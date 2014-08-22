Sportsday - friday as it happened
- Premier League news conferences: Man United boss Louis van Gaal (15:30 BST)
- Cardiff call for resignation of LMA chief Richard Bevan
- Mario Balotelli due for Liverpool medical after £16m bid accepted
- Latest football transfer news and gossip
By Michael Emons and Andy Cryer
All times stated are UK
That is it from Sportsday for another day. Thanks for your time and don't forget you can watch Match of the Day at 50 on BBC One tonight at 22:35 BST.
Match of the Day at 50
2014
This is how the set of Match of the Day looked at the end of the 2013-14 Premier League season.
Swimming
David McDaid
BBC Scotland at the European Swimming Championships in Berlin
Britain's Molly Renshaw wins silver in the 200m breaststroke.
Sunderland v Manchester United (Sunday, 16:00 BST)
Football
Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet warns top transfer target Fabio Borini he is primed to switch his attention elsewhere as the transfer window draws to a close.
Poyet has made the signing of the 23-year-old Italian a priority, but is yet to get the answer he wants from parent club Liverpool.
"I don't know if we need to put a date on it or not. I don't know," he said. "It's a daily thing. If something incredible comes in and we need to make a decision then, a player that we cannot say no to, then I am sure there will be a few phone calls saying 'now or never' both ways.
"But at the moment, we haven't found that player, but we will see."
Match of the Day at 50
BBC Sport commentator Jacqui Oatley became the first female commentator in Match of the Day's history when she commentated on the match between Fulham and Blackburn at Craven Cottage on 21 April, 2007.
Tottenham v QPR (Sunday, 13:30 BST)
Football - team news
Tottenham defender Kyle Naughton serves a one-match suspension for the red card he received against West Ham.
A host of players are set to return to the starting line-up after they sat out Thursday's Europa League win over AEL Limassol.
Queens Park Rangers' new signing Leroy Fer goes straight into the squad.
Fellow newcomer Mauricio Isla could make his debut, but Chilean compatriot Eduardo Vargas is not in contention as he still requires a work permit
Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in tonight's second leg, with the score 1-1. You can follow live text commentary on the BBC Soprt website.
Match of the Day at 50
The Match of the Day at 50 documentary celebrating the iconic programme's birthday charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.
Watch Match of the Day at 50, tonight at 22:35 BST on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.
Sunderland v Manchester United (16:00 BST)
Football - team news
Sunderland could be boosted by the return of defenders Billy Jones and Santiago Vergini, who have both trained this week.
Italian midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini is expected to be out for another three weeks with a groin problem.
Manchester United pair Robin van Persie and Antonio Valencia are now fit and available but new defender Marcos Rojo has not received a work permit in time.
Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Jesse Lingard are all injured.
Match of the Day at 50
Football
Looking good. Alan Hansen, Gary Lineker and Mark Lawrenson strike a pose in a Euro 2000 Match of the Day promotional shot.
Don;t forget you can watch Match of the Day at 50 on BBC One tonight at 22:35 BST.
Hull v Stoke (Sunday, 13:30 BST)
Football - team news
Hull manager Steve Bruce rotated his squad for Thursday's Europa League loss by Lokeren, and is set to recall most of the players who began at QPR.
Yannick Sagbo completes a two-game ban while Robert Snodgrass is a long-term absentee with a dislocated kneecap.
Geoff Cameron and Peter Odemwingie could be involved after sitting out Stoke's opening game following post-World Cup breaks.
But Victor Moses lacks match fitness after joining on loan from Chelsea.
Disability Sport
BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson at the IPC Athletics European Championships:
Britain's Hannah Cockroft has won her second gold at the IPC Athletics European Championships in Swansea.
Cockroft won her first T34 800m international title, beating team-mate Mel Nicholls into second place.
She also won the 100m earlier in the week.
It is Great Britain's 12th gold medal at the event.
Manchester City v Liverpool (Monday, 20:00 BST)
Football
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini believes Mario Balotelli could be the "perfect" fit for Liverpool - but insists they will still miss Luis Suarez.
Liverpool are closing in on a £16million deal to bring controversial former City forward Balotelli to Anfield from AC Milan as a replacement for departed talisman Luis Suarez.
"They will always miss Luis Suarez because he is a very important player but they have brought a lot of important new players and continue being a very strong squad also.
"I know the character of Mario Balotelli - everyone that is involved in football knows about him. If Liverpool decide he is the player that is important for them, perfect for them and perfect for Mario."
Di Maria to miss Super Cup tie
Football
Angel Di Maria is set to be left out of Real Madrid's squad to face Atletico Madrid on Friday giving further encouragement to Manchester United who are weighing up a £50million bid for the Argentine World Cup star,reports the Daily Mail.
Real play the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico Madrid with the score 1-1 from the first game. But the Mail report there is likely to be no Di Maria after tensions between the player and the Spanish club heightened in the last 24 hours.
United set to bid £56m for Di Maria
Football
Manchester United are set to make a £56million bid for Real Madrid midfielder Angel Di Maria, reportsSpanish newspaper Marca.
Di Maria has told Real Madrid he wants to leaves the club.
Match of the Day at 50
Football
On 19 August, 1995, Alan Hansen uttered the now famous remark "you can't win anything with kids" after Aston Villa had beaten Manchester United 3-1.
As Hansen would be constantly reminded, United went on to win the double that season and countless other trophies with that group of young players.
Disability sport
BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson at the IPC Athletics European Championships:
"Britain's Dan Greaves wants to complete the second part of a double in Swansea this afternoon.
"The discus thrower, known as 'Discus Dan', won Commonwealth Games gold in the para-sport discus event in Glasgow and now wants to add the European title to his list of honours when his competition starts at 16:07 BST.
"Glasgow was only part A and I want to get part B done here," he told BBC Sport earlier this week.
Everton v Arsenal (Saturday, 17:30 BST)
Football - team news
Everton midfielder Darron Gibson is nearing a return from a cruciate ligament injury and could be available. However, Ross Barkley, Arouna Kone and Bryan Oviedo are absent through injury.
Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta misses out with an ankle problem, while Kieran Gibbs, Theo Walcott and Serge Gnabry are also sidelined. Per Mertesacker, Mesut Ozil and Lukas Podolski could return after extended post-World Cup breaks, and Yaya Sanogo may be fit after a hamstring injury.
Swansea v Burnley (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Football - team news
Swansea signing Federico Fernandez will only be available to play on Saturday if international clearance for his transfer from Napoli arrives in time. The Swans remain without Leon Britton, Marvin Emnes and Jay Fulton because of knee injuries, but Tottenham loanee Tom Carroll could be involved.
Sam Vokes is Burnley's only absentee as he continues his recovery from anterior cruciate ligament damage. Stephen Ward could make his debut after joining from Wolves.
Southampton v West Brom (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Football - team news
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman is expected to give £12m signing Shane Long a start against one of his former clubs. Centre-back Florin Gardos could make his debut, but Gaston Ramirez and Jay Rodriguez remain out.
West Brom boss Alan Irvine may give a first appearance to club record signing Brown Ideye. Fellow new recruit Georgios Samaras is ineligible to play, while Joleon Lescott is unlikely to feature.
Crystal Palace v West Ham (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Football - team news
Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann only has an "outside chance" of overcoming a hip strain to face West Ham, according to caretaker manager Keith Millen. Jason Puncheon is suspended, but Adrian Mariappa returned to training this week after a rib problem and Jonny Williams and Jerome Thomas are also fit again.
West Ham are without the suspended James Collins, while fellow defenders Joey O'Brien, James Tomkins and Carl Jenkinson are fitness doubts. Matt Jarvis is fit after injury.
Match of the day at 50
Football
Jimmy Hill and Bob Wilson during a Match of the Day programme in 1981.
Watch Match of the Day at 50 tonight on BBC One at 22:35 BST.
Chelsea v Leicester (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Football - team news
Chelsea have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Leicester. Left-back Filipe Luis (pictured) awaits his debut, with Cesar Azpilicueta preferred for Monday's season-opening win at Burnley.
Leicester will be without central midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Matty James, who have respective hamstring and shin injuries. Matthew Upson is still missing with a foot problem, but striker Jamie Vardy and winger Marc Albrighton should be available after injury.
Aston Villa v Newcastle (Saturday, 12:45 BST)
Football - team news
Aston Villa's midfield signing Carlos Sanchez began training with his new team-mates on Monday and is likely to be involved against Newcastle. Joe Cole and Jores Okore have returned to fitness and will also be part of the matchday squad.
Siem de Jong is in line for his Newcastle debut after recovering from a calf injury. Loan striker Facundo Ferreyra is available for the first time but Cheick Tiote remains sidelined.
Match of the day at 50
Football
BBC Sport goes behind the scenes at Match of the Day with Gary Lineker and the team before the show's 50th birthday.Watch what happens on a busy Saturday afternoon as pundits Alan Shearer and new addition Ruud Gullit prepare their analysis, and hear from the producers about its success and how to keep the programme updated with fresh ideas.
Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday 22 August, 22:35 BST (22:50 in Northern Ireland) on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.
Sunderland v Manchester United (Sunday, 16:00 BST)
Football
More from Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal at a pre-match news conference.
He said: "The club have hired me because of my philosophy, not because I am nice. Although I am. They have not hired me to fire me.
"Two weeks ago I was the king of Manchester. Now I am the devil. It is the football world."
Sunderland v Manchester United (Sunday, 16:00 BST)
Football
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has been speaking at a news conference about reports Danny Welbeck will be allowed to leave the club.
Van Gaal said: "I know what I said to Danny Welbeck and he knows exactly what I said. I think the media is guessing.
"I can imagine the fans are scared. They saw last year and the first home match. They have to believe. Paul Scholes (who said he is genuinely scared for the club's future) has to believe."
Match of the Day at 50
Football
These images were included in the opening credits of Match of the Day in 1977. Youngsters from Hammersmith County Girls School and Christopher Wren Boys School filled a stand at QPR's Loftus Road ground and each held up two foot square sections of a display.
Do not miss Match of the Day at 50 on BBC One tonight at 22:35 BST.
Get involved
United trio available for loan
Football
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has made Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley and Wilfried Zaha available for loan, reportsthe Daily Express.
Rodgers news conference
Football
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has been talking at a news conference about his side having a £16m bid accepted for AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli.
"We understand that sometimes you have to take a risk with people and normally, a lot of the time, if you take that risk you can get a reward for it," said Rodgers. "We've always said we were looking for another striker.
"We have quite an extensive code of conduct for both staff and players and we have a fantastic environment here. Over the last two years that has been something very important to create and there will be nothing that will shake that."
Estimate in Melbourne Cup?
Cornelius Lysaght
BBC horse racing correspondent
"The Queen's best racehorse Estimate remains a possible for November's Melbourne Cup in Australia after returning to form when second behind winning favourite Pale Mimosa in today's Lonsdale Cup at York.
"The mare, a well beaten eighth at Glorious Goodwood in July, is likely to race again next month before a final decision about travelling Down Under is made."
Disability sport
Elizabeth Hudson at the IPC Athletics European Championships.
"After setting two world records this season already, Britain's Stef Reid will be hoping for gold in the the T44 long jump in Swansea this afternoon (16:15 BST).
"It is a real turnaround for the 29-year-old single-leg amputee who struggled last year and considered her future in the sport but has blossomed this season under the tutelage of Rana Reider, who also coaches European champions Martyn Rooney and Tiffany Porter.
"The two world records have given me confidence and I know I can rise to the occasion," Reid tells BBC Sport. "I'm going in fighting and I'm looking forward to a good fight where every jump matters."
Glasgow to host 2018 European Aquatics Championships
Aquatics
Glasgow is named as the host of the 2018 European Aquatics Championships.
The continental showcase, which includes events in swimming diving, synchronised swimming and open water, will visit Scotland for the first time in its history.
Match of the Day at 50
Football
David Coleman (above) presented Match of the Day from 1968 to 1973, before Jimmy Hill (below) took over in 1973.
Did you know? Match of the Day has only had five main presenters in 50 years - Kenneth Wolstenholme, David Coleman, Jimmy Hill, Des Lynam and Gary Lineker.
Watch Match of the Day at 50 on BBC One tonight at 22:35 BST.
Chelsea v Leicester (Saturday, 15:00 BST)
Football
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson has vowed not to 'park the bus' against Chelsea on Saturday as he relishes testing his side against Jose Mourinho's title favourites at Stamford Bridge.
"The most important thing is I want to see how our players cope with a big fixture. It's important for us to play the game and not the occasion," he said.
"Chelsea at Stamford Bridge speaks for itself. Their record there is very good but we have to think of this as something of a bonus."
T20 Blast Finals Day preview
Cricket
Birmingham Bears will hope home advantage helps them win this season's T20 Blast.
Saturday sees the Finals Day, with two semi-finals and a final on an action-packed day at Edgbaston and The Bears, who opted not to use Warwickshire as their name for this season's competition, face a Surrey side that includes ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen (pictured).
Hampshire, winners in 2010 and 2012, take on Lancashire, who have yet to win the trophy, in the second semi-final before the final at 18:45 BST.A full preview is available on our cricket pages.
Live coverage of Finals Day will be on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio.
Top League One stories
Football
Coventry City: Theclub apologise to fans for their long-running dispute over rent at the Ricoh Arena which led to them playing games at Northampton Town.
MK Dons signex-West Ham defender Jordan Spence on a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.
Fleetwood: Manager Graham Alexander isstaying calm about Fleetwood Town's impressive start to the League One season, despite three wins from three games.
Challenge Cup final team news
Rugby league
Castleford coach Daryl Powell names Craig Huby in his squad despite the prop dislocating an elbow in the semi-final win over Widnes two weeks ago. Winger Justin Carney and forward Weller Hauraki return after both serving two-match bans.
Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McDermott named his squad on Monday, with Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Peacock among those returning after the loss at London. The Rhinos have lost in their last six Challenge Cup final appearances.
The Challenge Cup final is live on BBC One at 15:00 BST on Saturday.