Motty memories & World Cup qualifying reaction

Summary

  1. Motson to end 50-year BBC career
  2. Get involved #mymottymemories
  3. Reaction to Wales' late victory over Moldova
  4. Republic of Ireland lose to Serbia
  5. Spain hit eight and the rest of World Cup qualifiers

Live Reporting

By Jack Skelton

All times stated are UK

Get Involved

#mymottymemories

Steve Hermon: End of an era indeed! What a legend! I'm sure like many other commentators, I grew up idolising Motty and wanting to be on Match of the Day.

Dave McRae: John Motson's commentary on THAT Steven Gerrard goal in 90th minute of the FA Cup final 2006!

Back to Mr Motson - here are some milestones from a storied 50-year career...

Motson statistics
BBC Sport
And The Times has a feature interview with Manchester United boss and sometime goalkeeper Jose Mourinho.

Times back page
Times
The Daily Express split their back page on Wales' win in Moldova and Dele Alli's escape from a lengthy ban.

Daily Express back page
Daily Express
Tuesday's Sun leads on England rugby head coach Eddie Jones' advice for his football counterpart Gareth Southgate.

Sun back page
Sun
First up, the Daily Mail leads on England's Dele Alli being set to avoid a lengthy ban for his middle-finger gesture during Monday's victory over Slovakia.

They also feature Wales' late, vital win over Moldova, with Motty's news on top.

Daily Mail back page
Daily Mail
More on Motty soon but let's have a look at today's back pages...

Hello

We actually begin with a farewell.

Legendary commentator John Motson is calling time on his BBC career aged 72.

Don't worry though - he won't be hanging up the mic until after the conclusion of the current football season - his 50th consecutive year with the BBC.

Start sending us your Motty memories and thanks using #mymottymemories and #thanksmotty

John Motson
Getty Images
