Champions League reaction & football debate

Getty Images Giroud was heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park in the summer

Jame Carragher reckons Everton really missed a trick by failing to do a deal for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud.

The ex Liverpool defender turned Sky pundit said "They bought a lot of players but I do not think they actually improved because Lukaku was so important for them.

“Any team without a real, recognised, quality centre forward, no matter what you do between the boxes, is going to struggle because you have not got that man in there to finish it off.

“He scores goals and he gives you that presence. He was France’s number one striker at Euro 2016 and, given the quality that they have, that shows he is a really good player.

“He would have been a great signing for Everton.”

Everton face Lyon in the Europa League at Goodison on Thursday (20:05 BST)