Champions League reaction & build-up

GOSSIP: Man Utd considering £88m move for Atletico's Griezmann

  1. Man City edge past Shakhtar Donetsk; Spurs thump Apoel Nicosia
  2. Liverpool earn point in Moscow against Spartak
  3. Anderlecht v Celtic; Atletico Madrid v Chelsea; CSKA v Man Utd (all 19:45 BST)
  4. GET INVOLVED #bbcfootball

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

Pep's lighter side

City boss was Lineker's ball boy

Master tactician? Yep.

Unfeasibly suave? Check.

Always ready with a light-hearted gag? Errrrr.

But guess what? Pep Guardiola can have a laugh when the pressure is off.

MOTD's Gary Lineker has had a nice chat with the Manchester City manager on the BBC Football site today, in which the Catalan recalls being Gary's ball-boy at Camp Nou!

Lineker said: "It was good to speak to him (Guardiola in a more relaxed setting to hear his thoughts about English football and try to find out a little bit about what makes him tick.

"What came across is that the psychological part of the game is as important to him as his tactics when it comes to working with his team."

You can read more here.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Get Involved - Unusual Substitutions

Werner subbed with 'hearing issues'

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig
Timo Werner of RB Leipzig

Say that again?

No, you heard right.

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner was apparently forced off against Besiktas with dizziness after home fans' noisy chanting.

That's a new one on us.

Can you top that bizarre substitution reason?

Send us your examples. It can be from watching your team or your own 5-a-side, Sunday League experiences!

Tweet me at #bbcsportsday

(Leipzig lost 2-0 against a noisily supported Besiktas)

Daily Star

Kane is able

Harry Kane's impressive hat-trick in Cyprus, as Spurs beat Apoel Nicosia 3-0 in their Champions League encounter, leads the Star's back page.

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

Daily Mirror

Klopp's goal woes

It was Liverpool - and their failure to find a winner in Moscow - that the Daily Mirror led on.

The Reds drew 1-1 away at Spartak Moscow in their Champions League game.

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

Little Ronaldo

She's got it

Before we get serious though, let's pause for a moment and appreciate this little girl's attempt to do the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in the crowd in Germany last night.

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in Group H with her hero, as ever, getting on the score sheet.

Sure he'd be proud of her efforts.

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

Back Pages

What the national press are saying

Let's take a look at the back pages of the national newspapers today then.

The Guardian focus on Ben Stokes and also find room for Harry Kane's heroics.

Welcome in

Let's get started

Good morning!

Thanks for joining us for all the reaction and analysis from a busy night of Champions League football and more.

It's Wednesday, so we're officially half way through the week, and if you're looking for extra positives there is more Champions League action tonight as Manchester United take on CSKA Moscow and Celtic face Anderlecht, to name but a couple.

Lovely.

Let's get started...

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has midfield injury concerns ahead of the CSKA Moscow clash
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has midfield injury concerns ahead of the CSKA Moscow clash

