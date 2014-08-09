Greater Manchester Sport as it happened - Sat 9 Aug
- 'BBC Radio Manchester Sport Live' trial launched today
- Championship full-times: Watford 3-0 Bolton, Wigan 2-2 Reading
- League One: Colchester 2-2 Oldham, Rochdale 0-1 Peterborough. League Two: Bury 0-1 Cheltenham
- Conference: Aldershot 3-1 Altrincham, Macclesfield 1-0 Braintree
- Leeds beat Warrington 24-16 in Challenge Cup semi-final
- Worcestershire 305-3 (47.5 overs) beat Lancashire 304-7 (50 overs) by seven wickets in One-Day Cup
By Phil Cartwright
Thanks for being with us today - we hope you enjoyed our trial, if not the results that we were able to bring you!
We are very keen to hear from you if you have any comments about the service we provided today, so please email manchestersports@bbc.co.uk with any feedback you may have.
And if you want to continue following England's progress against India at Emirates Old Trafford, switch toBBC Sport's dedicated live text service.
Have a lovely evening.
Today's programme may be over, but remember BBC Radio Manchester has live commentary from Wembley tomorrow, as Manchester City take on Arsenal in the Community Shield.
Our coverage begins at 14:00 BST, with kick-off an hour later.
You can hear from your manager on the BBC Sport website later this evening - go to bbc.co.uk/football and click on your club's page to listen to the post-match interviews.
@popeBWFC tweeted: "Absolute disgrace all round, it's going to be a long season."
Football
Match reaction: Watford 3-0 Bolton
Bolton manager Dougie Freedman told BBC Radio Manchester:
"Uncharacteristically, we gave away goals that you could never see them scoring. It's not the way we do things and it put us on the back foot throughout the match.
"We stuck together in the second half, gave it a go, and with a bit of luck we could have probably pulled something back.
"If you're going to defend that way, you're not going to win a lot of games."
Football
Match reaction: Wigan 2-2 Reading
Wigan manager Uwe Rosler told BBC Radio Manchester:
"The first half was a typical season opener. Reading put us under severe physical pressure and I felt we coped well.
"We got the ball down and got Callum McManaman in the right areas. He was the difference between the two teams in the first half.
"I had four or five players on the pitch who had not taken a full part in our pre-season and you could see that today. We didn't have the energy and the power to compete with Reading's play in the second half, and also the power to attack.
"They sat back, they gave us an invitation and we used that. When you're not at your best, it's important that you still get something from games and that is what we did today."
Cricket
Lancashire beaten in One-Day Cup
It's been an excellent run chase by Worcestershire, who have beaten Lancashire by seven wickets in the One-Day Cup at New Road. Alex Kervezee (63no) and Ross Whiteley (45no) saw the home side to victory with 13 balls to spare.
Wicket
Run-out calamity for India
Dear, oh dear! Just what are India thinking? Bhuvneshwar Kumar tucks the ball into the offiside, but, with Moeen Ali homing in, the batsmen inexplicably come back for a second. Moeen's throw to Jos Buttler is pinpoint and Kumar is so far out the third umpire isn't even called for. India are staring down the barrel at 133-8.
Cricket
All over for Lancashire?
The first two balls of Jordan Clark's 47th over have gone for 10 runs, and Worcestershire need 17 runs from 22 balls to beat Lancashire in the One-Day Cup.
Football
Match reaction: Bury 0-1 Cheltenham
Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:
"In patches we were okay, but I didn't enjoy seeing the performance in the last third.
"We've carved out and created enough chances to win a couple of games but the quality just wasn't there. We just seemed to tighten up.
"It's like a golfer with a putt. It's no good getting on the green in two and then having four or five putts. That's where we were at today.
"We didn't hit the right areas that we'd worked on in training, where we'd looked fluent."
No-ball denies England
Chris Jordan thinks he's got wicket number eight as Bhuvneshwar Kumar edges into the grateful hands of Ian Bell at second slip. But he hangs around as the third umpire checks for the no-ball, with the replays showing no part of Jordan's front foot was behind the popping crease. No-ball is called and Kumar is reprieved.
Cricket
One-Day Cup - Worcestershire v Lancashire
Scott Read
BBC Radio Manchester
"A fascinating finish in prospect here. Ross Whiteley and Alex Kervezee unbeaten for Worcestershire, who are having a real go at this."
Jonson Clarke-Harris, Oldham striker
@ClarkeHarris
Oldham strikerJonson Clarke-Harris tweeted: "The unbeaten run goes on, not a bad point, would have loved to get three."
Rugby League
Highlights: Warrington Wolves 16-24 Leeds Rhinos
If you missed Warrington's Challenge Cup defeat by Leeds earlier today, you can nowwatch the highlights here or in the 'Highlights' tab at the top of this page.
Football
Match reaction: Rochdale 0-1 Peterborough
Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I'm really encouraged by the performance, but the bottom line says we got beat 1-0.
"We've stood up to the test, we were competitive and creative, and I thought we played really well against good opposition.
"I was happy that we stood up to that challenge, but I don't want us to be labelled as a good side who lose football matches. It's important we win football matches. I thought we deserved at least a point."
Ian in Wigan says: "The Latics got lucky today. More a point gained rather two points lost. First half even and lucky to go in one up but second half Reading were well on top, and if it wasn't for Scott Carson, they'd have won comfortably. Improvement needed."
Graham says: "Watched Bury today, and you wouldn't think they played with any strikers after that match. Cheltenham's defence had deckchairs out. Bury too slow, predictable down the wings and no end product at all."
Steve in Prestwich says: "Bury's defeat may not be the worst thing to happen as we played today as if we believed all the hype about us being favourites to go up. Played very narrow and as much as Cheltenham allowed us to play our passing game they rarely let us beyond the subbuteo line!"
Cricket
Worcs edging closer to victory
We're heading for a tense finish at New Road. Worcestershire need 58 runs from the final seven overs to beat Lancashire. Alex Kervezee may be the difference, he's still at the crease on 48 not out.
Wicket
England edge closer to victory
The Indian captain goes! MS Dhoni tries to slog Moeen Ali over mid-wicket but Gary Ballance dives to his right and takes a stunning catch. Dhoni troops off for 27 and India are 105-7, needing 110 more to make England bat again. You sense this will be over this evening.
Football
Match reaction: Colchester 2-2 Oldham
Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"It's a new group that we've got and there were a lot of positives in our play today. Jonathan Forte was excellent and there were some other good performances as well.
"At this early stage of a season, with a whole new group of players, you're going to have to give up certain things in order to blend and come good.
"I was pleased that we were down originally and then got to a winning position, and then disappointed with the final goal."
Sandi Lane: "Rochdale lost. No great disaster, just a warning signal. What do u expect with Fergie senior in the stand? Guess what: ET 8 minutes Fergie time."
Snowy in Bolton: "Not an impressive start at all for Bolton. Still very early days, but it's one thing Gartside saying we're not as skint as the media says, it's another thing the manager saying the players he wants aren't of appropriate value. Hmm. Someone's talking rot here. Surely we have to pay top wedge if we are serious about a challenge to get out, and stay out of this wretched league."
Wicket
Mitchell goes - the key wicket for Lancs?
Lancashire's Wayne White has dismissed Worcestershire captain Daryl Mitchell for 88, and the hosts are now 221-3. They need 84 from the final 10 overs to win at New Road.
Ball-by-ball commentary continues online - listen by clicking on the Live Coverage tab at the top of the page.
Jimmy Wagg is waiting for your call right now - 0161 228 2255 is the number you need to get involved.
You can also email manchestersports@bbc.co.uk, use #BBCRMSport on social media or text 81333 and start your message with the word MANC.
Football
Not a great start...
Was it D:Ream who sang "Things Can Only Get Better"? Well those words ring true for our Greater Manchester clubs today.
In the Championship, there was a heavy defeat for Bolton at Watford, while Wigan needed a 93rd-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw against Reading.
Oldham drew 2-2 at Colchester in League One, with striker Jonathan Forte scoring twice on his debut, while Rochdale's first game back in the third tier was a 1-0 home defeat by Peterborough.
It wasn't much better for Bury in League Two, as the Shakers lost 1-0 at home to Cheltenham.
Altrincham were beaten by Aldershot in the Conference, but there was one winner! Macclesfield beat Braintree 1-0 with a first-half goal from Chris Holroyd.
Alex Rigby emailed in saying Bolton are now a team of freebies and cast-offs and only going in one direction.
Cricket
There's 12 overs left at New Road and we could have a tasty finish on our hands. Worcestershire are 206-2, needing 99 more to beat Lancashire, with Daryl Mitchell still there on 87 not out.
Rugby League
No Wembley return for Warrington
So it was not to be for Warrington, wholost their Challenge Cup semi-final to Leeds Rhinos 24-16 at Langtree Park.
Ryan Hall scored two of Leeds' four tries, while Joel Moon and Tom Briscoe also crossed, to book the Rhinos' place at Wembley on 23 August.
Their opponents will be decided tomorrow, when Widnes play Castleford at Leigh Sports Village.
Football
Can Man City begin with a trophy?
Before we reflect on today's matches, let's take a quick look ahead to tomorrow.
Manchester City have become used to winning silverware over the past few seasons and the Premier League champions could add another trophy to their collection on Sunday, when they face FA Cup winners Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley.
BBC Radio Manchester will have full match commentary from 15:00 BST, with coverage beginning an hour earlier.
Full-time
Conference: Macclesfield 1-0 Braintree
Football
Full-time: Watford 3-0 Bolton
Steve Taylor
Former Bolton Wanderers striker
"You've got to give credit to Watford. They'll be a decent side this year, but even so, you would expect Bolton to do better. I'm worried about the defence. You can't keep leaking goals like they did last year. I was hoping they would play it tighter today and it just wasn't there."
Full-time
Championship: Watford 3-0 Bolton, Wigan 2-2 Reading. League One: Colchester 2-2 Oldham, Rochdale 0-1 Peterborough. League Two: Bury 0-1 Cheltenham. Conference: Aldershot 3-1 Altrincham
Wicket
Moeen does more damage
England could wrap this up within three days, which will not be great news for the money men at Emirates Old Trafford. Moeen Ali, the man with the beard that is feared, gets one to spin and take the outside edge of Ravindra Jadeja's bat. Chris Jordan pouches it at slip and India are 66-6, having lost five wickets for 13 runs.
Goal
Wigan 2-2 Reading - James McArthur (90+3 mins)
Maybe Uwe Rosler and Wigan will get that point after all, as Scottish midfielder James McArthur snatches an equaliser for the Latics in added time.
Nathan Middleton
BBC Radio Manchester at Bury v Cheltenham
Both teams take advantage of injury. James Poole on for debut and Nathan Cameron on as makeshift striker #BBCRMSport
Wicket
Anderson on song on home turf
Lancashire's James Anderson is at it again as England close in on victory in the fourth Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford. Virat Kohli is quickly becoming his rabbit, as he is caught at slip by Ian Bell. India in tatters at 61-5, still 154 runs behind the hosts.
Well, he certainly appears to have made an impact at Spotland - there's eight minutes of Fergie time.
Wicket
White strikes for Lancashire
It's been a long time coming but Lancashire have a breakthrough at New Road where Wayne White has removed Tom Fell for 74 to end a second-wicket partnership of 137 with Daryl Mitchell. Worcestershire are now 163-2 needing 142 more runs to win in just over 17 overs.
It may be a new season, but some things remain the same on BBC Radio Manchester. You can have your say with Jimmy Wagg after the final whistle by calling 0161 228 2255, texting 81333 and starting your message with the word MANC, or using #BBCRMSport on social media.