BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

- Older people in Devon who drink too much alcohol get support to help cut back
- South West river salmon stocks "worst they've been in living memory"
- Cornish swimmers attempt treacherous charity trek swim from north Devon to Lundy Island
- Updates on Friday 1 September
Rivers' salmon stocks 'are diminished'
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Salmon stocks on South West rivers are the worst they've been in living memory.
Nobody is certain what's causing them to decline, although theories vary from climate change to overfishing by foreign boats at sea.
Now the Environment Agency is consulting about strict new conservation measures which seine netters say could endanger their historic way of fishing.
