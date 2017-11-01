Latest football news & transfer gossip

Time for some transfer stories. Here are some of the stories from our gossip page.

Arsenal will have to compete with Barcelona and Liverpool if they want to sign Monaco's 21-year-old winger Thomas Lemar next summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Sam Allardyce is to hold talks with Everton over their vacant managerial position, but he wants a lucrative contract to take the job. (Sun)

Everton will not make an imminent approach for Burnley boss Sean Dyche. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, 27, from RB Leipzig. (ESPN)

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, 36, has no plans to leave Old Trafford despite interest from Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa. (ESPN)