Champions League reaction & football debate

GOSSIP: Coleman and Dyche in the frame for Leicester

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Man City edge out Napoli; Liverpool thrash Maribor; Spurs draw with Real
  2. Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester
  3. GET INVOLVED: #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

That's all for now

Thanks for sticking with us

We're signing off for now.

Here's the list of games you can follow with BBC Sport tonight.

Enjoy!

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sing it Ronny

Cristiano in fine voice

Here's a clip of CR7 singing the Champions League anthem.

Even global footy superstars find it catchy.

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

View more on twitter

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two looking good

Both sides unbeaten

(App users may need to click link to view this tweet)

View more on twitter

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The Ninja is Ready

Chelsea beware

Radja Nainggolan
Getty Images
Radja - The Ninja - Nainggolan

He's nicknamed 'The Ninja' and Radja Nainggolan has been identified as a big danger man for Chelsea in their Champions League clash with Roma tonight.

Read more here.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Everton needed him'

Carragher on Toffees

Everton

Olivier Giroud
Getty Images
Giroud was heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park in the summer

Jame Carragher reckons Everton really missed a trick by failing to do a deal for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud.

The ex Liverpool defender turned Sky pundit said "They bought a lot of players but I do not think they actually improved because Lukaku was so important for them.

“Any team without a real, recognised, quality centre forward, no matter what you do between the boxes, is going to struggle because you have not got that man in there to finish it off.

“He scores goals and he gives you that presence. He was France’s number one striker at Euro 2016 and, given the quality that they have, that shows he is a really good player.

“He would have been a great signing for Everton.”

Everton face Lyon in the Europa League at Goodison on Thursday (20:05 BST)

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Howe about it?

Eddie for the Foxes?

Leicester City

Eddie Howe
Getty Images
Eddie Howe

Some Leicester City fans on Twitter have championed the cause of Eddie Howe to be their next manager, after Craig Shakespeare was relieved of his duties.

Wonder what Bournemouth fans make of that?

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ashley Again

This time keeper speaks out

Mike Ashley
Getty Images
Mike Ashley

Shay Given was a firm fans' favourite at St James' Park.

He's become the latest Newcastle name to speak about Mike Ashley.

Given, who is publicizing his autobiography 'Any Given Saturday, had some strong things to say.

Here's his account of Ashley's lack of ambition on Tyneside.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Happy to stay

Looking positive

Seems like Kevin De Bruyne may be prepared to commit further to Manchester City.

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

View more on twitter

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Euro Interest

Listen up

This week, Mina and the Euro Leagues Podcast team look at Icardi's show-stealing performance in the Milan derby, and ask if Mourinho is being disrespectful to Man Utd with his flirtation towards PSG.

And the team also dicsuss, a good start for Heynckes and when will Monaco win again?

Here it is.

Inter's Mauro Emanuel Icardi celebrates his third goal in the Milan derby
Getty Images
Inter's Mauro Emanuel Icardi celebrates his third goal in the Milan derby

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vacancy here

Social media whizzes need apply

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

View more on twitter

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Not looking good

Dortmund on the brink

Dortmund fans probably hoped for better
Getty Images
Dortmund fans probably hoped for better

This would be a shame....

Borussia Dortmund look odds on NOT to progress to the Champions League knock-out stages.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Edin Ready

Dzeko on Chelsea

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko has been talking about his life, career and preparing to face Chelsea with Roma on Wednesday.

“I watch the Premier League every weekend and I was impressed with them last season. Conte gave them a different dimension," he said. "I would call that an Italian dimension."

You can read more here.

Edin Dzeko
Getty Images
Edin Dzeko will line-up for Roma against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League tonight

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Well done Spurs

Fans wowed Bernabéu

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

Tottenham fans
Getty Images
Tottenham fans
View more on twitter

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Roo saved us a fortune

United quids in after Wayne's exit

Wayne Rooney
Getty Images
Rooney joined boyhood club Everton in the summer.

Manchester Unites saved a fair few quid releasing Wayne Rooney it would seem, according to the Mirror.

Fair few being more like £31m.

Now that's a good bit of saving.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Oldham to appoint new boss

Is Wellens the man?

Richie Wellens
Getty Images
Richie Wellens

Is caretaker boss Richie Wellens set to be appointed as Oldham Athletic's new manager?

The Daily Mail think so.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Top Trump at Masters?

Putting in the practice

Donald Trump drives a golf buggy
Getty Images
Donald Trump is a keen golfer
View more on twitter

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Big day for FA

Aluko probe questioned

Eniola Aluko.
Getty Images
Eniola Aluko.

FA bosses are set to face a parliamentary inquiry today over the investigations into former England women's boss Mark Sampson's alleged racism and bullying of Eniola Aluko.undefined

Read more here.

We will be keeping a close eye on proceedings.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fans split on Shakespeare exit

Failure not an option at King Power

Ian Stringer

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Could Allardyce be the man for Leicester?
Getty Images
Could Allardyce be the man for Leicester?

"There seems to be a divide between Foxes fans when it comes to Craig Shakespeare’s dismissal.

"Some told last night’s Football Forum on BBC Radio Leicester that the decision was taken too soon and that circumstances out of Shakespeare’s control have contributed to his downfall, some claiming performances were conducive such that a sacking was the correct course of action.

"There’s plenty of names being spoken about in the watering holes of the former Premier League Champions.

"Sam Allardyce, Seam Dyche, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez are a few.

"The truth, is I don’t think The Foxes management have a replacement in mind at this stage, historically they often take their time with appointments.

"So Michael Appleton looks set to take charge for the game at Swansea and coming League Cup game on Tuesday.

"It’s a job which has guaranteed player investment/funds available as well as a world class midfielder already purchased in Adrien Silva and an option when his registration goes through, but it comes with a lot of pressure, failure is not an option."

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball

Tory MP Douglas Ross
Getty Images
Tory MP Douglas Ross

This is an intriguing tale.

What important event would you miss for the champions league?

I'll go - dental appointment.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Shouldn't be surprised'

Foxes wield axe again

Craig Shakespeare has been sacked by Leicester
Getty Images
Craig Shakespeare has been sacked by Leicester

Our chief football writer Phil McNulty examined the latest twist in the tumultous Leicester City saga last night.

It's worth a read.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

So it begins...

Who will replace Shakespeare?

View more on twitter

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get rid?!! No chance

Pep happy to play it about

Pep Guardiola shouts instructions
Getty Images
Don't hoof it! Guardiola instructs his players

Now this is interesting...

Everyone knows Guardiola's teams play out from the back.

Last night he reiterated why his teams stick to that philosophy - even against energetic, dangerous sides like Napoli.

“We have to do it more,” he said. “You play long balls against that team in two seconds they are attacking. In football that’s how fast it goes. So you have to play that way.”

It can go wrong.

With 65 minutes gone last night an extended passage of keep-ball ended with Napoli stealing possession and John Stones blocking Hamsik’s shot at full stretch.

But Guardiola isn't for changing.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Liverpool's Goal Glut

Seventh Heaven for Jurgen

Liverpool

Liverpool players celebrate
Getty Images
Liverpool couldn't stop scoring in Slovenia

Speaking of good nights, Jurgen Klopp didn't feel like such a loser in the end did he?

He'll take all the back-handed compliments before games he can get if his team respond like this.

7-0!!

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pep's Napoli Plaudits

High praise indeed

Manchester City

Manchester City got the job done at the Etihad last night with a 2-1 win over Napoli.

But their manager Pep Guardiola reserved some very glowing words for the side who are currently top of Serie A.

"I knew before we played and now I know again this [Napoli] is one of the best teams in Europe,” he said. “It’s one of my proudest games.

"I know against which team we won. Teams that are at that level you cannot beat easily.”

Manchester City beat Napoli 2-1
Getty Images
Manchester City beat Napoli 2-1

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

Kane's big chance

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham played really well at the Bernabeu but should Harry Kane have given them a massive win with that second-half chance?

He usually puts them away.

What do you think? A point gained or three thrown away?

Let us know what you think #bbcfootball

Harry Kane reacts to a missed chance
Getty Images
He normally buries those!

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome In

Plenty to discuss

It was a good night for Spurs in Madrid
Getty Images
It was a good night for Spurs in Madrid

Well that was an exciting night of Champions League action wasn't it?!

And we've got another one on the horizon.

Let's look back and forward this morning as we discuss all the talking points.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top