Champions League reaction & build-up

Master tactician? Yep.

Unfeasibly suave? Check.

Always ready with a light-hearted gag? Errrrr.

But guess what? Pep Guardiola can have a laugh when the pressure is off.

MOTD's Gary Lineker has had a nice chat with the Manchester City manager on the BBC Football site today, in which the Catalan recalls being Gary's ball-boy at Camp Nou!

Lineker said: "It was good to speak to him (Guardiola in a more relaxed setting to hear his thoughts about English football and try to find out a little bit about what makes him tick.

"What came across is that the psychological part of the game is as important to him as his tactics when it comes to working with his team."

You can read more here.