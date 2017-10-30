Premier League reaction & debate

Clappers. You either love 'em or hate 'em.

Steve Bruce is firmly in the hate camp, after they were handed out for free during Aston Villa's goalless draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

A number of clappers were thrown at Villa players, and Bruce subsequently questioned the "ridiculous" decision to hand them out for free.

"Somebody would have been hurt if they had got hit. I don't think they'll do it again. They were tied together with elastic and weighed more than you think," he said.

You can read more here.