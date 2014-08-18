Sportsday - Champions League build-up
- Latest transfer news and gossip
- Burnley v Chelsea kicks off at 20:00 BST
- Mourinho out to break down defensive teams
- Man Utd will learn under Van Gaal - Rooney
- Liverpool stronger without Suarez - Sturridge
- GET INVOLVED: Should Chelsea pick Cech or Courtois?
By Jonathan Jurejko and Jamie Lillywhite
All times stated are UK
And that is where we leave you for today. Neil Johnston'slive text for tonight's Premier League encounter at Turf Moor is underway now and Sportsday returns on Tuesday at 08:00 so please join Jonathan Jurejko then. For now, it is cheerio.
A reminder about tonight's 5 live Sport with Darren Fletcher in 25 minutes, which comes live from Turf Moor where there is commentary on Burnley's return to the Premier League against Chelsea, kick-off 20:00 BST. Ian Dennis is your commentator and alongside him will be former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland defender Mark Lawrenson. You can air your views in a post-match phone in and there is news from the European Swimming Championships in Berlin.
There will also be a tribute to the wonderful James Alexander Gordon, who has died today.
England name one-day squad
Cricket
England name a squad of 15 for the five-match one-day international series with India beginning in Bristol on Monday.
Eleven members of the squad were involved in the recent 3-1 Test series win over India with batsmen Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan and bowlers Harry Gurney and James Tredwell also included.
Stuart Broad will miss the series and will be assessed by specialists regarding his right knee later this week.
England one-day squad: Alastair Cook (Essex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Ian Bell (Warwickshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Steven Finn (Middlesex), Harry Gurney (Nottinghamshire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), James Tredwell (Kent), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).
Some very sad news to bring you and the legendary James Alexander Gordon, who read the classified football results on BBC radio so memorably for 40 years before hisretirement last year, died peacefully this morning at the age of 78.
Foxes set to boost playing ranks
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson is looking to sign a defender, midfielder and striker with Marseille's France international right-backRod Fanni one of several players being considered.
Fanni, 32, has played most of his career in Ligue 1 in France and is understood to be in Leicester. The Foxes are also still chasing Argentina midfielder Esteban Cambiasso. Pearson told BBC Radio Leicester: "We will probably have to strengthen just to make sure we have enough numbers."
Kluivert plays down Huddersfield rumours
Football
Former Netherlands and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert appears to scupper speculation about him becoming manager of Huddersfield. The 38-year-old was said to be interested in the post butwrote on Twitter: "All the rumours are suggestions based on Nothing."
Maigari back as Nigeria president
Football
Aminu Maigari has been reinstated as president of the Nigeria Football Federation for a second time since the World Cup. His first sacking by a high court in Nigeria led to the country beingbanned from international football.
He was reinstated nine days later and the global sanction was lifted. The NFF executive board then passed a vote of no-confidence in Maigari over allegations of financial wrongdoing last month. But Fifa ruled that this dismissal also breached several statutes and must be reversed.
We have had the official vote but we are continuing our debate about who should keep goal for Chelsea tonight. Still some support for Cech, who, at 32, is 10 years older than Courtois. Reports are saying Courtois has got the nod, we'll let you know when the official team is announced.
Jack in Romford: Courtois should be playing so long as Terry is in the team so they have firm experience at the back. In cup matches where we may alter the team, Cech should be playing as he's a commanding figure over youth prospects, even if ultimately a slightly poorer keeper than Courtois.
James in London: Burnley away on a cold Monday night is a different kettle of fish to la liga.... Petr Cech is proven, best keeper in the league last year.
Ilori secures Bordeaux loan move
Football
Liverpool defender Tiago Ilori joins French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux on a season's loan.
The 21-year-old centre-back has yet to play a competitive match for Brendan Rodgers' side sincearriving from Sporting Lisbon in September 2013. Ilori, a Portugal Under-21 international, spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish Primera Liga club Granada.
Fan charged after pitch invasion
Football
A man has been charged after a fan ran on to the pitch and took a free kick during Saturday's Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham.
Jordan Matthew Dunn, 22, of Dover in Kent, has been charged under Section 4 of the Football Offences Act 1991.
Bronze for Wilmott
Swimming
Britain's Aimee Wilmott wins bronze in the 400m Individual Medley at the European Championships in Berlin. Katinka Hosszu of Hungary takes the gold in four minutes 31.03, Mireia Belmonte of Spain is second in 4:33.13 and Wilmott clocks 4:34.69.
Football
Marin makes loan switch to Fiorentina
Football
Chelsea's former Germany international Marko Marin, who has failed to make at impact with the Blues since joining from Werder Bremen in April 2012 and spent last term on loan at Sevilla, joins Fiorentina on loan for the season.
Cech or Courtois?
Cech or Courtois? Cech or Courtois? Cech or Courtois? It is a question that Jose Mourinho will have been asking himself over and over this summer. You are struggling to separate the pair too, although Courtois is just getting the nod in the #bbcsportsday team.Alistair Smalley: It would be a big show of disrespect if Courtois starts over Cech, can't come straight back from loan and into the first team.Sami Munshi: It has to be Petr Cech as this is Premier League, the best league in the world, Chelsea need his experience and leadership!!James Hyde: Courtois is as good as Cech already and will only improve. Cech too good to be backup but Courtois is the future for Chelsea.
Tykes maintain title challenge
Cricket
Yorkshire are top in the County Championship title race as theybeat Sussex by nine wickets at Scarborough. A determined performance in the field saw them dismiss the visitors for 230, despite a superb 113 by Luke Wright.
He hit 17 fours and shared a stand of 127 with Steffan Piolet (32) before both fell to seamer Tim Bresnan (3-60). Yorkshire openers Alex Lees (46) and Adam Lyth (39 not out) shared 88 to make the result a formality as they cruised to 106-1 in 20.1 overs.
Olsson handed three-game ban and fine
Football
Norwich's Martin Olsson is suspended for three games with immediate effect and fined £3,000 by the Football Association. He was charged with misconduct after making physical contact with the referee immediately prior to being shown a red card in theChampionship game with Wolves on 10 August.
Bronze for Lelliott
Swimming
Dorset swimmer Jay Lelliott wins bronze in the 400m at the European Championships in Berlin. Velimir Stjepanovic of Serbia won in three minutes 45.66 seconds, with Italian Andrea D'Arrigo second in 3:46.91 and Lelliott recording 3:47.50.
Briton Stephen Milne takes sixth in 3:48.55.
Blast from the past
And it proved a vital victory for then-boss Carlo Ancelotti and his Chelsea players as they pipped Manchester United to the 2009-10 Premier League title by just one point.
But it was completely different story for Burnley and their boss Brian Laws. They were left mourning an instant relegation back to the Championship, finishing 18th and five points adrift of safety.
Blast from the past
Football
It has been four years since Chelsea last visited Burnley and it was John Terry who grabbed all the headlines - on the back pages this time.
The Blues skipper, who had been on the front pages after revelations about his private life, headed in the winneras Chelsea won 2-1 to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.
Nicolas Anelka had opened the scoring by finishing off a flowing move before Steve Fletcher rifled in an equaliser for the Clarets.
Clean sweep for Ireland Women
Cricket
Ireland Women's team won all six of their matches in the ICC Europe Women's Division 1 at Rugby School. In the three team, round-robin format, nations played each other three times. The Netherlands beat Scotland twice and Scotland won one match against the Netherlands.
Leeds name Cup final side
Rugby League
Leeds have named their team for Saturday's Challenge Cup final with Castleford at Wembley. It is the same line-up thatbeat Warrington 24-16 in the semi-finals nine days ago, with centre Joel Moon, utility player Liam Sutcliffe and hooker Paul Aiton set to make their first Cup final appearances.
You can see Saturday's match live on BBC One from 14:20 BST.
Leeds: Z Hardaker; T Briscoe, K Watkins, J Moon, R Hall; K Sinfield (capt), D McGuire; K Leuluia, R Burrow, J Peacock, B Delaney, C Ablett, J Jones-Buchanan. Subs: I Kirke, R Bailey, P Aiton, L Sutcliffe.
Britons bid for gold in Berlin
Swimming
BBC Sport's David McDaid at the European Championships in Berlin:
"Less than an hour to the first final at these European Championships, and not one but two Brits will be in the pool for the 400m freestyle. Jay Lelliott, 19, who made his international debut at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, qualified in seventh.
"But Stephen Milne, the 20-year-old from Perth, goes as the fastest qualifier. They both outswam the two big guns, Germany's Paul Biedermann, the world record holder at this distance, and the multiple Olympic and World Champion Yannick Agnel of France - who both failed to qualify.
"Looking at the starting line-up there's only one man, Gergo Kis of Hungary, who's won a medal at this level. His personal best is a second faster than Milne, who has an excellent chance of a medal if he can swim as he did earlier."
Cas dismiss Legia Warsaw request
Football
The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Legia Warsaw's request to be re-admitted to the Champions League following theirexpulsion for fielding an ineligible player, meaning Celtic's play-off against Maribor on Wednesday will go ahead as planned.
Cuellar to join Canaries?
Football
Former Sunderland defender Carlos Cuellar is poised to join Championship club Norwich on a free transfer,reports the Daily Mail.
The Spanish player, 32, was released by the Black Cats when his contract expired earlier this summer.
No place for Cavendish in Vuelta
Road Cycling
Mark Cavendish will not take part in the Vuelta a Espana despite returning to racing last week. The 29-year-old Manxman had been included in a long-list of potential participants by organisers of the Spanish Grand Tour, but was not included in the final nine-man Omega Pharma-Quick Step squad.
Tonight's 5 live Sport with Darren Fletcher from 19:00 BST comes live from Turf Moor where there is commentary on Burnley's return to the Premier League against Chelsea, kick-off 20:00 BST. Ian Dennis is your commentator and alongside him will be former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland defender Mark Lawrenson.
We're asking if you think Chelsea should select Cech or Courtois in goal at Burnley tonight in the 5 live commentary game at Turf Moor. Please use the hashtag #bbcsportsday or text to 81111.
Johnnie: It should be Courtois. Cech has been sensational but Courtois has the potential to be the keeper for Chelsea over the next decade (and more). Cech should however, be allowed to leave if he wants; he's deserved that.
James in Banbury: Courtois has no Premiership experience. The Liga BBVA is totally different as we saw how De Gea first struggled coming here. Cech should play.
Hector: As much of a legend as Cech is, Thibaut's reaction speed and shot blocking is immense and we can't lose that going into a title race.
Luis who?
Football
Somerset v Warwickshire
Somerset 172-7 (target 404) at tea
BBC WM's Mike Taylor: "Somerset's middle-order resisted strongly for much of the afternoon, but Warwickshire took wickets often enough to stay on course to win. Two fell quickly after lunch. James Hildreth chipped tamely to mid-on, before Nick Compton was dismissed by an extraordinary piece of fielding.
"Recordo Gordon had already hit Compton with a bouncer; when he tried another one, Compton hooked, and Jonathan Trott, reaching for the ball right on the boundary rope, parried the ball up, ran round in a circle back into the playing area, and completed the catch."
Cech or Courtois?
Harsh Wez. Let's hope Jose is taking a more considered approach...
Cech v Courtois?
Football
Meanwhile, our man Robbie Savage has plumped for Thibaut Courtois in the Chelsea goalkeeping debate that is sending #bbcsportsday into Twitter meltdown.
And the young Belgian is getting the nod from you lot as well...
Davies targets double success
Disability Sport
BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudsonat the IPC Athletics European Championships in Swansea:
"After the disappointment of missing out on a gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Welsh thrower Aled Davies wants to be top of the podium on home soil at these Championships.
"The 23-year-old from Bridgend, who was beaten by GB team-mate Dan Greaves in the Para-sport discus event in Glasgow, will compete in the F42 discus and shot events this week.
"It has been one hell of an emotional rollercoaster over the last few weeks," he tells BBC Sport.
"But to come home and compete almost in my back yard is special and I hope I can deliver."
Chelsea go to Costa
Football
Diego Costa is the missing piece in the Chelsea jigsaw. Says who?Says BBC Sport pundit Robbie Savage.
The ex-Wales midfielder believes the physical and aggressive Costa, who joined from Spanish champions for £32m, suits the Premier League "down to the ground".
"He can play the same role for Chelsea that Didier Drogba did during Mourinho's first spell at Chelsea," says Savage.
Man Utd targeting Reus?
Football
Manchester United want to sign Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Marco Reus, according to Bayern Munich president Franz Beckenbauer.
"I can imagine him at Bayern very well,"Beckenbaeur tells German newspaper Bild. "If you can get a player of his class, you need to try it.
"If he doesn't go to Bayern in 2015, he will probably go to another big club like Real Madrid or Manchester United."
Weir out of Euros
British wheelchair racer David Weir pulls out of this week's IPC Athletics European Championships with injury.
The 35-year-old six-time Paralympic championhas tendonitis in his arm.
"I'm absolutely devastated to have pulled out of Swansea. I've had a tendonitis problem since Glasgow and unfortunately I'm not in a position to compete," says Weir.
Collison trains with Ipswich
Football
Wales midfielder Jack Collison istraining with Championship side Ipswich Town as he continues to look for a new club.
The 25-year-old has been with the Tractor Boys since last week after being released by West Ham in the summer.
"He's certainly got real quality. He wanted to get himself fit," Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy tells BBC Radio Suffolk.
Cech or Courtois?
Latest transfer gossip
Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson is running the rule over Marseille's France international right-back Rod Fanni.
Fanni, 32, has played most of his career in Ligue 1 in France and is understood to be in Leicester to discuss a possible move.
Pearson, who is also after a midfielder and a striker,tells BBC Radio Leicester: "We will probably have to strengthen just to make sure we have enough numbers."
Football