Europa League reaction & football news

All the talk following that Everton defeat was about captain Ashley Williams, who received a booking after sparking a confrontation with a shove on Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes shortly before his equaliser.

The incensed Blues captain seemed to raise his hand to Lucas Tousart's face and was booked, along with Lyon striker Bertrand Traore, for the resulting clash between a number of players.

"It's what happens, it's football. It is what it is," Williams told BT Sport.

"It's high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times."