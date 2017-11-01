Latest football news & transfer gossip
GOSSIP: Sam Allardyce 'to hold talks with Everton over manager's job'
Summary
- Tuesday: Man Utd 2-0 Benfica, Roma 3-0 Chelsea, Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich
- Sunderland sack manager Simon Grayson after 18 games in charge
- Wednesday: Liverpool v Maribor, Napoli v Manchester City, Tottenham v Real Madrid
- Get involved: Who will win the Champions League and why? #bbcfootball
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LATEST GOSSIP
Time for some transfer stories. Here are some of the stories from our gossip page.
Arsenal will have to compete with Barcelona and Liverpool if they want to sign Monaco's 21-year-old winger Thomas Lemar next summer. (Daily Telegraph)
Sam Allardyce is to hold talks with Everton over their vacant managerial position, but he wants a lucrative contract to take the job. (Sun)
Everton will not make an imminent approach for Burnley boss Sean Dyche. (Lancashire Telegraph)
Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, 27, from RB Leipzig. (ESPN)
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, 36, has no plans to leave Old Trafford despite interest from Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa. (ESPN)
Get Involved #bbcfootball
Who will win the Champions League this season and why?
Sugarman Sam: No one has been particularly outstanding, but @ManUtd to win it Jose's way!
James Finnigan: PSG have to be favourites, a good team playing well and have the easiest domestic league.
Timothy Feil: If we're kept apart, it will be a Liverpool-PSG final.
Keep the comments coming in via #bbcfootball or over on our Facebook page.
Tierney among Britain's best - Rodgers
Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich
Rodgers was also full of praise for defender Kieran Tierney, who is up alongside the best British full-backs, according to the Celtic boss.
"I've worked with who I consider to be the two best full-backs in Britain - Danny Rose at Watford and Ryan Bertrand at Chelsea," said Rodgers. "And Kieran is right up there with those boys."
Rose, 27, now at Tottenham Hotspur, and Southampton mainstay Bertrand, 28, are both experienced England internationals. But Rodgers believes that Scotland left-back Tierney, who a day earlier had signed a new six-year contract, is not yet the finished article.
"He's still very young, still got bits of improvement to make, but his quality, will, determination and focus is outstanding," he said. "He loves playing at Celtic and nights like this you can see why. He's a real special talent who is focused on improving.
"He's a really special player. For 20, to play at that composure - first and foremost, he's a defender."
We looked like a proper team - Rodgers
Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich
The Champions League hopes may well have been dashed, but Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was still pretty pleased with his side.
Bayern's victory in Glasgow ended home hopes of Champions League progress, but Celtic can still qualify for the Europa League if they finish above Anderlecht in the group.
"We want to get there playing a level of football that can allow you to go as far as you possibly can," Rodgers said. "We showed in our performance that we're improving at the highest level.
"Individually, Bayern are world class. You get punished at this level, but overall we looked like a proper team and developing at that level. So, many positives from the game."
'Great stadium and amazing atmosphere'
Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich
World Cup winner Mats Hummels loved the atmosphere at Celtic Park.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the link to see the tweet.
Celtic out of Champions League after loss to Bayern
Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich
Javi Martinez's header consigned Celtic to defeat and ended the Scottish champions' hopes of reaching the Champions League's knockout stage.
Bayern Munich took the lead in the first half when Kingsley Coman pounced after Dedryck Boyata's hesitation. The home side played valiantly and were rewarded by Callum McGregor's equaliser after the break at Celtic Park.
The scoreline was only level for four minutes, with Martinez suffering a cut as he headed the winner.
With Paris St-Germain defeating Anderlecht 5-0 in the other Group B game, Celtic cannot finish in the top two positions, although they have an advantage over the Belgian side in the race for third and participation in the Europa League knockout stages.
Get Involved #bbcfootball
Who will win the Champions League this season and why?
Rezaa Sait: PSG to win it. Not only are they superb going forward but defensively they haven't conceded a goal in the CL yet.
Gary B: City, PSG, Barca, Real are all in with a really strong shout.
Tweet us using the hashtag #bbcfootball or write on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Rare English defeat
Roma 3-0 Chelsea
English teams have played 17 games in the Champions League this season, Chelsea's loss was the first defeat. Not too shabby.
BBC Sport app users will need to click on the link to see the tweet.
Chelsea lacking 'hunger' - Conte
Roma 3-0 Chelsea
Chelsea must rediscover their "hunger" after a 3-0 Champions League defeat by Roma, says manager Antonio Conte.
Stephan El Shaarawy scored twice as Roma moved above the Blues, who could have progressed to the knockout stage with a win, to the top of Group C. Chelsea will go through if they beat Qarabag in their next group game.
"If you are a great team, you must have stability and consistency," said Conte. "In this moment we are struggling to have this balance."
The Italian guided the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season - with just five defeats in 38 games. They go into Manchester United's visit on Sunday fourth in the table, having lost three of their opening 10 games.
"I don't know what will happen against Manchester United," said Conte. "They are a really good team. We must find the hunger that we showed last season and in this season sometimes. This season is up and down."
Chelsea first English team to lose a Champions League match this season
Roma 3-0 Chelsea
Chelsea became the first English team to lose a Champions League game this season as they were well beaten by a clinical Roma.
The Blues would have progressed with a victory, but trailed within 39 seconds when Edin Dzeko flicked Aleksandar Kolarov's cross down to Stephan El Shaarawy, who smashed home from 25 yards.
Alvaro Morata missed a huge chance to equalise from close range, and El Shaarawy made it 2-0 when ex-Roma defender Antonio Rudiger failed to deal with Radja Nainggolan's long ball forward.
Chelsea had more shots - 14 to 13 - but were three behind when Diego Perotti cracked home from 20 yards after Blues defenders failed to close him down. Roma should have led 4-0 when Chelsea's defenders all ran to Dzeko, who managed to square to a totally unmarked Perotti, but he fired over when he should have finished.
The Blues were hugely fortunate that Atletico Madrid's failure to beat Qarabag - their game in the Spanish capital ended 1-1 - means Chelsea are still likely to qualify for the last 16 from Group C. Antonio Conte's side are four points above third-placed Atletico.
Get Involved #bbcfootball
Who will win the Champions League this season and why?
As always we want your comments and thoughts.
An easy question for you all today.
Simply tell us: Who is going to win the Champions League this season and why?
Tweet us using the hashtag #bbcfootball and we will post the messages in this page throughout the morning.
Youngest to save a penalty, youngest to score an own goal
Manchester United 2-0 Benfica
Scott McTominay was understandably delighted to make his full Champions League debut, but it was a very varied night for another youngster - Benfica keeper Mile Svilar, who saved a penalty and then scored an own goal.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the link to see the tweets.
'Good night's work'
Manchester United 2-0 Benfica
And here is some social media reaction from three United players - Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, who made his full Champions League debut.
BBC Sport app users may need to click on the link to see the tweets.
Mourinho 'more than happy'
Manchester United 2-0 Benfica
"We have not qualified yet? Four victories and it is still not enough?," asked a bemused United manager Jose Mourinho.
"We must get that point from the two remaining matches.
"I am more than happy. We changed a lot of players, we broke the natural dynamic and routines of the team and we played a kid [Scott McTominay, pictured] from the academy.
"We scored two goals, did not concede, gained three more points, more money for the club - because every victory means money - and did not have any significant injuries."
United one point from the last 16
Manchester United 2-0 Benfica
Manchester United are on the verge of reaching the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in four years after beating Benfica.
The Red Devils, who qualified by winning last season's Europa League, have won all four of their Group A matches and need just a point from their remaining two games to progress.
Anthony Martial earned a penalty for United when he was tripped by Douglas, but the Frenchman's spot-kick was kept out by Mile Svilar, who also twice saved well from fellow Belgian Romelu Lukaku.
United took the lead when former Benfica midfielder Nemanja Matic's powerful effort struck the foot of the post, but ricocheted into the net off the unfortunate Svilar, who had dived to save the shot. Full-back Daley Blind added a second from the penalty spot.
The Portuguese champions were much improved from the game in Lisbon and offered more of an attacking threat, forcing United goalkeeper David de Gea into two excellent saves in each half.
Right, that's what the British papers are saying. Let's put a bit more meat on the bones.
'Beaten but not bowed'
The Daily Mail
And the Scottish Daily Mail is full of praise for Celtic, who suffered a late defeat against Bayern Munich, a result that takes the Scottish champions out of the Champions League, although they are still heading to the Europa League as things stand.
'Horrow show'
The Guardian
The Guardian lead off on Chelsea's 'horror show' on Halloween night.
'Conte's Italian nightmare'
The I
Pretty straight-forward on the front page of the i sport section.
'El raiser'
Chelsea again is the main story on the Sun, but there are interesting stories elsewhere on the back page.
They say ex-England boss Sam Allardyce is interested in the Everton job and Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen would rather have Harry Kane in his side rather than Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.
'Nightmare for Conte'
The Daily Express
"Chelsea's hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 were dealt a setback," says the Daily Express intro, even though Antonio Conte's side are still second in their group, four points clear of Atletico Madrid in third with only two matches to go.
'Seconds out'
'Seconds out' is the headline on the Daily Star, which surely would have worked better if Chelsea had actually been knocked out of the competition.
They are talking about the fact that Stephan El Shaarawy scored Roma's first goal after only 39 seconds.
The paper also says Harry Kane is fit to play for Tottenham tonight in their game against Real Madrid.
'Roma ruins'
Daily Mirror
And it is not pleasant viewing for Chelsea fans...
Welcome along
Hello and welcome to our live text with all the reaction to a busy night of Champions League football.
We will also look ahead to tonight's games with Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham all in action.
First, let's look at the headlines on the back pages.
A mixed bag
It was a good night for Manchester United, as a 2-0 home win over Benfica left them on the verge of the Champions League knockout stages.
But it was not such good news for Chelsea, who suffered a 3-0 defeat in Italy against Roma.
Meanwhile, Celtic put up a battling performance against Bayern Munich, but still lost 2-1, a result that takes them out of the competition.