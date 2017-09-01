BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary

  1. Older people in Devon who drink too much alcohol get support to help cut back
  2. South West river salmon stocks "worst they've been in living memory"
  3. Cornish swimmers attempt treacherous charity trek swim from north Devon to Lundy Island
  4. Updates on Friday 1 September

By Johnny O'Shea

Rivers' salmon stocks 'are diminished'

Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

Salmon
PA

Salmon stocks on South West rivers are the worst they've been in living memory.

Nobody is certain what's causing them to decline, although theories vary from climate change to overfishing by foreign boats at sea.

Now the Environment Agency is consulting about strict new conservation measures which seine netters say could endanger their historic way of fishing.

News, sport, weather and travel for Friday

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

Good morning, and welcome to September from the BBC Local Live team.

We'll have all of your white rabbits (well, it is the first of the month), along with the news, sport and travel for Devon and Cornwall throughout the day.

If you want to get in touch, you can give us a pinch and a punch, or just email us.

