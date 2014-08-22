Sportsday - friday as it happened

Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet warns top transfer target Fabio Borini he is primed to switch his attention elsewhere as the transfer window draws to a close.

Poyet has made the signing of the 23-year-old Italian a priority, but is yet to get the answer he wants from parent club Liverpool.

"I don't know if we need to put a date on it or not. I don't know," he said. "It's a daily thing. If something incredible comes in and we need to make a decision then, a player that we cannot say no to, then I am sure there will be a few phone calls saying 'now or never' both ways.

"But at the moment, we haven't found that player, but we will see."