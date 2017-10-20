Europa League reaction & football news

Pressure increases on Koeman as Everton lose to Lyon
Arsenal win in Belgrade
Williams in the limelight
Everton 1-2 Lyon
All the talk following that Everton defeat was about captain Ashley Williams, who received a booking after sparking a confrontation with a shove on Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes shortly before his equaliser.
The incensed Blues captain seemed to raise his hand to Lucas Tousart's face and was booked, along with Lyon striker Bertrand Traore, for the resulting clash between a number of players.
"It's what happens, it's football. It is what it is," Williams told BT Sport.
"It's high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times."
Giroud heroics
Crvena Zvezda 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Europa League with a 1-0 victory against 10-man Crvena Zvezda in Serbia.
Olivier Giroud's spectacular overhead kick late on made it three wins from three for Arsenal in Group H.
They are now five points ahead of BATE Borisov and Arsene Wenger was keen to praise the "remarkable spirit" of his side.
Jack Wilshere also made a strong case for a first Premier League start after an impressive display in midfield but it was Giroud's 85th minute winner which understandably stole the headlines.
That Everton defeat didn't go down well with supporters and there were some strong reactions at half-time.
Everton blues
Everton 1-2 Lyon
It was another frustrating night for Everton as they were beaten 2-1 by Lyon at home in the Europa League – increasing pressure on manager Ronald Koeman.
The Toffees remain bottom of Group E, without a victory in the group stage, and without a win in four games in all competitions.
Nabil Fekir put the visitors ahead with an early penalty before Ashley Williams equalised.
Bertrand Traore flicked in a clever winner for the French side after Everton substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the post with a free-kick at 1-1.
What's in store today
Good morning!
We have another busy day as we'll hear from 11 Premier League managers at their press conferences.
But first we'll take you through all the reaction to last night's Europa League action, what the back pages are saying and today's top football gossip.