

MK Dons sign

ex-West Ham defender Jordan Spence on a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

Fleetwood: Manager Graham Alexander is

staying calm about Fleetwood Town's impressive start to the League One season, despite three wins from three games.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Challenge Cup final team news

Rugby league

Castleford coach Daryl Powell names Craig Huby in his squad despite the prop dislocating an elbow in the semi-final win over Widnes two weeks ago. Winger Justin Carney and forward Weller Hauraki return after both serving two-match bans.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McDermott named his squad on Monday, with Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Peacock among those returning after the loss at London. The Rhinos have lost in their last six Challenge Cup final appearances.

The Challenge Cup final is live on BBC One at 15:00 BST on Saturday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top