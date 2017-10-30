Premier League reaction & debate

GOSSIP: PSG make Coutinho 'top priority'

Summary

  1. Reaction from weekend's Premier League matches
  2. Claude Puel wins first match as Leicester boss
  3. Palace draw with West Ham through 96th minute equaliser
  4. Arsenal come from behind to beat Swansea
  5. GET INVOLVED: #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Right, that's us done for now. Thanks for joining us - see you in a bit!

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been training for Tuesday's Champions League match against Roma.

Bit cold, lads?

.
Getty Images
.
Getty Images

Vardy's welcoming presents

Jamie Vardy scored his sixth goal of the season for Leicester in their win against Everton,

Vardy has scored the first Premier League goal under the last three Leicester managers: Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare and now Claude Puel.

What a warm welcome.

Vardy vs Everton
Getty Images

Bruce criticises 'ridiculous' clappers

Clappers. You either love 'em or hate 'em.

Steve Bruce is firmly in the hate camp, after they were handed out for free during Aston Villa's goalless draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

A number of clappers were thrown at Villa players, and Bruce subsequently questioned the "ridiculous" decision to hand them out for free.

"Somebody would have been hurt if they had got hit. I don't think they'll do it again. They were tied together with elastic and weighed more than you think," he said.

You can read more here.

.
Getty Images

Get Involved

#bbcfootball

Alex Kontis: Couples costume ideas

I'm genuinely obsessed with this photo. So much to enjoy. As an aside, a friend of mine was e a permed Kevin Keegan for about three consecutive Halloweens.

.
Twitter

It's the gossip...

Meanwhile, there's plenty of football gossip for you over here, including:

  • Paris St-Germain have made Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, their priority signing for next summer. (TF1 - in French)
  • Manchester City believe they can sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco, despite the 25-year-old recently signing a long-term contract at the Bernabeu. (Don Balon, via Daily Express)
  • Should Sean Dyche leave the club, Burnley will look to replace him with former Toffees and Manchester United boss David Moyes.

You can catch up on all the latest rumours here.

.
Getty Images

Anything Roberto can do I can do better

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are scoring goals for fun this season.

After Saturday's 3-2 victory over West Brom, City have now matched their best ever start to a Premier League season, winning 28 points from a possible 30.

The previous holders? Roberto Mancini's Manchester City side in the 11/12 season, where an infamous 95th minute Sergio Aguero goal clinched the title for them on the final day.

Does history have a way of repeating itself?

View more on twitter

Can England really target Qatar success?

Indeed, Warren.

We've taken a look at what has been a remarkable year for England's age-groups - and what it could mean for England's bid for World Cup glory in 2022.

You can have a read of it over here.

.
BBC/The FA

Get Involved

#bbcfootball

Warren Aldhouse‏: Who impressed me #EnglandU17 what a display. #worldchampions

Football

'Don't speak too much, relax.'

Jose Mourinho was quick to 'silence' the scrutiny his Man United team had faced after their 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

Martial's winner against Spurs kept United second, with Mourinho putting his finger to his lips at full time in an attempt to 'relax' the recent criticism United had faced.

"Relax a little bit, don't be so nervous. Don't be so excited," he said after the match.

Mourinho vs Tottenham
Rex Features

Here is what is undoubtedly my favourite photograph from the weekend.

Joy. Pain. Anger. Enthusiastic security guards. It's got it all.

.
Reuters

Get Involved

#bbcfootball

Right then, folks. Talk to me.

Who impressed you in this weekend's round of Premier League matches? Who has still got work to do?

Use #bbcfootball on twitter or text us on 81111.

BreakingEngland to ask Fifa for poppy permission

England will request permission from football's world governing body Fifa to wear poppies during the friendly against Germany on Friday, 10 November.

Fifa turned down their request last year, when England and Scotland asked to wear the poppies during their game at Wembley on Armistice Day.

According to the rule-making International Football Association Board (IFAB), which includes members of the four British football associations, players cannot wear "political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images".

It was reported in September that Fifa were set to lift the ban on wearing the poppy.

'It's crazy we're in a world where people can't be themselves'

This year's edition of Football Manager will feature gay player for the first time.

The game's director, Miles Jacobson, told BBC Sport: "Part of the reason we decided to do this is because there are gay footballers.

"I find it weird that it's still a problem in football so we decided to try and show people that coming out isn't a big deal and can be a positive thing.

"I just think it's crazy that in 2017 we are in a world where people can't be themselves.

.
Football Manager

England lift U17 World Cup

The story of the weekend was the England Under-17s' coming from 2-0 down to thrash Spain 5-2 and lift the World Cup in Russia.

A double from Barcelona forward Sergio Gomez put Spain in front, but Rhian Brewster's eighth goal of the tournament and a strike from Morgan Gibbs White brought the sides level.

Man of the match Phil Foden put England ahead, and slotted in the fifth late on with a neat shot.

Marc Guehi also got on the scoresheet, prodding home the fourth from close range, as England avenged Spain's victory in the European Championship final back in May.

Prior to this, England had never gone beyond the quarter-finals in the tournament. A remarkable victory.

Under-17 World Cup final: England 5-2 Spain highlights

The most bizarre way to concede a penalty?

This, though, is undoubtedly the greatest thing to come out of this weekend's football.

Here's Cowdenbeath forward Jordan Garden conceding a penalty in truly remarkable fashion against Berwick Rangers on Saturday.

Is this the most bizarre penalty award ever?

Metro

And, finally, the Metro has quotes from a disappointed Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino, after the Saints drew 1-1 with Brighton on Sunday. Southampton took the lead in seven minutes but a 52nd minute strike from Glenn Murray meant they were forced to settle with a point.

.
Metro

The I

Away from football, there's plaudits for Lewis Hamilton, who claimed his fourth world title last night. It's made him Britain's most successful Formula 1 driver.

.
I Sport

The Sun

Plenty to go at on The Sun's back page - Antonio Conte praising England's U17 talents, Barton's dismissal of Unsworth and, most importantly, Zlatan telling heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua that he is too modest.

.
The Sun

The Daily Star

Meanwhile, Claude Puel, who oversaw a victory in his first match in charge of Leicester, is unimpressed with his label as "Mr Boring".

.
Daily Star

Daily Mirror

The Mirror goes with Joey Barton's criticism of Everton's caretaker manager David Unsworth, after the Toffees were beaten 2-0 by Claude Puel's Leicester.

Barton called him a "glorified PE teacher who shouldn't be in charge of a men's team." Subtle.

.
Daily Mirror

Morning!

Hello and welcome to today's Sportsday.

We've got all the reaction to this weekend's Premier League matches coming up, plus England's sparkling Under_17 World Cup win, but first, a look at today's back pages.

