Football transfers & gossip

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. McClaren joins Maccabi Tel Aviv
  2. Burnley close to signing £15m Wood
  3. Clucas close to £12m-plus move to Swansea
  4. Get involved #bbcsportsday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Big week ahead

Will this be the week Philippe Coutinho's Liverpool future becomes clearer?

Will Diego Costa make peace with Chelsea?

And what about Manchester United and Zlatan Ibrahimovic?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

McClaren joins Maccabi Tel Aviv

Steve McClaren is back in football five months after being sacked by Derby County.

The 56-year-old former Manchester United assistant has joined Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv - managed by Jordi Cruyff - as a coaching consultant.

"I have known him since the time we spent together at Manchester United and we have been in touch over the past couple of years," said McClaren.

.
getty
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome

Hello and welcome to a new week of breaking transfer news and gossip.

Over the course of the next few hours we'll be looking back on the weekend's action, looking forward to tonight's intriguing game between Manchester City and Everton (20:00 BST), as well as bringing you news of all the latest player movement.

First, some news about a former England manager.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fantasy football

Huddersfield Town second in the Premier League table.

.
Rex Features

West Brom in a Champions League spot.

.
Getty Images

And Watford fourth.

.
Rex Features

...it must be early days in the season.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top