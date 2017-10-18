Champions League reaction & football debate

"There seems to be a divide between Foxes fans when it comes
to Craig Shakespeare’s dismissal.
"Some told last night’s Football Forum on BBC Radio Leicester
that the decision was taken too soon and that circumstances out of
Shakespeare’s control have contributed to his downfall, some claiming performances
were conducive such that a sacking was the correct course of action.
"There’s plenty of names being spoken about in the watering
holes of the former Premier League Champions.
"Sam Allardyce, Seam Dyche, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez
are a few.
"The truth, is I don’t think The Foxes management have a
replacement in mind at this stage, historically they often take their time with
appointments.
"So Michael Appleton looks set to take charge for the game at
Swansea and coming League Cup game on Tuesday.
"It’s a job which has guaranteed player investment/funds
available as well as a world class midfielder already purchased in Adrien Silva
and an option when his registration goes through, but it comes with a lot of
pressure, failure is not an option."
Sing it Ronny
Cristiano in fine voice
Here's a clip of CR7 singing the Champions League anthem.
Even global footy superstars find it catchy.
Two looking good
Both sides unbeaten
The Ninja is Ready
Chelsea beware
He's nicknamed 'The Ninja' and Radja Nainggolan has been identified as a big danger man for Chelsea in their Champions League clash with Roma tonight.
Read more here.
'Everton needed him'
Carragher on Toffees
Everton
Jame Carragher reckons Everton really missed a trick by failing to do a deal for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud.
The ex Liverpool defender turned Sky pundit said "They bought a lot of players but I do not think they actually improved because Lukaku was so important for them.
“Any team without a real, recognised, quality centre forward, no matter what you do between the boxes, is going to struggle because you have not got that man in there to finish it off.
“He scores goals and he gives you that presence. He was France’s number one striker at Euro 2016 and, given the quality that they have, that shows he is a really good player.
“He would have been a great signing for Everton.”
Everton face Lyon in the Europa League at Goodison on Thursday (20:05 BST)
Howe about it?
Eddie for the Foxes?
Leicester City
Some Leicester City fans on Twitter have championed the cause of Eddie Howe to be their next manager, after Craig Shakespeare was relieved of his duties.
Wonder what Bournemouth fans make of that?
Ashley Again
This time keeper speaks out
Shay Given was a firm fans' favourite at St James' Park.
He's become the latest Newcastle name to speak about Mike Ashley.
Given, who is publicizing his autobiography 'Any Given Saturday, had some strong things to say.
Here's his account of Ashley's lack of ambition on Tyneside.
Happy to stay
Looking positive
Seems like Kevin De Bruyne may be prepared to commit further to Manchester City.
Euro Interest
Listen up
This week, Mina and the Euro Leagues Podcast team look at Icardi's show-stealing performance in the Milan derby, and ask if Mourinho is being disrespectful to Man Utd with his flirtation towards PSG.
And the team also dicsuss, a good start for Heynckes and when will Monaco win again?
Here it is.
Vacancy here
Social media whizzes need apply
Not looking good
Dortmund on the brink
This would be a shame....
Borussia Dortmund look odds on NOT to progress to the Champions League knock-out stages.
Edin Ready
Dzeko on Chelsea
Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko has been talking about his life, career and preparing to face Chelsea with Roma on Wednesday.
“I watch the Premier League every weekend and I was impressed with them last season. Conte gave them a different dimension," he said. "I would call that an Italian dimension."
You can read more here.
Well done Spurs
Fans wowed Bernabéu
Roo saved us a fortune
United quids in after Wayne's exit
Manchester Unites saved a fair few quid releasing Wayne Rooney it would seem, according to the Mirror.
Fair few being more like £31m.
Now that's a good bit of saving.
Oldham to appoint new boss
Is Wellens the man?
Is caretaker boss Richie Wellens set to be appointed as Oldham Athletic's new manager?
The Daily Mail think so.
Top Trump at Masters?
Putting in the practice
Big day for FA
Aluko probe questioned
FA bosses are set to face a parliamentary inquiry today over the investigations into former England women's boss Mark Sampson's alleged racism and bullying of Eniola Aluko.undefined
Read more here.
We will be keeping a close eye on proceedings.
This is an intriguing tale.
What important event would you miss for the champions league?
I'll go - dental appointment.
'Shouldn't be surprised'
Foxes wield axe again
Our chief football writer Phil McNulty examined the latest twist in the tumultous Leicester City saga last night.
It's worth a read.
So it begins...
Who will replace Shakespeare?
Get rid?!! No chance
Pep happy to play it about
Now this is interesting...
Everyone knows Guardiola's teams play out from the back.
Last night he reiterated why his teams stick to that philosophy - even against energetic, dangerous sides like Napoli.
“We have to do it more,” he said. “You play long balls against that team in two seconds they are attacking. In football that’s how fast it goes. So you have to play that way.”
It can go wrong.
With 65 minutes gone last night an extended passage of keep-ball ended with Napoli stealing possession and John Stones blocking Hamsik’s shot at full stretch.
But Guardiola isn't for changing.
Liverpool's Goal Glut
Seventh Heaven for Jurgen
Liverpool
Speaking of good nights, Jurgen Klopp didn't feel like such a loser in the end did he?
He'll take all the back-handed compliments before games he can get if his team respond like this.
7-0!!
Pep's Napoli Plaudits
High praise indeed
Manchester City
Manchester City got the job done at the Etihad last night with a 2-1 win over Napoli.
But their manager Pep Guardiola reserved some very glowing words for the side who are currently top of Serie A.
"I knew before we played and now I know again this [Napoli] is one of the best teams in Europe,” he said. “It’s one of my proudest games.
"I know against which team we won. Teams that are at that level you cannot beat easily.”
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham played really well at the Bernabeu but should Harry Kane have given them a massive win with that second-half chance?
He usually puts them away.
What do you think? A point gained or three thrown away?
Well that was an exciting night of Champions League action wasn't it?!
And we've got another one on the horizon.
Let's look back and forward this morning as we discuss all the talking points.